Senator Chuck Grassley Writes Letter To DOJ and DNI Requesting More Declassification…

Senator Grassley sends a letter (pdf here) thanking AG Bill Barr and DNI Richard Grenell for the declassified documents produced so far. With the DOJ deciding to drop the Flynn prosecution Grassley notes there are three more buckets of classified documents he would like to see declassified and presented soon:
(1) The Flynn/Kislyak transcript. (2) The Susan Rice Memo to file. (3) The original and mysteriously missing Flynn 302 authored by FBI agent Joe Pientka. [Grassley Press]
Within the letter Senator Grassley notes he previously requested the release of these documents from former DAG Rod Rosenstein; who refused to submit them and made excuses to congressional oversight.
[Grassley Website Here]
With Ric Grenell in position, these types of letters are very likely to produce results.
Additionally, Senator Grassley appeared on Fox Business for an interview with Liz MacDonald. Interestingly Ms. MacDonald went into a deep dive on the 2016 FISA Court ruling by Judge Rosemary Collyer today…. and, even more interestingly, MacDonald connected the FBI searches of the NSA database to the recent activities of the DNI.
Here she is interviewing Senator Grassley about his letter and other interesting developments… listen carefully at 02:20:
.
Candidate Votes Percent
Mike Garcia (R) 77,459 55.67%
Christy Smith (D) 61,679 44.33%
70.55% reporting (206 of 292 precincts)
| 139,138 total votes
LikeLiked by 5 people
Rut Roh, time to dump and file all the ballots that were harvested to flip the result. Yeah, that’s legal here in Kommiefornia.
LikeLike
Dems better start backing up the truck with filled in ballots.
LikeLike
Have the ballot harvesting votes been counted yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Off topic, but now that you’ve brought it gt it up, what election is this?
LikeLike
Love the pic. Of the fox chasing and smelling the hound dog. Fitting!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll be 90 in about 30 years, but I already know what I want on my 90th birthday. All the documents declassified and the truth to finally come out
Nobody will care anymore but at least I’ll be happy
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do you think you can hang on until you reach about 110 ?
LikeLike
“Interestingly Ms. MacDonald went into a deep dive on the 2016 FISA Court ruling by Judge Rosemary Collyer today…. and, even more interestingly, MacDonald connected the FBI searches of the NSA database to the recent activities of the DNI.”
I saw that as it aired earlier today, watching with my 83 yr. old mother. It took a little while, but recent events have shown her that watching most MSM is a waste of time. The editing this past weekend of interviews was compelling.
BTW, before the 2016 election, the last time my mother voted was back in the 1970’s. I went with my father to vote in 1980, don’t remember if mom went on her own.
LikeLike