Monday May 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Numbered With The Transgressors
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
“And the Scripture was fulfilled, which saith, And He was numbered with the transgressors” (Mark 15:28).
The progressive fulfillment of this passage from Isaiah 53 is the amazing story of our Lord’s three baptisms. First, this prophecy must be applied to our Lord’s incarnation. Born a babe at Bethlehem, He was baptized into the human race, becoming, not merely one with us, but one of us, a true human being, though still also “very God.” This is how He was first “numbered with the transgressors.”
Later the Lord was baptized again, this time with water, by John the Baptist. John’s baptism was unto “repentance for the remission of sins” and those who responded came to his baptism “confessing their sins” (Mark 1:4,5). Little wonder that John at first refused to baptize this sinless One, saying: “I have need to be baptized of Thee, and comest Thou to me?” But the Lord insisted, saying: “Thus it becometh us to fulfill all righteousness” (Matt. 3:13-15). Thus our Lord joined repentant sinners in baptism and was, in this practical way, “numbered with the transgressors.”
But after His baptism into the human race and His subsequent baptism with water, our Lord spoke of a third baptism, saying: “I have a baptism to be baptized with, and how am I straitened [Lit., “What a spot I am in”] till it be accomplished!” (Luke 12:50). This third baptism was, of course, His death at Calvary, where He was baptized into God’s judgment upon sin in order that He might save us from it.
Finally, then, Isaiah 53:12 was fulfilled, for it is in connection with His death at Calvary that Mark 15:27,28 says:
“And with Him they crucify two thieves; the one on His right hand, and the other on His left. And the Scripture was fulfilled, which saith, And He was numbered with the transgressors.”
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/numbered-with-the-transgressors/
Mark 15:28 And the scripture was fulfilled, which saith, And he was numbered with the transgressors.
Isaiah 53:1 Who hath believed our report? and to whom is the arm of the LORD revealed?
2 For he shall grow up before him as a tender plant, and as a root out of a dry ground: he hath no form nor comeliness; and when we shall see him, there is no beauty that we should desire him.
3 He is despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief: and we hid as it were our faces from him; he was despised, and we esteemed him not.
4 Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted.
5 But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.
6 All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the LORD hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.
7 He was oppressed, and he was afflicted, yet he opened not his mouth: he is brought as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before her shearers is dumb, so he openeth not his mouth.
8 He was taken from prison and from judgment: and who shall declare his generation? for he was cut off out of the land of the living: for the transgression of my people was he stricken.
9 And he made his grave with the wicked, and with the rich in his death; because he had done no violence, neither was any deceit in his mouth.
10 Yet it pleased the LORD to bruise him; he hath put him to grief: when thou shalt make his soul an offering for sin, he shall see his seed, he shall prolong his days, and the pleasure of the LORD shall prosper in his hand.
11 He shall see of the travail of his soul, and shall be satisfied: by his knowledge shall my righteous servant justify many; for he shall bear their iniquities.
12 Therefore will I divide him a portion with the great, and he shall divide the spoil with the strong; because he hath poured out his soul unto death: and he was numbered with the transgressors; and he bare the sin of many, and made intercession for the transgressors.
Mark 1:4 John did baptize in the wilderness, and preach the baptism of repentance for the remission of sins.
5 And there went out unto him all the land of Judaea, and they of Jerusalem, and were all baptized of him in the river of Jordan, confessing their sins.
Matthew 3:13 Then cometh Jesus from Galilee to Jordan unto John, to be baptized of him.
14 But John forbad him, saying, I have need to be baptized of thee, and comest thou to me?
15 And Jesus answering said unto him, Suffer it to be so now: for thus it becometh us to fulfil all righteousness. Then he suffered him.
Luke 12:50 But I have a baptism to be baptized with; and how am I straitened till it be accomplished!
Mark 15:27 And with him they crucify two thieves; the one on his right hand, and the other on his left.
28 And the scripture was fulfilled, which saith, And he was numbered with the transgressors.
