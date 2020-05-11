Tucker Carlson Calls Out (Softly) Trey Gowdy For His Prior Defenses of Mueller and Comey…

Posted on May 11, 2020 by

Tucker Carlson has Fox host Trey Gowdy appear for an interview to discuss ongoing events and revelations showing the corrupt behavior of the FBI and DOJ.  About mid-way through the interview Carlson takes a passive aggressive tack, shows Gowdy a video of his own comments in May 2018, and asks if he is still willing to stand by them. WATCH:

.

So Gowdy waited from January 2017 until three weeks after May 2018 to go look at the direct documents the DOJ and FBI had been concealing?

Not coincidentally; and in direct alignment with the expressed defenses of Gowdy; two months later, July 12, 2018, the DOJ and FBI told the FISA court the underlying predicate for the FISA warrant against Carter Page was still valid….

BACKSTORY HERE

84 Responses to Tucker Carlson Calls Out (Softly) Trey Gowdy For His Prior Defenses of Mueller and Comey…

  1. TwoLaine says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    Andy Biggs and Jim Jordan did the same on Lou Dobbs.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. soozala says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    Gowdy’s got some ‘splainin’ to do…………..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • lcsteel says:
      May 11, 2020 at 9:08 pm

      In my opinion it can’t be explained away….Gowdy covered up for the coup members to assist in taking down Trump.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • jeans2nd says:
        May 11, 2020 at 9:13 pm

        As did Paul Ryan. And Mitch McConnell. And Kevin McCarthy. And Richard Burr. And (fill in in corrupt GOP Congressman/Senator traitor here).

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
      • CanaCon says:
        May 11, 2020 at 9:19 pm

        Same reason that he blew the Benghazi investigation.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Edward says:
        May 11, 2020 at 9:24 pm

        And the answer as to why is probably connected to the spying operation that Obam ran beginning in 2012. The national security apparatuses vacuum up all data and then unscrupulous political operatives working for Obama ran searches on this database. Then the skeletons in the closet come to play. I would love to see a list of the searches performed by the Obama operatives and to whom these searches applied. We know what they did, most likely, in 2016 – but why can’t we learn what they did from 2012 onward? That might explain Gowdy and Ryan and McCain’s butt boy. I don’t know whether to be elated this stuff is flowing out or depressed beyond measure.

        Like

        Reply
  3. richard verney says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    Graham, Gowdy and Ryan have a lot to answe for.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • lcsteel says:
      May 11, 2020 at 9:07 pm

      Tucker shined the sunlight on Gowdy for all to see.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • De Oppresso Liber says:
      May 11, 2020 at 9:22 pm

      They are all bought and paid for, as is McCarthy and many, many others…….after the November election, hopefully President Trump will have the clout to have McCarthy replaced with a Trump-supporting Patriot.

      If President Trump has the massive landslide victory that I believe he will, perhaps we will see a Speaker Jordan – Nunes – Ghomert – et al.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • De Oppresso Liber says:
      May 11, 2020 at 9:24 pm

      Oh, and Senator Doug Collins as well!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. WSB says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    help…help…help…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. YeahYouRight says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    Wow! I’m surprised to see a Fox host sandbag a Fox contributor on air! But I like it! Can Tucker book Paul Ryan?

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. TwoLaine says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    No Trey, I don’t think you ever corrected that mistake, publicly. Ever.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. hoosiertruthfan says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    Gowdy was pure politician in that segment. So very disappointing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • robindranoth says:
      May 11, 2020 at 9:14 pm

      “Sleazy lawyer”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Eric says:
      May 11, 2020 at 9:15 pm

      Gowdy exposed himself as a fraud during the HRC hearings. He deliberately botched his own hearing to save her.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • vikingmom says:
        May 11, 2020 at 9:23 pm

        Bingo! I had high hopes for Rooster Gowdy early on but very quickly realized that his job was to speak loudly but carry a small stick, for which he was probably very well rewarded! Wonder what The Hammer surveillance found on him? Amazing how many of these Congresscritters come in breathing fire and brimstone but turn to pure Swamp slime within just a few months!

        I have said this before but I HIGHLY recommend John Grisham’s book “The Firm” to show how quickly and completely a life and career can be compromised!!

        Like

        Reply
    • ezpz2 says:
      May 11, 2020 at 9:21 pm

      I’m beyond disappointed. Rooster has shown and Sundance has highlighted Trey’s duplicity some time ago.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. cocamars says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    Tucker stuck to his guns and insisted Crowdstrike never verified Russia hacked the DNC emails. Gowdy gave the usual spineless non answer.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. Learned Hat says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    Trey was evasive (maybe not like Martin Short’s Nathan Thurm). Tucker’s facts and questions were straight forward and Trey, at best, strawmanned his way out of it. Do not know what he is hiding. He defended the FBI and Mueller after it was indefensible and has had no “I misread the situation” moment” since then.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Mike in a Truck says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    I long ago disregarded anything a RINO like Trey had to say.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. sunnyflower5 says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    Ahhh, why rush with the 2018 election around corner?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. WSB says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    Gowdy was a deer in headlights in that interview tonight. He literally had to attempt jibberish to get past the stopwatch.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Seneca the Elder says:
      May 11, 2020 at 9:25 pm

      WSB- you are so right! I wonder if Rooster Boy knew what he was getting into when he agreed to go on with Tucker. Either he didn’t know or else he was so arrogant he thought he could BS his way out of it.

      Usually Gowdy is good on his feet and he certainly impressed a lot of people including me, back in the day, but I have lowered my opinion of his substantially in the last year or two.

      And he is still plugging “Muh Russia”? WTH?

      Like

      Reply
  13. owtolunch says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    Lou Dobbs was less than kind tonight in his discussion of Trey Gaudy

    Lou clearly has a dim view of Ryan and Gaudy.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. SR says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    New COS is working. It seems PTrump is on complete control on deep state. PTrump is going in battle when war is already won by PTrump. This is election between PTrump and Obama and PTrump wants Obama to back out soon.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Carrie says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Tucker even touched on the DNC hack, the server and Crowdstrike! Loving it!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Carrie says:
      May 11, 2020 at 9:14 pm

      Is this a subtle set up for Seth Rich?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • vikingmom says:
        May 11, 2020 at 9:26 pm

        Oh boy, I SURE hope so!!

        (But I still maintain that if it comes down to a battle between Hillary and Obama she has more chips and will throw him under the bus in order to save her own skin! She will just have to do it in a way that doesn’t lose the Democrats the entire African American vote because they cannot survive without that!)

        Like

        Reply
  16. waterthelibertytree01 says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    heard about this, now saw the tweet. Nyoooce!! You get a grand jury, you get a grand jury….every O-Dumbo team member gets a G J!!!

    Chuck Callesto
    @ChuckCallesto
    BREAKING NOW: Mexican President calls for INVESTIGATION into FAST AND FURIOUS scandal that has plagued the OBAMA administration for years..

    WHO’S READY FOR THIS TO BREAK WIDE OPEN? #ObamaGate
    3:35 PM · May 11, 2020·TweetDeck

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. John Davis says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    Gowdy drove through the investigation on bald tires.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Derangement Syndrome says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    Hey Gowdy, dummy, the point Tucker was making, was the fact that you moron Republicans BOUGHT (and ran with) the bogus DNC talking point that “Russia hacked the election” in the first place!

    The very fact that the pathetically lead REPUBLICAN house investigated dubious, spurious, baseless, and worst of all, CLINTON paid for allegations against Trump, is beyond the pale!

    The Republicans are at best incompetent, or at worst, complicit in the attempted takedown of Trump

    Like

    Reply
  19. Baby Hurley says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    A good lesson in strategic incompetence…thanks for all your hard work Trey.

    Does Trey look more and more like Rachel Maddow lately or is it just me?

    Like

    Reply
  20. Reserved55 says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    The DNC did NOT give Crowdstrike the server and Gowdy knows it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. CanaCon says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    Gowdy insults one’s intelligence. I find it hard to believe anyone whose excuse is “I was stupid”. At least the FBI can no longer use that one.

    Loved Matt Gates on Hannity the other night. I wonder if he’ll be on FOX again.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. carthoris says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    Growdy has become utterly ridiculous.

    Like

    Reply
  23. clr says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    Yesterday, Matt Gates called out Mr. Gowdy and Paul Ryan – saying hey, thanks a lot for all the help, Gowdy! It was you and Paul Ryan who would not allow us subpoena power to find this stuff out in the 1st 2 years of the admin when we had control of the House Intel Committee.
    I really hope that’s what prompted Tucker to address the swamp.

    Like

    Reply
  24. starfcker says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    Great job by Tucker with one exception. Gowdy totally wiffs on his first question, why didn’t Republicans stop this when they had control of both houses.

    Like

    Reply
  25. jeffrey407 says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    Gowdy was cut from the same cloth as Paul Ryan

    Like

    Reply
  26. Margaret Berger says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    He, gowdy, didn’t look as smug as he did in the Maria interview. He looked surprised. Wonder if he reads his press and understands there are people who are on to him. What happened between Sunday morning futures and Monday night?

    Like

    Reply
  27. OpenMind says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    I thoroughly respect Gowdy for having the gumption to initiate proceedings for Obstruction of Congress as to the FBI agents who lied about the targets and the predication…no wait…

    Rooster did not do that, because if he had, the Sergeant at Arms could have arrested Rosenstein in June of 2018. The rooster just loves to say that Congress can only investigate and that they rely on the the DOJ to prosecute, but when he had Rosenstein and DOJ personnel dead to rights, the rooster lost his voice!

    Like

    Reply
  28. Bullseye says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    Boom! Never seen rooster so at a lose for his words ..homina homina

    Like

    Reply
  29. UberRight says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    “Tell me about … Ohio”

    Like

    Reply
  30. randyinrocklin says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    Rush Limbaugh sez, Obama will never be held accountable for what he did. As much as you may impeach a former president. The squishy RINOs will never do it. GUARANTEED or your money back. He will walk as will others. An administrative report as Tom Fitton would describe it.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Rock Knutne says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    Scary that his best friend seemed to be John Ratcliffe, “Johnny” as he repeatedly called him.

    I’m suspicious. Time will tell.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Jase says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    Tucker just left Gowdy standing naked in front of the audience, not allowing him to take cover behind the Russia smokescreen.
    The fact that Gowdy tried to fall back on that flimsy squirrel said it all.
    By the by, Tucker Carlson is by far the best talking head on politics today, bar none. You are very lucky to have him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • trumplandslide says:
      May 11, 2020 at 9:24 pm

      You are so spot on: “Russia smokescreen”

      I just wish that we soon get an AG who will destroy the smoke screen (or Barr miraculously wakes up from his slumber).

      It is so easy. Question Assange under oath, investigate Seth Rich murder and investigate Crowd Strike.

      Like

      Reply
  33. OpenMind says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    But Gowdy definitely referred the liars to the DOJ for charges under 18 USC 371….no?

    oops.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Scarlet says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    Nope. Nope. Nope. Trey is busted. He’s a fence balancer. Out for himself. Not to be trusted.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Pierre Vanderlinden says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    Gowdy seemed to blame Nunes which was a dick move.

    Like

    Reply
  36. WVNed says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    Rooster is way too auspicious for Gowdy. More like chicken neck.

    Like

    Reply
  37. TradeBait says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    Tucker cut through Rooster’s BS pretty well I thought. He got the point across.

    Rooster was saying a week or so ago he expected no major arrests based on his sources. he says it does not have to go all the way to Soetoro. Rooster is wrong – a lot.

    Like

    Reply
  38. trapper says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    Hahahahahahaha. Watched it live. Priceless. Well done, Mr. Carlson, well done.

    Oh, and as for the governor of Illinois, my theory is he wants to hold Illinois back as long as he can, and make the economic disaster as bad as he can, to support his proposed Illinois constitutional amendment to allow a graduated state income tax. He will argue it is the only solution. It is the centerpiece of his economic plan, if it can even be called a plan. The amendment is on the ballot in November.

    Like

    Reply
  39. dcnnc says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    Funny how Gowdy, when confronted with the absolute lack of evidence of Russian chicanery in our election, fell back on the old “they tried to sew discord”, which hasn’t been proven either. Gowdy-Doody looked like a fool in that interview and outed himself as previously going on air to give statements based upon “what the FBI told me”. LMAO!!!!!

    CLOWN!!!

    Like

    Reply
  40. trumplandslide says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    Gowdy NEVER achieved anything of substance.

    Hillary went out scotch free. The resistance was never effectively resisted.

    Look at actions and results. Don’t be blinded by words. They are lawyers, they learn how to lie convincingly.

    Like

    Reply

