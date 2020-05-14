Gowdy: Trump Family Unmasked During Inauguration Day Surveillance Reports… Wait, wha?

Unsurprisingly when Trey Gowdy said “the Trump family was unmasked on inauguration day”… interviewer Sandra Smith never paused to say: “wait, unmasked in what”?
During his tenure as House Oversight Committee Chair, apparently Trey Gowdy has seen intelligence reports showing the Trump family was unmasked on inauguration day. The logical follow-up question would be: who was generating intelligence reports on the Trump family?
Alas, the dangling participle never had the opportunity to dangle… go figure.
Follow the bouncing ball. If Gowdy is correct, and he has no vested interest in just making it up, then there was FBI domestic surveillance of the Trump family on inauguration day; which generated an intelligence report. Yet, apparently, no-one seems surprised by that… I digress.
Trey Gowdy is a Fraud….Knew it several years ago….
Also, the social distancing scam is designed to stop President Trump rallies….It’s that simple….The corrupt Democrats can not compete on a level playing field….
“the social distancing scam is designed to stop President Trump rallies….It’s that simple…”
We know that. The rallying call should be to have them anyway.
Because then all the Deplorables can give each other “the [Wuhan] virus” and die. Right?
/s
POTUS should have his rallies in stadiums that can normally can accommodate anywhere from 50,000 to 100,000 people and he can limit crowd size to 20,000 or 25,000 people and still meet social distancing guidelines. This is totally doable.
All of this is very confusing as far as having a plan to educate the American people.
So, we get drips for the uneducated, and with those drips we get a POTUS who terms all of it, “Obamagate.” (Personally, I would have already stuck Barry with the “Tricky Dicky Obama ” monikker. The face of Dick Nixon, the name “Dick,” the crime of obstruction of justice, the image of a disgraced Presidency–all of these things would meld in the American mind. Tricky Dick and Obama are one and the same.)
So far we have the issue of “unmasking” which is STILL a concept most American voters don’t understand. Still we have American voters only vaguely hearing that somewhere, some times, the Obama admin spied on Trump. (They don’t understand how any of this makes most dirty political tricks pale in comparison.)
Most networks are still not covering this. Thus, most Americans don’t think any of this is unusual or outrageous. Nor do these networks invite Sidney Powell or Flynn proxies on their newcasts or on their Sunday shows to explain how the Flynn sage relates to anything or now how Judge Sullivan is an out of control judge running cover for a cabal.
Are we leaving all this to Sen. Graham to put it all together for them?
What about timing? Graham says June hearings. Are the hearings to occur before or after Mr. Durham does whatever Mr. Durham is going to do?
Any clarification from anyone would be very helpful.
Thanks.
“Bad News Barry”
EXCELLENT synopsis TI. I wish I had a clarification, but I don’t as I have exactly the same sentiment myself. Good not to be alone… on this and too much more.
Word has it from some, and I know it’s iffy, that there will be indictments.
However, wouldn’t it NOT make sense that there would be Senate hearings AFTER indictments?
“sage” = “saga”
Dr. Steve Turley did the BEST breakdown of it today!
Good points.
Unmasking: the point needs to be expressed well:
In certain conditions, we spy on suspicious foreign agents. At times, this is when they are communicating with Americans. To preserve privacy, we mask the American when information on the foreigner is gathered. Because it is illegal to spy on an American without a warrant. Unmasking is the same as asking to spy on an American: it requires a reason; Obama’s admin was performing this unmasking illegally; They were spying on Americans without a warrant. Or, with fake information used to get the warrant.
Illegal spying on Americans for political purposes, not legit international legal reasons.
Can this concept be made more clear than I have stated? Probably.
Finally: declare: they are saying they believe Flynn was acting against America on behalf of Russia, but never bothered to inform president-elect Trump that he had a traitor in his ranks.
If Graham does anything, I’d bet on him issuing “invitations” around the end of June for hearings in September. In September when his guests refuse the invitations he’ll bluster about subpoenas for a month or so, and then it will be election time, and everybody will forget about his hearings. When PDJT is re-elected, he may do the rinse, lather, repeat trick, until it is time to bluster about a more timely scandal.
Yeah, you are probably right on the sheeple, but Lindsey will still be busy covering his azz there will not be hearings at this late date.
I believe Lindsey is not only covering his own azz but also Daddy Juan McCain’s role in this Russia, Russia, Russia, coup de’tat against President Trump, the greatest, most honest man to come along in decades.
The FBI / CrowdStrike, not Russia and not some disgruntled Bernie Bro, hacked the DNC and gave the emails to wikileaks. Take that check to the bank and cash it.
That’s what I’ve been waiting for the fabulous Mr. Grennell to release to the public. That is the bottom line – the beginning – the base of it all.
Please release your findings that ALL of this has been based on that one particular lie!!
Clown Strike
So does that mean you think Seth Rich’s murder was a coincidence? I thought it was already agreed upon that the DNC wasn’t “hacked” into but, rather, shared by an inside source.
LikeLiked by 3 people
For something like that to happen, there must have been some kind of fundamental transformation of America……. into Haiti.
So if Gowdy has known about the Trump Family being Unmasked During Inauguration Day
for over 3 years then Devin Nunes probably knew it too.
Yeah they both knew early on but said nothing about it.
Can you imagine Schiff, Nadler or any other Democrat in Congress not going directly to the news media and tell them everything if the same wiretaps were done to Obama and his family? LOL. That’s the difference between Republicans and Democrats. Republican Republicans always bring a butter knife to a gunfight!
Timing was not yet ripe then. It is now.
Although we all know that candidate Trump, President elect Trump and President Trump was being “spied upon”, Gowdy’s strong mention of Trump’s family unmaking request the day of his inauguration was news to me – was this revealed in last week’s document release? Or did Gowdy get that info as House Oversight Committee Chair (in 2016-2017?) which was made public sometime afterwards?
If neither of the above is true, did Gowdy “slip up” in this interview and reveal privileged nonpublic information? If so, was it an accidental slip up on his part or was it an accidentally-on-purpose “slip up?”
Even with sundance’s excellent reporting, laying everything out, I’m still confused about this entire mess…a mess which is still “evolving” in both the right & the left media narratives.
I think it was an on purpose “slip” which is out of character for our Mr. Gowdy.
Sidney lowers the Boom on the affirmative action fraud Obama
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/flynns-lawyer-excoriates-obama-open-letter
When you realize that corrupt Lawyers and Judges are running our Republic is becomes nauseating….The Bar Association does nothing because they’re complicit and approve of the corruption….
Bill Barr doesn’t know what to do, neither does John Durham…..Otherwise Bill Barr wouldn’t have allowed Judge Sullivan embarrass him with the current fiasco….Bill Barr is silent on this clear overreach…Does Judge Sullivan wield more power then the AG/DOJ??? If so, what’s the point of having a AG/DOJ??? Seriously??? and don’t give me let’s take it to the SCOTUS…It shouldn’t have to ever get to that point from the get go….
Sidney call him out tonight as well in her bitchslap of obama
This rogue judge is just one person. Some guy in a black robe with an overinflated ego. Next court date Lt Gen Flynn and his attorneys & friends should just get up and walk out. Exclaim “Judge, the prosecution desk is empty, clearly the state has forfeited its case. Goodbye mister Sullivan.”
Force his hand. What is the egofreak going to do, order the bailiff to arrest everybody? These crooked democrats want to play hardball so we better get with the program! Have Army security waiting just outside the courtroom to escort the good general and his entourage safely out of the building.
I do think Sidney Powell has laid it all out and just asking them to, “come and get me if you dare.” She just blistered Obama and everyone associated with him. She must have various concrete proof for all her accusations.
Question for the legals please. Isn’t judge Sullivan creating some type of liability for the judiciary here. In other words can’t the court be held liable if a future defendant wants to withdraw a plea and the judge plows forward only to find out the court itself caused a wrongful conviction.
I don’t think its clear that they both happened at the same time. Trump family members were unmasked, AND there were unmaskings on inauguration day.
When are the citizens of this Republic going to realize that this is all a big show, nothing more than bread and circus to keep us citizens looking for the corner in a round room. What a joke all this is, but unfortunately it’s far from comical with dire consequences that we the citizens are paying for. It doesn’t matter who sits in the Oval Office, they all answer to the same boss and it ain’t “WE THE PEOPLE” and never was. People need to come to their senses and really wake up so they can better understand that this downward spiral was orchestrated by those who piss on us daily. The people we think we elect into offices we have no control over. Some self introspect of ourselves and what truly matters to our future expectations would be a start. Shake off the programming they have conditioned you with and come to terms what it truly means to be free and in control of your own life and that of your family’s future and what is important to you with regards to that freedom you were supposedly given from God. What a travesty we have allowed to take over every aspect of our lives as well as our dreams, future, and expectations. What is the point of this journey if your learning is predetermined to benefit only those at the top.
