Agencies In The Media….

Long term CTH readers will not find this surprising, but it’s nice to see it starting to be said/admitted openly:

(Source)

State Dept. and Defense Dept. embeds primarily operate through CNN. CIA embeds primarily operate through The Washington Post. FBI embeds primarily work through The New York Times; and Politico carries a blend. Fox is the controlled opposition.

Researchers who travel the deep weeds of U.S. politics have noted this very predictable pattern has been very visible for well over two decades.