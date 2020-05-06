Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett Discusses Latest Jobs Numbers…

Senior economic adviser to President Trump, Kevin Hassett, discusses the latest data showing over 20 million people have lost their jobs due to the Wuhan Virus. Hassett notes the administration is ready for a phase-4 financial package if necessary; but waiting to measure the impact of states beginning to reopen.

