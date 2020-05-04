May 4th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1201

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in May ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Then they would put their trust in God and would not forget his deeds
but would keep his commands.
They would not be like their ancestors—a stubborn and rebellious generation,
whose hearts were not loyal to God, whose spirits were not faithful to him.”🌟
—Psalm 78:7-8
—————————————————————–
***Praises:
✅ President Trump & MAGA Team are safely back in the WH from Camp David & Lincoln Memorial
✅ President Trump did a Knock Out to arrogant Fox News Breth ‘n Marth
✅ Majority of Americans say it’s time to decouple from Chi-Na
✅ 19 states are starting to reopen
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Monday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for protection & safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team (All in ET–Dep Camp David 1pm ***Arr at WH 1:35pm …..Dep WH 6:50pm ***Arr at Lincoln Mem. 6:55pm—Townhall 7:15pm—Dep Lin Mem 8:50pm***Arr at WH 8:55pm–zzz)
— for preservation of our Constitutional rights
— for safe reopening of America
— for truth on source of Chinese Wuhan virus in Wuhan, Chi-Na
— the power of Fake Media break down to nothingness…pouf…poof
— for more sunlight into Spygate and justice be done
— Gen Flynn be exonerated soon
— for 30M unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met
— America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay Focus
— Two (now Amash) Pres. Candidate Democlowns and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters and NO vote-by-mail scam
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea and our WALL builders
— for extra layer of protection for Sundance—Sundance and many Patriots, thru their investigations and writing/speaking out, are exposing Evil Opposition and Deep State
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus–for quick healing
— for those battling cancers and other illnesses, like Rush
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* Wait On The Lord *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”This is not a financial crisis, this is just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome together as a nation and as a world.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, May $, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 183 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Donald’s Bible
😁☇
😁
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it by Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
AMEN
Amén !! Father God .. we are in your hands !
You’re so right, Grandma. Both Brett B. and Martha M. were “arrogant“ in tonight’s townhall with the President. They showed their allegiance to the UniParty and all it stands for…corruption, selling out American jobs to other counties like China while rich politicians get even richer, and a disdain for everyday Americans.
I’ll never watch Bret and Martha’s again, and tomorrow morning I’m writing an email to both of them saying so. It’s okay to ask tough questions, but they had a series of gotcha questions, mostly based on false premises. Disgusting!
On a more positive note…Thank you, Grandma, for this wonderful daily opportunity to pray together!
Heavenly Father, Bless President Trump with a clear path before him always, for wisdom and strength. May people have their eyes opened to see the falseness of the treasonous, reckless media, which poisons hearts and minds and fills people with fear.
Instead, may people turn to You and your Word, which is beautiful, true and holy, and fills our hearts and minds with peace and joy.
In Jesus’ Name….Amen
DJT has gotten more out of FOX news than FOX news has gotten out of him. He did this evening also. The response to “criticism” over the location was a thing of beauty. Only thing missing was Megan Kelly.
Bush Center concerned about immigration shut down. Really? In a pandemic. What is really going on here with Bush?
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/03/bush-center-slams-trump-we-want-more-migration/
Whatever is going on it’s not good.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/03/may-3rd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1200/comment-page-1/#comment-8155334)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 5/2/20 – (See link above.)
– Polyface Farms video clip from Food Inc.
– Video clip: “USA Today report on Polyface farm”
– Video clip: “Joel Salatin of Polyface Farms discusses grass-fed cattle”
– Joel Salatin video presentation w/ slideshow: “Joel Salatin on Localization”
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 5/3/20
– Jeff Rainforth retweet of clip of Trump boat parade in south Florida.
– Farm tour at Joel Salatin’s Polyface Farm: 2010 Farm-to-Consumer Legal Defense FundRAISER
3 sections: Salad Bar Beef, Pigaerator Pork, Pastured Poultry
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has the Chinese Wuhan virus.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Jeff Rainforth retweet.
2010 FARM-TO-CONSUMER LEGAL DEFENSE FUNDRAISER – Joel Salatin’s Polyface Farm Tour
Salad Bar Beef
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Continued…
Part 6
Part 7
Edit:
The embedded Part 1 video is incorrect. Here is the correct video.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, got it wrong again. Let’s try part 1 again. sigh …
Pigaerator Pork
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Why Pastured Bacon is $9 lb
Pastured Poultry
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Food Safety – Chicken + Eggs – “The supermarket chicken averaged 3,600 CFU( Colony Forming Units) and Polyface averaged 133 CFU.”
Continued…
Increasing Production Per Acre – “If food prices kept up with land prices, you’d be paying $20 for a hamburger today … In order to keep up with that we have to farm smarter we have to stack synergistic holonic enterprises that complement each other and get out of this notion that we can do that with a single species … We’ve got to stack these complementary enterprises so that we do ratchet up this income per acre.”
Vaccination & Artificial Insemination
Supporting Multi Generations on the Farm
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 8 people
And Elizabeth Warren is still not an American Indian.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Heck, Murphy even put the constitution aside! 😄………😡
No more talk of a plauge, please. 😔
The biggest plague was/is Fauci and Brix.
Very uplifting vid from Sacramento Protest. A Marine speaks to Sacramento LEOs consciences and they stand down :
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/watch-california-police-officers-anti-lockdown-protest-appear-stand-marine-vet-megaphone-challenges-integrity/
Trump Retweet
And he seemed like such a nice man. Didn’t he tell us he, and his administration, never had a smidgen of corruption? Next thing we know someone will tell us not to believe everything Hillary and Joe Biden tell us. Or even to believe Fauci and Birx.
Apple Data Shows Shelter-In-Place Is Ending, Whether Governments Want It To Or Not
Oops:
Apple Data Shows Shelter-In-Place Is Ending, Whether Governments Want It To Or Not
Trump Retweet
50 YEARS AGO TODAY
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
In this video, a Marine veteran named Cordie Lee Williams can be seen speaking into a megaphone, challenging California police officers to “stand down.”
Shortly after Williams challenged the officers to ‘stand down,’ the officers appeared to retreat and leave the location. Amazing!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/watch-california-police-officers-anti-lockdown-protest-appear-stand-marine-vet-megaphone-challenges-integrity/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
Well, this brought me to tears. When we think about how the progressive-totalitarian propaganda machine is labeling us racists and white supremacists who are too ignorant to know what’s good for ourselves—and then we see a video like this. These are our people. They’re just like us and I could not be more proud to be an American than I am as I write this. Liberty and freedom still count for something. And that’s something that is absolutely scaring the progressive-totalitarians to death.
Great idea (and kinda *obvious*) from Florida. Instead of dumping crops/animals, sell ’em direct to consumers. State Gov. website set up for each county/city. If you’re in FL. – or know people who are- share it around!
https://flfarmtoyou.fdacs.gov/consumers.aspx
Spread this idea to the other 49 governors!!!
If you don’t live in FL, call your governor office Monday AM!!
This seems like a very good idea. Thanks for sharing the story.
Fake Trump Supporter praying that President Trump will lose, no doubt.
I agree she is disgusting. She’s the one with ill manners. Bet her kids are ill-mannered, too.
For all those years Candidate/President Trump had to put up with, these Fake Media attacks, I am so amazed that he came thru fire with grace. He has shown us how we can handle these mindless losers…grace under fire.
Thank You, President Trump, for who you are!
Nobel prize winning scientist Prof Michael Levitt: lockdown is a “huge mistake”
Why isn’t more made of the March 25th advisory by Gov Cuomo that directed NY nursing homes to take in Covid positive patients? Approximately 10,500 residents and staff of NHs have died from Covid. NJ and California joined Cuomo with similar directives.
From the directive: No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH (nursing home) solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.
The NHs couldn’t even test an incoming patient for the virus. This is madness.
https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/03/doh_covid19-
nhadmissionsreadmissions-032520.pdf
It was interesting watching Trump’s “virtual” town-hall meeting tonight. My first impression of him is something I’ve felt all along. He’s a very up-front. what-you-see-is-what-you-get kind of guy. I think what some people react to, sometimes negatively, is that they’re accustomed to seeing their politicians flim-flam around issues (i.e., Lindsey Graham) using their politician’s social distance and status to avoid actually committing to a solid belief—in anything. Trump’s not that way at all and this is something we saw tonight.
When asked hard questions, he didn’t duck and squirm and, instead, took ’em head on. When somebody does this you can count on some of their answers being a lot less facile than when they’re playing a typical retail politician’s role. Instead of that, we had the President Of The United States talking to a couple of Fox News reporters and an assemblage of constituents as though he was sitting across from them at a dinner table in somebody’s kitchen.
Trump’s the real deal. Sadly, he’s surrounded by people who are anything but the “real deal”. Once again, I came away with the feeling that effectively he’s up there all alone, surrounded by people he can’t fully trust and who have loyalties to Deep State objectives that are in the interests of the American people. Watching him tonight, it was clear that he understands this quite well and, yet, he retains a completely clear-eyed understanding and conviction about what needs to be done. This guy is beyond fearless. It’s been a very long time since we’ve had a president of his caliber. Go Trump!!!
The Bush Center can take a hike!! (Polite form of acronym that starts with ST and ends with FU.)
““The most important thing to remember in this is that we don’t want [Trump’s] temporary policy to become permanent immigration policy,” economic director Laura Collins said a video posted on the center’s Twitter account.The most important thing to remember in this is that we don’t want [Trump’s] temporary policy to become permanent immigration policy,” economic director Laura Collins said a video posted on the center’s Twitter account. She continued: “We know immigrants are good for the economy. We know they’re good for our culture. We know they’re in this fight with us together, and we’re going to meet them working with us side by side in any recovery after the pandemic is over.”
Good for our economy??? TERRIBLE for wage growth for American citizens!!
Good for our culture??? FGM and honor killings better than what our Founders envisioned??
To paraphrase Dan Ackroyd to Jane Curtain on SNL.. “Laura, you ignorant slut!”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/03/bush-center-slams-trump-we-want-more-migration/
Something tells me that Laura was schooled by the fifth columnists at the CoC.
Powerful juxtaposition here between this ex Marine talking down the police line in Sacramento, with the 50 years ago today footage above from Kent State, accompanied by Crosby Stills Nash & Young singing Ohio. I remember National Guard troops at my own college that weekend. 50 years, and Liberty is still kicking, and needing to, faced by so many enemies, foreign and especially domestic. Plus an invisible enemy.
Gavin closed the beach, but they came anyway.
https://www.ocregister.com/2020/05/03/newport-beach-sends-police-to-sweep-beaches-as-crowd-builds-sunday-after
“I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear. I will permit it to pass over me and through me. And when it has gone past I will turn the inner eye to see its path. Where the fear has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain.” – Frank Herbert
