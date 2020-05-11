Tyranny is Real – Pennsylvania Democrat Governor Threatens To Destroy any Business That Does Not Comply With His Unilateral Dictates…

Comrade citizens, the Pennsylvania Ministry of COVID Compliance is threatening to destroy all small businesses that do not comply with the unilateral dictate of the state.
It is worth remembering these decrees are not laws; they have not been created by state representatives; there is no representation behind them; all of the rules and regulations are unilateral decrees by the state. Governor Tom Wolfe outlines his threat:
WOLFE: Non-compliant counties won’t be eligible for federal stimulus discretionary funds. Instead, those funds will be allocated to counties working to stop the spread of #COVID19.
WOLFE: Businesses should know that opening in counties that don’t abide by the law will potentially jeopardize their business liability insurance or the protections it provides.
WOLFE: Dine-in restaurants that open in counties that have not been authorized to reopen will risk receiving a citation. These citations can ultimately lead to the loss of a restaurant’s liquor license.
WOLFE: If your county reopens prematurely and you don’t feel comfortable returning to work, rest assured that the commonwealth will allow you to continue to receive unemployment compensation, even if your employer reopens.
WOLFE: The dangers associated with #COVID19 may not be readily visible to all, but they are present. We are fighting a war that has taken the lives of too many people. And we’re winning. The politicians who are encouraging us to quit the fight are acting in a most cowardly way.
WOLFE: I intend to keep fighting [my citizens]. And, I believe that the overwhelming majority of my fellow [democrat] Pennsylvanians intend to keep fighting it too. And with that [partisan] unity, I know we can win.
Authorities empowered by the Pennsylvania Ministry will actively hunt down subversive citizens and forcibly detain them in the ongoing effort to build a new society where compliance will always provide the security you seek.
If wrong-thoughts or requests for arbitrary freedom continue to be expressed, it may become necessary for the Ministry to take enhanced enforcement action. Please do not put the Ministry in the position of having to make such decisions. Compliance is in your best interest and re-education facilities are costly to maintain.
Relax comrades, the Ministry is sensitive to your previous rights as we initiate our new, safer, society. The COVID Compliance Ministry appreciates good citizens who voluntarily participate in the rules of our new society. We will continue to reward good citizenship status with enhanced tax credits and social benefits allowing greater access to a safe COVID Compliant Society. A safer society; where the odds will always be in our favor.
A rogue citizen could put a compliant society at risk of infection. They may not just carry biologics they could carry a more alarming virus of wrong-thought against the interests of the state. Rogue citizens would be subversive to our new society.
Social Distancing or House Arrest?…. Details, comrades,… details.
The rebel alliance has noted that specifically random viral targeting appears much more prevalent in the regions where people formerly wore genitalia on their heads. There is a possibility this could be propaganda because there is not enough conclusive scientific data assembled to quantify the merit of this claim. Confirmation efforts remain ongoing.
In almost all regions of ministry control, furniture purchasing seems like one of the most potentially dangerous activities. Out of an abundance of caution these consumer hubs of activity have been shut-down; however, the Ministry is evaluating how the virus would respond if cans of vegetables were placed within the building.
According to the most extensive study conducted so far, commercial buildings with cans of vegetables appear to be the safest venue allowing congregation and proximity. It is unknown if moving canned foods and sandwiches into the furniture stores, or other less traveled venues, would transfer the benefits of virus mitigation. The Ministry has a teleconference with scientists and industry experts scheduled later this week to analyze this question.
In the interim, the Ministry would like to remind you the greatest danger is the type of purchasing you make. Large box retailers with dense populations are safe-spaces. Smaller business with less density are hazards; and houses of religious worship are death traps due to their propensity to promote the most critically dangerous activity of all, fellowship.
Because the literal health of our nations’ citizens are at risk, we must remain steadfast and resolved to keep all hospitals and patient facilities closed and at precipice of financial ruin.
Remember, we are all in this together; and to prove how critical this is to our society we must all stay apart.
Meanwhile in California:
if the frogs stay in the slowly boiling pot too long …
their legs atrophy…..waste away and become useless…..they can no longer jump out….
I hear the moans and crying of the frogs….but see no jumping from the pot…
Stalin lives
Well if Barr meant what he said the other week about Governor overreach, now would be the time for him to speak up, again assuming he meant what he said.
https://www.mcall.com/news/breaking/mc-nws-coronavirus-president-trump-to-visit-lehigh-valley-pennsylvania-20200512-lgopxmj75fhtjdg775rhtw7pwy-story.html
Wow. Considering he killed alot of seniors with his edict. Get lost, Wolfe.
A tyrant’s fate was predicted by Jefferson.
Here is a really great blog from Lockdown Sceptics. There is a ton of excellent scientific info on everything from the models to herd immunity. Some of it is a bit hyper technical but nothing even we civilians can’t figure out.
Apparently, things are much worse in the UK than over here. Living in NY I didn’t think that was possible.
https://lockdownsceptics.org/
Seneca, what a great blog! Thank you! Hysterical!
our nation was formed by those that refused to submit to such insane laws.
Too bad for PA they actually voted for it.
Couple of things. First….Lehigh County is one of those thinking about opening up despite being in Governor Wolf’s Red Zone. Ah, but next Thursday Trump shows up smack dab in the middle of the county to recognize a medical supply company. Let’s see what he does while there.
Secondly, let’s not forget how Governor Wolf supported Sanctuary Cities and Counties in the state of Pennsylvania, and how he strongly opposed the Federal government in removing funds designated for those entities. In addition, the PA Senate (strongly Republican) had enough of a backbone to pass a bill supporting what the Trump administration was doing with Sanctuary Cities. I suspect they will support those Counties that want to get back to work and add a little pressure to counter Herr Wolf.
I suspect the counties wanting to reopen don’t give two hoots about federal funds anyway, and not likely Wolf could do anything about it by the time there’s state relief anyway. (Hopefully not before the next election.)
Pennsylvania Supreme Court in response to citizen lawsuit against the lockdown:
“Constitutional rights to free speech and assembly, however, are not absolute, and states may place content neutral time, place, and manner regulations on speech and assembly “so long as they are designed to serve a substantial governmental interest and do not unreasonably limit alternative avenues of communication.”
“We grant the request to exercise our King’s Bench jurisdiction. For the reasons set forth in this opinion, we conclude that Respondents had the statutory authority to issue the Executive Order and that Petitioners have not established any basis for relief based upon their constitutional challenges. The claim for relief requested in the Application, to vacate or strike the Executive Order, is therefore denied.”
https://law.justia.com/cases/pennsylvania/supreme-court/2020/68-mm-2020.html
I know that “no one is playing politics with this…”
but there is a MAJOR political advantage to the party that “rescues” those trapped by the big bad Wolfe.
The collar counties around Philly (including mine, Delco) are trending democrat BUT
even dems are BEGGING Wolfe to exclude counting nursing home case numbers so that they can exit the isolation trap. Wolfe says “hell no.”
Whoever exposes and confronts this ridiculous policy will significantly improve their chances in November.
So, now that Gov Wolf has decided that the power of sickness and health are in his hands, maybe he will take responsibility for punishing drug companies for the harm their drugs do, and will punish the vaccine companies for the harm their vaccines do. Obviously, he has discerned that all who stay at home will not get sick, and all that go out will get sick. I apologize for all the people who feel that you are destroying their lives and who think that the American Constitution was created to restrain government. If the government does not have god-like dictatorial powers, then who will keep us safe? Who will protect us from harm? Who will provide for all our needs? A weak government will never be able to give life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I am so glad that you have decided that the full force of the law must be measured out upon all that do not bow to your steel fist in the velvet glove. We know you really want the best for us. Thank you..
Has any effort been made to recall this governor? It’s not only because he’s a democrat that he’s doing this, the left is desperate to have PA back in the presidential win column on election day.
Hey Mr Guvhah, what statute (law) is that ‘Stay At Home Order’ captured under? Asking for a friend.
I read the other day how the UN is predicting that as many as 280 million people world-wide will be facing starvation due to the economic shutdowns in so many countries.
Ibguessbif we save the life of one Pensylvanian it is worth it.
That lucky ducky!
Today one of our state senators held a press conference on the steps of the capitol in Harrisburg. There were around 100 people there. He is writing a letter to Wolf and telling him to fire Levin. She has put Covid patients in the nursing homes and killed countless. His is the only signature on it. Wolf will laugh at it. We are supposed to have another rally up there on Friday. We need a million patriots in H-burg on Friday. This Nazi has to be stopped. I refuse to wear a mask any more. One store manager got really upset at 2 of my friends and I for not wearing masks in his store today. I tell people that the Nazi’s made the Jews to wear black arm bands and face masks are your black arm band. We had 11 counties today who defied his edict and opened up. The sheriffs in these states have to step up and do their jobs for the people. This is the worst tyranny.
First off, F U Dictator Wolf. Good to get that out of the way.
Second, what “law” does comrade Wolf refer to? A Governor doesn’t create laws, the legislature does. So there is no law to enforce.
Thirdly, comrade Wolf, the people opening up their businesses don’t want your federal dollar distribution, they want to make their own way without your interference. If it weren’t for your idiotic lockdown, no one would need federal dollars!
And fourthly, you’re an idiot!
Senator Pat Toomey where the heck are YOU????? You should be screaming from the rooftops about this. These RINOs need to be primaried and purged from the Republican Party. The NRSC needs a complete overhaul.
