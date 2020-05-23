Agencies In The Media….

Long term CTH readers will not find this surprising, but it’s nice to see it starting to be said/admitted openly:
(Source)
State Dept. and Defense Dept. embeds primarily operate through CNN. CIA embeds primarily operate through The Washington Post. FBI embeds primarily work through The New York Times; and Politico carries a blend. Fox is the controlled opposition.
Researchers who travel the deep weeds of U.S. politics have noted this very predictable pattern has been very visible for well over two decades.
Either by choice, OR NOT….
Enter Scarborough..
You decide.
Well, I suppose they all had “the choice” at one time or another. Funny how blackmail works. The rest are useful idiots groomed and selected for their “passion for the cause” or something …
“Fox is the controlled opposition.”
That must mean they’re RACIST, or something equally disturbing.
Any guesses as to who the “embeds” are at Fox?
Ask Trish Reagan or Kennedy.
We knew it because Sundance told us, but seeing it in print on Twitter provides hope the unwoke might see it. Twitter recently thwarts using them as a help for Trump winning 2020 since there is no mixing of parties; The left see only Leftist posts and the Right see only Conservative posts. ONE of their censoring modes.
The American Revolution (the War of Independence) was fought by 3% of the colonial population. The rest just watched to see which side would win. Never forget the lesson of that: Revolution is a spectator sport. “Waking people up” is one minor aspect of fighting the Deep State, not the end goal.
Surprise surprise surprise!
Not.
Zero doubt of this. Been proven too many times. The MSM is part of the DS and the DS is the enemy of the people. Mockingbirds + one fake predator.
Excellent article Sundance
I LOVE the video!!!! WOW1111
Controlled opposition – a perfect description for them.
WordPress also censors. My Post “looked” like it would be posted but is not, a trend that seems to have started recently. Is there a daily limit on number of posts, per article, or per person? Or does the number of posts affect how much the site owner has to pay WordPress per day or week or month?
Hmmm, turns out my post did show up, eventually.
I ❤ AMERICA
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
“Fox is the controlled opposition.”
IMO the key word is “controlled”.
Just enough to keep us squabbling amongst ourselves while the (D) & (R) uniparty laughs all the way to their domestic & off shore banking accounts.
