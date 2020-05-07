Texas Salon Owner Shelley Luther Released From Jail…

Today the Texas Supreme Court ordered the release of jailed salon owner Shelley Luther, just hours after Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a retroactive order eliminating punishment for violating stay-at-home orders.
“Throwing Texans in jail whose biz’s shut down through no fault of their own is wrong,” Mr. Abbott tweeted. “I am eliminating jail for violating an order, retroactive to April 2, superseding local orders.” He added, “Criminals shouldn’t be released to prevent COVID-19 just to put business owners in their place.”
Moments later a tearful and thankful Shelley Luther was released from jail and delivered remarks. [Video prompted to 05:08]
A great day for freedom and justice today.
Yes, at least in Texas! Pennsylvanians wanting freedom were not so lucky before the Supreme Court.
Note, it was the Texas State Supreme Court and Texas Court System involved, where these cases are supposed to start.
The Dallas County Judge passing the sentence was a locally elected democrat Judge.
If he’s not thrown out the next elections, Dallas deserves what it gets.
Let’s think about that statement. One, not everyone who is in Dallas voted for the clown judge. Two, I surmise that of the aforementioned, some choose to stay in Dallas in order to ‘fight back’ against the Blue machine. Three, it does not take of great number to change things; all that is required is a small number keen on starting brush fires of freedom in the mind. Four, in recognition of long family roots in the area, some have chosen to stay even as they watch their home decay into ruin.
Would you rather that they flee? That will ensure entrenchment of the commies. Too, to where do they flee after so long of running? There is no other place to flee to. To leave a city, then a state, then where? This is not only about Dallas. I have seen similar comments about many other places in our great land. They may be summarized as flee or you will get what you deserve. One either fights to win America or they flee in the face of totalitarian oppression. Yet they certainly do not ‘deserve it’ if the momentum be against them for this time. They do not deserve to be counted as among they who vote for oppression.
Some may run so to escape what they would ‘deserve’ when the battle comes to them. Who would so soon run from their family home. But there are some who will fight. And they fight from behind the lines.
Or, maybe I am all stuffed up, that Dallas really doesn’t hold a population, no matter how little, of them who remember and fight to regain the freedom of their youth. So let’s hand American soil to the commies. Heck, let’s help them fortify the beach head.
I’m in CA and no sir, I do not deserve what I get when I am outvoted by the damn commies. Many of us choose to fight this fight from behind the lines. Already I have heard more than a few say that CA could turn ‘red’. And why not? After these many decades it has come to a head under this tin pot governor. Anyway, imagine that, CA turning back to freedom. Because there are people who will not accept nor deserve what they get.
I’ve tried to not personalize my comment. But such comments as yours makes me seethe. God bless America.
Yes, which makes me wonder: if the Dallas prosecution wanted to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, would they win, given what happened today with the Pennsylvania case?
You need to READ the articles. It was the PA Supreme Court that backed the PA Governor and NOT the US Supreme Court. The next step in the PA case should they decide to pursue would be the District Federal Court covering PA.
I did read them! I checked two news sources: both said the U.S. Supreme Court was involved.
e.g.
https://www.mcall.com/coronavirus/mc-nws-coronavirus-supreme-court-denies-request-suspend-pennsylvania-20200506-ct2l6kosnvgannezn4n3mzp22m-story.html
“The U.S. Supreme Court refused to take action that could have reopened Pennsylvania businesses, when it denied a request Wednesday to suspend Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order.
A group of businesses and people, including Bethlehem real estate agent Kathy Gregory and Allegheny County state House candidate Danny DeVito, filed the request last week asking the Supreme Court to immediately suspend Wolf’s order that closed businesses deemed non-life-sustaining. They said the order and process by which the state granted exceptions violated their constitutional rights.…”
Am I missing something? Apparently another appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is in the pipeline.
Yes you missed allot. The case did not go through the entire PA Supreme Court system and then through the appropriate Federal District Court. The President established a Federal Approach and Justice Roberts will demand full and “proper” course through the courts before it is allowed on the SC Docket, as he does with all difficult decisions.
The court did not “rule but “refused” to hear the case. It was returned to the lower courts for all proper remedies to be followed, as they technically should. Plus, there was zero discussion of the evidence. It is not good enough to say this is unfair.
Wouldn’t that be the US Appeals Court?
Many thanks for the clarification!
I had heard on the radio that after the Governor had made the change to the edict, that the judge refused to release her because he demanded it come from the court, which is why the Supreme Court of Texas immediately acted.
Imagine the gall of this Obamanite judge, he was elected, but was a big supporter and fan of Obama and therefore the destruction on this country that Obama did, to still act like a piece of scum toward this woman because of his arrogance.
Why shouldn’t he be impeached? Remove HIM, after all his ruling proved he is non-essential.
Old goat….Arrogance….good choice of word there. Totally agree.
Do you (that’s the impersonal “you”) think that there might possibly be any racial animus in this case? Black judge. White woman. Nah, that couldn’t be. (SHHH! You aren’t supposed to think that or mention that!)
Oh – but in “post racial America” is it now forbidden to mention that there might be an elephant in the room?
Black elephant, white elephant, pink elephant, purple elephant, rainbow elephant… etc.
There is an elephant sitting on our doorstep. Its color doesn’t matter. It’s big and it still won’t move. It is not going away.
and she was JAILED for contempt of COURT… not for violating ABBOT’s order…
ABBOT has been very unclear on where he stands, but i wouldnt want anyone else (except maybe his LT).
sounds like the judge is a contemptible POS.
Contempt of Court
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Because she wouldn’t grovel
This was the issue. This arrogant POS ‘judge’ held her in contempt of court because she refused to apologize to him. She refused to acknowledge that 2+2 does not equal 4 (see George Orwell’s 1984). This petty tyrant demanded she apologize to HIM for asserting her constitutional civil rights. She was polite both with her demeanor and what she was communicating to that petty tyrant. Its fantastic her Go Fund Me account raised over $500K. That petty tyrant should now be subject of a recall. F’im.
Amen, Brian! 👍🏼
Guest speaker at President Trump’s convention this summer? I can understand if she does not want to have anything to do with politics. But it would be great to see.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
A recall petition might be a nice start.
Tar, feathers, lamp post
I see this guy got his degree from Harvard.
My daughter who is very smart couldn’t get into the Ivy League even though she ended up graduating from one of the “lesser”colleges at 19 with a degree in Math .
Wonder how this guy got in?
LOL
He got in because of the color of his skin. Note that he is also left leaning. So many black Americans still vote for the democrats who keep them on the plantation. Black people need to read history instead of blindly following the party of slavery.
He’s not still on the plantation. He got his $$$$. They paid him off** to keep the rest of the citizens on the plantation.
** bet that election was rigged by the D’s.
GBB, He was first appointed to the bench by Ann Richards and has since become one of Obama’s BFFs.
LOL!! Not biased much, is he!
Affirmative action judge just like Kameltoe Harris and a bunch of others.
DIVERSITY
Affirmative action…
Lefty Dallas. I hear anecdotally from locals it would/will be tough.
Yep. The Dem majority will be voting a straight party ticket in November.
Yep DD,
I used to live in Dallas and remember when it wasn’t that way. Steve Bartlett, IMO, was the last good mayor Dallas had……and that was waaaaaaaaay back.
Shelly and Flynn in one day. I am overwhelmed.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Same here…..and in a GOOD way! Totally overwhelmed! Me, I am not one would call a feminist in any way….but love it that Sidney Powell showed those stiff shirt guys just how it is done when seeking justice. And for Shelley to stand up and say what many wanted to say….just didn’t have the guts and backbone to do it….overwhelming.
So…am I giving a bow and a total hats off to these two remarkable women…..you betcha!
Petzmom—Shelly and Sidney…they are what we call…G.R.I.T.S….acronym for Girls Raised In The South!
I
I think I’m in love with Shelley Luther. Patriotic and gorgeous, total package.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Arrest orders by governors should never have happened, especially from Republicans.
An order or dictate is not a law.
More masks have been removed.
That’s what bothers me – and he’s supposedly a friend of Trump.
My question, too! How does it happen that *supposedly* Republican governors have taken stands like this…against their own citizens who own businesses that have had to shut down?? Don’t get it! AZ,same thing…Ducey has been almost as bad as some Dem governors! Not encouraging!
I am proud of My state—Arizona! When I see the other states and the mess that they are in and that they are not opening up—but my state is….I am proud.
I have a friend that just stopped by and she works at a diner. She will be going back to work on Monday! And she is happy-happy! Sitting at home has been driving her crazy.
Elective surgeries are happening…..I even went to UHaul last week. Was a wonky set up of boxes and poles…but it keeps people from getting too close to the counter. Wonky–but it worked! Was able to pay storage rental, we all made jokes and all was well!
My opinion is that Arizona….especially the counties hardest hit—have a LOT of snowbirds from New Jersey and New York. Same deal as Florida…those snowbirds when their Democrat Gov’s started closing things down….those snowbirds—flew the coop! And they brought their nasty germs with them! Just not as publicized as Florida…but same thing.
Good grief….Arizona has had a lot of horrible Governors….Ducey is definitely an improvement over Janet Napolitano who he replaced, and before that it was Fife Symington……talk about losers!
For those who have been in Az for awhile….Doug Ducey is a definite improvement.
Ducey replaced Jan Brewer.
I take this a little differently. I don’t believe he intended for arrests and jail time to happen, but an edict like this without a threat of penalty is meaningless. Given his words about this case, and his quick retraction of a portion of it, I take the real culprit in this mess is the judge overstepping his bounds and inventing law to suit his hurt feelings.
He wanted an apology from her. She wanted to provide food for her children and for those who worked in the salon.
That doesn’t mean the governor’s order was good, but I don’t think it was done with this as the end goal either. He and the Lt. Governor acted quickly against this. The judge acted like the floating turd that he is.
“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen. That is why I am modifying my executive orders to ensure confinement is not a punishment for violating an order. This order is retroactive to April 2nd, supersedes local orders and if correctly applied should free Shelley Luther. It may also ensure that other Texans like Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata who were arrested in Laredo, should not be subject to confinement. As some county judges advocate for releasing hardened criminals from jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is absurd to have these business owners take their place.”
GOV. ABBOTT
Abbott is at the Whitehouse today meeting with Trump. And Trump knew of the story. Maybe this gave Abbott the incentive to get on the phone and get her OUT of jail BEFORE he met with Trump?
75th Anniversary For Victory over Tyranny! VE Day! where Nazism was defeated.
Two more great victories against tyranny added today: Shelley Luther and General Flynn freed!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
VE day is tomorrow which will be the 75th anniversary. VE day which was May 08 1945.
For the younger readers who’s Marxist schools never taught them any meaningful history, Victory in Europe Day, generally known as VE Day or V-E Day, is a day celebrating the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender of its armed forces on Tuesday, 8 May 1945.
LikeLiked by 5 people
>The Best IS Yet To Come!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ms Shelley and Ms Sidney…two GREAT women…
What a glorious day…on the National Day of Prayer.
Just listened to the Hallelujah Chorus…all glory to our Lord!
And as my SMU Law grad daughter says:
DON”T MESS WITH TEXAS!
HAHAHAHAHAHA
ESPECIALLY Texas WOMEN!
I post from personal experience, they are grascious but deadly!
💋 GIRL 💋 POWER 💋
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those ladies will cut you to the bone while smiling so sweetly. Many a time I have seen the people that have been cut…not realize it until later when they go over in their head what was said. They are masters of killing with kindness.
Actually, I have found this in many Southern Women….killing with sweetness and kindness. Never underestimate a Southern woman…..also known as…..
G.R.I.T.S………Girls Raised in the South! And both Sidney and Shelley are definitely…G.R.I.T.S.!
I’m betting that the pompous ass of a judge that put her there is in a really bad mood today.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As they say in Texas,
F*CK HIM AND THE HORSE HE RODE IN ON.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just Saying 🤗😁
But we say it with that Texas twang.🤣
It’s a foreign language that doesn’t exist north of the Mason Dixon line.🤣
The only relation this POS has ever had to horses is what horses leave on the ground behind them.
We need people like this in IL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The President made addressing CV-19 a “Federal” Problem and delegated the solving the of the Problem to the Governors per their State Constitutions. The State and local courts is the proper venue for the start of Lawfare resistance to the Governors and Municipal Officials dictating behavior.
A downstate Illinois judge held against Pritzgers order, as applied to one person, a republican state legislator, personally.
The Illinois courts (including appellate courts) are as crooked as the rest of the government, so ….
The only hope for Illinois citizens is to get out of Illinois.
https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/judge-grants-restraining-order-to-block-extended-stay-at-home-order-reports/2262560/
kallibella—Must take the backbone out at birth in IL……we used to say that about people who promoted in rank. The promotion always seemed to come with a backbone removal operation…because once so many became higher in rank….they lost their backbone.
Man, today’s news is like a non-stop happy dance!
Like Snoopy on Charlie Brown!
Great visual!👍🏻🐶
For me not quite, not until Schifft does a perp walk! The MSM is frantically looking for a horror story that will overshadow Flynn’s, Luther’s and Schifft’s stories.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May we then introduce them to the Richard Grennell satchel!
Tomorrow will be a horror story all right – the enemedia’s!
Now have that pompous bald headed ash hole publicly apologize or serve seven days in jail. Disbar is a given.
Gov. Abbott’s Tweet is the first BIG SHOT we need to begin cracking the chokehold this country has been in.
I’m glad the Revolution started in Texas. 🙂
Don’t get too excited about Abbott. His unconstitutional order put her in jail in the first place. He is playing catch up as fast as he can.
We all make mistakes. It takes an honorable man to correct it.
He has been busy plastering all the wonderful things Trump said about him during their visit today.
The judge and prosecutor needs to be tared and feathered.
Looks to me like someone already tarred him.
“Remember the A la Mode” is brilliant! That should be the battle cry of every involuntarily closed small business owner.
“Remember the A La Mode!”
Priceless
“Moments later a tearful and thankful Shelley Luther was released from jail and delivered remarks”
We need 100,000 small business owners across this country to do the same.
“The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity.” — William Butler Yeats
The Eight Rules of BioTyranny
1. Turn the police and military against the citizens for the slightest of transgressions to let them know that the last vestige of freedom they enjoyed has now been crushed under the bootheel of the statist gendarmerie.
2. Employ the doctrine of learned helplessness to create in the public the inability to predict and understand clearly what is and is not permitted. Keep them constantly confused and frightened so that they submit completely and totally to the power and fist of the ruling class.
3. Utilize the corporatist mainstream media to act as spokespersons for ruling class edicts and imprimaturs. Destroy what is left of the notion of journalism as a pesky and unnecessary vestige of meddlesome officiousness. Demand media compliance and use employment as leverage.
4. Overwhelm the public with fear over the magical and mystical Chinese wondervirus, a putative pandemic that follows no course of logic or reason and has no historic counterpart whatsoever. Use fear as a cudgel and the unknown as your volume toggle. Scare them constantly.
5. Create the myth that the American public has to ask permission from local bureaucrats to do and perform the simplest of behaviors. Demand that the public ask permission for everything. Reiterate and reinforce submission as the new normal. Strip them of initiative and hope.
6. Sell the public the vaccine as the magical cure and the key to their freedom from this constraint and restraint. Repeat and reiterate the concept of vaccine as magic, elixir, potion and nostrum. In no time they will be lining up and demanding it, turning on those who question.
7. The mask is the most important symbol of tyranny the public will mindlessly adopt, never realizing its reference. It represents the emergence of the American citizen as NPC robot and expendable. It destroys individuality and expression and humanity. It erases significance.
8. Confuse the population by not having a clear delineation and demarcation of jurisdiction as to law and order and enforcement. Make city, county, state and federal jurisdictions and regulations confused and obscured. Obfuscate order and disorient the ability to comply lawfully.
Copyright © 2020 Lionel Media,
https://mailchi.mp/eeda71c20d28/the-new-rules-of-biotyranny?e=59fd706079
“Second Coming”
And what rough beast (hillary), believing her hour has come round at last,
Slouches towards the dem convention
“Lionel” says some astute and important things, occasionally.
This analysis is one of them. We need to understand all the points made in it.
Speaking of 100,000…I read yesterday that a GoFundMe set up for her had reached that figure. Patriots helping patriot. 👍
$500,000, in less than 2 days.
Wow.
i put in $10
my hope is that Shelly inspires other business owners to stand up to this tyranny
The Govenor RETROACTIVELY clarified NO ONE goes to jail, for viplating his executive order, and the State Supreme court orders her release.
EXACTLY how it SHOULD happen, in any State where overzelous politicians exceed their authority, and make it clear THEIR view is that our ‘rights’ are granted TO us by the Government, and so can be rescinded by the government.
What part of “inalienable” and “God given” and “Natural rights” ….DON’T they UNDERSTAND!!!????
Regretable that this fine woman had to spend a couple of nights in jail, more regretable she probably won’t be the last,…but legally, the outcome is pre-detirmined.
Even in an “emergency” the State does NOT have broad powers to violate citisens GOD given rights, …they just DON’T.
Give her some time, as she says to absorb all this,…she just went from an “average Joe” to someone who is,FAMOUS, and has $300,000 in her gofundme account. Thats a LOT to deal with, in a week!
Should she decide to enter politics, she will win. Should she decide to sue, she will probably prevail.
And, she could always write a book,…
wOOt….she just hit $500,110! 😀
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
That has to make the libs furious…defied their order and came out a winner!
AMEN!
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That, to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed….”
LikeLiked by 5 people
In 9-0 decsision, the,SCOTUS severely rebuked the 9 th circuit, on an IMMIGRATION case, and the decision was authored by,…RBG!
Menwhile, in the Senate, they FAILED to overturn PDJT’s VETO of a war powers resolution that would have tied his hands in dealing militarily with Iran!
WOW, so much winninh in such a short period of time, has me out of breath!
No, Mr. President,…NOT “too much winning”, and NO, I am NOT begging you to stop! I can handle it, I REALLY can,…..
Just,…give me a moment to catch my breath,…o.k.?
What part of “inalienable” and “God given” and “Natural rights” ….DON’T they UNDERSTAND!!!????
They understand the concept perfectly. They just don’t care.
I guess its “unalienable”, and leftists somehow think that means these are rights for “aliens”?
And it becomes ever more obvious that the voters don’t either as long as they receive the goodies.
Run for State Supreme Court.
Put some common sense in the ‘law’, by non-lawyer.
She should definitely run for office. She would have a ton of support.
And, just the kind of TRUE REPRESENTATION we need.
I am sure she has been/is being approached, its inevitable.
Maybe she just wants to run her salon and be left alone – and not be abused and harassed by an authoritarian government.
There is nothing wrong with wanting that. That’s an admirable goal or desire.
Not everyone wants to dominate others or to become a politician. Maybe there is some virtue in the rejection of that way of life – and what it often leads to.
Never said I wasn’t okay with that. I think that’s great and I wish her the very best. Just wish we had more people like her in office. Non-political animals, like PDJT.
Ms. Luther should not have been in jail period! Activist judge full of himself demanded an apology. I’m from Texas and asking for an apology from the bench in criminal cases is not unheard of. But to ask for one here goes way over the line. Governor Abbott was right in his decision to not jail people as punishment for civil disobedience with regard to his shut down order. He should have thought about that possibility when he first gave the order. Rant off.
“The Spirit of the Lord is on me,
because he has anointed me
to proclaim good news to the poor.
He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners
and recovery of sight for the blind,
to set the oppressed free,
to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.”
Luke 4:18-19
Well, it says a lot for the Gov and Lt Gov to pay her fine and, if necessary, serve her time for her in house arrest. That’s a pretty public admission they were wrong to write up such draconian measures. I understand Abbott has changed the reg under which she was arrested to remove the “confinement” provision. That does NOT mean, however, he’s removed any fine provisions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Has anyone noted the sign the young lady in the pink blouse is holding on the right of the photo? Man, would that be fun to have as a slogan at the convention.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Two today!
Has the worm finally turned and just failed to notify the faithful?
Praying.
Why were these people wearing the stupid, stupid, masks. Pure, bright sunshine and they are muffled as though this piece of RNA is still invincible.
It’s required for everyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask in Dallas County.
Now a big crowd should head over to the judge’s house. Don’t say a word, don’t make threats, just American flags and stare the Marxist down. Let him know that we have our eye on you. Make sure you’re 100% on the money.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shelly Luther was was very polite, but said she needed to feed her family. She rejected the arrogant judge’s demand for a Chinese communist-style “shaming confession”, and politely gave her reasons. There can be no ‘contempt’ aspect to this arrogant judicial civil rights abuse under color of law. So this jailing and fine must be a criminal sentence and fine based on the governors shut-down order. Which may or likely is not, legal, especially for imprisonment.
The Texas Governor has relatively limited powers. How can violation of the Texas Governor’s shut-down order for actual house-arrest (same as a criminal sentenced to house-arrest) and a taking-theft of property in her business, be criminal? The ‘crime’ of exercising her right of assembly” And what is the criminal sentence prescribed for the ‘crime’ of violating a Texas Governor’s order, itself violating the right of assembly?
Any Texas Governor criminal order must be supported by the Texas Constitution, and probably further by criminal law passed by the legislature. But Abbott’s order violated the Texas Constitution. Instead, her ‘crime’ was excercising her rights under the Texas constitution. Article 1 of the Texas Constitution says:
Sec. 19. DEPRIVATION OF LIFE, LIBERTY, PROPERTY, ETC. BY DUE COURSE OF LAW. No citizen of this State shall be deprived of life, liberty, property, privileges or immunities, or in any manner disfranchised, except by the due course of the law of the land.
Sec. 27. RIGHT OF ASSEMBLY; PETITION FOR REDRESS OF GRIEVANCES. The citizens shall have the right, in a peaceable manner, to assemble together for their common good; and apply to those invested with the powers of government for redress of grievances or other purposes, by petition, address or remonstrance.
Sec. 28. SUSPENSION OF LAWS. No power of suspending laws in this State shall be exercised except by the Legislature.
The arrogant judge’s ‘criminal punishment’ of actual jail in a dangerous China-virus environment (cruel and unusual punishment, given release of actual criminals), and fine also must not violate the US Constitution. The First Amendment, 5th Amendment (taking of her business property without just compensation) and 13th/14th Amendments (no involuntary servitude except for crimes) cannot be violated by the States or this arrogant judge, except perhaps by the MINIMUM necessary for the china virus ’emergency’.
However, all shutdown demands are questionable in view of the Sweden approach and other data. New York shows that those incarcerated in Nursing homes, and those subject to house arrest (incarcerated in their houses) make up the vast majority of cases and deaths. Further, the purpose of the Texas Governor’s order was allegedly to ‘flatten the curve’ to prevent hospital overload, which was already done (many hospitals are going broke because they are empty. Moreover, and most important, it was not necessary to imprison healthy people and destroy their businesses and livelihood to ‘flatten the curve’.
It has been judicially held to be a civil rights violation to quarantine those with AIDS/HIV and Ebola virus. So, it must be an even worse civil rights violation to impose house-arrest on healthy people. But assuming some quarantine is acceptable, it is not acceptable to imprison healthy people who are likely to only have normal ‘flu-like’ symptoms before recovery. Any attack on Texas and US Constitutional rights must be the minimum necessary, here for ‘flattening the curve’. A less draconian approach would be to imprison only those who are in morbid/mortal danger, under house-arrest. There are many healthy people who have had the china virus without symptoms, now presumably with ‘herd immunity’. Many others have the regular ‘flu symptoms” and are sick for a week or two. But those who are obese (BMI >35), older (say, >60), diabetic, immune-compromised, are at higher morbid/mortal risk. A more minimum imprisonment and 5th Amendment-violating business-taking order from the Texas Governor, if any are valid, would be house-arrest-imprisonment for only those who are sick or at higher risk than a bad flu season, with everyone else asked to wear masks, avoid all public transportation, and wash hands, doorknobs and public surfaces. And use HCQ, Ivermectin, and other cheap drugs tested and applied successfully in other countries to moderate or prevent infection.
The US Supreme court has held that jail sentences of less than 6 months are not subject to the US Constitution requirement of trial by jury. (yes, they DID, The Supreme Court also held that slaves and former slaves were not US Citizens and did not have ht right to sue in Federal Courts – Dred -Scott) ) The courts try to avoid jury trials by claiming that jail terms up to 6 months are only ‘quasi-criminal’. This is NUTS, and should be revisited. Texas has a stronger jury trial right.
Her imprisonment is pretty dicey legally. She has the funds to take it on now. You go, Girl !!!
IMHO, here are sections of the Texas Constitution arguably violated by the arrogant judge.
Article 1
Sec. 9. SEARCHES AND SEIZURES. The people shall be secure in their persons, houses, papers and possessions, from all unreasonable seizures or searches, and no warrant to search any place, or to seize any person or thing, shall issue without describing them as near as may be, nor without probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation.
Sec. 10. RIGHTS OF ACCUSED IN CRIMINAL PROSECUTIONS. In all criminal prosecutions the accused shall have a speedy public trial by an impartial jury. He shall have the right to demand the nature and cause of the accusation against him, and to have a copy thereof. He shall not be compelled to give evidence against himself, and shall have the right of being heard by himself or counsel, or both, shall be confronted by the witnesses against him and shall have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, except that when the witness resides out of the State and the offense charged is a violation of any of the anti-trust laws of this State, the defendant and the State shall have the right to produce and have the evidence admitted by deposition, under such rules and laws as the Legislature may hereafter provide; and no person shall be held to answer for a criminal offense, unless on an indictment of a grand jury, except in cases in which the punishment is by fine or imprisonment, otherwise than in the penitentiary, in cases of impeachment, and in cases arising in the army or navy, or in the militia, when in actual service in time of war or public danger.
Sec. 11. BAIL. All prisoners shall be bailable by sufficient sureties, unless for capital offenses, when the proof is evident; but this provision shall not be so construed as to prevent bail after indictment found upon examination of the evidence, in such manner as may be prescribed by law.
Sec. 12. HABEAS CORPUS. The writ of habeas corpus is a writ of right, and shall never be suspended. The Legislature shall enact laws to render the remedy speedy and effectual.
Sec. 13. EXCESSIVE BAIL OR FINES; CRUEL OR UNUSUAL PUNISHMENT; OPEN COURTS; REMEDY BY DUE COURSE OF LAW. Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel or unusual punishment inflicted. All courts shall be open, and every person for an injury done him, in his lands, goods, person or reputation, shall have remedy by due course of law.
Sec. 15. RIGHT OF TRIAL BY JURY. The right of trial by jury shall remain inviolate. The Legislature shall pass such laws as may be needed to regulate the same, and to maintain its purity and efficiency…
Sec. 19. DEPRIVATION OF LIFE, LIBERTY, PROPERTY, ETC. BY DUE COURSE OF LAW. No citizen of this State shall be deprived of life, liberty, property, privileges or immunities, or in any manner disfranchised, except by the due course of the law of the land.
Sec. 27. RIGHT OF ASSEMBLY; PETITION FOR REDRESS OF GRIEVANCES. The citizens shall have the right, in a peaceable manner, to assemble together for their common good; and apply to those invested with the powers of government for redress of grievances or other purposes, by petition, address or remonstrance.
Sec. 28. SUSPENSION OF LAWS. No power of suspending laws in this State shall be exercised except by the Legislature.
Sec. 29. BILL OF RIGHTS EXCEPTED FROM POWERS OF GOVERNMENT AND INVIOLATE. To guard against transgressions of the high powers herein delegated, we declare that everything in this “Bill of Rights” is excepted out of the general powers of government, and shall forever remain inviolate, and all laws contrary thereto, or to the following provisions, shall be void.
Very well said. Thank you.
Shelley, sorry you had to endure two days of unlawful imprisonment which included the worry of increased exposure to the coronavirus in the jail environment. Thank you for enduring this harassment and standing up for liberty which benefits us all. You exposed a tyrannical judge who demonstrated that he did not have the judicial temperament nor wisdom to administer justice. The judge should look for another line of work, like dogcatcher, no wait, I wouldn’t do that to a dog. You also exposed the unlawful, unconstitutional, willy-nilly nature of these lockdown orders that have pushed business like yours to and some over the brink of disaster. You have shown the unfairness and unevenness of these unconstitutional orders and edicts being issued by various government officials. At least Governor Abbott took immediate action based on your courage to speak truth to power and immediately modified his order to fix a major flaw. You had no choice, other than financial ruin, but to take a stand for your business, your employees, your family, and for freedom, liberty, and the rule of law. I am sure I speak for many in thanking you; the country is a better place because of your courageous actions. Going to jail is a really big deal and you faced that with humility, courage, dignity and respect while not knowing it would be less than the 7days, no easy task. Thank you and I wish you success in all your future endeavors. I would work for you any day (free).
Courage! Those Texas Gals are tough Shelly and Sidney showing the boy’s how it’s done.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, they are
Ain’t that the truth 🙂
G.R.I.T.S…….Girls Raised In The South! Have always loved that acronym!
Was using the term last week when I found a BIG lizard in my house. I was like…honey I am a GRITS….we are used to lizards!
P.S…..just ran that thing into a trashcan and took it outside. Lizards are all over the place in the south…..except this was a lot bigger than those on the azaleas! Chuckle and grin!
I like that sign “Remember the A la Mode”. 😄
Now while I like Abbott taking her side in this travesty of justice, isn’t the reason shops like hers were shut down in the first place due to lockdown orders from the Governor?
Bad decisions beget bad outcomes.
Shelley stood up for Americans, so Americans stood up for Shelley 🙂 Thank you, Shelley!
Ms. Shelley Luther, you are a distinguished member of all those brave and patriotic individuals whose steadfast beliefs and determination has kept us all FREE. You are to be commended and honored, in my book.
God Bless you and yours.
Shelley Luther and Sidney Powell……G.R.I.T.S………Girls Raised In The South!
I tho’t Abbott’s call on this was spot on.
Remember the A la Mode !
Governor Abbot,
end all false imprisonment by the medical mafia
So when does Eric receive enhanced interrogation techniques to — uh — find out what he knows…
The Lord is giving us victory after victory. And we are truly grateful!😇🙏❤️
What a blessing, I hope and pray we can get back to the Rule of Law and not some UnConstitutional whims. Our rights should have never been infringed upon.
I don’t know if there is any more to settle on this case, It says at the bottom, “The petition for writ from habeas corpus remains pending before the Court.”
If so, it better be determined it was unlawful.
The judge needs some kind of discipline.
Never start a song you can’t finish; never start a song in the wrong key. Oy.
A wonderful win in a very tiny battle that is part of a big war. A war I fear the defenders of freedom are losing. How do we fight back? I am re-reading history of the American revolution. The signers of the Declaration truly did risk it all. Ms. Luther is apparently cut from the same cloth. But the population is being controlled by fear, hyped by “scientists”, media and democrats who have finally found a way to seize control. Trump was a one-man wall holding them back, but that wall is not enough against fear-driven mass hysteria.
Great presentation on the spread of COVID-19. Spoiler alert: The reason why the travel restrictions didn’t prevent the pandemic is they came too late, largely because the Chinese lied, covered up, and downplayed the risk in the critical early weeks of the outbreak.
Despite the obligatory dig against President Trump, his bold and unpopular decision to shut down travel from China to the US is the only reason why travel out of Wuhan finally stopped. The only problem was, it was about 4 weeks too late to contain the virus. And we won’t forget – all the Democrats and their sycophants in the media mocked Trump as an ignorant xenophobe for doing it.
–
THE New “Luther” Reformation
Mrs. Luther, Yesterday, you opened your business without our permision.
Will you tell us now: Do you persist in keeping it opened?
Or are you prepared to retract these actions?
I ask pardon if I lack the manners that befit this court.
I was not brought up in liberal classrooms, but in the open land of Texas.
I am asked to retract these actions, but they are of different kinds.
Some, to feed my family and see that my employees can feed theirs;
If I were to retract these, I should be denying accepted Christian truths!
“For even when we were with you, this we commanded you, that if any would not work, neither should he eat.” 2 Thess 3:10
In others, I disobey an unlawful order,
And assail men who have afflicted Americans and ruined the bodies and souls of other men.
If I were to retract those, I should be like a cloak that covers evil!
Most Serene Governors, Illustrious Mayors, Noble Judge, I am only a woman, and not God.
But I must defend myself, as did Jesus Christ, when He said, as I say now:
“If I have done evil, bear witness against me.”
Mrs Luther, you have not yet answered the question.
Give us a simple answer: Will you recant, or will you not?
You ask for a simple answer. Here it is.
Unless you can convince me by The Constitution
And not by Ordinances, or Councils rules who have often contradicted each other–
Unless I am so convinced that I am wrong, I am bound to my beliefs by the Text of the Constitution and its Amendments!
My conscience is captive to the Law of the Land!
To go against conscience, is neither right, nor safe!
Therefore, I cannot and I will not recant!
Here I stand. I can do no other. God help me. Amen.
A must view on fauxci’s history. Self righteous just like Comey.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5eb317df322e03001635430a
I don’t agree with the judge’s ruling nor his reasons for it but I think I have an idea why he acted that way.
He wouldn’t be the first black person to have the idea ‘black genocide’ was being perpetrated on them considering the high number of blacks dying from ‘COVID-19’
Alas, like most people he has no idea he’s of a class of people known to be deficient, to severely deficient in one of the most critical vitamins to our immune system.
He this ‘white’ woman(who’s not in a high percentage class of COVID deaths) simply doesn’t care about him or others catching this deadly disease.
He believes the lies perpetrated by Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and the CDC, WHO, HHS et al and very likely also, like all those before him who are afraid of this pandemic and have made the tactical error of trying to save their lives through a medium causing their very deaths.
I invite the GOV to prove me wrong. If they would share statistics on all COVID-19 Death, by first performing a proper serology test of the blood for COVID-19, and report whether those who have died of it have in fact been vaccinated by this years flu vaccine.
All tests for the Coronavirus should be proper tests, which they are not. You can’t isolate a virus through a nose swab, it can’t be done.
Once proper tests are performed, every person landing in the hospital or ICU with this so-called COVID-19 should have their vitamin D and zinc levels checked.
Last of all, every person hospitalized with ‘COVID-19 should be tested for retroviruses. They need to know if and which ones they have.
These statistics should be out for everyone to see. They will tell a very big story and will lead us back to work with all of our civil rights intact.
This woman should be working without a mask, that is bad for her health, and the health of other mask wearers. If a customer with COPD came in wearing a mask, that mask could cause their death, according to Dr. Judy Mikovits.
LikeLike
LikeLike
“War Room With Owen Shroyer”
| In a instance of passion and responsibilty,Owen shroyer embarks to Dallas, location of the recent arrest of the salon owner Shelly Luther, to protest the tyrannical judge who put her in jail and to demand her be released. Watch as patriots, conservatives, and Infowarriors join forces with Owen on the streets of the court, as well as the judge’s own home just down from the court offices. |
(😁 And that’s how things really get done.)
https://banned.video/watch?id=5eb491e84b59dc00bff09b26
Albany, NY on board. Great comments from the woman who organized the event.
Some Treepers need to think a little deeper before commenting..
It wasn’t the Governor’s “unconstitutional” order that put her in jail.. it was an extremist.. a partisan judge that has caused ruinous damage to the Integrity of the Texas Bench in front of the Nation..
A Governor’s order is meant to be used with temperance.. common sense.. and restraint..
I applaud the Governor, Lieutenant Governor and their team who used their power to righteously undo this travesty of Justice..
Texas is truly blessed to have them at the helm in such times..
I salute..
Lady Liberty..
..why look down at her rugged feet to find complaint.. when you can look at her beautiful victorious breasts of Liberty.. and Rejoice..
