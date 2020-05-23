First Lady Melania Trump Celebrates The Graduation Class of 2020…

First Lady Melania Trump leads a White House celebration, along with President Donald Trump, for the graduating class of 2020.
First Lady Melania Trump leads a White House celebration, along with President Donald Trump, for the graduating class of 2020.
Just think – we could have had Bill Clinton as First Lady !!!
What were we thinking !!! ???
LikeLiked by 4 people
Or as Sarah would say, First Dude! LOL
LikeLike
Is this Lady a gem or what!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes. She will go down in history as being the classiest FLOTUS ever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How nice.
Last night, there was a backyard party at a neighbor’s house. Had to be an end of school celebration or graduation celebration. The music was still going when I went to sleep after 1am. Fine with me. Glad that people were having a happy and normal time.
Graduating seniors around town have yard signs at their homes. People are improvising and feeling good even with some adjustments.
LikeLiked by 7 people
That’s music to my ears!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s difficult because so many people, especially young people have missed out on life milestones. As an alternative for last day of school here, high school kids drove around neighborhoods with their school colors on their cars honking and waving. People went outside and cheered them on. Yes, that was improvising to feel good for now. Normal is needed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
BTW, the party people must have had such a good time last night that they are back at it again. Just before midnight, the music started again. Actually, I’m enjoying their choice of tunes. Good late night music.
Says something about pent up demand.
Oh and off-topic but not completely, real estate showings are picking up again. The coronavirus case numbers and deaths have not slowed down in this county yet, but people are ready to get on with life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“First Lady Melania Trump leads a White House celebration,”
By now we are painfully aware of how our beloved FLOTUS has been kept off the covers of a slew of mainstream magazines.
Those magazines do not deserve the honor of portraying Melania Trump. Her nail clippings have more class than the losers that make those decisions.
It will forever be their loss, for our First Lady is just as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside. Her remarkable poise and grace in everything she does puts those degenerates to shame.
So they react in the only way they know how. So pitiful and petty….
LikeLiked by 9 people
Evil always despises the light.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The strength in diversity lies in one nation under God.
May the Lord continue His blessings on America.
Thank-you, First Lady.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She is dazzling. I suggest every one play the video and take her message for your own
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorrow is in victimization.
Alas, to be enlightened and thereby empowered.
LikeLike