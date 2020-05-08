Larry Kudlow Discusses April Jobs Report – Numbers Full of “Heartbreak and Hardship”…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on Fox Business to discuss today’s report on jobs from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
The estimated unemployment rate jumped to 14.7 percent. Kudlow brings up a good point: allow people to take a tax deduction for COVID-19 expenses.
I have a feeling the next tax cuts for the citizens will be BIG. They have been talking about it for almost two years and the blue states need a bailout so that will be the bargaining chip.
How about moving to a flat tax. We’re in the middle of the largest societal disruption in history. Why not take a play from The Democrat’s’ playbook. Don’t let a good crisis go to waste.
Democrat-promoted heartbreak and hardship…
Nordstrom closing 16 stores, all 100 Sweet Tomatoes closing.
J.C. Penney Reportedly May File for Bankruptcy Next Week
Neiman Marcus filed for ch. 11. I think the entire country needs to open up now; can’t do it in pieces.
please explain how you could IMPOSE NATIONAL OPENING in an election year?
Herr Doktor Fauci says that’s all a mere inconvenience to save 2 million qazillion lives (or one BIG LIE as the case may be). Governor Pharaoh CowMoo says these people should just get necessary jobs rather than unimportant non government jobs.
Who are we peasants to argue?
Fauci is the visible front. Yes, he needs to be removed.
But the real perpetrators are Rothschild/Soros/Rockefeller/Gates and the rest of the NWO (they own the banks, media and Big Pharma).
They are not really after Trump, they are after us. Their “vision” is a less populated planet under their control. Everyone forced to take their poisons (mixed with vaccines), no free opinion (Youtube/google/facebook/twitter censor wrong-think), social credit system, etc. They HATE American freedoms. They believe they are better (they are not) and deserve to rule.
Trump is in the way to their globalist “dream”.
The best thing we can do is to deliver landslide wins to President Trump AND a Republican House and Senate. And then demand that the real players in background are removed from power.
P.S.: Before President Trump and the SpyGate and Fake News, too many never wanted to open their eyes. Fortunately more and more are waking up.
I’m in PA, I don’t want any more bail outs.
Wolf is acting like he can do what he wants and keep the State shut down and kill business. He thinks he’s getting a bail out.
What he and his Dr. Levine have done is kill thousands and 70% are in nursing homes. The average age of death in PA was 79 at the beginning of the week. They did nothing to protect the elderly, but locked down the whole State instead.
It’s not just the Wuhan Virus killing people. It’s medical needs that are being postponed, leading to death, it’s depression and suicide. This shut down is killing people without the virus.
https://www.cbsnews.com/video/study-warns-coronavirus-pandemic-could-lead-to-75000-us-deaths-of-despair/
Same in New Orleans, where my family is. Mayor Latoya thinks she’s getting a bailout, so she’s staying shuttered even though Louisiana’s opening up. Typical welfare queen mentality.
The Dr. Levine who is the PA Doc in charge? A baby doctor!
You mean the guy in a dress, right?
I anticipate he will get one. The President needs to win several blue battleground states to be reelected. The time is right for bankrupt blue states to demand bailouts.
Tax breaks are a great idea. Until you remember you need to give away the farm to deal with Nanzi and the dems. No.
Forget it, get back to work. Covid expenses are what the stimulus was for, anyway. Except my 17 yo son who clears the fridge every other day. : /
And also it takes people *working* to generate taxable income before you can allow them to take a tax deduction.
This is a band-aid to heal a decapitation.
Yep, this is what happens when we allow democrats to control the narrative via democrat operatives posing as medical experts and the globalist controlled enemy of the people “media”
This is what happens when we allow democrats to control individual State economies
This is what happens when we allow massive third world immigration to swamp our country with needy, mostly illiterate government teat suckers
Every day it becomes more obvious that this whole thing is nothing but a coordinated national effort by the democrats and their cohorts to keep as much of the country locked down in order to tank the economy in hopes that it will hurt Trump
The pandemic is an absolute blatant lie, and more people realize it each day, yet our businesses sit idle while our economy nosedives further and further downward
I simply can’t believe we’re still allowing this farce to continue
Fauci and birx are bona fide deep staters masquerading as medical experts. Every bit of advice they have given runs counter to current convention in public health and epidemioligy. Trump needs to abandon everything they have told him.
Dimms don’t control anything…Police know the LOCKDOWNs are dumb!
time to ORGANIZE in your neighborhoods…Find out the number of people who want to open/work/go outi and then petition your GOVERNOR!
45 and his Team of Patriots implemented 15 days to slow the spread after major cities and states imposed LOCKDOWN…after more major cities and states went to 30 more days of LOCKDOWN, 45 implemented 30 days to slow the spread…
Now, we are at State and County levels!!! PETITION DEMAND SITIN!!!
CIVIL RIGHT FREEDOM FIGHTERS!!!
Absolutely. If the people band together, they can’t do anything. Also, use media to document what is going on.
The other day, I had to go to the bank; I have no love of banks. Anyway, a black woman was having a dispute with them. Apparently, they had closed her account and confiscated the money and she was having none of it. Before she had the confrontation, she brought a witness with her and she was streaming the confrontation to document she was doing everything right.
Well, apparently the bank person was not going to giver her her money back and she was not going to take no for an answer. Although she was not being disruptive, the police were called when she refused to leave. I was stuck in line while all this was going on. Eventually, the police sent somebody out. The woman stated her position and had the video evidence. Unfortunately, I had to leave before I saw the outcome. But the bottom line is I was totally on the side of the wronged customer who approached the wrongdoing by documenting it for the world to see.
We can all learn a lesson from this. An individual fighting back against a seemingly all powerful entity that is doing wrong.
If businesses banded together and opened in mass, if their customers supported them, if the police showed up to arrest the owner, the customers can demand to be arrested as well. All the while, videoing the entire episode. That is BAD PR for the police and whoever is pushing this unconstitutional lock down. Just like the woman in TX, she stood up to the MAN and had consequences but the public outcry was so great, she is out and has a tidy sum. If I were her customer, I would have demanded that they arrest me too. And then, sue the crap out of them for false arrest.
So, there are things we can do. Business people can get their customers to sign recall petitions, churches can get their members to sign, clubs and organizations, etc. Structure already exist to reach people without going door to door. As a matter of fact, I am surprised the Christians have not organized a recall campaign in these states that are violating their religious freedoms and pushing murdering new born babies. It’s like people don’t realize they have the power.
Remember, the lefties pushed 3 recall elections on Scott Walker before they finally cheated him out of the governorship. Yes, they got enough signatures for force and election but couldn’t prevail. But the point is, they TRIED! If every Christian signed a recall petition, there would be more than enough registered voters for force a recall. Why are people not doing this?
This economic destruction has to end NOW! If we don’t take action, the minority of leftists who stick together like the mob, will destroy us. JMHO
the large churches have been very quiet…the SUPER CHURCHES ARE KEY but many are located in places opening…the incident in Dallas is great example of what you are talking about…with the video available and Mrs. Luther standing up for her kids and employees, very inspiring…
Many MEGA Churches are run by goats, i.e., hirelings. Joel Osteen is a hirelings hireling. I want to vomit when I see that man on television. Judgment begins in the house of God and the churches, at least the vast majority, have render to Caesar the things that are God’s. No church should have submitted to Caesar even Caesar is named Donald Trump.
If the elected officials gave a damn they would open the economy immediately with zero Social Distance insane regulations. There is no Freedom with Social Distance enforced by the government. Every single politician who has promoted Social Distance should renounce it as a huge mistake. There is no “reopening” when restaurants are told to eliminate 75% of their seats and ordered to install Plexiglass between patrons and workers. This is pure fascism. We have to decide – do we want freedom as we used to have it or do we want to be ordered around by incompetent government hacks? You make the choice once. Dictatorship is hard to undo.
I agree, Mary. The Dem’s have failed at all of their efforts to make President Trump look bad so they keep lying, cheating and buying votes. They are completely unhinged, and desperate.
We should call it what it really is: anti-social distancing. Regardless of its original intent, the continuation of its practice, as with mask wearing, is a tool for psychologically isolating citizen from citizen, and instead uniting each with a paternal, controlling government.
We are in Las Vegas, and our job in Aria resort is in doubt. MGM said yesterday they will open Aria at the end of 2021!!!!!!!!!, and let people go for good in August 2020. So are 180K job is most likely gone, meantime government employees didn’t loose their salaries and job but preach to us we have to huddle at home. President Trump today said all jobs are coming back and that he saved 2 million lives by doing this ( He obviously fully bought this hoax). I was never afraid of the virus, but I am afraid of people and their reaction. The devastation and lives lost thank to this hyper hysterical reaction will dwarf this virus. Thank you for destroying our lives, human stupidity.
czecharthur, I really don’t know if PDJT bought the hoax, I will state that he is beating the drum with that projection of the model assumptions. The two Doctors have become the public face of that number, What does that mean, not totally sure.
However, this is one front, in a multi demesional, multi front war. A war that started when he and his wife came down the escalator. This has not stopped since that time, but escalated. Remember that the Deep State (Swamp) is embedded everywhere. PDJT is only one man, who has a small group of people who are loyal to him and love the country. Then, there are many who are DS, others just try not to make waves.
We really don’t know how deadly the Wuhan Flu was going to be. Initially the flattening of the curve was so that the hospitals nation wide would not be overwhelmed. That goal has been achieved. Protect the vulnerable, especially the seniors in nursing homes (unless you live under DemonRat control)
The slow simmer of cold anger on a short fuse…. (best to shut up right there).
Think of how common, how mundane it must have been during World War II to receive news that a friend, a relative, even a close relative, had been killed on the battlefront, or badly wounded, or perhaps even worse, had gone missing, and those people got up and went to work, because that was how you did your part in the war effort. You endured the pain and persevered.
Getting up and going to work was how you hit back at the Nazis. America won because the Americans ground the Nazis and the Japanese into the ground with their war production. Women, who had never had a job outside the home, got up and went to work in war production, in tough, physical jobs like welding and riveting, and those women took pride in their toughness.
When I was a child, being a whiner or a complainer was the worst thing (almost) that you could be. The adults would certainly question your manhood (sexuality) if your complaint was less than life-threatening. Maybe we were wrong to go to work and school when ill, but we avoided the absurdity of today, when “asymptomatic” people, meaning perfectly fine young people who incidentally test positive for exposure to this ubiquitous, generally banal disease, are considered a great threat.
We adults would test positive for exposure to a dozen strains of the flu, and polio, and a hundred other diseases. I wish some journalist (are there any left?) would do the overdue article about this ugly truth. I have a friend from Pakistan, where catching malaria is as commonplace as catching the flu. All us buttercups had better suck it up, and fast.
Amen! I am really tired of DEMS and RINOS spreading fear and using fear to further their totalitarian agenda.
From what I can tell, it is working more than it is failing, depending on the city/count/state.
Here in blue land it feels like the masks are part of a cult mentality. Asheville NC has always been kind of cultish…now you can indicate your membership by wearing a mask.
Any lawyers out there, I see a future in lawsuits based on the lung damage being caused by wearing these masks all day. Consider the chemicals, toxins and tiny pieces of lint that people are actually forcing into their lungs by wearing these things. I see the potential for suing companies that force not only their employees to wear these things all day but also their customers…Whole Foods being one of them. The founder of Whole Foods was a libertarian!!! Now Jeff Bozo owns it and it’s full fascism.
I almost wish I was a lawyer…I would be getting my business card out there.
End the ridiculous shutdown and let America get back to work, Larry! As you used to chastize Allan Greenspan 20 years ago on CNBC …..What’s wrong with prosperity, Mr. Greenspan?
I have asked before: How many more bankruptcies, how many more people ruined in every way, how much more fiat money will be printed, before the Administration forces the DEM and RINO governors to open their states completely, no idiocy like wear masks in a restaurant, or one person by appointment in a barber shop that seats 5 or 6, etc.?
YouTube & Facebook Frantically Deleting Viral Video Showing Fauci’s “Garbage Propaganda” Has Been Killing Millions For Years
https://coronavirushoax.net/youtube-frantically-deleting-viral-video-showing-faucis-garbage-propaganda-has-been-killing-millions-for-years/
You can find it on Bitchute. FB, YouTube & Google are like the Axis powers now.
“heartbreak and hardship” – that’s nice, also the understatement of the year. What is the administration going to do about it? Stimuli checks and tax breaks can’t replace business and jobs. Need. To. Reopen. Now. Trump needs to lead on this.
I commented below that Kudlow’s casual mention of “retooling for COVID safety” and “safety first” shows that the administration has bought into perpetuating the charade to cover their arses for government’s monumental over-reaction. The passive right is yielding the narrative to the left.
Unemployment will be around 20% for most of summer with federal add-on stipend. Employers will not bet on youth at all either. This is what happens when you rush stimulus. A $1500 one-time stimulus for unemployment is better than inflated benefits were now the low-paying employees will not go back until August or September. Definitely no V-shape…more like an s-shape recovery!
I think we’ll have to go state by state for the next few months…Dimm Governors are being paid by GLOBALIST LORDS like Gates Mini Madoff and Soros to LOCKDOWN EVERYTHING…
At the end of movie “ The Grapes of Wrath “ , Ma Joad speaks these immortal words –
I ain’t never gonna be scared no more. I was, though. For a while it looked as though we was beat. Good and beat. Looked like we didn’t have nobody in the whole wide world but enemies. Like nobody was friendly no more. Made me feel kinda bad and scared too, like we was lost and nobody cared…. Rich fellas come up and they die, and their kids ain’t no good and they die out, but we keep a-coming. We’re the people that live. They can’t wipe us out, they can’t lick us. We’ll go on forever, Pa, cos we’re the people
That’s right Ma , “ cos we’re the people”
Small restaurants must retool for COVID safety? Okay, let’s add in flu safety, too. Sheesh, perpetuating the zombie virus and “life can be safe” myths do nothing but aid the long march of the left.
Interesting…people living in other Countries are receiving stimulus payments from the US.
This article is em Portuguese. The lady lived in New York in 2018 and now she found the $1,200 deposited in her account. And she said the same happened to other people from other Countries who used to live here, like her.
https://economia.uol.com.br/noticias/redacao/2020/05/08/biologa-tem-auxilio-negado-no-brasil-mas-recebe-ajuda-do-governo-dos-eua.htm
