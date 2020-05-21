President Trump Delivers Remarks After Touring Ford Component Plant – Michigan, 3:20pm ET Livestream…

Promoting an economic reopening, President Trump travels to Michigan today and tours the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti. The president is expected to deliver remarks to the workers and audience at 3:20pm ET.

  1. The Gipper Lives says:
    May 21, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    Whitmer spent $4,5 on vote fraud-by-mail instead of fixing her broken dams. That’s because floods are your problem but holding on to power is hers.

    No wonder she literally wants to muzzle the President.

  2. fanbeav says:
    May 21, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    And he is not wearing a mask! Media and AG in MI meltdown in 3, 2, 1!

    • MfM says:
      May 21, 2020 at 3:40 pm

      YES!!!!

      We all know that the second he wears a mask, the media will always use that shot.

    • Green Bucket says:
      May 21, 2020 at 3:44 pm

      I was hoping he wouldn’t – we need to push back against the medical industrial complex. Since when do we give out personal medical information? If this is the new normal (hate that term) do we need to give the police the names of people infected with the HIV virus, and forcefully quarantine everyone they talk to?

      We cannot give them this much control over our lives, it will be very difficult to claw back.

      • gunrunner03 says:
        May 21, 2020 at 4:15 pm

        No mask for the Prez. Never. Ever. Folks worried? They put on the masks. Not having a mask on the leader of the Free World.

      • Mist'ears Mom says:
        May 21, 2020 at 5:21 pm

        I just wish I could go to sleep and wake up when this nightmare is over. All this hype over “safe” is making me sick. Masks aren’t needed, social distancing isn’t needed, the lockdown wasn’t needed.
        Sanitizing every surface is not needed, special hazmat suits are not needed.
        Millions of ventilators are not needed. Closing car factory’s to produce “safety equipment and ventilators” – not needed.
        This is a cold virus, it is unstable, it isn’t flying around in the air waiting to infect everyone within 6 ft. It doesn’t live on surfaces waiting to jump onto you to “infect” you. It isn’t outside your door or in the store waiting to get you.
        FFS we have immune systems to deal with viruses and germs.
        Thousands of people die everyday from all kinds of illnesses including regular upper respiratory illnesses or pneumonia which is now labeled a “flu” death…why so you all go get vaccinated with that flu shot that they have no proof works.
        You would think there has been a sarin gas bomb deployed worldwide that is going to kill us all the way people have over-reacted to a cold/flu virus that is no worse than any other bad seasonal flu year.
        Only difference is that this time it has been politized and propagandized for maximum damage.

    • steelydan69 says:
      May 21, 2020 at 4:59 pm

      Didn’t the corrupt Michigan Sec of State say he HAD to wear a mask?

      • James Carpenter aka "Felix" says:
        May 21, 2020 at 5:53 pm

        People like that gave/are giving Obama dispensations left and right.
        (well, OK, maybe only Left, Left, Left).
        But today, I think Trump got one too. (And I really think I can hear the AG’s teeth grinding from way out here in the SW).

  3. FL_GUY says:
    May 21, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    It is amazing how much time and effort President Trump spends going out to We the People. No politician in my lifetime has ever been connected to regular people like President Trump; getting out among them and directly communicating with them.

    • FofBW says:
      May 21, 2020 at 3:39 pm

      Bet he will hear an ear full today about the Michigan Gov.

      Liked by 1 person

    • Mike in a Truck says:
      May 21, 2020 at 3:50 pm

      Retchin Gretchen TWitmer and her goofy AG should issue President Trump a stern warning. Or a sternly worded letter.Or a worded sternly citation. Or better yet send her flying monkey squadron to be mean to him. That’ll teach him.

  5. allenrizzi says:
    May 21, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    It’s way past due to tell #DeepState #Fauci to step aside and re-open our economy. Democrats want a media driven disaster until the next election so they can point their grimy fingers.

  6. A Call for Honesty says:
    May 21, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    Why can the Democrat politicians and mainstream media not show the same kind of courtesy that various black Americans show the President? If they want to be treated with courtesy, why are they not prepared to show it first?

  7. bambamtakethat says:
    May 21, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    This is AWESOME!
    Another success story with hydroxy cocktail.

    Pastor Darrell was great as was Ben Carson. !!!

    John James was great!!!

    I hope the community is paying attention. !!

  8. fred5678 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    John Roberts asks: If the goal was to flatten the curve so hospitals were not overwhelmed, and that is now accomplished, why don’t we open up the economy???

    John just lost all his dinner invitations from the Presstitutes Social Club.

  9. bambamtakethat says:
    May 21, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Aaaand, now the whining reporter doesn’t want churches open!!!

    Waaaaah!!!!

  10. LCPUSA says:
    May 21, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    my brother runs Giffen. he built that ventilator plant for Ford in 21 days. off the top of his head. no blueprints.

    there’s a lot of maga in michigan.

  11. fred5678 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    TWO — count ’em — TWO African American HCQ success stories!!! WOW!! Pelosi: These staged testimonials are dangerous and will KILL YOU!

    The state legislator (who used HCQ because of POTUS mention, publicly thanked him, and then ostracized by her fellow Demoncrats) said her husband was waiting in the car — POTUS says “get him in here — what’s he doing in the car?”

  12. wilski says:
    May 21, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    Voting: All required to do the “purple finger dip”. If no picture ID, then “two finger dip”.
    Project No Vote Fraud !!

  13. carthoris says:
    May 21, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    A Zorro mask with a whip, maybe, but no face diaper for the Fox.

  14. fred5678 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    Doctor Cavuto on now –did he hear the two testimonials for HCQ?? Hmmmm.

    Democrat legislator who was ostracized by all her fellow Demoncrats after she publicly credited POTUS with HCQ recommendation said her husband was still out in the car !!!! POTUS told his aide to get him in!!!

    Second woman, childhood bronchitis and WELL above average BMI, recovered in HOURS after she requested HCQ ‘cuz POTUS recommendation.

    Neil — ARE YOU PAYING ATTENTION??? Are you a reporter or propagandist for Big Pharma and biggest anti-Trumper in the country??

    • fred5678 says:
      May 21, 2020 at 4:09 pm

      Now Cavuto’s biggest concern — POTUS should be wearing a mask — so we can photograph him and use it fo’evah on news clips.

      • thesavvyinvester says:
        May 21, 2020 at 4:54 pm

        Fox screwed the pooch. They should canned Neil and put the gorgeous Trish Reagan in his spot. She was on Steve Bannon’s podcast today, gosh she is Econ-Smart!

        • fred5678 says:
          May 21, 2020 at 5:31 pm

          I went to same prep school — too bad she wasn’t in my class so I could have asked her to graduation dance!!

          Smart, beauty queen, trained opera singer. Not too shabby.

      • benifranlkin says:
        May 21, 2020 at 5:40 pm

        Cavuto has MS and I think he is having a flair…put on weight, facial flushing, emotionally labile..and he has heart disease for which he was hospitalized for a pretty long time a few years ago. I think he needs to take a break and get into remission again.

  15. fauxscienceslayer says:
    May 21, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    “Small Frisco Firm Wins Huge ($295 million) Covid Contract” ~ DallasNews(.)com
    contact tracing of all Texans by startup with 75% India workforce

    “Guidelines for Reopening Schools” at CDC(.)gov > social distance gulags

  17. fred5678 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    2nd press question — what is your thinking about not wearing mask>

    “I didn’t want to give you guys the pleasure”

    Schlong.

  18. Mo says:
    May 21, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    So effing retarded these presstitutes with the mask questions

  19. looseends660722553 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Mich. Board of Canvassers will be approving/ denying Whitmer and Nesler petitions tomorrow.

  20. realitycheck6 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    Wear a mask IF you cant jeep your distance, If you can THEY ARE NOT NECESSARY!!!!!

    BTW 3 ft is far enough apart

  21. DIrect Impingement says:
    May 21, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    #wheresfauci?

  22. fred5678 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    Cavuto’s first guest is Sen. Cotton. Guess what the first question/topic is, instead of Chyna??

    One guess. One guess only.

    Doctor Cavuto cannot believe 65,000 HCQ anecdotes from Italy, doesn’t mention two HCQ testimonials from prior meeting, but demands POTUS wear a mask in front of presstitutes.

    Cavuto is fakiest Fake News faker in the world,

  23. Henry says:
    May 21, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    Is this the Acosta newshour?

  24. realitycheck6 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    e has to quit quoting the discredited millions number, it was based on ferguon’s discredited and WRONG intitial model….

    Lockdowns : great discussion

    https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/04/22/there-is-no-empirical-evidence-for-these-lockdowns/

    • Dances with Wolverines says:
      May 21, 2020 at 5:01 pm

      HE DOES NOT need to quit reporting that number, That’s the number the deep state used to force him to kill the American Dream and economy. NEVER LET THEM FORGET!

      • realitycheck6 says:
        May 21, 2020 at 5:05 pm

        actually he deep state must include a modeler from England now? and by still using the number he is showing he was duped

  25. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    May 21, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    I just spent several minutes in the comments section of “The Hill” . . . . the moonbats are in full psychotic free -fall due to the President not wearing a mask.

    Funny as hell.

    • Mist'ears Mom says:
      May 21, 2020 at 5:29 pm

      I love it that he is not wearing a mask!!! Kudos to POTUS…NO FEAR! I refuse to put on a demeaning face covering to keep perpetuating this hoax. That is all it is for -to keep the optics of fear of dying from a stupid flu virus alive…

  26. bambamtakethat says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    This has been as AWESOME as a rally!!!!

  27. Anita says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    My son starts working at Ford tomorrow morning in this very same plant. So excited for him. Hopefully he can retire from there with 30 years by age 51.

  28. Ivehadit says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    Excellent Anita!
    Our president looks very happy and strong! WE LOVE YOU DONALD! ALL THE WAY!

  29. larry mack BS MBA CISSP (@sixmax) says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    has trump issued a formal apology to gov. kemp and the people of georgia?
    has trump stated publicly that he was wrong for criticizing a fellow republican?
    has trump publicly stated that other states should look to georgia as a model for leaving lockdown?
    his words ring hollow with me now. when we needed him most, trump blinked.
    he signed the $2 trillion legislation. he hasn’t fired fauci. he continues to bicker with the media.
    does he not realise that the economy is toast? does he have a plan for the economic recovery?
    he is now the modern day nero, while rome burns!

