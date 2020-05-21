President Trump Delivers Remarks After Touring Ford Component Plant – Michigan, 3:20pm ET Livestream…

Promoting an economic reopening, President Trump travels to Michigan today and tours the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti. The president is expected to deliver remarks to the workers and audience at 3:20pm ET.
Whitmer spent $4,5 on vote fraud-by-mail instead of fixing her broken dams. That’s because floods are your problem but holding on to power is hers.
No wonder she literally wants to muzzle the President.
And he is not wearing a mask! Media and AG in MI meltdown in 3, 2, 1!
YES!!!!
We all know that the second he wears a mask, the media will always use that shot.
Thankfully, VSG Trump knows that too! 😷
I was hoping he wouldn’t – we need to push back against the medical industrial complex. Since when do we give out personal medical information? If this is the new normal (hate that term) do we need to give the police the names of people infected with the HIV virus, and forcefully quarantine everyone they talk to?
We cannot give them this much control over our lives, it will be very difficult to claw back.
No mask for the Prez. Never. Ever. Folks worried? They put on the masks. Not having a mask on the leader of the Free World.
that’s why he’s a leader!!
I just wish I could go to sleep and wake up when this nightmare is over. All this hype over “safe” is making me sick. Masks aren’t needed, social distancing isn’t needed, the lockdown wasn’t needed.
Sanitizing every surface is not needed, special hazmat suits are not needed.
Millions of ventilators are not needed. Closing car factory’s to produce “safety equipment and ventilators” – not needed.
This is a cold virus, it is unstable, it isn’t flying around in the air waiting to infect everyone within 6 ft. It doesn’t live on surfaces waiting to jump onto you to “infect” you. It isn’t outside your door or in the store waiting to get you.
FFS we have immune systems to deal with viruses and germs.
Thousands of people die everyday from all kinds of illnesses including regular upper respiratory illnesses or pneumonia which is now labeled a “flu” death…why so you all go get vaccinated with that flu shot that they have no proof works.
You would think there has been a sarin gas bomb deployed worldwide that is going to kill us all the way people have over-reacted to a cold/flu virus that is no worse than any other bad seasonal flu year.
Only difference is that this time it has been politized and propagandized for maximum damage.
LOL- the AG was “threatening him”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8344905/Michigan-AG-tells-Donald-Trump-told-not-come-refuses-wear-face-mask.html
Didn’t the corrupt Michigan Sec of State say he HAD to wear a mask?
People like that gave/are giving Obama dispensations left and right.
(well, OK, maybe only Left, Left, Left).
But today, I think Trump got one too. (And I really think I can hear the AG’s teeth grinding from way out here in the SW).
It is amazing how much time and effort President Trump spends going out to We the People. No politician in my lifetime has ever been connected to regular people like President Trump; getting out among them and directly communicating with them.
Bet he will hear an ear full today about the Michigan Gov.
Retchin Gretchen TWitmer and her goofy AG should issue President Trump a stern warning. Or a sternly worded letter.Or a worded sternly citation. Or better yet send her flying monkey squadron to be mean to him. That’ll teach him.
Good Lord. Who do these Michigan shrews think they are ?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8344905/Michigan-AG-tells-Donald-Trump-told-not-come-refuses-wear-face-mask.html
It’s way past due to tell #DeepState #Fauci to step aside and re-open our economy. Democrats want a media driven disaster until the next election so they can point their grimy fingers.
Why can the Democrat politicians and mainstream media not show the same kind of courtesy that various black Americans show the President? If they want to be treated with courtesy, why are they not prepared to show it first?
This is AWESOME!
Another success story with hydroxy cocktail.
Pastor Darrell was great as was Ben Carson. !!!
John James was great!!!
I hope the community is paying attention. !!
John Roberts asks: If the goal was to flatten the curve so hospitals were not overwhelmed, and that is now accomplished, why don’t we open up the economy???
John just lost all his dinner invitations from the Presstitutes Social Club.
Aaaand, now the whining reporter doesn’t want churches open!!!
Waaaaah!!!!
my brother runs Giffen. he built that ventilator plant for Ford in 21 days. off the top of his head. no blueprints.
there’s a lot of maga in michigan.
That’s seriously impressive.
Have him take a bow!!
it’s great that he did this. however, we don’t need ventilators (never did). just more theater for the masses.
TWO — count ’em — TWO African American HCQ success stories!!! WOW!! Pelosi: These staged testimonials are dangerous and will KILL YOU!
The state legislator (who used HCQ because of POTUS mention, publicly thanked him, and then ostracized by her fellow Demoncrats) said her husband was waiting in the car — POTUS says “get him in here — what’s he doing in the car?”
Voting: All required to do the “purple finger dip”. If no picture ID, then “two finger dip”.
Project No Vote Fraud !!
Reminds me of the very first Iraqi election in 8000 years, when 70% voted, proudly held up purple fingers, and had to ignore the AK47’s.
yup, see where that got them?
Nice plate wilski!
I thought the two finger dip ment you voted for Joe Biden!
A Zorro mask with a whip, maybe, but no face diaper for the Fox.
Doctor Cavuto on now –did he hear the two testimonials for HCQ?? Hmmmm.
Democrat legislator who was ostracized by all her fellow Demoncrats after she publicly credited POTUS with HCQ recommendation said her husband was still out in the car !!!! POTUS told his aide to get him in!!!
Second woman, childhood bronchitis and WELL above average BMI, recovered in HOURS after she requested HCQ ‘cuz POTUS recommendation.
Neil — ARE YOU PAYING ATTENTION??? Are you a reporter or propagandist for Big Pharma and biggest anti-Trumper in the country??
Now Cavuto’s biggest concern — POTUS should be wearing a mask — so we can photograph him and use it fo’evah on news clips.
Fox screwed the pooch. They should canned Neil and put the gorgeous Trish Reagan in his spot. She was on Steve Bannon’s podcast today, gosh she is Econ-Smart!
I went to same prep school — too bad she wasn’t in my class so I could have asked her to graduation dance!!
Smart, beauty queen, trained opera singer. Not too shabby.
Cavuto has MS and I think he is having a flair…put on weight, facial flushing, emotionally labile..and he has heart disease for which he was hospitalized for a pretty long time a few years ago. I think he needs to take a break and get into remission again.
“Small Frisco Firm Wins Huge ($295 million) Covid Contract” ~ DallasNews(.)com
contact tracing of all Texans by startup with 75% India workforce
“Guidelines for Reopening Schools” at CDC(.)gov > social distance gulags
Witless loses again!!!
https://www.fox47news.com/news/local-news/barber-wins-legal-round-in-states-bid-to-keep-shop-closed
2nd press question — what is your thinking about not wearing mask>
“I didn’t want to give you guys the pleasure”
Schlong.
So effing retarded these presstitutes with the mask questions
Mich. Board of Canvassers will be approving/ denying Whitmer and Nesler petitions tomorrow.
Wear a mask IF you cant jeep your distance, If you can THEY ARE NOT NECESSARY!!!!!
BTW 3 ft is far enough apart
#wheresfauci?
Wuhan?
Cavuto’s first guest is Sen. Cotton. Guess what the first question/topic is, instead of Chyna??
One guess. One guess only.
Doctor Cavuto cannot believe 65,000 HCQ anecdotes from Italy, doesn’t mention two HCQ testimonials from prior meeting, but demands POTUS wear a mask in front of presstitutes.
Cavuto is fakiest Fake News faker in the world,
Cavuto is a big fat slob, that is all I have to say about him.
Wallace or Cavuto on I turn off Fox. Cavuto’s fake gravely voice makes me cringe. What a phony.
Is this the Acosta newshour?
e has to quit quoting the discredited millions number, it was based on ferguon’s discredited and WRONG intitial model….
Lockdowns : great discussion
https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/04/22/there-is-no-empirical-evidence-for-these-lockdowns/
HE DOES NOT need to quit reporting that number, That’s the number the deep state used to force him to kill the American Dream and economy. NEVER LET THEM FORGET!
actually he deep state must include a modeler from England now? and by still using the number he is showing he was duped
I just spent several minutes in the comments section of “The Hill” . . . . the moonbats are in full psychotic free -fall due to the President not wearing a mask.
Funny as hell.
I love it that he is not wearing a mask!!! Kudos to POTUS…NO FEAR! I refuse to put on a demeaning face covering to keep perpetuating this hoax. That is all it is for -to keep the optics of fear of dying from a stupid flu virus alive…
This has been as AWESOME as a rally!!!!
My son starts working at Ford tomorrow morning in this very same plant. So excited for him. Hopefully he can retire from there with 30 years by age 51.
Excellent Anita!
Our president looks very happy and strong! WE LOVE YOU DONALD! ALL THE WAY!
has trump issued a formal apology to gov. kemp and the people of georgia?
has trump stated publicly that he was wrong for criticizing a fellow republican?
has trump publicly stated that other states should look to georgia as a model for leaving lockdown?
his words ring hollow with me now. when we needed him most, trump blinked.
he signed the $2 trillion legislation. he hasn’t fired fauci. he continues to bicker with the media.
does he not realise that the economy is toast? does he have a plan for the economic recovery?
he is now the modern day nero, while rome burns!
no, no,no, too bad, so, yes, yes, no he isn’t
thank you…that is all
