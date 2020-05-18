President Trump Hosts Roundtable Discussion With National Restaurant Executives – 2:00pm Livestream…

President Trump is holding a roundtable discussion today with restaurant executives and national leaders within the industry. Anticipated remarks at 2:00pm ET
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link
While we’re waiting …
Who votes for POTUS to appoint Grenell as Acting Director of FBI
• To DRAIN the FBI SWAMP
• To INVESTIGATE Holder’s Covington Law Firm actions to undermine General Flynn
• To INVESTIGATE M$M as Co-Conspirators in Sedition vs. the Trump Administration
… Beginning FRIDAY following Senate confirmation of DNI John Ratcliffe
OR appointment of
… Acting FBI Director Ratcliffe if the Senate balks!
Let’s see how POTUS makes Judge Sullivan & Cabal PAY for the DELAY on Flynn!
I hope they tell Trump that we should start living again, living like normal human beings, that the evidence shows we don’t have to have tables 6 feet apart, that we can’t eat with masks on, that non-related people can eat together, and that we don’t need to track patrons.
#MasksOff
Local county news media read:
“ReOpen NY Proponents Rally Once Again in Commack”.
Alternate headline:
“Andrew Cuomo tried and couldn’t shut down Long Island, but boy did he smell like garlic!”
Another restaurant chain just shut down for good out here in CA – Specialty’s, a sandwich shop similar to Panera which had been in business for 33 years. They specifically cited SIP and lack of revenues as the reason for them having to close the doors. Thanks, Gavin!
