DOJ Spokesperson Kerri Kupec: "What Happened to Candidate Trump Was One of The Greatest Political Injustices in History"…

There has been a shift; it’s subtle, it’s nuanced, but it’s there.  Against the revelations that Ric Grenell has declassified multiple component parts of weaponized intelligence used against candidate, President-elect and President Trump; and with the unmasking data as only one part of that larger component grouping; DOJ Spokesperson Kerri Kupec says: “what happened to candidate Trump was one of the greatest political injustices in history.”

While AG Bill Barr doesn’t need to sign-off on the specific wording by the DOJ spox, the overarching public statement would never be articulated without institutional approval.  The AG cannot make public comments that are too strong, but authorizing the spokesperson to articulate the position is one way to accomplish the same.  WATCH:

.

Insufferably Martha MacCallum ‘pretends not to know’ the distinction in intelligence equity; she asks the same question repeatedly.  The answer is clear.  DNI Ric Grenell has presented one component group of intelligence data, the identity of the unmaskers and who they unmasked, to the DOJ.  The DNI retains ownership and can release.

As Ms. Kupec outlines, the ‘unmasking’ data-set is being reviewed as part of John Durham’s larger investigative inquiry.   Depending on other material similarly obtained, the unmasking information could be evidence to enhance that investigation.  Regardless of what Durham does with the material, DNI Grenell is the control authority over the intelligence and can declassify and release the information at any time.

The ‘unmasking’ material is only one part of the document trail that can highlight the activity by Obama administration officials and the former Intelligence Community heads.  There are multiple streams of intelligence which generate document trails.

CIA analysis and reports which may include 702; FBI analysis, reports and investigative documents which may include 702; DOJ-NSD analysis and investigative documents and the larger use of the NSA database… all generate user audit-logs, audit trails and search results.  All of these are individual component parts which Grenell appears to be assembling.

Each of the intelligence components fill-in the larger picture and show what was being done over a period of time.  The most recent media reports reflect Grenell focusing on the timeframe from just after the election to inauguration day (Nov 8, 2016 to Jan 20 2017).

The DNI can release the names of the unmaskers and the scale of the unmasking requests without identifying the individual who was unmasked.  That’s the type of information likely to be shared by Grenell; however, the timing will likely be positioned to enhance another aspect not yet revealed.

My suspicion is the triggering mechanism for the release will be delivery of FISC ordered sequestration material, in all of the cases touched by four fraudulent surveillance warrants used against Carter Page, which brushed up against other targeted campaign officials.

That will overlap into the Mueller probe.  Why?  Simple…. If Mueller didn’t use the Carter Page FISA as a surveillance tool the June 29 renewal would never have taken place.  Remember Mueller appointed May 17, 2017, and the FISA renewed June 29, 2017.  If Mueller’s team didn’t plan to use it, it wouldn’t have been renewed.

Acting DNI Richard “Ric” Grenell is the key… he is in the process of strip mining the intelligence apparatus.  In his DNI position, within the intelligence apparatus, Grenell is above the CIA director, FBI Director, Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense for all intelligence assemblies.

The DNI is the hub.  The DNI can cross intelligence compartments and reach into the individual agencies to retrieve intelligence for declassification review.  The DNI assembles the Presidential Daily Briefing; and the DNI leads all declassification efforts.

  1. oldersoul says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    Barr refuses to fire this gun. Not on his own clan.

    He is handing it back to the DNI. The DNI must point it, and pull the trigger.

    But move quickly. The black hats are bringing their weapons to bear.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      May 12, 2020 at 10:00 pm

      Election 2020 is everything!

      Timing…44 and Michelle and ValJar must fall at the most opportune time!!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • trumplandslide says:
      May 12, 2020 at 10:10 pm

      “Not on his own clan”. Exactly!

      Barr has as far as I know NEVER indicted someone from his clan. He did get an FBI murderer free of charge though (search “Barr Ruby Ridge”).

      Why would we trust him at all after he supported extending FISA courts without any significant changes?

      Barr had 12 months to declassify and let sunshine in, but in his own words he sees his job as

      “Protect the institutions”.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • coolmamie says:
      May 12, 2020 at 11:10 pm

      Barr is the one everyone has been calling Trump’s fixer. I think he is very wise to let others carry the water when possible. Durham doing the Russia origins thing. Jensen doing the Flynn thing. It will matter to independent voters how he comes across.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. MACAULAY says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:32 pm

    Come on—Sundance. You have done magnificent work.

    Admit you were wrong.

    You were wrong when you thought you were wrong about the Big Ugly.

    Light the Bic.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • James Carpenter aka "Felix" says:
      May 12, 2020 at 9:45 pm

      Danger Will Robinson, Danger. Intruder Alert, Intruder Alert.
      MACAULAY as no Gravatar. Intruder Alert.
      Danger Will Robinson!

      Like

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      May 12, 2020 at 10:16 pm

      An excerpt in our of Sundance’s articles. Saved the excerpt but not the link…oops!

      When CTH originally penned the term “The Big Ugly” we were directly describing a looming confrontation that would happen between President Donald Trump and the aligned interests of the deepest part of the Deep State. Those interests are not along party lines, they are ideological interests directly related to the construct of the institutions of government and how those interests tied financially back to the Administrative State.

      The DOJ, FBI, CIA, ODNI and State Department do not oppose the deconstruction efforts of Donald Trump as an outcome of bland institutional opposition. Rather the institutions themselves are subsidiaries of a larger network that exists for the purposes of Washington DC as a business and financial enterprise.

      The reason the DC system -writ large- is going bananas is because selling the influence of political office for financial gain is the custom and currency of DC affluence.

      Selling influence and manipulating government action – both foreign and domestic – to enhance the financial interests of other participants, is a purposeful part of DC as a way to gain financial affluence. In essence the U.S. government is used as a tool to accumulate wealth. This process is at the heart of all Trump’s opposition.

      Confronting this process is “The Big Ugly”.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Joemama says:
        May 12, 2020 at 10:58 pm

        Thanks for that reminder. That was about 3.5 years ago, wasn’t it?

        TIme flies as the cultural marxists continue their inexorable march towards anarchy.

        Like

        Reply
      • Ray Runge says:
        May 12, 2020 at 10:58 pm

        Government as a lever to make money is the norm that will close down our country in fear of the annual flu season. The question is can enough people step forward to open the country before our way of life crumbles.

        Like

        Reply
      • bessie2003 says:
        May 12, 2020 at 11:11 pm

        Thank you for posting this. Excellent reminder of what’s at the heart of The Big Ugly.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  3. The Gipper Lives says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    Remember how Michelle Obama was proud of her country for the first (and last) time when her spousal unit was elected?

    This is the first time I’m glad they created the ODNI.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • Bones says:
      May 12, 2020 at 10:20 pm

      I certainly echo that remark.

      Was not a fan of including another intelligence bureaucracy on top of the ones already mis-informing us. This may well work out well for oversight, and accountability.

      Like

      Reply
  4. BocephusRex says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    Grenell certainly is lobbing a lot of turds in the punchbowl, no? He *IS* indeed Honeybadger-

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Carrie says:
      May 12, 2020 at 10:38 pm

      I thought he was Inigo Montoya… he’s looking for the 6 finger man, but beware anyone else who gets in his way…

      Like

      Reply
  5. Reserved55 says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    00:20 big sigh, oh oh

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Heika says:
      May 12, 2020 at 9:47 pm

      ha ha ha yes sign indeed … Jo ‘its all about diversion’!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Seneca the Elder says:
      May 12, 2020 at 9:48 pm

      Reserved- noticed the big sigh, acting like this wasn’t supposed to happen.
      Creepy Joe is a major liability- can’t believe that they keep letting him speak in public.
      No way will they EVER allow him to debate our President Trump IF he gets that far.
      It’s clear that he’s going to be replaced. Getting worse every video I see.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • regitiger says:
      May 12, 2020 at 10:42 pm

      its a physiological artifact.

      one must sigh before the malarkey begins.

      it’s just one of those things …like when someone else yawns…everybody yawns.

      in joe’s case though..everytime he opens his mouth…

      I sigh and then yawn..

      and apparently, its contagious…I see people doing it all the time now.

      the joe malarkey effect.

      don’t get any on you…distancing folks..distancing.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. coveyouthband says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    OMG it’s like I thought….

    No Wait! It’s worse than we thought! AAARRRGGGHHHHH

    Like

    Reply
  7. Ausonius says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    And if none of this goes anywhere? And if General Flynn is sentenced in spite of the dismissal?

    What must be done?

    The Deep State is as relentless as a Terminator robot. They undoubtedly have people inside everywhere, e.g. the increasingly insidious National Security Agency, with its massive computers for surveillance, which will surely be used for “disease tracking” to “keep us safe,” but which we know will eventually be used to establish some sort of totalitarian state, as soon as DEMS take control. We have already seen how the I.R.S. and the F.B.I. were weaponized by MAObama: how many agencies – full of Leftists – will gladly help The Deep State?

    If The Deep State survives this scandal, if it survives the Trump tenure, it will return us to global Socialism and send America back on MAObama’s road to making us the 37th best nation on earth.

    What is to be done?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • bocephusrex says:
      May 12, 2020 at 9:39 pm

      Don’t forget Amlo is now running his yap and demanding ‘answers’ on Fast and Furious-I’m sure POTUS will be only too glad to help with that via Grenell-perhaps not a great time to be B. Hussein-

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • Brutalus says:
      May 12, 2020 at 9:43 pm

      Lure them into the press

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      May 12, 2020 at 9:45 pm

      This is why Donald Trump must DESTROY the Deep State in its entirety – to paraphrase David Plouffe “We must make sure that it never rises again!”

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • Seneca the Elder says:
      May 12, 2020 at 9:49 pm

      Ausonius- good question. Beats the hell out of me.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • BigTalkers says:
      May 12, 2020 at 9:53 pm

      Elect another Real American after Donald.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • pyromancer76 says:
      May 12, 2020 at 9:56 pm

      Terminator Robot. I love it. Only possibility for survival is total destruction.

      Like

      Reply
    • coveyouthband says:
      May 12, 2020 at 10:05 pm

      What are WE the patriots willing to do ?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Ausonius says:
        May 12, 2020 at 10:19 pm

        When they chain the churches shut, when they open up the borders to drug lords, when they jail parents for not sending their children to atheistic, Leftist public schools, when they ruin the military, when they surrender to China, when they start killing children at 3 days old, 3 weeks old, 3 months old, when they insist that you have lived long enough at 80….

        …Yes, what will Patriots be willing to do? At what point will Patriots be willing to “interpret the Second Amendment”?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Tl Howard says:
          May 12, 2020 at 11:02 pm

          When American unions, when American Corporations pick China over America, even as the Chinese military aims its weapons at our allies and at us, at you and your children and me and mine…it’s because the decision makers of those entities are getting their own bank accounts padded by the Communist Chinese.

          The same goes for the leaders of the resistance against my administration. They hate me, yes, but not for the reasons some of you might think. They hate me because I know that their bank accounts are padded with dollars they are not supposed to have, dollars that have been used to sell YOU out.

          Like

          Reply
    • Fools Gold says:
      May 12, 2020 at 10:16 pm

      I think we all know what to do about. Thing is, I’m glad as others here that we gave our President time to do the heavy lifting to bring on the sunlight. It’s getting brighter everyday. We’ll see what justice looks like but I hope it’s so bright no one can ignore it and 2020 is a landslide like no other. MAGA! KAG!

      Like

      Reply
    • ezgoer says:
      May 12, 2020 at 10:26 pm

      People get the government they deserve. If PA, MI, WI vote for the Democrat they will lose all remaining manufacturing and the upper midwest will be the rust belt forever.

      Like

      Reply
      • InAz says:
        May 12, 2020 at 10:37 pm

        The Commie Dems Cheat, Steal, Lie etc to win elections and the SOB Republicans allow it…..hence the Uniparty

        Like

        Reply
      • vicschick says:
        May 12, 2020 at 10:47 pm

        Michigan is 3/4 there. 25% of our workforce is out of a job. All the summer, seasonal businesses up North and in the UP that make up their income for the entire year are shuttering. This state is past the point of no return. It is toast.

        Like

        Reply
  8. anthohmy says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    So if the DNI is the controlling authority rather than the DOJ, this tells us the unmasking was done from outside of the FBI / DOJ.

    Susan Rice as unmasker transmitter to information to Obama who then fed it to Comey and Yates seems more viable today.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • bocephusrex says:
      May 12, 2020 at 9:45 pm

      ..that time Susan Rice went full-on GHETTO–https://twitter.com/MSNBC/status/849292704353705985

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • TarsTarkas says:
      May 12, 2020 at 10:05 pm

      I saw it somewhere maybe on this blog that the unmasking was done by contractors because they don’t have to log unmask requests like IC personnel do.

      Which would be why there was such a high percentage (85%+) of non-compliant NSA searches.

      They were the equivalent of Nellie Ohr’s ham radio.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      May 12, 2020 at 10:05 pm

      Not necessarily. Remember it was Barry Soetoro’s illegitimate White House. Nothing was done by the rules.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • tangled_up_in_blue says:
      May 12, 2020 at 10:45 pm

      Why is Loretta not mentioned in any of this?
      Am I missing something?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • regitiger says:
      May 12, 2020 at 10:56 pm

      on your first sentence…not necessarily….DOJ punting to DNI Grenell does not imply at all the crimes were not originated at FBI or DOJ at all. Rather, DNI has the superior authority in law and regulation to handle this “evidence”. it could have been “other”

      as to your second, yes, I believe Comey and Yates are definitely worth exploring …at least start inviting them down as the first group before a grand jury….for sure, the missing 302…or as Yates referred to it as “read out” (before congressional testimony) on the infamous WH brief to obummer has code red all over it.

      but as to what entity leaked it out…the actual person? It’s probably, very likely going to be a situation very similar or even possible EXACTLY like wolfe! Some insider doing the bidding of the conspirators writ large who needed someone to do their dirty work.

      at this point…I think in order to start nail down and ruling things out, only by the pressure and threat of serious criminal prosecution in a court room is going to expose the guts of all of these crimes.

      but until I begin to see grand juries formed, person ordered to testify and indictments dropped…all of this is just the commercials before the big game…which may not even take place….sort of like billing the biggest fight of the century..only to learn later..nope…fight has been cancelled. I hate to sound so negative…it really isn’t my personality or even my experience..but when you look at where are…what hasn’t happened..with all the trail of evidence of corruption that has been revealed…and not just opinion pieces here and there..but solid investigative work…(yes, looking at you SUNDANCE…a real honor to follow your incredible talent over the past several years)..when you see main justice..where it is …what is could have been…regrettably, I am not positive this conspiracy is going to get the treatment of justice “within the system”…true justice is likely to happen, if at all, in other means.

      Like

      Reply
  9. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    Well, if there was a time to “Just Do It,” that time is NOW. I hope that Grenell starts releasing the declassified material starting tomorrow, and does it on a steady, slow drip, weekly basis. Enough is enough.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      May 12, 2020 at 10:17 pm

      Seems to me he’s at less personal risk if he dumps it all at once. Assure Barr that he’s not going to release anything and then just dump it all anyway. Doing it slowly or telegraphing that he’s going to release would be suicidal.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Zydeco says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    Martha McDummy must be taking “pretend to don’t know@ lessons from Chrissy Wallass.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Louisiana Steve says:
      May 12, 2020 at 9:42 pm

      Just another bubble-headed bleach-blonde.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • James Carpenter aka "Felix" says:
        May 12, 2020 at 10:00 pm

        “Just another bubble-headed bleach-blonde.” …
        au contraire…
        Martha MacCallum is intelligent, articulate and knows exactly what she is doing.
        And what she’s “doing” is what the majority of MSM talking-heads are doing… prostituting themselves for money, position, fame. Oh yes, she does happen to be blonde and who knows, she may even have crammed her conscious conscience into a little package of pious “belief”.
        But just another bubble head?
        No. Something far, far worse.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
        May 12, 2020 at 10:07 pm

        I agree with James. Martha is playing dumb as most propagandists do.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • BigTalkers says:
      May 12, 2020 at 9:50 pm

      Yeah, they sure like their overpriced six-figure contracts for parroting cue cards, don’t they? And they need to be careful to keep ’em coming with Rupert’s Lefty kids looking over their shoulders.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      May 12, 2020 at 9:56 pm

      Yeah I watched it again and McCallum acted like she did not hear or comprehend what Kupec told her. Twice, even. Duh.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  11. T2020 says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    Grenell should throw an “unmasked” costume ball. Deep State heads would explode with a Big Reveal at midnight.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. Mike in a Truck says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    Kerri….Baby!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. ziegler von strahn says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    Barr has already made declarative statements. She is echoing them. That leads me to believe that something is coming down the pike or he and his spox would be couching their words.

    Grenell needs to document dump, hell, get with Glenn Beck and do a chalkboard with it and then at the end, state that this has all been turned over for prosecution. With Sullivan’s stupidity tonight, Grenell would be right in unmasking everything relevant and releasing it to the public so that whoever write those briefs is having to contort much more truth than is already out there.
    He should at the very least make everything he has given over public. Remember, the last tranche of documents he sent Sidney havent been released by the Judge.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • sickconservative says:
      May 12, 2020 at 9:45 pm

      Do miss some of Beck’s old chalk boards, willing to give a little time and do mean little at this point.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • nationalboardertified2001 says:
      May 12, 2020 at 9:52 pm

      Ziegler, Grenell’s document dump would be the most valuable “brief” for Sullivan.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • GH says:
      May 12, 2020 at 11:08 pm

      i think Kerri did couch her words:

      DOJ Spokesperson Kerri Kupec: “What Happened to Candidate Trump Was One of The Greatest Political Injustices in History” AND KERRI added “AND SHOULD NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN.”

      Not “AND SHOULD THE PERPETRATORS BE CHARGED AND FOUND GUILTY…”

      Not “AND WE WILL LEAVE NO STONE UNTURNED IN OUR QUEST TO HOLD THE GUILTY PARTICIPANTS TO ACCOUNT”

      That is the same thing PDJT has said for 3 years,”And this should never be done to another President’

      Sounds like what we’ll see is more process changes and training to ‘ensure it never happens again’

      Like

      Reply
  14. convert says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    I believe I hear a real honest-to-God tic-toc. Hope the SOBs can hear it, too. 😂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. carthoris says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    “In his DNI position, within the intelligence apparatus, Grenell is above the CIA director, FBI Director, Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense for all intelligence assemblies.”

    Position by merit rather than by favor.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. BigTalkers says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    I’m stuck on their specific use of the word “Political” here.. Wasn’t this coordinated effort by a sitting Govt one of the “Greatest ILLEGAL Injustices of All Time?”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      May 12, 2020 at 10:01 pm

      Yes but….the DOJ / FBI make up a LOT of their internal operating rules so sometimes they think they are above/beyond the law that applies to the rest of us (two standards of justice that Barr claims does not exist).

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • The Boss says:
      May 12, 2020 at 10:11 pm

      I think the use of the word political is tactical diversion. It’s the very next word (injustice) that matters. Otherwise, why would the AG or his spokeswoman even bother to comment at all?

      Definition of injustice
      1 : absence of justice : violation of right or of the rights of another : unfairness
      2 : an unjust act : wrong

      It’s not a stretch to see that the word injustice will be replaced with something a little stronger after USA Durham and his amigos finish their work, and add it to the materials ordered sequestered by the FISC.

      This is foreplay with words. But I sense the DoJ isn’t going to make love to the bad guys. The bad guys are going to get schlonged.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • dd_sc says:
      May 12, 2020 at 11:04 pm

      I suspect DOJ spox (any spox probably) cannot say the activity is illegal until there is a trial and a judge rules in their favor.

      Maybe get away with the “allegedly illegal” line, but settled on “political”.

      Like

      Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      May 12, 2020 at 11:10 pm

      Consider the obstruction of justice as they refused to release docs, esp those that were favorable to Flynn.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Rj says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    The Caps of the 16 inch Big Mo need to be Removed and readied.
    It’s F***ing amazing to see how the transformation implementation of Osama has progressed without the judicial system or politicians standing for the OATH they swear.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. WhiteBoard says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    Mueller didnt STOP – he kept abusing the NSA database

    Hence why Sundance wrote this article

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/10/08/dni-declassifies-fisa-judge-james-boasberg-2018-ruling-fbi-conducted-tens-of-thousands-of-unauthorized-nsa-database-queries/

    Also I’d like to stress Page 20 of the Colyer report

    “””””The NSA had not fully assessed the scope of problem: the IG and OCO reviewed “did not include systems through which queries are conducted of upstream data but that do not interface with the NSA’s query audit sytem”.””””””

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • ann says:
      May 12, 2020 at 10:08 pm

      Exactly WB, All one had to do was read Colleyer’s scorching Compliiance Review.

      then IG Horowitz’s horrifying preliminary investigation of JD’s handling of surveillance cases. clearly, violations arent confined to main justice.

      Media has awful communication skills. productive dialogue requires questioner to acknowledge receipt of factual reply, When that is with held there’s no point in continuing the interview. .

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  19. oldumb says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    Twice the lying spokes teen model person says “…as we have now learned..” LIE. LIE LIAR.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. repsort says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    That woman is SHARP.

    Like

    Reply
  21. gary says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    samantha powers name on 260 unmaskings, says,’ it wasn’t me’. bet she flips. i love this.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. ann says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    Tee heel.
    Delightful delivery of comeuppance to DNC snot squad,

    Knock that frowny face off her perch! .

    Squinter MacCallum chastises:
    “outcry for Barr to resign, ya da ya da…
    “Several VERY prominent former DoJ officials articles condemning… ya da..

    gee, wonder why?., that’s a stumper 😂

    “What does Barr have to say about that?” finger wags;
    :subtext: How dare y’all challenge our narrative!

    “Well we aren’t losing any sleep over it” Classic. 👍🏼😂♥️

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  23. Got243kids says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    Very good to see Valerie Jarrett’s face above. Super viper that one is.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. Linus in W.PA. says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    The DOJ spokesperson clearly had her lanes defined and clearly referred Martha back to those lanes multiple times.

    “Come on, Baby, let the good times roll…..”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. gary says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    i bet the trigger for grenell to release happened with sullivans amicus brief decision.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  26. Vince says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    I started to detect a shift in the republican party in the aftermath of the impeachment. I think that before the impeachment, republicans either believed the Russia stuff and all the rest, or they doubted but would not take any political risk to help him. To the republicans he was a dead man walking. It was the deplorables that saved him, they couldn’t vote against him while we supported him.

    After he won the impeachment battle, republicans viewed him with a new respect and awe that he could survive all that was thrown at him. Today, he has turned the tide and now it is not political suicide to support him. So now Ric Grennel will be able to operate more freely and get less institutional resistance, because the tide is now with the president.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  27. dscottv says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    Only a matter of months left to go scorched earth. I hope Trump keeps the fire in his belly stoked. I pray the Lord gives him strength.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • wondering999 says:
      May 12, 2020 at 10:09 pm

      I pray the Lord gives the rest of us strength also, to stand up for what is right
      Like that Seattle policeman
      Like Elon Musk
      Like the Texas Salon owner
      Like the Michigan Militia who guarded the barber shop
      Like the ICU doctor who spoke out about ventilators damaging Covid patients
      What will I be called on to do? Lord give me strength, please give us all courage

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  28. Heika says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    The pure leadership of Sidney Powel is now shining through. She’s had it up to pussies bow, and I saw her jaw set firm when speaking to Lou Dobbs today, see her response to Sullivans attempt to stall and obfuscate! WOW

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  29. JCM800 says:
    May 12, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    Each of us has a gauge of human understanding and communication where we develop opinions of people when they speak.

    Watching Rice reciting the Bengazi Abandonment Lie, I developed my opinion.
    Watching Comey cough up “we found no intent, no prosecutor would bring charges against the HRC Espionage” That July 2016 hearing, watching him cover up, I developed my opinion.

    I wondered how could America let this stand.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. Mike Lee DelMarcelle says:
    May 12, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Martha MacCallum going through the drive through at Burger King…..

    Employee: May I take your order?
    Martha: I’d like a Big Mac.
    Employee: We don’t have Big Mac’s this is Burger King.
    Martha: I know that, can I have a Big Mac please?
    Employee: We don’t carry the Big Mac, this is Burger King, is there anything else I can get you?
    Martha: So your saying you don’t have the Big Mac?
    Employee: Correct.
    Martha: Could I get a McChicken then, hold the mayo?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  31. CharterOakie says:
    May 12, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    Kelly Kupec is another very effective spokesperson.

    And from my perspective, being female and attractive is a nice bonus.

    Excellent.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Mo says:
    May 12, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    Any of y’all that have a twitter acct. please go re-tweet this Sundance tweet.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  33. coveyouthband says:
    May 12, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    I’ve been opining for 2 years…. Best timing for perp walks, orange jump suits October 26th ish…..

    Like

    Reply
  35. CNN_sucks says:
    May 12, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    It turns out BB2 is just a giant gasbag.

    Like

    Reply
  36. CMDCMRET says:
    May 12, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    The acting DNI and the few good guys are engaged in the opening of a floodgate. The truth will rush from this hole and create a tidal wave of TRUTH. If you think Bill Barr doesn’t know what’s going on Then you aren’t paying attention. If he wished to maintain the status quo of the old guard he would have to stand in the onrushing deluge of incontrovertible evidence of treason. CANT BE DONE. Nothing can stop this. Our Great President will not allow these vultures to feast on the carcass of our nation. We are rising up. It’s coming. Buckle up.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  37. Jean Sember says:
    May 12, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    Martha believes ABC News over Fox News;
    A Chris Wallace wannabe.
    ABC reported that a “DOJ” source said the DOJ will not release the files.

    It is not up to DOJ.

    I am sure a DOJ source, hired by Obama, does not want this to be released.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. chuckyschmucky says:
    May 12, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    I know we’ve all waited a long time for these docs, but I’d prefer they be dropped in batches. I think the perps would LOVE for it all to come out at once — rip off the bandage — spin it and then try to move on. Think it would be better if they let it out one major revelation after another, to give the public time to absorb it, and just when the Left thinks they’ve BS’d their way out of one revelation, drop another batch. And another and another.

    A steady stream of deadly carpet bombs until November.

    Like

    Reply
  39. romy911 says:
    May 12, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    I found this interview and Sundance’s comments reassuring. Director Grenell has ownership of the intelligence data and will release it at the opportune time.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  40. Robster says:
    May 12, 2020 at 10:24 pm

    Said this on another thread.

    I see a lot of speculation that this is Grenell forcing Barr’s hand.

    How about a simpler explanation. Barr needed the evidence of what he suspected but it was the property of the DNI.

    Quick call to Grenell, Ric we need those documents, without them we’ve got nothing but hearsay and speculation. Sure thing Bill, I’ll be right over.

    Does anybody here really think the Barr team is going to interview any suspects without having the documents available to shove under the suspects nose and ask ‘what do you have to say about this’.

    It’s not Grenell forcing Barr’s hand, it’s Grenell and Barr co-operating.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • steph_gray says:
      May 12, 2020 at 11:13 pm

      In my humble opinion – yes – it simply makes more sense that way.

      But what do I know…

      Like

      Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      May 12, 2020 at 11:17 pm

      The walking of the docs by Ric over to DOJ (with Durham awaiting them, I suspect), was a made-for-tv event. Notice that it was filmed by the networks.

      I suspect it was Barr’s way of letting a lot of folks know that “My lion Durham has your name now. Wanna talk?”

      And, of course, it was great fun and exercise for Ric.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • regitiger says:
      May 12, 2020 at 11:22 pm

      the problem with that fantasy, is that Barr has had the power and the time to get this material….well over a year now…

      sure, he MIGHT be cooperating now..but I seriously doubt it.

      you are running a SC Durham case that is looking at possible criminal violations ….as Barr has even stated..predicate concerns.

      and you don’t bother to wander into territory that leads to how that flynn leak happened?

      I AIN’T buying this fantasy….

      but I’ve been wrong many time before…

      once I believe santa claus delivered all the little presents…

      no offense, and I mean that…but it none of what we have seen offers any credibility that Barr has done much of anything to advance the predicate investigation.

      one criminal probe…ONE! some yahoo making internet threats to adam schiftface!

      that’s it.

      with 9 prosecutors…well over a year now…

      not one grand jury ..not one indictment….

      not one single arrest.

      you KNOW how we can have “high confidence” barr hasn’t done squat?

      only recently Obama has started trembling….line up what caused him to get twitchy?

      on the matter of flynn…why did DOJ drop the case…line that up to precisely what powell was capable of dropping over the target area….

      barr has ONLY made any moves …and they have been defensive in nature…like circuling wagons..when threatened by exposure..

      if Barr comes around….I’ll still not trust him….he isn’t incompetent..He’s just already made up his mind about how far he is willing to serve true justice…he already knows the line..he has it well marked out..

      the big power players who conspired..and specifically the secret police spy appartus…

      MUST NOT BE TOUCHED.

      that is where barr takes this…

      The sooner POTUS acts to fire Barr and replace him the better…

      look how fast Grennell advanced toward proper exposure of this conspiracy?

      it just takes a real american patriot willing and empowered to do the right thing…who gives no effs about “main justice”…only TRUE JUSTICE.

      barr needs to go…he’s a slack jaw statist….defective …a reprobate to rule of law.

      Like

      Reply
  41. Greg1 says:
    May 12, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    I expect Ratcliffe to be approved as Grennell’s replacement so fast it’ll make necks snap from heads turning so quickly.

    Grennell is finding too much stuff too fast for the deep state to not have counter moves.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  42. romy911 says:
    May 12, 2020 at 10:33 pm

    Sundance states: “There’s been a shift; it’s subtle, it’s nuanced, but it’s there.”
    Not as obvious as the ladder truck but yippee!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  43. islandpalmtrees says:
    May 12, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    Where is Chief Justice Roberts?

    Given: The FBI, DOJ and CIA has never had justification for any surveillance on Flynn.

    Does the Chief Justice have an obligation to take care of Flynn’s case after 3 years since it was his judges that approved all four of Carter Page warrants?

    Further delays by the court in order to collect sequestration material presents additional and unnecessary hardship on Flynn and his family.

    My suspicion is the triggering mechanism for the release will be delivery of FISC ordered sequestration material, in all of the cases touched by four fraudulent surveillance warrants used against Carter Page, which brushed up against other targeted campaign officials.

    Like

    Reply
  44. Drogers says:
    May 12, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    It’s not just that Mr. Grenell is fighting the good fight as an honorable and decent person.

    What he is doing for Mr. President and his country will reverberate as the citizens go to vote on Election Day. Think … he drew the line in the sand and said no more, this is where it stops. He is restructuring his organization, has told Mr. Schiff to pound sand, and currently exposing those that would break the law through unmasking.

    His tireless work to protect PDJT in tangible ways is invaluable and is easily worth two to three percentage points come the election. I can’t begin to tell you how glad I am that he’s on our side.

    Like

    Reply
  45. oldersoul says:
    May 12, 2020 at 10:46 pm

    I will just add that after today’s stunt in the Flynn case, that this is the same federal judiciary that we are counting on to fairly preside over any prosecutions of the seditionists.

    The lower federal judiciary within the Beltway has consistently exposed its participation as elements of the problem, from the FISC down to district judges such as Jackson and Sullivan. These judges have been heavily politicized towards the establishment. Many are lawfare hacks, from the same cocktail circuits as the perpetrators.

    If Barr and Durham are not going to districts well outside the Beltway for these cases, then the Institutional fix may already be in. It will be a very rough road to hoe, even for the DOJ.

    That is why the niceties of timing Intel releases for legal tactical advantage is an illusion. This is a matter for the court of public opinion now.

    Declass and release post haste. Divulge it all. Full sunlight. Now. Before the black hats shoot out the lights.

    These judicial jackals will reluctantly follow along once sufficient mass outrage has developed. The political tide will be too strong for them to resist. In the bigger swamp, the district judges are the lemmings.

    Like

    Reply
  46. Brant says:
    May 12, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    “The DNI can release the names of the unmaskers and the scale of the unmasking requests without identifying the individual who was unmasked.”

    Yes, I wouldn’t want to know who was unmasked. I couldn’t care less. I don’t need to know it was Rubio, Cruz, Nunes, etc. I would hope they know and are pissed. But I would like to know the requesters, Burr, Warner, Feinstein, etc.

    Like

    Reply
  47. PVCDroid says:
    May 12, 2020 at 11:03 pm

    Grenell needs to get this out fast. I’m afraid he’s being set up with the aid of doj or maybe a judge will stop him from releasing. Who knows but time is of the essence for many reasons.

    Like

    Reply
  48. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    May 12, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    Why does Kupec maintain the charade that “The Flynn case should never have been brought in the first place because it doesn’t meet our standards.” ?

    Why won’t she just come right out and call it what it REALLY was… a complete FRAME UP of an innocent citizen in an attempt to “Get At” Donald Trump?

    Oh.. yeah… she CAN’T say THAT because SHE is part of the apparatus that extorted an unmerited guilty plea out of General Flynn in the first place. She MUST, above ALL ELSE, protect the Institution of the DoJ and the FBI, and the totally corrupt DC swamp. Just like Bill Barr and Chris Wray are both part of it, too.

    Like

    Reply
  49. Austin Prisoner says:
    May 12, 2020 at 11:17 pm

    I hope Sidney Powell has thick and nimble security.

    Like

    Reply
  50. cherokeepeople says:
    May 12, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    ratcliffe gets approved,PT fires wray,moves ratcliffe to fib and put grenell back as dni for another 210 days.

    Like

    Reply

