DOJ Joins Lawsuit Challenging Illinois Governor Pritzker COVID-19 Dictates…

Yesterday the U.S. Dept of Justice filed a statement of interest supporting the position of a lawsuit filed by Illinois state representative Darren Bailey challenging actions of Governor J.B. Pritzker in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even during times of crisis, executive actions undertaken in the name of public safety, must be lawful”…
U.S. Dept of Justice – […] In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor of Illinois has, over the past two months, sought to rely on authority under the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act to impose sweeping limitations on nearly all aspects of life for citizens of Illinois, significantly impairing in some instances their ability to maintain their economic livelihoods.
According to the lawsuit, the Governor’s actions are not authorized by state law, as they extend beyond the 30-day time period imposed by the Illinois legislature for the Governor’s exercise of emergency powers granted under the Act.
Representative Bailey brought his case in Illinois state court and elected only to assert state law claims. On May 15, the presiding state court judge ordered Bailey to file his motion for summary judgment by May 18 and instructed the Governor to respond to it by May 21. A hearing on the motion for summary judgment was scheduled to take place in state court today. Yesterday, however, instead of responding to Bailey’s motion for summary judgment, the Governor removed the case to federal district court.
“The Governor of Illinois owes it to the people of Illinois to allow his state’s courts to adjudicate the question of whether Illinois law authorizes orders he issued to respond to COVID-19,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division. “The United States Constitution and state constitutions established a system of divided and limited governmental power, and they did so to secure the blessings of liberty to all people in our country. Under our system, all public officials, including governors, must comply with the law, especially during times of crisis. The Department of Justice remains committed to defending the rule of law and the American people at all times, especially during this difficult time as we deal with COVID-19 pandemic.”
“However well-intentioned they may be, the executive orders appear to reach far beyond the scope of the 30-day emergency authority granted to the Governor under Illinois law,” said Steven D. Weinhoeft, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. “Even during times of crisis, executive actions undertaken in the name of public safety must be lawful. And while the people of Illinois must be physically protected from the effects of this public health crisis, including by complying with CDC guidelines their constitutionally guaranteed rights and liberties must be safeguarded as well.”
In its statement of interest, the United States explains that this dispute belongs in Illinois state court, and that Representative Bailey has raised substantial questions as to whether the Governor’s current response to COVID-19 is lawful. Although the complaint does not raise any federal constitutional claims, the statement explains, “It is up to the Illinois courts to rule on Plaintiff’s claims, which, because of the sweeping nature of the Orders, may affect millions of lives and raise significant constitutional concerns in other litigation.” Even in the face of a pandemic, states must comply with their own laws in making these sensitive policy choices in a manner responsive to the people and, in doing so, both respect and serve the goals of our broader federal structure, including the guarantee of due process in the U.S. Constitution. (LINK)
The reason Gov. Pritzker needed to send construction workers to his other-other -other mansion in Wisconsin was to structurally reinforce all the toilets with extra concrete and joists as they kept cracking when he sat on them.
Commodius Maximus.
h/t: John Kass, Chicago Trib
He invited stacy abrams for a visit to see what being a dictatiing-governor in a corrupt, bankrupted state is like, so had to reinforce the guest room?
Hopefully, Pritzker didn't close Weight Watchers as a non-essential business.
this guy claims to weigh 187 pounds. https://www.wealthypersons.com/jb-pritzker-net-worth-2020-2021/
on mars or the moon…
(you silly goose, you expect him to tell the truth about anything?)
He forgot to add that was in grade school! 😂
..more like 2x of that…
Finally… the courts are getting off their cloistered asses and getting back to work.
She was supposed to win….
Exodus 23:1 You shall not bear a false report; do not join your hand with a wicked man to be a malicious witness.
In the beginning I remember the wild eyed man in the store parking lot. 6:00 am on March 13th. He was screaming at the newscaster and camera crew who were there to film the chaos. “It’s your fault that people are freaking out here! You all are the ones that are at fault! It’s you all that are hyping things up!” he yelled. Lots of f bombs were thrown in for good measure and they were warranted because he was right.
Proverbs 19:9 A false witness will not go unpunished, and he who breathes out lies will perish.
There is a level of importance given to the bearer of bad news and that desire to be important clearly drove the medias exaggerated, excessive hype. But that need for attention went hand in hand with their goal to destroy President Trump. Joined at the hip with the radical left they seized the opportunity the virus brought and became the worst gossipers and fear mongers. They sowed half truths and outright lies. The economy be dammed. The people be dammed. The country be dammed. The truth be dammed. This was a way to get what they wanted, what they knew was best for the country. The destruction of the President they hated. The role the media played in the 2020 Wuhan Virus hysteria will be remembered as one of the greatest abuses of journalism we have ever seen. It should be the final nail in the coffin of an industry that has completely lost its way.
Proverbs 26:20 For lack of wood the fire goes out, and where there is no whisperer, quarreling ceases.
The fear that followed their eager reporting, the stress and agitation, the chaos that they fueled made them believe their dreams would come true. President Trump would be blamed for the pandemonium, the job loss, the death. This was their chance to tar and feather him and his supporters before the election. Their long tantrum would finally come to an end and they’d get a democrat in to the White House. But the truth, the real data, the real facts about this virus are coming to light and more than just conservatives see what happened here. How swiftly draconian, tyrannical rule was employed to destroy our businesses, to violate our constitutional freedoms. We saw the burning desire the bureaucrats and politicians had to make those violations permanent. To create a “new normal” for the good of the country. An oppressive government that would control its people for safetys sake. And we allowed it. The fear they instilled took us off our game. But I think thats over now. The fire they flamed will go out and the whisperers will be silenced. The rest of us will unify and get our country back. See you in November.
Wow, just Wow! Well-written and spot on ethicall! Thank you for this post.
Well said. I hope you are right.
History will view the hysteria as was far worse than the Salem Witch Trials. Thousands died from intentionally putting COVID infected into nursing homes, politicians outlawing effective treatments, millions of illnesses not diagnosed soon enough, suicides. Millions more had their lives disrupted, dreams shattered, businesses ruined, marriages ruined, homes foreclosed, children falling behind and on and on.
So many people were terrified, not leaving home for months, angry at friends who “were selfish” for shopping, getting together with friends or allowing their children to play. They are still afraid.
It has been a lesson for us all how fragile our freedoms are when powerful people conspire to take them away.
RE: The fire they flamed will go out and the whisperers will be silenced.
With all due & well-deserved Respect … NOT SO FAST!
Now is the moment to IGNITE our BACKFIRES!
Time to launch the NURSING HOME TRIALS for CRIMES against HUMANITY!
• Filed by FAMILIES of Dead Nursing-Home Residents
• Filed against GOVERNORS & their OPERATIVES for their dastardly orders
… to Incarcerate Nursing-Home Residents
… to Eliminate Oversight Visits by Residents’ Families
… to Relocate-and-Concentrate ChiComVirus-Infected Victims in Nursing Homes
… that INESCAPABLY MULTIPLIED Nursing-Home Infections and Deaths.
Prosecute the PERPS in the NURSING-HOME COMMUNITIES that were VICTIMIZED.
Include the Press & Bureaucrat CO-CONSPIRATORS & ACCOMPLICES
… who LIED to discourage use of Hydroxychloroquine-ZPack-Zinc
… for Therapy and Profylaxix that would have SAVED COUNTLESS LIVES
… while the same Press & Bureaucrats were TAKING the SAME DAMNED THING!
Include the DOCTORS who PRESCRIBED it to the Press & Bureaucrats
… and PARTICIPATED in the COVER-UP by failing to reveal the FRAUDSTERS.
He don’t need no stinkin’ legislative powers. He can dictate all by himself while his wife has traveled wherever and whenever she pleased while everybody else was locked down.
I’m looking for the DOJ to sue a lot of states that don’t let churches open tomorrow too.
Tomorrow is a big day in Islam. Muslims are supposed to gather for a meal and group prayer. These blue state governors better pay better attention to segments of their base.
The Muslims will just go ahead and gather, regardless – and the blue state authorities won't lift a finger to stop them.
Too late.
Honestly can you blame his wife for wanting to get away?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have you seen her???
is she fater than Abrams ???? Risa ??
She is obese, but the most striking feature is her resemblance to a porcine sow.
Absolutely not!
It appears to me the the DOJ and AG Barr are finally moving into action. Surrounded by the reality of America boldly and defiantly breaking out and getting back to work. The DOJ is discussing buying a padlock,…after the horses have escaped the barn.
They joined this but not Sydney Powell's Writ of Mandamus?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Give them time on Sydney's writ, there is an important, to say the least, separation of powers issue.
IIRC, the DC circuit invited the DOJ back in for comment.
Shyster: The writ is on a separation of powers issue.
DOJ – Department of JESTERS – has the same June 1st deadline to file.
… They should file at the last second to avoid tipping their hand. Then we’ll know.
Here’s the 21 page rulin
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6923254-DOJ-statement-of-interest.html
Next step, motion to remand the case back to the state court, and a new summary judgment briefing schedule, given the case raises no federal questions and doesn't involve a suit where the plaintiff and all defendants reside in separate states. This stunt has only bought the tyrant some time.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep. LOL.
I was actually sitting in a restaurant the moment news hit that Little Jay Bob was shutting down restaurants. At first it was kinda funny, me getting to inform the employees what they hadn't yet heard. But of course that was also when we all expected this joke of a response to last no more than a couple weeks. So… nope, not so funny anymore, and this so-called governor is among the worst in the country.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Looking for a punchline:
Did the workers care?
You are next Newsom!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I plan on attending church on May 31 in defiance of Dufus Newsom.
https://justthenews.com/nation/religion/california-churches-plan-defy-newsoms-orders-re-open-may-31
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Trump said yesterday we could go to church tomorrow. Here in California i will try to find a church open tomorrow and attend. Maybe i will get arrested.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Be sure to start with an EARLY SERVICE!
Gives you time to go AGAIN after Catch-N-Release.
I can't help but think the Pritzker's of this country are turning Democrats into Republicans. Wouldn't it be nice to see Illinois turn red in November
LikeLiked by 10 people
There's some of that, but it seems to depend on the individual. Of the Dems I know here, about half of them feel like we do, and are sick of it all. A little blame aimed at Trump, but most of it aimed at the likes of Pritzker, Pelosi, etc. But the other half are still going along with the insanity. Oh they may not LIKE it, but they're all "This virus is so dangerous that I'm glad people like the governor are taking it seriously." I keep wanting to walk up behind them and go "Boo!"
LikeLiked by 2 people
The half of Demo☭rats still “rolling with it” will soon be PERSONALLY affected.
NO ONE will escape the knock-on effects of 40 million out of work…
Crime.
Murders.
Costs.
Hospitality & Entertainment Closures.
Hospital Closures.
Service Levels Cut.
Services Cut.
Bankruptcies Skyrocketing.
Suicides.
Tax Revenues Gone.
Tax Rate Hikes.
Home Foreclosures.
Credit Card Debt.
Interest Rate Hikes.
Local and State Lay-offs & Bankruptcies soon to spike.
Illinois is red….urban Cook County turns us blue. Even the north suburbs, slightly more blue than red.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Illinois counties are all RED except about 4 counties.
YES, we (Illinois) are outnumbered by CROOK county.
Illinois GOP(rinos) allowed national popular voter compact (NVPC) to come to pass in Illinois & they never said a word, no media appearances, tv spots, NOTHING! So it’s winner take all here & CROOK county takes it all.
I guarantee ya, 99% of Illinoisans don’t even know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Voter ignorance makes Illinois BLUE.
Too late to fix.
Glad we escaped mid-17.
Same for California. Hey, we can dream right?
LikeLiked by 3 people
"We're all concerned about apathy." -Hizzoner da Mayor Richard J. Daley.
Correction: “We’re BANKING on it.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
[but you knew that 😉]
I've never heard a US attorney utter the words "secure the blessings of liberty". I almost dropped my scotch, cigar, and 212 ounce ribeyes when I read it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
How do you like that? An attorney at the DOJ who quotes from the preamble of the US Constitution.
We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And how many of the public school indoctrinated younger generations know where he got that quote from?

My guess; not near enough.
My guess; not near enough.
How about that US Attorney filing separate charges against Prickster in Federal Court for "undermining domestic Tranquility"?
LikeLike
You shouldn’t be smoking in the grocery store.
… Glad no one noticed.
“And while the people of Illinois must be physically protected from the effects of this public health crisis …”
While that may be the politic thing to say, I”m not sure this is true. Is it really a responsibility of government to “protect” each and every individual citizen from contracting a viral infection?
Further, at this point this is not truly a public health crisis but a man-made crisis of governance.
The virus is waning and any future crisis that might arise on the medical side is a predicted emergency and not an imminent one. If we are to allow emergency powers to be used for imagined emergencies, even if for only 30 days, and even if sanctioned by a legislature after that, we are done for.
The first task post-COVID, if indeed there is such a time, is define an emergency as an event that is imminent, overwhelming, concretely definable, and objectively apparent to all.
LikeLiked by 5 people
paulashley
LikeLiked by 2 people
Quarantining sick people is a far different animal from putting healthy people under house arrest.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What makes the DOJ think the lawsuit will get a fair hearing in Illinois state courts? The lawsuit against the governor of Pennsylvania failed and the Pennsylvania Supreme court sided with the governor.
Does the Illinois governor think he can drag out the lawsuit in the Illinois federal courts without a decent federal judge issuing a stay on his lockdown orders, or does he have those federal judges in his pocket?
LikeLiked by 3 people
sync: You have to ask?
I would guess the move was not for the benefit of the plaintiff.
/s
Removal to federal court would seem like nothing more than a maneuver to buy more time. A week or two at the federal level before being remanded, maybe appeal that decision, and on and on. Meanwhile, Governor is getting his way and the recourse when ruled against will be nil or purely political.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mail-in ballots.
The governor is clearly full of shitzker. This really stinks.
Maybe another Illinois Governor will go to prison. There has been so many.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pandemic: worldwide illness
Shamdemic: illness used for nefarious ends
Plandemic: coordinated use of illness for nefarious ends
Dempanic: November 3, 2020
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love it!
What the hell is that !!! ???
Jabba the Hutt’s uglier brother Blobba the Butt?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pelosi clearly confused Prickster with Trump…
That’s taking much too long. It’s quicker to tar and feather. After that, tie him to a rail and parade him to the nearest sewer ditch out of town. I’m betting there aren’t more than two law officers willing to stop the event.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know if that’s a very Christian attitude to take, Jess.
Have you stopped to think how many miles of highway could be repaired with that much tar?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The voters in Illinois totally deserve this guy. Somehow, over the years they’ve gotten away with sending incompetent, BIG Government and BIG Spending cucks into public office…repeatedly…continuously, even.
And obviously, that Magic (D) on their voter registration has shielded them from their deserving guilt. It’s time now to pay the piper.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sorry but no. The states need an electoral college also. You have the tail wagging the dog.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Black plantation vote screws up everything. It will only get worse. It has taken 50 years to get to this point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1972 prez ellection.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need election police.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do not believe we have had honest elections in a long time. Remember JFK’s daddy asking how many votes Illinois needed?
LikeLike
From a Chicago cop blog…
How does one capitalize on Covid-19?
Pritzker owns a company that makes and sells the tests.
https://www.pritzkergroup.com/cue-health-awarded-13-milli…/…
He owns a second huge company that does the testing.
http://www.pathgroup.com/category/news/
He has a third company that does the billing for the doctors for the testing.
https://minglehealth.com/blog/covid-19-and-mingle-health/
He owns a company that provides the digital messaging about Covid-19 to patients at doctor’s offices and pharmacies.
https://www.fiercepharma.com/…/point-care-messaging-about-c…
His Pritzker Group investment partner heads a non for profit that overseas fifty private equity firms which represent four hundred healthcare portfolio companies like hospital groups.
https://www.pritzkergroup.com/pritzker-group-investment-pa…/
Nothing to see here!
Sadly it looks like Covid-19 is pretty good for JB’s portfolio.
.foxnews.com/politics/illinois-governors-family-firm-owns-stake-in-companies-conducting-coronavirus-testing
Also, I did some research on Chicago’s top health official, and found out she’s a gung-ho vaccine cheerleader, and she’s “advising” Mayor Frog Eyes. And, the “experts” Governor Lard Ass uses to “make his decisions” are both from local totally leftist university’s
LikeLiked by 7 people
alliwantissometruth—-Gee I wonder if the DOJ is interested in this info? How about Judicial Watch, or Veritas?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, that explains everything.
Conflict of interest much? Grounds for removal?
Isn’t it interesting that you don’t hear all those Democrats in the US Senate or House screaming at these Governors “No one is above the law!”. Funny that!
Time for DOJ to support Michigan’s suit for freedom!
LikeLiked by 2 people
But didn’t the Governor of Michigan just survive a similar challenge when the Court of Claims rejected Republican lawmakers who stated that the Governor’s power to extend emergency measures after 28 days required their approval.
I don’t see how this is any different.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How to WIN at REOPENING:
[Favorite Alinsky Hint: OVERWHELM the SYSTEM]
Every.Single.Business REOPENS at ONCE
… Every.Single.Day.
… Every.Single.Town-and-City.
Let the Governors Arrest-and-Prosecute:
• Everyone is IMMEDIATELY RELEASED
… Only to REOPEN AGAIN
… Or it Overwhelms the Jails
… And it Violates our Rights for EQUAL TREATMENT
… Then it Multiplies Individual Lawsuits for DAMAGES
• Then it Overwhelms the Justice System
… Because you cannot prosecute EVERYONE
… And NO ONE can show up for Jury Duty until ChiComVirus is GONE
… And OLD Judges won’t expose themselves until ChiComVirus is GONE
… So Courts get BACKLOGGED for YEARS if not DECADES
• Then we get JUSTICE
… Because EVERYONE will request Trial by Jury
… And NO Jury will CONVICT their neighbors trying to survive
… And Prosecutors must try equal numbers of Demo☭rat & Republican Donors
… Who will ALL vote to THROW the BASTARDS OUT
… So Prosecutors will DROP PROSECUTIONS
… And Judges will DISMISS the REMAINING CASES.
WINNING M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A STYLE.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Our mayor in Dutchess County, NY just sent us his robo call. On TUESDAY, we can open back up to curbside retail and no more than ten at a gathering!!!!!!
Bastards! What the Hell is the difference between MONDAY and TUESDAY!!! Or TODAY?!!!!
LikeLike
There is an issue with that, just heard on the radio the desire to go into places of business are in the ‘teens’ of percentages of population. People are scared. This issue took root.
President Trump is walking a very fine line bringing the country online. To quick he loses votes, to slow he loses votes and country. Right now governors are taking the heat and Trump gets the praise.
LikeLike
“. . secure the blessings of liberty” Never thought much about that. Until now.
BTW, who the HELL decided every Reopening Phase had to run for TWO WEEKS!
• There was ZERO SCIENCE to support this.
• There was ONLY an OBSERVATION that Symptoms MIGHT take UP TO 2 weeks to reveal
They BURIED the EVIL INTENT to DELAY RE-OPENINGS to CRUSH the ECONOMY.
• HALF of any Surge in Cases would show up in ONE WEEK
• More than enough to recognize where and how to RESPOND.
By now EVERY STATE could have been FULLY REOPENED!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Saving COUNTLESS BUSINESSES and JOBS
Avoiding DEVASTATING DEPRESSION, DEPENDENCIES & COUNTLESS SUICIDES.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can you imagine the look on the face of the Golden Corral managers face with Pritzker and Nadler enter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha!
In addition, the DOJ and class action lawyers need to do some manslaughter prosecution, denial of civil rights prosecution, and civil wrongful death litigation.
The only possible justification for denial of 1st, 5th, 13th and 14th Amendment rights might be the minimum necessary action to ‘flatten the curve’ and bring the china virus effects to that of a normal, ‘bad flu’ season. The burden of proof is on the government dictator. There is no basis whatsoever for house-arrest and job/business theft for healthy people. Sick, and older (say, > 65) obese (say, >BMI 35), diabetic, immune compromised, and those with other china-virus-mortality risk factors might be quarantined. The subways and busses might be shut down.
But house arrest for healthy people is bizarre, and clearly unconstitutional.
And forced death is an abomination.
Lots of nursinghome death chambers in Illinois, like other dem-dictator states.
What is the difference between
1. A government order to house-arrest people, forbid their access to family and friends, forbid their leaving, while infecting them to die by forced contact with morbidly infected patients (while the state dictators remove their own parents from danger)
and
2. hitler’s government order to arrest jews, and kill them in death chambers?
There needs to be some criminal manslaughter prosecution, denial of civil rights prosecution (assembly, religious freedom, right to petition, theft of property and jobs, involuntary servitude enslavement), and civil wrongful death litigation against this vicious killing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was never “Flatten the Curve.”
It was always “Flatten the Economy.”
#DemocratsAreMentalCases
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance: what’s with the goofy picture of AG Barr??? Is that the only picture you have????
OR, are you sticking it to AG Barr with a doofus picture to provide some fodder for the ever present AG Barr Bashers you cultivate??
You know: the Bondo Barr, the Bagpipes Barr so clever SNL wannabes?
LikeLike
hell yes let`s have a better pic of Barr…..here try this one…
LikeLike