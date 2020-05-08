Earlier today President Donald J. Trump will met with Republican Members of Congress in the State Dining Room to discuss policies to make America’s economy strong again. Video Below – Transcript Will Follow:

Attending from the administration: Mark Meadows, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff; Jared Kushner, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor; Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications; Larry Kudlow, Assistant to the President and Director of the National Economic Council; Eric Ueland, Assistant to the President and Director of Legislative Affairs; Christopher Cox, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for House; Kevin Hassett, Senior Advisor Trump Administration; Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Department of the Treasury.

Participating congressional leadership included: Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY)