Texas Governor and Attorney General Call For Immediate Release of Jailed Salon Owner Shelly Luther…

Mrs. Shelly Luther probably did not expect to take this role, but the rebellious Texas salon owner has become the face of resistance to overbearing totalitarian dictates.
Mrs. Luther opened her salon in defiance of the economic shutdown that was causing financial ruin for her and her employees.
As a result Texas Judge Eric Moye sentenced her to a week in jail. Facing massive public outcry and support for Luther the Texas Attorney General and Governor are now asking Dallas County authorities to let her out of jail.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has called for the “immediate release” of a Dallas salon owner who was arrested and sent to jail for opening her business in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s stay-at-home orders.
Paxton said he believes the judge is abusing his authority and that her arrest seems like a “political stunt.” In a full statement, Paxton said:
“I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting COVID-19, would jail a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on her family’s table,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The trial judge did not need to lock up Shelley Luther. His order is a shameful abuse of judicial discretion, which seems like another political stunt in Dallas. He should release Ms. Luther immediately.”
[Governor] Abbott soon released a statement, saying he agrees with Paxton in asking for her release.
“I join the Attorney General in disagreeing with the excessive action by the Dallas Judge, putting Shelley Luther in jail for seven days. As I have made clear through prior pronouncements, jailing Texans for non-compliance with executive orders should always be the last available option. Compliance with executive orders during this pandemic is important to ensure public safety; however, surely there are less restrictive means to achieving that goal than jailing a Texas mother.”
A GoFundMe page that was set up for Luther has, so far, raised just over $280,000. The goal was originally $250,000 but it has since increased to $500,000. (read more)
*The fund for Shelly Luther is now over $300,000 [See Here]
Way to go Shelley Luther and her employees who came back to work!!
OK, TEXANS. Take it away!!!!
Wisconsin Sup. Ct. Justice: Isn’t the state’s lockdown order…
“the very definition of tyranny?”
sorry adrem
Fascinating exchange.
I, (similar to, I might guess, many, many others) wanted to hear the response.
To save those folks the trouble of individually digging that out:
Going to YT provides a link to the full 1h44m video; and this exchange begins at 47m58 seconds.
I watched 14 minutes from the 47:58 mark. It looks like the judges are calling BS.
I must admit this is the first I’ve heard from WI on bureaucrat or politician overrreach.
$300,000 and growing — Texans (and more than a few non-Texans, I bet) are standing their ground also.
And importantly, an untold number of prayers for Shelly and patriots who are being persecuted unconstitutionally.
“The Lord bless you and keep you;
The Lord make His face shine upon you,
And be gracious to you;
The Lord lift up His countenance upon you,
And give you peace.”
Numbers 6:24-26
A wonderful prayer written over three thousand years ago and seems so appropriate today.
Amen G. !!! The Lord bless and protect ALL the patriots who stand up for their God given rights against this growing tyranny!
Yup – “Don’t mess with Texas” !!
Hope she uses this funding to fight this unconstitutional suspension of our constitution and civil rights, if necessary, all the way to the Supreme Court!
Yes, that’s the plan presumably. On the GoFundMe page the organizer specifically mentions that Shelly is the sole beneficiary and ALL proceeds will go directly to her for her to decide how to use or distribute them. But she also states the the original goal of $250K was raised to $500K and will go higher if necessary (and many people/donors have been requesting that they raise the goal again) …. if necessary BECAUSE the legal fees for a Supreme Court battle are astronomically high. So they are planning for that eventuality. I can only hope the Judge has lots of personal security because he really stepped in it. He basically stuck a stick in a hornet’s nest. I hope he gets stung.
Access to our judicial system should not be hindered by money since they have all of our tax money to create hurdles for us.
Putting a healthy woman who is a mother trying to provide for her children, into a deadly dangerous virus infected jail …..over a misdemeanor while releasing felons over fears for *their* health is a DOUBLE STANDARD so reckless, it amounts to a cruel and unusual punishment. The judge who ordered that ABOMINATION should be burned at the stake as a tit for tat no less cruel and unusual but much more deserved for the HUBRIS of such a “judge”. The governor should PARDON the woman immediately. And the judge who did this STUPIDITY should buy fire insurance while giving deep thought to the Hell where he is going and the many shortcut ways he might encounter from people who will happily send him there as service with a smile. MEN are probably standing in line and probably holding a raffle for a brand new Colt to see who gets the honor of delivering some real justice.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/watch-live-york-governor-cuomo-112643752.html
This proves the lockdowns are fake, that they are solely for control. Most at home; 46% unemployed, 37% retired.
This crap is NOT ABOUT SAVING LIVES. IT IS ABOUT STEALING OUR LIBERTY.
THE POS POLS. swear an oath to protect our liberty, NOT take it away from us.
We don’t need a faceoff with the U.S. military. We only need to get rid of 435 congressmen, 100 senators and 9 SCOTUS and 50 state governors. THAT’S ONLY 594 PEOPLE standing in our way to reclaim our freedom.
Declare marshall law and remove them all.
Exactly! This is our problem. No one is coming to save us. We let them in. We leave them in. We have to get rid of them.
Repeal of the 17th Amendment would get us half way there.
100% agree and they should never have asked that she be released they should have demanded she be released and given them 5 minutes for her to be out and on the sidewalk headed home. I for one am fed up Never should have been shut down period and if I hear the word ventilator one more time my head just may explode. My anger toward these do nothing but talk government idiots is past cold anger it’s now in the frozen depths of the arctic anger. Have a wonderful blessed evening patriots. Grammy
The really sad reality is that many elected officials have betrayed their constituents. The goal posts have been continually moved, and those that haven’t rolled over have felt the full weight of punitive actions taken against them. With predictions of another wave of covid in the fall, it is setting up to be a very prickly situation. People were willing to do what was necessary to “flatten the curve”, which was the stated goal of shutting nearly everything down and going into lockdown. Now that the models have been exposed as extremely flawed, and desperate people are being targeted and incarcerated, there is zero confidence in whatever preventative action that states will want to implement should the need arise. Anyone fortunate enough to be getting their life or business back on track in September is not going to be receptive to more of the same. Overreach, dishonesty, and authoritarian tactics have destroyed the trust needed to get through an event of this devastating magnitude, and I predict, will be rejected.
And only for two weeks not several months
Texas
Texas judges may be removed in one of four ways:
The state commission on judicial conduct investigates, and if warranted, prosecutes allegations of misconduct by Texas judges. Upon a commission recommendation of removal or retirement, the supreme court selects a review tribunal from among court of appeals judges to verify the findings and enter a judgment. Judges may appeal decisions of the review tribunal to the supreme court.
Judges may be removed by the governor on the address of two thirds of the house and senate.
Judges may be impeached by the house of representatives and removed by two thirds of the senate.
The supreme court may remove district court judges from office.
Where’s Chief Justice John Roberts in all of this? Taking bagpipe lessons from Bill Barr?
I don’t believe Justice Roberts has any say in the matter. And he wouldn’t do anything if he did. He has sat idly by while the FISA Court, over which he has some control, has allowed itself to be completely used by the corrupt FBI. If Roberts won’t do anything about that egregious miscarriage of justice, he certainly won’t stick his neck out to help a salon owner in Texas.
The Chief Justice has jurisdiction over the entire US Court System. If any judge violates Constitutional Law it his (John Roberts) duty to either reprimand the judge of have him expelled.
Ok, that’s interesting. But I don’t know that there’s evidence that this Dallas judge has done anything considered to be unconstitutional. It may be egregious and arbitrary, but it does not appear on its face to be unconstitutional.
I’ll let the pundits answer that one. Jonathan Turley would be a good one to ask. Judge Napolitano, nahhhhh. Judge Jeanne Pirro would be good also.
Judge Moye owes this woman an apology for his sanctimonious and pedantic rant from the bench ~ who the hell does he think he is ???
If more of us …..while taking prudent precautions……step up and out, the cops can’t arrest us all !
Obamabot.
I notice the a&& was wearing a mask as he was insulting this lady. Was he in a courtroom? Was there anyone else around him? Or was the mask part of his virtue signaling charade.
I thought it was totally inappropriate. He’s a judge; the person he is judging has the right to see his face.
He’s really short on judicial temperament.
Looked like the damned NAZI trials after assassination attempt on Hitler.
Well I contributed to her fund and I’m not even American! Still I will stick with her to the end and I’m sure it will end well. She has tremendous courage and was magnificently brave in not giving in to that miserable excuse for a judge when he sentenced her.
$363,674 (so far) for this brave woman.
Judge Moye is running for re-election. Aaw- his Fakebook account seems to have disappeared.
Hope he gets crushed….like a zit.
Someone remind Abbott he is governor of Texas and died not need to ask the judge.
He can simply pardon Ms. Luther.
She is not guilty. No EO is law. Who can state the statute she supposedly broke?
It is against the law to be ‘selfish’.sarc/
Ha!
#REMOVEMOYÉ
I wish it were that simple. Pardons in Texas must be submitted to a review board and then if the board agrees, recommends the pardon be granted by the governor. This process takes more than a few days to complete which by that time Luther will have served her sentence. This process is in place so the sitting governor cannot simply pardon his political allies who get in trouble with the law.
Pardon her for what? What is the law in Texas? What “Authority” does the Governor have over the judiciary in the county? Do we want the rule of law or tit for tat and one-upmanship?
Not a lawyer, but I don’t think contempt of court is a pardonable offense.
the reactions from the states to the “pandemic” have been worse than the “pandemic” itself in my opinion.
should never have shut down.
should have carried on like normal like we do every flu season.
Just in case anyone is still reading this thread…..Colonel Allen West is running for Texas Republican Party Chairman and just sent out a RIGHTEOUS email regarding this topic. He has to be voted in by delegates to our state convention this summer. So if anyone here knows a delegate, PLEASE urge them to vote for Col. West!!! (current chairman is a RINO and led the effort to steal delegates for Cruz at the national convention)
Wasn’t he a FL congressman?
Wikipedia says he was sworn into the Texas State Guard last August, so I’m guessing he moved? Good for Texas!! We will miss him!
Thinking about getting a plane ticket and going to get a hair cut from her!
PATRIOT!
Anybody arrested today ?
Soon, Santa, soon.
Outside of people caught reading a copy of the Bill of Rights?
fyi…..I heard she has been released…..will try to confirm
When the left oversteps their position….it makes a martyr out of legitimate business owners and citizens. Perhaps a good reason for Trump, Barr and Durham to go slow and cautiously in releasing the corruption of Russia gate, FISA gate, Ukraine hate and legal abuses and cover up of the Weismann/Mueller SC team is to avoid the perception and potential of making martyrs out of Obama Administration officials. The slow drip, drip, drip tactics while frustrating to impatient patriots, I believe is a good tactic. While most CTH readers see though the b.s., don’t underestimate just how biased and afflicted with TDS the resistance is regarding anything President Trump, patriotism or common sense.
Consider this:
Ms Shelly Luther is a target to get everyone to kowtow to whimsical ”decrees” of governmental officials, stamped with ”authority” of law enforcement (arrest) and judges (judicial). Typical communist democrat bullying, and now consider:
One, the ”judge” is a black older man ordering a working white woman to jail–scoff if you like, but racial animosity by so called ”blacks” runs deep to get back at whitey, and Two–is the ”judge”,
you guessed it, A lifelong Democrat Voter and sycophant of obama???? Not possible, justice is blind, right??!! No prejudice in a black judge is like a rattlesnake not having poisonous venom in the fangs.
Check this article for his obama cred bio.
https://heavy.com/news/2020/05/eric-moye-judge/
AND Moyé Received His Law Degree at Harvard Law School in 1979 & Is a Lifelong Democrat.
So now we’re going to race bait? Some Treepers are African American and I hope they realize most of us here don’t agree with your scree. Of course, maybe I’m wrong about that but I hope not.
I don’t see it as race baiting at all. Stating someone or a group of people have animosity toward another group of people is like saying the sky is blue.
We have seen in the past, from judge Thomas and Alan Keyes that this animosity is exactly what they railed against in becoming the men they are. “Scoff if you like.”
Let’s Roll!
While I hope to God it doesn’t happen, but if Ms. Luther contracted WhuFlu while being put in this so-called judges dungeon, she will become one of the richest people in Texas. Doubt that idiot judge even considered the ramifications of that possibility.
Will just claim she contracted it from opening up her salon.
After reading a number of comments, I just want to get this straight here as I am not a lawyer. The Governor of Texas has no more actual power than a talking parrot; whereas any dingbat fascist judge in Texas has the power of God Almighty? Is that about right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Descending into “blue” brought this kind of problem to Dallas. Demographics turned Dallas County blue … we know what inflicts demographic change … POTUS Trump ordered a pause in the activity that imposes demographic change against the USA.
But Jared Kushner and the US Chamber of Commerce watered it down. Stay strong and save America, Mr. President.
And re-assign your son-in-law to where he can’t block your signature campaign issue.
Thank you.
The governor should have the judge jailed and recalled!
Every last small business owner in dallas should open in sympathy with her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
I have no hair, and I live in Oregon – but I wish I could go to this woman’s salon and buy a perm.
Do you have chest hair? Sounds like you do.
That’s what happens with OBOZO appointed 🤡 judges!!
I believe this judge slot is an elected position.
Keeps being deleted so watch it fast if its down search pandemic the hidden truth.
Thank you, this is absolutely horrifying what happened to Dr. Mikovits and extremely edifying regarding the evil Dr. Falsie is a part of. A Must Watch!
Anarcho – Tyranny
Hat tip to the late Sam Francis.
Call for? Why did they not demand it? I will never vote or donate to the Republican Party . As president Jackson said you made the law you enforce it.
This isn’t how the Government structure in Texas functions. Governorship isn’t as powerful as it is in other states, and the state legislature formally convenes only every other year(?) if I remember correctly. It has been a very long time since I lived in Texas.
Call for? Why did they not demand it? I will never vote or donate to the Republican Party . As president Jackson said you made the law you enforce it.
Has she been released? I’ve read rumors but nothing definitive
For the New York Treepers:
I see guvnur fredo is now saying that the latest Wuhan virus cases they are seeing now are people who have been in their homes… So I guess you are now “permitted” to go outside since you could die if you stay inside?????
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/06/cuomo-latest-coronavirus-cases-are-mostly-people-who-stayed-home/
I wonder if the fact most people in NYC live in apartments, sharing ventilation and plumbing, has anything to do with this?
Santino is the gov; Fredo – the stupid one is his younger brother.
And there you have it. US Supreme Court declines to lift Penn stay at home order after businesses owners seek relief from order violating their constitutional rights
https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/496448-supreme-court-declines-to-lift-pennsylvania-health-order#
$431,568 and still rising. I guess she can pay the fine now, if she doesn’t contest it.
What a courageous patriot and dedicated mother Shelley is. God Bless her and her family.
THE LUTHER CASE is delicious in all its particulars.
The governor who issued the order has come to the rescue of one whose business is being ruined by his order.
Ironic, huh?
The added irony is that this governor’s order, and every other governor’s order, was not lawful.
Edicts are not laws.
Edicts are unconstitutional, whether during or not during an emergency.
But Pandora’s box has been opened. It remains for us to corral the evils released.
Who doesn’t want Luther to win release, win her case, win compensation?
Who doesn’t want Gestapo officialdom of Dallas and the miserable judge to be crushed to dust?
This episode of America’s new sitcom, “Virus 101 Hell,” taught us that: our CDC comprises a bunch of stiffs; our National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director is a cross between Herman Munster and Dracula; our global AIDS coordinator couldn’t spell “SICK” if you spotted her the s, i, and c; and blue state people enjoy being victimized.
Then there is the PRECEDENT. Because no august federal body yet has shot down the thesis that mayors, city councils, health department directors, and governors have the “right” to bypass the Bill of Rights in times of emergency — “emergency” being a fungible concept — we have in the Year 2020 stepped into the era of JUST DO IT OR ELSE.
This new principle of extralegal gubenatorial powers — which is nowhere to be found in constitutional law — opens up endless possibilities for both the creative demonRAT as well as the lazy RINO.
Yes, even after we get past this the current faux emergency, AMERICA IS DIPPED IN SHIT.
And DemonRATs won’t give us a chance to get clean.
The totalitarian inside every leftist is already drooling in their dreams about how to exploit the Fake Emergency Dictator Powers Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
Oh wait. Is there really one? I guess if Texas Judge Eric Moye says there is, there must be. I mean, a judge sworn to uphold Texas law and the U.S. Constitution wouldn’t LIE TO US, would he?
Are you ready for this new and exciting landscape of rolling emergencies? I know I am!
One after the other, governors and mayors will be issuing edicts that our former friends in the Thin Blue Line will be only too happy to enforce. After all, if you’re a cop, who would you rather try to arrest? A serial rapist with a rap sheet a mile long having 50 pounds on you plus a couple of automatics? Or the slim blonde who runs a hair salon?
And here they come, the NEW EMERGENCIES that are EVEN WORSE THAN COVID-19, that will require shutdowns, lockdowns, lockups, and shootups.
Coming attractions:
• THE NEW MEXICO FLASH FLOOD. Roads have been damaged. Driving is dangerous. You will be required to stay at home while your loyal public servants inspect every road in the affected area, in fact, just to be safe safe safe, the whole state is closed. It may take a week for us to check all the highways and secondary and tertiary roads, but we gotta be thorough.
—>>And just to be on the extra-special safe side for all of you soccer moms, before you or your loved ones will be allowed to venture out on the public thoroughfares — where, remember, driving is a privilege and not a right — you will first be required to report to a state inspection station to certify that your tires, brakes, and warning lights are in proper operating order.
—>Make sure you check your tires’ inflation becaue you know that for every 1 lb. of deflation from the manufacturer’s recommended pressure there is a fine of $25. Vehicles with tire deflation of more than 10 lb. on any wheel will be impounded, followed by seizure and sale by the muncipality in question if fine is not paid in within seven business days.
—>Vehicles that cannot pass cannot be driven. Vehicles found in use without a One-Year State Post-Flash-Flood Safety Certification Sticker will be seized and the driver’s license will be revoked. Driver Reeducation classes are mandatory. How you get to class is your problem….
• THE NORTHEAST BLIZZARD. National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for your area. All counties within NWS’s warning area are now in lockdown until the snow melts in the spring….
• THE PANHANDLE HURRICANE. National Weather Service has issued a Category Five Hurricane Warning for landfall on the Florida Panhandle and nearby counties. All counties within the landfall warning area are under mandatory evacuation with departure deadlines set by your municipality. You will not be allowed to return until NWS has declared an end to hurricane season….
• KILLER BEE SWARMS. National Entomology Service is monitoring a swarm of killer bees moving up the southern California coastline. All affected counties are in lockdown until the bees fly south for the winter….
• METEOR SHOWERS. NASA reports that there is will be close fly-by of a large meteor next week. The affected area is expected to be the Midwest. Because we can’t be more specific unless and until it strikes Earth’s atmosphere, everyone in the following midwestern states will be required to wear motorcycle crash helmets until further notice. Children won’t have to wear helmets, but must be made to sleep under a table, desk, or bed, whether there are dust bunnies down there or not….
Folks, it’s all for your own safety….
Un-F’n-Believable…
Her Boyfriend on Hannity announced she is in isolation because the jail has a Chi-Na Virus outbreak…
I just donated to her GoFundMe campaign.
Her jailing is beyond tyranny & she is a Patriot.
My hope is other business owners will be inspired and start to defy these bs orders. If hundreds of business owners just open up – are the idiot Demonrats going to arrest everyone?
While the letter from AG and Governer are nice, can’t they just overturn this judge order or issue a pardon?
