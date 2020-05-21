Philadelphia Judge of Elections Pleads Guilty to Committing Election Fraud To Help Democrats…

Yeah, sometimes headlines speak for themselves… Election Judge Domenick DeMuro was paid between $300 and $5,000 to assist in ballot stuffing for each election over multiple years.
PHILADELPHIA – U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain released a video on May 21, 2020, in which he discussed the charging and guilty plea of former Philadelphia Judge of Elections Domenick J. DeMuro.
[Transcript] – Good morning. I am here to announce that the U.S. Attorney’s Office has unsealed criminal charges against Domenick J. DeMuro, a former Judge of Elections for the 39th Ward, 36th Division in South Philadelphia.
DeMuro has been charged with two counts: first, for conspiring to deprive Philadelphia voters of their civil rights by fraudulently stuffing the ballot boxes for specific Democratic candidates in the 2014, 2015, and 2016 primary elections; and second, for a violation of the Travel Act, which forbids the use of any facility in interstate commerce (here, a cell phone) with the intent to promote certain illegal activity (here, bribery). DeMuro has pled guilty to both of these charges.
This prosecution has been a team effort, and before I get into a more detailed description of what happened in this case, there are several people that I want to recognize and thank. First, from the FBI, Mike Driscoll, who is the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office, as well as Special Agent Carmen DiMario, who is the lead investigator on the case. I want to thank the Public Integrity Section at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, and specifically Section Chief Corey Amundson, Deputy Chief John Keller, and the Director of the Election Crimes Branch of the Section, Richard Pilger. I also want to thank Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Barrett, who is the Chief of our Public Corruption Unit at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Gibson, who is the lead prosecutor on the case. And finally, I would like to thank the Pennsylvania State Police for their assistance in this investigation.
The position that DeMuro held, the Judge of Elections, is an elective office and a paid position. The Judge of Elections is responsible for overseeing the entire election process and voter activities of his or her Division. Each Judge of Elections is charged with overseeing the Division’s polling place in accordance with federal and state election laws, and is required to attend Election Board Training conducted by the Philadelphia City Commissioners.
The voting machines at each polling station, including the 39th Ward, 36th Division, generate records in the form of a printed receipt documenting the use of each voting machine. The printed receipt, also known as the “results receipt,” shows the vote totals, among other information. The Judge of Elections and the Election Board Officials at each polling place attest to the accuracy of machine results by affixing their signatures to the last page of the results receipt.
Our election system relies on the honesty and the integrity of its Election Officials. If they are corrupt, the system is corrupt, which creates opportunities for election fraud and for the counting of fake votes.
Domenick DeMuro did not uphold his duties as an Election Official. A political consultant gave DeMuro directions and paid him money to illegally add votes for certain Democratic candidates on the primary ballots in 2014, 2015, and 2016. These candidates were individuals running for judicial office whose campaigns had hired the consultant, as well as other candidates for various federal, state, and local elective offices who were preferred by this consultant for a variety of reasons.
The political consultant would allegedly solicit monetary payments from his clients in the form of cash or checks as “consulting fees.” The consultant would then take portions of these funds and make payments to Election Board Officials, including DeMuro, in return for DeMuro and other Election Board officials tampering with the election results.
After receiving payments ranging from between $300 to $5,000 per election from the consultant, DeMuro would add fraudulent votes on the voting machine – also known as “ringing up” votes – for the consultant’s clients and preferred candidates, thereby diluting and distorting the ballots cast by actual voters. DeMuro would add these fraudulent votes to the totals during Election Day, and then would later falsely certify that the voting machine results were accurate. He would add the fraudulent votes by literally standing in the voting booth and voting over and over, as fast as he could, when he thought the coast was clear.
In May 2014, DeMuro stuffed the ballot box with 27 fraudulent ballots during the primary election. In May 2015, DeMuro padded the ballot box with 40 fraudulent votes; in 2016, it was 46 fraudulent votes. These numbers may sound relatively small, but they made up a significant percentage of the total votes cast at the polling place. In 2014, 118 total ballots were reported in the 36th Division of the 39th Ward. That means that DeMuro’s fraudulent votes accounted for over 22% of the total voting in that Division in 2014. In 2015, his fraud accounted for over 15% of the votes in the Division; in 2016, his fraud accounted for over 17% of the votes.
But at the end of the day, the specific numbers don’t really matter. Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy. If only one vote has been illegally rung up or fraudulently stuffed into a ballot box, the integrity of that election is undermined. Again, the integrity of our elections depends on the honesty of our Election Officials – so we take any dishonesty by those officials very seriously. And I want to make it clear that this is an ongoing and active investigation.
I also want the public to know that my Office is taking every possible step that we can to ensure the integrity of every primary and general election in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in 2020. For example, earlier this year, I announced that our Office has launched a review of all polling places in the Eastern District to determine if they are in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. As this year marks the 30th anniversary of the ADA, there can be no doubt that counties have had more than enough time to ensure that their polling places provide full access to individuals with disabilities. We will work day and night to make sure that every citizen’s civil rights are protected, whether that is through access to the polls or making every legitimate vote count.
If you tamper with anyone’s right to vote or try to fix the results of any election in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, my Office will hold you accountable. If you are an Election Official or work with the polling places in any way, I urge you to do your job honestly and faithfully at every turn. That is what the public deserves, it is what democracy demands, and it is what my Office will enforce. (link)
Dom still gets to keep his 0bama Freedom Award though, right?
This Judge came cheap!!!
If Cheat By Mail was in he would have been good to go….
It’s a start.
In the right direction.
It’s the tip of the tip of the tip of the iceberg.
It’s common in almost every large urban area in America. The Democrats would be lucky to win state elections outside of California and NY without this pervasive election fraud.
Just once I’d love for a state to do a full audit of every single vote cast a few weeks after an election and verify with each individual afterwards how they voted.
It’s about time!
I’m sure he’ll get probation and be allowed to keep his job as an election judge because “it’s in the best interest of all parties involved.”
Unusual spelling of his name, which originates from “lord” or “master.” Can’t seem to find a photo of this POS. Anybody know what this guy looks like?
This is a big nothing burger! Not even worth mentioning!
This isn’t justice! This is a total farce!
No real criminals are being prosecuted!
Well, he pleaded guilty to criminal offences, so he is actually a real criminal.
He was caught and will be sentenced, so justice has been served.
And election fraud is a massive problem, so it is well worth mentioning if it frightens off potential Dem fraudsters in November.
My pleasure. Don’t mention it.
Remember Brenda Snipes, Supervisor of Elections for Broward County from Florida who ballot stuffed for Gillum?
Where’s Brenda these days?
We know what Gillum has been up to…
Brenda was forced to retire with a $60,000 a year pension.
Man. Broward was pretty legendary with their fraud. Boxes would come out of the woodwork.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And it will happen on a much grander scale if we allow mail-in ballots. Freakin fight it all the way!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, absolutely. And we will need to be watching on election night.
Voter scandal going on in Oregon also
Registered Republicans affiliation being erased so they can’t vote in primary
Replicate his fraud across every polling place for every election and you are talking probably dozens of House and Senate seats.
Scores, probably.
Whatever the maximum sentence is I hope he gets it. For each count. Served consecutively.
Yes. They need to be made an example of, to hopefully discourage all the fraudsters that did not get caught.
There is no sentence or fine great enough to compensate the voters of Pennsylvania for what this despicable person has done.
The b@st@rd should be hung in the public square.
No surprise. No MSM coverage:
https://www.google.com/search?q=Domenick+J.+DeMuro,&rlz=1C1CHBF_enUS897US897&sxsrf=ALeKk01su2tHaWBimYITAZNx6_AdPwUuRw:1590120704305&source=lnms&tbm=nws&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiH-eqdzcbpAhVDuZ4KHXZZCxAQ_AUoAXoECAsQAw&biw=1350&bih=648
What about the “political consultant”?
Was the “political consultant” charged, too?
Is the DOJ protecting the political consultant?
It is unlikely that this is the only election official who was bribed.
“I also want the public to know that my Office is taking every possible step. . . . For example . . . to determine if they are in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.”
Sounds to me like a token prosecution of voting fraud . . . and now the corrupt Dept of Justice is going to focus on wheelchair ramps.
The investigation was stated to be ongoing. You can be pretty sure that the political consultant will be arrested. What I want to know is if the fraudulent votes actually tipped the scale and put some dead brained democrats into office. I wonder if that were the case if they could be removed?
Compared to the fraud in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas this is child’s play.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let me know when “the consultant” or any of his/her clients go to jail.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey, PA — Just copy CA’s ballot harvesting law, and you can do away with those pesky consultancy fees and FBI perp walks. Get with it, guys. Oh, and universal mail in ballots on the honor system, don’t forget that.
Don’t forget to send mail in ballots to everyone in Mexico and Guatemala.
America needs voter ID.
Think of all the things in life that require ID.
And one of the most important actions in our Republic
is NOT protected by requiring voters to identify themselves.
IMO, our election process is rife with fraud, and I believe
it is getting worse as the democrat party is unmasked as the marxist democrat party.
America needs voter ID.
Many folks don’t realize this, but — in the 2016 Presidential election? Did you know that Hillary Clinton did not win a SINGLE state in the country, that had a Voter ID law?
NOT ONE STATE.
N o w ……… with this bit of information in mind, give some thought to why the dems are so rabidly against Voter ID.
Is it possibly because they literally REQUIRE voter fraud, to win? If not, why couldn’t Hillary win *at least one single state* that had Voter ID? But alas, she couldn’t do it.
Food. For. Thought.
Additional info — as of 2016, there were 18 states where voters do not need ANY sort of ID in order to cast a vote:
California, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Washington, D.C.
Regarding North Carolina. In 2016, no Voter ID. In November 2018, it was put on the state-wide ballot, and *approved* by NC voters.
NC’s democrat governor, being allergic to Voter ID, vetoed it. So in December 2018, the NC House overrode the guv’s veto (72-40), and the NC Senate overrode the guv’s veto (33-12), thus making it law. For a few weeks.
On February 22, 2019, Judge Bryan Collins ruled in favor of a lawsuit, “the NAACP and Clean Air Carolina”, striking down the Voter ID Amendment. An appeal court -temporarily- halted the halt, but – more appeals have frozen the Amendment.
NC Voter ID implementation -was- to begin in 2020; it has been delayed based on a federal court injunction. At this point, the law is NOT in effect.
The Democrats think they can swing North Carolina into a perma blue state much like neighbor Virginia with a little voter fraud on top. Of course the crooked court system blocked Voter ID for the 2020 election.
Democrat judges are given their marching orders…
Welcome to the Dparty.
Passaic County NJ had a special election May 12th with mail in ballots due to the virus
People have come forward to complain that they never voted but yet a vote was cast in their name
One woman was in Florida at the time her vote was cast in NJ
Authorities investigating the matter as
Gov Murphy plays dumb…
“as Gov Murphy plays dumb…”
***NEWS FLASH***
He is not playing.
I will bet my dollar for a penny that the democrats all won in Passaic County NJ.
Loan wolf?
There is probably one in each Division, since the Divisions seem rather small, at least this one.
In May 2014, DeMuro stuffed the ballot box with 27 fraudulent ballots during the primary election. In May 2015, DeMuro padded the ballot box with 40 fraudulent votes; in 2016, it was 46 fraudulent votes. These numbers may sound relatively small, but they made up a significant percentage of the total votes cast at the polling place. In 2014, 118 total ballots were reported in the 36th Division of the 39th Ward. That means that DeMuro’s fraudulent votes accounted for over 22% of the total voting in that Division in 2014. In 2015, his fraud accounted for over 15% of the votes in the Division; in 2016, his fraud accounted for over 17% of the votes.
Are we going to see indictments against the consultant and the candidates who paid the $300 to $5,000 bribes to the election official or are we just going to forget about that part because the criminals are Democrats???
Think that first time I voted was when I lived in the rurals of Virginia. Am pretty darn sure I filled out a paper ballot. I voted for Jimmy Carter.
As time went on and I am who I am today, am damn sure that electronic and mail in voting are low hanging fruit for FRAUD, WASTE. AND ABUSE and this article proves it.
In PA our election poll officials are NOT PAID, BUT ARE VOLUNTEERS. Working a 12 or more hours on election day, and ALL at my polling station are SENIORS.who I think should be paid a thousand dollars for the time and energy and incredible stamina.for taking the vote count .Pretty damn sure they would get a Q clearance in a heartbeat.
Am darn glad that this “election dufous” was exposed. Hope he gets the “Flynn enema.”.
For what it’s worth I can’t wait to vote in person. Dare I do it without a mask on?
If I do wear a mask, it will be the mask of Zorro.
oh golly, my faith in the FBI has been restored.
