First Lady Melania Trump Celebrates The Graduation Class of 2020…

Posted on May 23, 2020 by

First Lady Melania Trump leads a White House celebration, along with President Donald Trump, for the graduating class of 2020.

13 Responses to First Lady Melania Trump Celebrates The Graduation Class of 2020…

  1. carthoris says:
    May 24, 2020 at 12:02 am

    Just think – we could have had Bill Clinton as First Lady !!!

    What were we thinking !!! ???

  2. Pa Hermit says:
    May 24, 2020 at 12:02 am

    Is this Lady a gem or what!

  3. Sherri Young says:
    May 24, 2020 at 12:05 am

    How nice.

    Last night, there was a backyard party at a neighbor’s house. Had to be an end of school celebration or graduation celebration. The music was still going when I went to sleep after 1am. Fine with me. Glad that people were having a happy and normal time.

    Graduating seniors around town have yard signs at their homes. People are improvising and feeling good even with some adjustments.

    • Pa Hermit says:
      May 24, 2020 at 12:09 am

      That’s music to my ears!

    • fixintostand says:
      May 24, 2020 at 12:47 am

      It’s difficult because so many people, especially young people have missed out on life milestones. As an alternative for last day of school here, high school kids drove around neighborhoods with their school colors on their cars honking and waving. People went outside and cheered them on. Yes, that was improvising to feel good for now. Normal is needed.

      • Sherri Young says:
        May 24, 2020 at 1:56 am

        BTW, the party people must have had such a good time last night that they are back at it again. Just before midnight, the music started again. Actually, I’m enjoying their choice of tunes. Good late night music.

        Says something about pent up demand.

        Oh and off-topic but not completely, real estate showings are picking up again. The coronavirus case numbers and deaths have not slowed down in this county yet, but people are ready to get on with life.

  4. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 24, 2020 at 12:14 am

    “First Lady Melania Trump leads a White House celebration,”

    By now we are painfully aware of how our beloved FLOTUS has been kept off the covers of a slew of mainstream magazines.

    Those magazines do not deserve the honor of portraying Melania Trump. Her nail clippings have more class than the losers that make those decisions.

    It will forever be their loss, for our First Lady is just as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside. Her remarkable poise and grace in everything she does puts those degenerates to shame.

    So they react in the only way they know how. So pitiful and petty….

  5. tangled_up_in_blue says:
    May 24, 2020 at 1:08 am

    The strength in diversity lies in one nation under God.
    May the Lord continue His blessings on America.

    Thank-you, First Lady.

  6. paper doll says:
    May 24, 2020 at 1:34 am

    She is dazzling. I suggest every one play the video and take her message for your own

