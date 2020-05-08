President Trump Meets With Republican Members of Congress – Video

Posted on May 8, 2020 by

Earlier today President Donald J. Trump will met with Republican Members of Congress in the State Dining Room to discuss policies to make America’s economy strong again. Video Below – Transcript Will Follow:

Attending from the administration: Mark Meadows, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff; Jared Kushner, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor; Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications; Larry Kudlow, Assistant to the President and Director of the National Economic Council; Eric Ueland, Assistant to the President and Director of Legislative Affairs; Christopher Cox, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for House; Kevin Hassett, Senior Advisor Trump Administration; Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Department of the Treasury.

.

Participating congressional leadership included: Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY)

This entry was posted in Big Government, Coronavirus, Donald Trump, Economy, Legislation, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to President Trump Meets With Republican Members of Congress – Video

  1. Camouflaged Pandemonium (@CamouflagedPan1) says:
    May 8, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    From the above list, it looks like not one of the four Republican congressmen from Arkansas was at this meeting. I’ve seen some questionable voting from our Republicans, but I find their absence here conspicuous. Does anyone know of a good reason for their absence? I’m curious if any of them were invited but didn’t make it for one reason or another?
    It’s time for our Arkansas congressmen to make their presence known in positive ways in the workings of our fragile and beleagured government; now more than ever.

    Like

    Reply
    • oldfiredude says:
      May 8, 2020 at 8:16 pm

      My “republican” congress critter Mr. “Navy Budget” is conspicuously absent as well. Fairly conservative but has turned a blind eye to the railroad job DC tried on the President. Im sick of voting for a “at least he is better than”…. Why do they refuse to do the right thing?

      Like

      Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      May 8, 2020 at 8:19 pm

      To be honest, I don’t know why they needed to be there. Wasn’t Arkansas one of the States who didn’t close? Asking for a Friend.

      Like

      Reply
  2. ledygrey says:
    May 8, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    “…and that’s the slogan we’re gonna use – Transition to Greatness – and it’s starting right now…”
    – President Trump
    May 8, 2020

    Like

    Reply
  3. calbear84 says:
    May 8, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    POTUS says Devin Nunes should get a medal…I second that motion!
    Congressional Gold Medal?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s