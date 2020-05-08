Earlier today President Donald J. Trump will met with Republican Members of Congress in the State Dining Room to discuss policies to make America’s economy strong again. Video Below – Transcript Will Follow:
Attending from the administration: Mark Meadows, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff; Jared Kushner, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor; Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications; Larry Kudlow, Assistant to the President and Director of the National Economic Council; Eric Ueland, Assistant to the President and Director of Legislative Affairs; Christopher Cox, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for House; Kevin Hassett, Senior Advisor Trump Administration; Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Department of the Treasury.
Participating congressional leadership included: Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY)
From the above list, it looks like not one of the four Republican congressmen from Arkansas was at this meeting. I’ve seen some questionable voting from our Republicans, but I find their absence here conspicuous. Does anyone know of a good reason for their absence? I’m curious if any of them were invited but didn’t make it for one reason or another?
It’s time for our Arkansas congressmen to make their presence known in positive ways in the workings of our fragile and beleagured government; now more than ever.
My “republican” congress critter Mr. “Navy Budget” is conspicuously absent as well. Fairly conservative but has turned a blind eye to the railroad job DC tried on the President. Im sick of voting for a “at least he is better than”…. Why do they refuse to do the right thing?
To be honest, I don’t know why they needed to be there. Wasn’t Arkansas one of the States who didn’t close? Asking for a Friend.
“…and that’s the slogan we’re gonna use – Transition to Greatness – and it’s starting right now…”
– President Trump
May 8, 2020
POTUS says Devin Nunes should get a medal…I second that motion!
Congressional Gold Medal?
