Flynn Attorney Sidney Powell Reacts to DOJ Dropping Case…

Michael Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell calls-in to Lou Dobbs to discuss events as the DOJ drops charges against his client.
Ms. Powell notes there is much more investigative effort to be done to show the public just what took place as President Trump and his officials were targeted by the former administration. However, tonight we celebrate a victory for her and her client.
Congratulations are in order for all of whom support the Constitution. However, the Communists and “journalists” are in their fashion are creating a lying, viperous attack on the facts. If these attacks are not quickly and competently countered, a false narrative still prevails. If there aren’t sealed indictments or some high-profile arrests, the cowardly leftist scum still retains a veneer of respectability. We need to remain fully engaged in supporting the Republic cleansing itself of traitors and corrupt politicians.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep – the media will continue to spin this whole story in an effort to make it look like the President twisted arms to get a guilty man free, rather than admitting that they were the ones who convicted an innocent man in the court of public opinion! SSDD!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Arrests, indictments, executions for treason/sedition, etc., I’m willing to bet fake news media will be able to somehow spin it as Trump arresting and executing political opponents.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pulled you out of the bin…. 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
Arrests, indictments, executions for treason/sedition, etc., I’m willing to bet the fake news media will be able to somehow spin it as “Trump arresting and executing political opponents”…
LikeLike
What do expect the media and the Dems to do but spin? And they’re going to be getting awfully dizzy on this one
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hate to beak it to you but POTUS has broke the fake media to the point that even folks who’ve never followed a president have been awakened. A few I know are now seeing fake news for what it is. These days I don’t have try to explain how bad they are or encourage them to vote. Some for the first time ever! I’m fact they’re eager to vote com November. It’s called winning and President Trump is truly blessed with it!
LikeLiked by 5 people
They will cover their a$$e$ and claim what they tried to do to POTUS, Flynn et al iis being done to them. The press wilk repeat it and useful idiots will believe it. There needs to be a trial of someone or someones…Comey, Brennan. Strzok, McCabe and Page would be a good start. They tried to rig an election and fsiling that tried to bring down a president. Life in prison would be a suitable punishment for tryimg to murder the Constitution,
LikeLike
Looks like they filed the paperwork to draft Michelle back on 4/30
https://www.fec.gov/data/committee/C00745075/?tab=filings
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Schiff needs to hit the fan before she has a chance to sign on.
From what I understand, this is some outside group doing it, right? Trying to coerce her?
I don’t think she is interested at all. I think she wants to retire and enjoy her money,
But she might to save her husband’s neck.
If she would, that wouldn’t mean her husband wouldn’t be in the cross-hairs, right? It wouldn’t be her.
Maybe this is why Grenell is working on more document dumps. Barr has been playing bagpipes for far too long.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kaco,
I am sure she doesn’t really want to, but she will do as she is instructed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’ll be the face of Obama. He’ll be the man behind the curtain along with all of his colleagues running the show in charge of all propaganda.
MObama is capable of shakin’ it on the Ellen Degeneras show and that’s about it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t believe the American Men have forgotten the Obama’s 8 long years in the White House
In which those very same American Men lost their
Jobs
Businesses
Homes
During President Obama’s Reign
I can’t imagine those Men would ever vote to put another Obama in the White House
Something’s are just not forgettable!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
God Bless The American Men
LikeLiked by 1 person
My husband was one of those Men ….but he did not vote for OH to begin with. I did not vote in either one of his elections . Could not stand the Repub candidate either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a couple of high school students doing it.
LikeLike
Research the supposed filers….two highschool grads who still have acne and a senate staffer …..it makes you wonder who is really behind this
LikeLiked by 4 people
There are an awful lot of skeletons in those closets. All bets are off when going up against the Trump Machine. I vote they won’t risk it. Even if they both have the balls to try 🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
@Bogeyfree Mooch is a lazy grifter, as is the muslim…why work for it when lefty fools are throwing it at them for doing nothing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just show the video of her saying “All of this for a f@#$ing flag.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sidney Powell
A light bearer and woman of greatness. So inspired today by her.
LikeLiked by 10 people
True.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DNI Grennell dropped off more docs!
WoW! 44 ordered the code red…verified in triplicate…
waiting for Schifty schiffs LEAK to be EXPOSED IN REAL TIME
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-rick-grenell-delivers-second-set-documents-doj-satchel-will-released-tomorrow-video/
walking in sunshine
LikeLiked by 9 people
Publius🌞🥳
LikeLiked by 3 people
If this is not the Big Ugly, it’s at least the Middling Frumpy.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Middling frumpy, lol!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Gipper 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want to see the President just walk into the press room holding a Zippo, smile, introduce Grennell and then walk back out!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
vikingmom👍
🤣 love it
Grenell 🇺🇸
Powell🇺🇸
Doing what no one before them would do.
SuperPatriots🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
vikingmom, I like the way you think. I’m really curious as to what has caused some of the truth to be revealed. Grinell or the new guy from Missouri?
We Treepers have a code of honor. It’s called The Constitution. Maybe the Lefty Globalists need to have it burned into their itsy bitsy brains so they cannot hide behind their lying subhumans like Shitfly Schiff.
That ‘he thing” needs to burn, after drawing and quartering of course. I doubt even the vultures would feast on it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Grenell, as ambassador, was pissing off Germany (govt) calling them out on the immigration, before PT called him back. He was MAGA even while in Germany. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ed Henry is reporting that Ric Grenell plans on dropping another trove of documents, possibly tomorrow, that are related to Russia probe and will be significant.
“I caught them all”.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Oh, man, Grenelli is a dream. Someone who won’t pussy foot around and has no skin in the game. Git er done!
I know we’re supposed to be celebrating but I am still out for blood.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Schiff is tweeting like crazy, laying the foundation of a “politicized” DOJ blah, blah, blah. He is scared, and the thought that one of the most corrupt elected officials, possibly in the history of the United States, is possibly going to face reckoning, gives me great joy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yessssssssssss!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a feeling all the corrupt hacks are checking their passports and getting cash out of bank right about now. IMO
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting that flights are so sparse at the moment!
LikeLike
The play is the thing and the world, it’s stage ….Interesting indeed.
LikeLike
They’ll be sticking out like a sore thumb if they board any plane outta dodge.
LikeLike
there are always flights available for the likes of these hacks. Sadly
LikeLike
Countries without extradition policies. Hmmmmm….
LikeLike
this is what ed henry said on tucker!
LikeLiked by 6 people
No chance Peter Struck stroke began with Fly n. A thorough review of his career should undergo scrutiny and audit as well. Same for anyone involved
LikeLiked by 6 people
The next FBI Director must be General Michael Flynn he is the only person qualified to root out all of the traitors currently working and retired in the US Government.
Every up-vote is a pledge of allegiance to the U S Constitution
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Magnificent Seven!
Donald Trump
Richard Grenell
Sidney Powell
Gen. Flynn
Mark Meadows
John Ratcliffe
Jim Jordan
(AG Barr and Durham go up when indictments hit)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nunez?
LikeLiked by 4 people
You should add Devin Nunez
LikeLiked by 5 people
yes Devin Nunes!
LikeLiked by 3 people
At the top of the list!!
LikeLike
Agree. No doubt.
Nunez was first to expose the lies and hasn’t wavered.
Nunez🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would make them the great 8 –
LikeLike
Has a Congressmen or Senator ever been led out of the Capital Building in handcuffs?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOLOLOLOLO
Atty Powell on Schiff:
“Mr. Schiff Wouldn’t Know the Truth If It Poked Him Into One of His Bug-Eyes”
Now that’s gonna leave a mark! Hope Potus starts referring to Schiff as bug eyes!
😂🤣🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 7 people
That was totally called-for.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That comment was gold by Sidney. Gold, Sidney! I almost ran off the road when I heard her say that. Epic!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if Lou realized he’s talking to the lady who may become the next AG after Nov. elections. There’s also another possibility in my mind for her tenure after President Donald J Trump endorses his replacement in 2004. This is winning and I’ll never get tired of it. Sure hope I’m still around thru 2008 or longer to witness it all!
LikeLike
2024?
2028?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seb Gorka retweets Sundance https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1258533936478580737?s=19
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kudos Mr. Sundance!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“ However, tonight we celebrate a victory for her and her client“. Indeed.
May God Bless LTG Flynn and his family. His attorney and her team. May they have a slightly more restful sleep this evening.
LikeLiked by 3 people
More to come –
LikeLiked by 2 people
Page and / or Papadopoulos were plants?
The Trump Tower meeting confirmed as a staged event?
The possibilities are endless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quick! Somebody in the Executive Branch!
We have to jump while the Leftists are burning with rage.
We need a Fast Track U.S. Citizenship Repudiation & Relinquishment Office set up pronto, with an 800 number, Web site, the whole works.
Let’s sign ’em up and ship ’em out!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Judge Emmet Sullivan is a corrupt criminal. He forced DOJ to dismiss the case creating the perception that Barr was doing it for Trump. He had all the facts he knew what the corrupt prosecutor had done and yet….he continued to drag this case out running up Flynn’s legal bills. I think Sullivan should be investigated for keeping this case going for so long.
LikeLike
I saw Matt Gaetz (climate change proponent) on Lou’s show, and he thinks Barr will just write a report on his findings. That is the same thing that Tom Fitton is thinking that’s going to happen from what Fitton has been hearing from his sources.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And then there’s the civil case….
LikeLike
Good thread from Kim Strassel about the lack of a proper investigation in place to question General Flynn like they did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eight tweets total.
LikeLike
off topic, but not: Transcripts from Congress session:
https://intelligence.house.gov/russiainvestigation/
Letter from HPSCI to Acting Director of Intelligence Richard Grenell (May 7, 2020)
Correspondence between HPSCI and Office of Director of National Intelligence and White House (November 2018 – May 2020)
Interview Transcripts
Interview Transcript of Rinat Akhmetshin (November 13, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Stephen Bannon (January 16, 2018)
Interview Transcript of Stephen Bannon (February 15, 2018)
Interview Transcript of Andrew Brown (August 30, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Michael Caputo (July 14, 2017)
Interview Transcript of John Carlin (July 27, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Thomas Catan (October 18, 2017)
Interview Transcript of James Clapper (July 17, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Samuel Clovis (December 12, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Dan Coats (June 22, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Michael Cohen (October 24, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Rick Dearborn (January 17, 2018)
Interview Transcript of Diana Denman (December 5, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Marc Elias (December 13, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Boris Ephsteyn (September 28, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Evelyn Farkas (June 26, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Peter Fritsch (October 18, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Michael Goldfarb (December 12, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Rob Goldstone (December 18, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Jeffrey Gordon (July 26, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Rhona Graff (December 22, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Shawn Henry (December 5, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Hope Hicks (February 27, 2018)
Interview Transcript of Ike Kaveladze (November 2, 2017)
Interview Transcript of David Kramer (December 19, 2017)
Letter from Counsel to David Kramer to HPSCI (December 23, 2017)
Interview Transcript of David Kramer (January 10, 2018)
Letter from Counsel to David Kramer to HPSCI (January 5, 2018)
Letter from Counsel to David Kramer to HPSCI (January 10, 2018)
Interview Transcript of Jared Kushner (July 25, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Corey Lewandowski (January 17, 2018)
Interview Transcript of Corey Lewandowski (March 8, 2018)
Interview Transcript of Loretta Lynch (October 20, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Simona Mangiante (July 18, 2018)
Interview Transcript of Andrew McCabe (December 19, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Mary McCord (November 1, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Alexander Nix (December 14, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Carter Page (November 2, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Brad Parscale (October 24, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Walid Phares (December 8, 2017)
Interview Transcript of John Podesta (June 27, 2017)
Interview Transcript of John Podesta (December 4, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Samantha Power (October 13, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Erik Prince (November 30, 2017)
Letter from HPSCI to Department of Justice (April 30, 2019)
Interview Transcript of Benjamin Rhodes (October 25, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Susan Rice (September 8, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Jonathan Saffron (October 12, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Anatoli Samochornov (November 28, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Felix Sater (December 20, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Keith Schiller (November 7, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Jefferson Sessions (November 30, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Roger J. Stone, Jr. (September 26, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Jake Sullivan (December 21, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Michael Sussman (December 18, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Matthew Tait (October 6, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Yared Tamene Wolde-Yohannes (August 30, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Donald Trump, Jr. (December 6, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Witness Name Redacted (December 20, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Sally Yates (November 3, 2017)
Interview Transcript of Christopher Wylie (April 25, 2018)
Report
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence – Democratic Minority Views (March 26, 2018)
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence – Republican Report on Russian Active Measures (March 22, 2018)
LikeLike
No Atkinson transcript?
LikeLike
or Eric Ciaramella
LikeLike
Looks like we will not be getting any sleep tonight, time to crowd source. Maybe Sundance you might want to break it up in several different threads and we all can take a crack at different sections. Devin should be able to tell us where to look now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the Susan Rice Transcript – pg. 46
“General Flynn’s focus was on China as our principal overarching adversary. He had many questions and concerns about China… He downplayed his assessment of Russia as a threat to the United States. He called it overblown, He said they’re a declining power, they’re demographically challenged, they’re really not much of a threat, and then reemphasized the importance of China.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
IOW, he was right (again).
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is so satisfying to finally have a distraction from 24-hour virus coverage. The idea that the innocent are being exonerated (Shelley Luther/General Flynn), and that the scummiest of the “human scum” are being exposed, gives this midwest gal a huge sense of satisfaction. There isn’t a pair of sunglasses yet invented to protect from the extreme “sunlight” shining in the next few days. A huge and heartfelt “thank you” to Sundance, for his/her relentless push for the truth, and his/her unbelievable ability to digest all the garbage and spit out the truth. Apologies for the graphic image, but meant in the most positive way.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think that it is quite relevant that today is the National Day of Prayer. I know many prayers for our nation were lifted up to the Lord today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
hrmfe, I’ve been praying ever since President Trump announced his run for President and I don’t consider myself a holy man but I did know that today was NDoPrayer and I know that tomorrow is V-E Day.
Maybe it could become V-PoA Day for us. Victory for Patriots of America Day!
LikeLike
Every House Creep and every Senate Creep (Mitt) that voted for impeachment should be arrested by the U.S. Marshalls for sedition.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Jesus for answering our prayers for Justice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen magatrump.
LikeLike
Really interesting to see if the transcripts from house intelligence (schitface) and dni transcripts (giv’em hell grennel) match up or if there are discrepancies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MINUTE ORDER as to MICHAEL T. FLYNN. Upon consideration of 194 Defendant’s Motion to Compel and Response to Covington & Burling’s Discovery Certifications, Mr. Flynn and Covington & Burling LLP shall meet and confer in a good-faith effort to: (1) discuss the resolution of this dispute without the Court’s intervention; and (2) narrow any areas of disagreement. Mr. Flynn and Covington & Burling LLP shall file a joint submission with a recommendation for further proceedings or a proposed briefing schedule by no later than 12:00 PM on May 30, 2020. The Clerk of Court is directed to add Covington & Burling LLP as an interested party in this matter. Counsel for Covington & Burling LLP shall file their notices of appearance on behalf of the interested party. Signed by Judge Emmet G. Sullivan on 5/7/2020. (lcegs3) (Entered: 05/07/2020)
How much shall we write the cheque out for General?
LikeLike
Will they close the case on Flynn before resolving Eric Holder’s influence on the case?
Did Holder take guidance from FBI or DOJ? Very curious from my perspective.
LikeLike
“Well gentlemen, my time is valuable. In fact, I happen to think it’s at least four times as valuable as yours. Therefore, take what you billed me and quadruple it in your payment to me. And go fetch me Eric Holder’s emails like you were already supposed to have done. You’re wasting my very, very valuable time, and that’s making it substantially more expensive the longer you delay.”
LikeLike
Sidney Powell was on Hannity and of course, Hannity would not let her talk. I think she pulled the plug. It was funny. Can we get a Guest Host for Hannity on Friday so that the guests can speak. Oh, and another funny thing. Lindsay Graham was on. He is going to hold hearings. Ha ha ha.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve listened to Sean since before the election in 2000. I like him, but he’s making a lot of people dislike him with the interruptions of his guests. Same for his talking SO MUCH MORE than his guests.
I clocked the time Sydney got to talk. It was around 83 seconds. She’s the one with the info and the massively important accomplishment. LET.HER.TALK.
Note that he gave Levin a lot more time that Sydney.
LikeLike
Levine on Hannity just now holding up the released reports:
“This is Barack Obama’s blue dress.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was a powerful comparison.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very sweet… 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…Schiff wouldn’t know the truth if it poked him in one of his bug eyes.”- Sidney Powell
🎯😆👍🏻🍷
LikeLike
I have no way of notifying Lt Gen Mike Flynn so I’ll do it here:
Congratulations Mr Flynn. Well Done! You too Sydney!
God Bless both of you!
LikeLike
Powell and her spine of steel and sense of justice cleaned up a colossal mess in a matter of a few months.
LikeLike
Great job by Atty. Sydney Powell & 100% JUSTICE for a great hero GEN. M.FLYNN.
LikeLike
from SD
LikeLike