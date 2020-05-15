Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm ET Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is holding a press briefing today at approximately 2:30pm ET (revised from 2pm). Livestream Links Below
White House Livestream – Fox News Livestream – Global News Livestream
Let me get some Treepers input on this. The next time a stupid MSM reporter asks “what crimes is President Trump talking about it referring to…?”
THE WH and Kayleigh NEED TO PULL OUT A CHART OR GRAPH AND LIST OUT THE FEDERAL CODE (section 18, etc.) of felonies/crimes. I think BogeyFree or Clivus or another Treeper as this list.
Sidney Powell, JoeD, and Victoria have stayed then over and over. Deprivation of rights under the color of law, violation of civil rights (4th amendment), obstruction of justice, obstruction of a federal investigation, obstruction of a congressional investigation….and on and on. KAYLEIGH NEEDS TO HAMMER THIS HOME and hammer it into their 9 inch thick dense skulls. It drives me crazy that it is not broadcasted at these pressers.
Sidney Powell should show up for the next press conference and gently explain the crimes to the despicable MSM Pravda “journos” . That guy really pissed me off today asking that stupid “what crimes?” Question over and over. DO YOUR JOB AS A REPORTERS YOU NUMB NUTS!
It’s key to point out that no mater what criminal activity is pinned on the obama administration, the mainstream media will say that it is not a crime. That was the whole point of the exchange. Whoever this weak, equivocating half-man was who asked Kayleigh the question, you can bet is going back to write “When pressed for details, white house press secretary was unable to point to a single crime.”
I like the way President Trump handles the subject, when he brings up obamagate. When the press asks him what in involves, he just says “you’ll find out” and leaves it at that. Keeping the media guessing, and completely in the dark, staying up at night wondering what will be the next revelation. Because they sure aren’t interested in the truth.
They know the truth they were complicit in the coup, I hope we can take down a few of the press as well.
Kayleigh should give them their marching orders by telling them to go research the crimes of Treason and Sedition,…. as a good start until AG Durham announces the results of his Investigations(s) by issuing Indictments for said crimes.
What I suspect will be crucial in the Durham case will be the ability to successfully pursue a RICO indictment.
Another reason I think it could be wise not to disclose too much at press briefings is because the media are going to be playing defense attorney for the guilty parties. If I were a prosecutor, I would not want to reveal my hand too soon.
Is there any reason why she can’t whip out a video by Jay Sekulow, the President’s attorney, to speak to the crimes along with visuals?
Yes TwoLaine – I also agree with above reply. Don’t give any details…”you’ll see” or “you’ll find out soon enough”
There is no excuse at this point for somebody in this administration to not be able to explain this to the average citizen. I’m tired of the liberal Keebler Elf (Fauci) and his mask telling me what to do. I am sure Trump is, as well.
Even if there is a conference solely focused on the context of the spying, those who had access they shouldn’t have had, the leaks to the press, edited 302’s, what types of fisa searches you can execute/etc. I saw a video from Trevor Noah making fun of Obamagate – it was so disingenuous and so thoughtless – it infuriated me. And most of the country would believe him. Which is no surprise because this country is filled with idiots. Trust me, ignore the video if you don’t want your blood to boil. He even takes a pot shot at Flynn. No surprise, though, since he comes from the land of flaming tire neckties and is a smug miserable liberal.
We’re done hearing about the wuhan whooping cough – none of us are eating bathed meatballs sandwiches and most of us are not 95 years old with diabetes – let’s get out and move on with our lives and let’s put these creatures who abused their federal powers in prison already. If you want people to be outraged by Obamagate – show them what it is. Don’t ever forget, half the population didn’t see why Isis was a problem. They need to have things explained to them slowly and simply.
I know she seems to be pretty prepared and has been handling herself with poise and has been handing them their butt on a platter.
I just don’t think she was prepared for that particular –stupid question of the day!
He was probably the kid in the class who wanted others to do his homework–or cheated.
Laughing….would love to see her do a Montage of people stating the crimes. Starting with Jay…then Levin..and all the conservative attorneys who will be probably be talking about it this weekend. Maybe McCarthy?
I would so love to see that!
I would too 4Gypsy!
I’d much rather see Patrick Philbin. That guy was a killer.
Danger. Danger. Danger.
Agree. The list is long and wide. Just start with the various IG reports and then mention the Durham investigation. Soon the MSM will have a long list of crimes.
@ samwise
Send your suggestions to the White House.
I do that – thanks 😊
https://clarifacts.com/resources/federal-crimes-list/
or “Hillary’s Bedtime Stories”.
This Girl is on Fire
Thank you. I enjoyed that.
Incredibly talented. During the 2012 election cycle, she redid this song and it was all about Obama. Gag me!!!!
Manbearpig co-opted “Let the Day Begin”
by the Call.
I didn’t let that dirty little fact ruin the song for me.
She is fantastic. The media as usual are representatives of the DNC. What I don’t understand is how the media can have no pride of professionalism. Even quack doctors and shyster lawyers try to maintain an air of professionalism. These bozos don’t even try to disguise they have thrown away any semblance of wanting to report the facts to the American public. All they are interested in is playing “gotcha”. Far different than the tongue baths they gave Jay Carney (or whatever his name is) the Obama spokescritter. If I were a leftist journalist, I’d at least try to pretend I was doing my job.
They seek approbation not of the public, but of the chief menace to that public.
they want to keep their jobs. Almost all the ‘media news’ are owned by giant global entertainment companies, which must keep in china’s good graces or lose most of their worldwide revenue.
Write the FTC and DOJ Antitrust Division, and request requiring spin-off of the captive ‘news’ divisions of giant multinationals to stockholders.
The First Amendment requires, and only protects a ‘Free Press’, not a captive, indentured, monopolized press.
Here is a rough draft to get you started:
Ian R. Conner
Director, Bureau of Competition
Federal Trade Commission
600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20580
E-Mail: antitrust@ftc.gov
Makan Delrahim
Assistant Attorney General
U.S. Department of Justice
Antitrust Division
950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20530-0001
E-Mail: antitrust.ATR@usdoj.gov
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
300 W. 15th Street
Austin, TX 78701
E-Mail: communications@oag.texas.gov
This is to request that you undertake an investigation to compel divestment of news media from giant international entertainment companies which have large foreign business interests subject to control by foreign countries such as China.
Comcast owns NBC/MSNBC. Disney owns ABC, which recently excluded OANN from White House news conferences. Comcast blocks OANN, which offends China and competes with Comcast’s NBC-MSNBC. CBS is owned by Viacom, with massive foreign movie and entertainment businesses. CNN is owned by AT&T’s Warner Media a worldwide entertainment conglomerate. All subject to foreign threat to their non-news revenue and profit. As you know, The chinese are not bashful about threatening companies there, or threatening news divisions who report, IN THE US, things that china does not like. Even the EU is threatened by china to censure its views.
https://thehill.com/policy/international/europe/494676-eu-report-on-chinese-russian-coronavirus-disinformation-watered
Respectfully,
Thank you for the information.
Thank you for this, B.G.!
I like that they ask “gotcha” questions only to get a litany of facts that she wants the world to hear. LOL
lol. KM is prepared at all times and is quick on her feet. Got that attack dog mentality while keeping a smile on her face.
Yes, she is my vision of a strong woman. She is a lady while she puts them in their place.
“You! You were prepared for that question!”
Always! 😊
LOL I was ROTFLMAO when I heard that.
“Why isn’t POTUS wearing a mask?” What happened to MY BODY, MY CHOICE?
Exactly, mask and/or vaccine, “my body, my choice”.
Did you see that female RIP off her mask when briefing was over? What a bunch of pretentious hypocritical fools.
Jenny….good comeback — I will remember it!
Has anyone watched any of the boobs at CN & N & MSDNC, etc. to see how they are talking about Kayleigh? Just curious.
I can only imagine that they look at each other when she is done and say, “What just happened?”
KM looks at them and relays the message – ask stupid questions and your arse will be handed to you.
Smart move putting her up on the podium down the stretch
I’d never seen Kayleigh before she became the WHPS.
IQ, discerning, honest and she believes in MAGA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
TY Carly, didn’t know that about her.
I sleep well knowing our fearless leader has fearless true patriots close by.
re: Reporters begging to get photo-op of Trump in a mask:
Michael Dukakis: The Photo Op That Tanked
https://www.usnews.com/news/articles/2008/01/17/the-photo-op-that-tanked
Seems people remember that photo a lot but just as important, if not more, to knocking Dukakis out, was the Willie Horton mess.
Just in case anyone is still wondering… “I’m just hoping individuals like Chris Wray , who is a remarkable public servant , will continue to stay strong in this type of abominable, uh, abominable again abuse of authority.” ~ Deceiver & traitor John Brennan regarding the DOJ dropping its phony charges against the patriot Michael Flynn.
You know, if Wray was really a white hat, he would very publicly reject any and all “votes of confidence” from the likes of Brennan, Comey, or Clapper.
I’m still wondering why Brennan called out Wray by name: strongest theory is that they have dirt on Wray and Brennan was warning him to watch our backs or else.
Whatever the reason, you have to think he hasn’t done Wray any favours by calling him out specifically.
I wish the White House Press Secretary would establish and ENFORCE written rules for “press conduct” at future briefings. Make them SIGN a copy of the rules which could include no yelling, no interrupting, no arguing, one question MEANS one question, raise your hand if you want to be called on, STAND and state your news affiliation; NO CELL PHONES in the briefing.
If you do not abide by the rules, the press briefing will be ended and you are OUT forever – no 2nd chances.
Ms McEnany did a great job today.
As to the list of crimes, the way discoveries of rolling out daily to the public, as soon as a list is printed it would be outmoded.
She’s really good. She has facts and figure at her fingertips. She seems to know what they are going to ask before she gets there so she is prepared with answers. I really like her.
Good manners
you learn
from.
She can use mine: #ObamaGate Explained
The previous Democrat President, his CIA Director, his FBI Director, his Attorney General, the Democrat Candidate and all their agencies and minions entered into a seditious conspiracy to thwart George Washington’s Peaceful Transfer of Executive Power and rig the People’s presidential election by wiretapping and framing Candidate and then President Donald Trump and his team.
This Attempted Coup is the Greatest Political Scandal in American History.
Any election interference by Russian Intelligence pales into nothingness compared to the massive and unprecedented criminal election interference by the entire American National Security Apparatus.
Congratulations–you are now an expert on #ObamaGate. Tell all your #VeryFakeNews friends!
The President has himself called it a Coup. And correctly so. I looked at the Federal Code. The Obama/Clinton Syndicate were good for at least half of it, except Train-Wrecking and Undocumented Dining.
If anything, Kayleigh’s too nice.
Many of those reporters such as Isikoff were actual players in the scheme. NYT’s Ali Watkins was schtupping James Wolfe for the FISA Application. AP reporters were investigating pro bono for Weissman, turning over their reporting to a prosecutor. Is AP also volunteering for John Durham?
She should remind them that all their organizations received criminal leaks, felonies in which they are protecting the criminals. They know crimes were committed–they printed them.
