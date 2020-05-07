Texas Salon Owner Shelley Luther Released From Jail…

Today the Texas Supreme Court ordered the release of jailed salon owner Shelley Luther, just hours after Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a retroactive order eliminating punishment for violating stay-at-home orders.

“Throwing Texans in jail whose biz’s shut down through no fault of their own is wrong,” Mr. Abbott tweeted. “I am eliminating jail for violating an order, retroactive to April 2, superseding local orders.” He added, “Criminals shouldn’t be released to prevent COVID-19 just to put business owners in their place.”

Moments later a tearful and thankful Shelley Luther was released from jail and delivered remarks. [Video prompted to 05:08]