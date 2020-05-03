Sunday Talks: Jim Jordan and Trey Gowdy React to Latest Flynn Developments…

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and former representative Trey Gowdy appear on Fox News to share their review of the latest Flynn documents with Maria Bartiromo.
Both Jordan and Gowdy note the driver of the FBI effort appears to be Peter Strzok who worked around his immediate superior, Bill Priestap, to work with the more politically aligned FBI Director James Comey and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
.
Interesting juxtaposition in this interview. Roosterhead really wanted to avoid criticizing current FBI Director Chris Wray, and he was successful talkin’ circles. As long as the Rooster “knows” things he is satisfied and content. Why? Because it takes an actual connection with “deplorables” and “MAGA” to really fight with all they have for the greater cause…. an emotional connection missing in the Rooster yet evident in Jim Jordan.
From the Rooster’s perspective, the problem is not that people and families have continued to suffer due to ongoing DOJ prosecutorial terror-tactics; and/or the fact that fake media has fooled 50% or more of the public with their deep state fiction narrative; from the perch of the Rooster it’s all just a puzzle to outline and satisfy the appearance.
The Rooster types tell Jordan privately he’s too “ate up with it”…
Gowdy sucks.
Just this week on Martha McCallum Gowdy was asked if we’ll see prosecutions from the Flynn deal.
“No ma’am.” Before you could snap your fingers.
This guy is only here to hypnotize us.
If Gowdy were on Fox and I did not watch it, would Gowdy have a purpose in life?
like a tree falling? hahahaha
it would depend on if the tree fell on him or not.
I saw that. Discouraging to say the least but then it’s Trey and a lot of what he says never comes to fruition. So, ok, Trey. Keep on with your bad self.
I can’t do Roosterhead anymore. He is a waste of your time and my time. Anyone in purple ties cannot be trusted. Don’t get started in his hair….wouldn’t make it a day in Texas.
Rooster was spayed and his satchel was well stuffed with gold coins as he left
The veteranerians shack.
Roosterhead has beady eyes and bad hair, which he appears to think should be shaped funny. Never trusted him – he’s a shallow lightweight, out for what’s best for himself only.
Trey Gowdy: All hat and no cattle.
Jim Jordan: The Right Stuff.
Gowdy and Graham. Two of a kind!
Sadly, I believe he’s correct on prosecutions. The only prosecutions will be of Manafort, Stone and possibly Flynn. I don’t understand how Avenatti and Cohen could be released for “fear” of WuFlu yet they’re going to bring Roger Stone in to serve likely his whole sentence. And, yes, they are releasing hardened criminals simultaneously.
Congress won’t let the “intelligence” community criminals face even trial. The fact that Donald Trump campaigned on Drain the Swamp automatically made him Public Enemy #1 at the FBI and in Congress. He was a threat to not only their bank accounts but to their power as well.
String em all up. Don’t stop at the 7th floor. Clean every floor. And before Hannity starts with the 90%—how many of that 90% chose to use the Whistleblower Act? Rest assured, Schiffty would have protected all whistleblowers at all costs (ok so he might have gotten Hillary to help with protection)!
As I said before, according to the IG that 90% could find every media outlet with tickets to a ballgame. But couldn’t find one investigative journalist like Sundance.
Gowdy speaks out both sides of his mouth. He was notorious for it when he was in Congress! I never trust the Rooster ever!
The Rooster is all Doodle-doo, no Cock-a- .
And why the hell is he not Gowdy, who took an oath to defend the constitution, pissed off with the rest of us. He’s a lawyer. What has happened is a travesty.
Ok Gowdy is a Massengil or Summer’s Eve. I get it. But when SD says there will be no prosecutions, and Gowdy says the same thing… let’s not attack him for telling the truth.
We need to see him pushed on the “why” there will be no prosecutions.
Like him or not, Gowdy is right. There WON’T be any prosecutions for prosecutorial OR investigative wrongdoing in the Flynn case.
For the same reason that there won’t be any prosecutions associated with FISAGATE, SpyGate, or any other facet of the coup attempt OR the ongoing #Resist movement undermining the Trump administration:
William Barr is a corrupt leader of a corrupt DoJ that is entirely policized. HE WON’T PROSECUTE HIS OWN TEAM.
And NO ONE that Trump gets Senate confirmation for will EVER prosecute a member of “The BIG Club”
I tend to agree with your dismal assessment. The DC swamp will close ranks and win again.
Letjustice;
Close, but no cigar. Barr is chust vollowink oreders;
He and the others at the DOJ are insuring none of the small group are indicted, because if they were, they would “rat out” WHO “put them up to it”, and no, I don’t mean former Obama admin officials, I mean the Republicon leadership in CONgress, who instigated the coup.
THEY are the power exerting influence to insure no accountability, because Comey, Brennan, McCabe, Stroxz are blackmailing McConnell and Graham, like the,Watergate burglars were blackmailing Nixon.
“We could GET a million dollars,…right?”
Good point, Congressman Gowdy and Nunes should have called Senator Schumer before their committee to explain the Schumer Quote? Senator Schumer warns President Trump, that “Intel Officials, “Have Six Ways From Sunday At Getting Back At You!” and should be ashamed for saying that and is failure of nerve on Schumer own Constitutional Pledge Under Oath every time he was sworn in to Protect the Constitution and American People. This is an Admission of Criminal Knowledge Intent for any American.
This is a Scandal that Rejects the Constitutional Protections of every American’s and President’s own Due Process Rights under the Constitutional Rule of Law that Protects Life, liberty and Property. Schumer should be called before any Senate Investigation and asked to explain how knows his warning is an Admission, he lacks the Power and Fortitude to stop such People under his own Obligations and Oath!
“Fire Rod Rosenstein? Why in the world would we wanna do that?”
-Trey Gowdy
Anyone who still believes this guy’s Foghorn Leghorn bull**** needs to read more and say less.
If they were going by the book, Obama would not need to stress anything or be “mindful to ascertain” anything. Proof that their collective mindset was quite the opposite of “the book”. What a bunch of idiots.
In how many other instances has Obama spoken up about some issue since he left office?
Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Baker, Lisa Page and a horde of others lied to the FISA court, refused to hold their own accountable, tried to ruin the lives of Gen. Flynn, his family and his son, tried to remove a sitting President using illegal access to intelligence, and then when that didn’t produce what they wanted, they resorted to paying lawyers to pay a former sloppy foreign spook to write stories to encourage the whole charade.
All this and more is known, yet Obama has said nothing. In fact, his former flunkies are trying to continue their treason by lying about what is known.
Since he won’t say a word about it, it tells me he has known what they have been doing all along.
good point. why would obama have to tell the head of the FIB and other bigshots in the meeting to go by the book? dead giveaway.
Dead giveaway is right.
How stupid is Rice to write an after-the-fact “contemporaneous memo” saying something as profound as “the boss told us to act normally”?
That’s incompetence territory.
In a memo dated the day of President Trump’s Inauguration. Was any such statemtn written in the year plus prior to this? I’d lay odds not…
More interesting is shy hasn’t 0bama expressed “concern” by any of this? He hasn’t even felt this worthy of distancing himself!
hence she wrote it the day before trump comes in to kick BHO’s ass out
evergreen, the serbian saying is zajebane budale, there, means f…d up idots, numb nuts.
Listening to Gowdy here explains what happened to the Benghazi investigation. He is infected with the same disease Barr has. Mah Institutions.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Been saying for years….Gowdy is all hat…no cattle.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Here is Bush Center, worried about immigration being closed. All these politicians are on a different page than the American people. What is their goal?
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/03/bush-center-slams-trump-we-want-more-migration/
No hat, no cattle, but somehow PLENTY of Bullsh*t!
The Master of “Investigate to Exhonerate”, he was Mitchs go to guy, to clean up the messes created by the Uniparty.
Fast/Furious
Tea Party/IRS
Benghazi.
3 major scandals of the,Obama admin, investigated by Republicons, and no one held accountable. It was like,David Copperfield, vanishing the Statue of Liberty, he pulls off the cover with a florish, while saying ‘abra cadabra’ and,…theres NOTHING there!
And who steps in to chair House intel, when Nunes is forced to step down for a totally bogue ethics investigation?
Why, its bullshirt Gowdy!
The Rooster, just like his Senate buddy Miss Linda, is all about looking important without ever actually accomplishing ANYTHING!! But, dang, don’t they look important? And don’t they LOVE to be invited on all them Sunday shows to talk about how much they know?!
Sadly, they remind me FAR too much of Tony Fauci who LOVES the attention but has NO actual record of accomplishment to justify all of the adulation!! (Quite the opposite if truth be told!)
Sorry for all the caps but I am so done with all of this!! I am an old woman and I have been waiting for SOMEONE to be held accountable since Hillary fired everyone in the White House Travel Office, demanded the FBI files of over 900 people, and sold the Lincoln Bedroom, so I’m kinda outta patience at this point!!
VikingMom!
Roosterhead Howdy Gowdy is likely tainted. He left congress to try and get out of the blast zone should the SHTF like many of the other criminal congresscritters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gowdy endorsed Rubio for president in 2016. Let that sink in. Rubio couldn’t even win his home state in the primary and may be the most lightweight politician I’ve ever laid eyes on.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A friend gave me a copy of Rubio’s autobiography back in 2012 after she had received it as a complimentary gift when she had purchased something else. I started reading it and stopped and put it down when I came to the section where he talked about having attended a Mormon church when he was growing up and how he so identified as a Mormon and was pathetically auditioning as Romney’s running-mate. I have no idea what I ever did with that book.
Rubio was an unconstitutional presidential candidate.
These people, Trey and Chafitz, and all the guys that bailed early, all knew about the coup. They got the hell out of dodge before anything could happen. My guess is, they got out to watch what happens. If Trump wins re-election they probably stay out of congress assuming that Trump is eventually going to nail the guilty parties. If Trump has the election stollen successfully by the left, which they are planning right now, you will see these guys come off the sidelines to pretend to save the day and get their seats back. They will do that since they know that there will never again be someone in power to unravel the entire coup against a Trump.
If Trump wins its most likely that the guilty parties get taken down. And these guys might not have participated, but it may come out that they had knowledge of the plot as it was on going. Therefore making them snake pieces of garbage.
Either way, we are dealing with scum to the left of us, scum to the right, and here I am stuck in the middle with you.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Gowdy and Chaffetz are miserable excuses for human beings. WHEN Trump wins, they will slither away or go down with the Fox News ship when OANN cruises into 1st place with patriots who are sick to death of Fox and their duplicity. I am keeping the popcorn handy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill, now I am humming “stuck in the middle with you”. Thanks agree with you and love the song.
Rooster-head is a very special kind of chicken…
A capon is a special type of chicken created to make the meat more tender and less gamy. It is a rooster that has been castrated before reaching sexual maturity, which improves the quality of the meat; after that, it is fed a rich diet of milk or porridge.
indeed…..all talk no balls
Never trust a man who changes his hairstyle as regularly as he changes his underwear. It’s all about appearance. All show and no substance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
yep
Hes a pin head.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Pinhead” is too kind.
Number 6 though! Yikes
Bad hair is for-ever, for-ever, for-ever…….
Who is paying the rooster’s barber bills these days?
He looks like someone bought him a children’s disguise kit for his birthday.
No matter, the rooster been talking chickenshite for a long time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my …
They don’t need numbers, they need names!
“The windswept”
“Surf’s up!”
“The corn field”
“Reversed windswept with stubble”
“The mop”
“Ice bucket challenge”
…
Some of those hairstyles make me hear banjo music…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Gowdy is all talk, blows off a lot of steam, but what has he ever really accomplished? Nothing comes to mind. He came, he went and he got a lot of $$$ from Fox.
Jorden has the real heart for the Deplorables. Hopefully, Rs will win back the House and he can come to the forefront and continue to fight for us. He’s a winner and will never give up.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Great insight! The Freedom Caucus has been pretty much the only redeeming aspect of Congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw through this RINO years ago. Just like Miss Lindsey – all talk, no action.
It’s really just getting sickening to even see them commenting on these shows anymore… the both of them are eunuchs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hannity would introduce Gowdy as a prosecutor (former) that has never lost a case! Hmm how many cases did he try and where DS?
Treat Gowdy is a “Hummingator”:
An alligator’s mouth and a hummingbird’s ass.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance’s analysis of Gowdy is right on. I hadn’t thought of it that way; he is stupid but doesn’t know it and thinks putting together puzzle pieces is brilliant but has no under/standing of the picture. That is a perfect analysis…I’ve actually known people like that…they can sound really bright but that’s all it is, a sound bite…shallow.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You mean like Bullshite Baffles Brains?!
Rooster just loves to strut for the camera. You can still catch him on “Forensic Files” re-runs, Trey was featured in about a dozen episodes.
You can see him on Youtube pranking the dog and Henry Hawk.
Strok actually looks like Blazy Ford
I think that was him in drag. Lock the bastard up . Free Flynn Boom
Strok actually looks like Blazy Ford
I think that was him in drag. Lock the bastard up . Free Flynn Boom
Petey could actually pass for the devil, the evil looks, I had to turn my head when I watched him testify. I got creeped out by his demonic behavior. Crossed myself, then in serbian we say Boze sacuvaj, Lord God protect us.
Strzok is a strange person with an obscure background.
This article gives a little bit of background:
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/exposed-peter-strzok-grew-up-in-iran-worked-as-obama-and-brennans-envoy-to-iranian-regime/
This article is about his father:
https://www.newspapers.com/clip/17096018/peter-strzok-21-feb-1979/
This article was written by his father:
https://www.fayobserver.com/d8027ffd-e2a6-5ef0-be77-c43f22fb5fa6.html
Many have surmised he was a CIA agent inside the FBI.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Reminds me what DEA Agent Mike Levine said about CIA. Fratboys with guns and no honor.
It would certainly explain why he was so comfortable going around his direct supervisor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I figure the FBI-NSD department, the one Yates said wasn’t covered by an I.G., was in effect a CIA field office in D.C., and a product of the MOU between the two agancies.
The FBI wanted access to the NSA database, so they could exploit it, politically. They didn’t have access, but the CIA did.
The CIA was prohibited by Statute from working inside the U.S.
They did anyway, but wanted a legal cover.
So, backscratching time; the,FBI gets access to NSA database, the CIA gets a legal cover to work in US, because ‘technically’ they are FBI agents, working out of FBI-NSD,…wink wink.
LikeLiked by 1 person
JX. Thank you for those informative articles
I got those links from thedonald.win and saved them in notepad for just such an occasion!
Lisa Page is also connected to Iran. Her Mother immigrated from Iran.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is Huma also not of Iranian backgound? The muslim brotherhood all inside the traitors administration and out.
Lisa Page is also connected to Iran. Her Mother immigrated from Iran.
He has intelligence. He knows what he is saying. He is very purposeful. So many words, so many circles, so much noise, so much BS. How can a news company claim to have good editors, and have Gowdy, Williams, and Ryan working for the same company as Tucker, Marie, Judy? Makes me distrust everyone .
LikeLiked by 2 people
FoxNews is no longer a reliable source for accurate news. It continues to move left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In fairness, he has kept the purple tie factory in business.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
the legislative branch can do a lot. they can raise holy hell. except there are only 6 repubs doing it. the rest of the spineless repubs need to get in the game. burr is an example. democrat in sheeps clothing.
I remind myself of my Dad when, in frustration he would say ;
“OH, JESUS H. CHRIST!”
Gary, they are NOT spinless; they are COMPLICIT!
Biggest political scandal in our history, a Democrat outgoing admin does this, and we here BUPKAS from Congressional Republican Leadership?
Because,McConnell, Graham, McCain, Cornyn, Burr were the ORIGINATORS of the coup!
WAKE up, and take the darn red pill!
And no, whenever he said that, my Dad was,REAL frustrated with me, so I never asked him what the “H” stood for.
The component that’s missing is the TRUE nature of both the DOJ and FBI…and all one has to do is review the behavior and statements of the FBI’s first leader: J Edgar Hoover. The role of the FBI, supported by the “law” of the DOJ is to get poop on all government employees in positions of influence. The own them! Pure and simple. The role in the FBI and RICO and other BS is just a cover for their true intention. ROOSTER is bought and paid for….and they have an entire file on him…and THAT is why an apparent rational person is acting irrational in his activities concerning right and wrong. It could be that he likes little boys…or little girls…or likes sex with ponies…or that they kill his kids….but whatever it is, his desire to comply with “their” wishes is stronger than his desire to do what is right.
And the same with Grassley, Graham, Ryan, and on and on. Apparently, they don’t have anything on Nunez and Jordan….yet.
It’s real easy for us to sit back and want these guys to do the right thing. But we don’t have to suffer the dire consequences that they do. I’m not absolving them…at some point, they made their bed and now they have to lie in it. And some of them, have done the only thing left….quit…like Ryan and Sasse.
We are observing and are frustrated with mere symptoms while the REAL problem looms over our head at 30,000 feet: BIG GOVERNMENT! Per our Constitution, that the STATES created, the power of the Federal government is supposed to be limited and defined. It was never supposed to be a strong central government…do you think our Framers debated the Constitution for 2 years in favor of a big central government when they had just endured a long and bloody struggle to escape from one? As such, the 13 colonies created a Federal government with very few powers limited to foreign policy and international treaties, a common currency, a common naturalization process, war, peace and so on…simple cabinets positions of War, Treasury, State, AG, and Post Office…no FBI, CIA, USDA, FCC, FAA, EPA, Education, Interior…….and on and on.
We get rid of all the unconstitutional organizations and the corrupt individuals will die with them.
Yep. 94 U.S. Marshals districts. Fire all FBI and make them apply to the U.S. Marshal in the district they are in with no guarantee of being hired. Marshals and their Deputies can investigate all federal crimes in their district. Takes central control away from DC.
Yeah I see what you mean. The US Marshall’s are so much better than the FBI… they helped ATF on both of the initial arrest scenarios at Ruby Ridge and Waco.
Most Deputy US Marshals are hired from the ranks of federal prison guards. They are basically screws as the old movies called them. Probably less than 10% of them have a college degree and 99% of the ones hired since 1993 are Black or Hispanic. You’re not going to be doing insider trading, bankruptcy fraud or espionage cases out of prison guards!
I think Big Government is also just another symptom of the overall problem that is the loss of virtue by the American people that has caused them to disengage from the nation and become increasingly ignorant about their government. As a result, the politicians and apparatchiks have now run amok both with a bloated federal government and corruption throughout government, not just the FBI and DOJ.
Just like Ms Lindsey, all talk. Not sure what is in the water here in SC. They haven’t figured out that real conservatives get tired of all the talk and what they are gonna do.
LikeLike
I like the “Rooster” nickname. Apropos. All I know is he’s all talk and posturing, So I call Him All Hat No Cattle Gowdy. Jim Jordan is a patriot and a guy I trust a great deal. Of course, I’m a Freedom Caucus kind of guy.
Gowdy is all cowlick, no cattle, and an apologist for prosecutorial abuse.
Swampfox:
I’ve heard Gowdy say he believes Russia meddled in the 2016 election to help Trump. That’s a Deep State/Democrat trope, but I’ve seen no evidence for this. They meddled (in a puny way) to cause trouble and discord in America.
Many Establishment Republicans (Paul Ryan, many more) assumed Hillary would win, and regard Trump’s victory as suspicious. Gowdy is clearly one such. The Russian Collusion investigation of the FBI, then Mueller is therefore justified. People like Gowdy (so wrong-headed) are reluctant to admit their error, or apologists for Deep State abuses they supported.
The FBI is the Plague.
Paul Ryen didn’t leave congress willingly…and neither did Trey Gowdy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gowdy is one of 2 GOPers who torpedoed the Hillary hearings
There had been a big breaking story the week before, about US military air assets that were on the tarmac waiting for a GO order. And they waited but it never came.
Gowdy asked her not WORD ONE about it
The other guy was Kevin McCarthy
That very week or the week before, reporters caught him strolling down the marble halls and badgered him: “Aren’t these hearings just to stir up press and hamper Hillary’s electoral chances?” (words to that effect)
McCarthy breezily answered “Sure” “Of course” (words to that effect)
I don’t have links at hand but remember both incidents clear as day
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
The McCarthy incident was before the hearing, so it was probably the week prior, maybe a Friday
nimrodman,
I have despised traitor Gowdy ever since the Benghazi cover up.
I have no idea how that man sleeps at night.
McCarthy was too busy with Renee Elmers at the time.
Don’t even get me started on the FBI.
I don’t doubt for a minute that many FBI Special Agents (S/A)s are corrupt from the bottom up but there are some FBI good guys. Regardless, S/As/ local Detectives from other agencies can’t (& many don’t) trust any of them to not screw them over in an investigation or to abide by the laws & policies.
I’m purty sure that FBI S/As learned federal laws via the “Whisper” game.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese_whispers
I know first hand of FBI S/As’ ignorance, arrogance & disregard of the laws are absolutely true in 4 states where(& when) I was stationed. S/As & local Detectives from several other federal agencies across the country have that same opinion for decades, so I believe I can say it is likely true for all of their offices.
The FBI S/As I’ve encountered truly don’t know what they may & may not do legally whether it concerns a criminal investigation, criminal/civil laws or administrative law- like cheating on per diem, illegal subpoena issuance, violate MOUs w/ other departments, “Gifts from MSM), etc.. When you call them on it, they say- but, but “that’s how we’ve always done it”.
It appeared to become more aggressive under Director Mueller.
What’s sad is, they never think they did anything wrong. They have no shame. Why? Because it’s ground into them that they are the premier law enforcement agency in the world.
This clip exemplifies local law enforcement derision for FBI hotshots
Unfortunately Special Agent Desmond gets revenge at the end of the clip
… but until then, the sniggling and snickering are absolutely priceless
If AG Barr’s problem is that he can’t find a DC jury that would indict much less convict a Democrat then it is time we consider restructuring the Federal court system.
Just say’n.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s a good idea. I think a strong case can be made for eliminating the DC District and Appeals courts, rolling them into surrounding districts.
It comes down to this. If President Trump doesn’t take down the people who TRIED to take him down, they’ll keep coming after his kids, grandchildren and anyone who ever associated with them in any way. He put his family name and whole brand on fixing this. When they’re done with them, YOUR kids are next.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We know a lot. They know we know a lot.
You have to ask yourself one question…If indeed there are no prosecutions, how does President Trump respond to the inevitable flood of questions about why HIS justice department did not hold those responsible for crimes and harassment committed against him, his staff, his friends and his family?
One Ms. Powell & General Flynn are successful, and Gen Flynn is exonerated … would they be ready for another Titanic fight?
Appoint both to President Trump’s Administration.
Clean the IC Swamp, and if no indictments are filed by Durham, bring in Sidney and fresh, non-Swamp attorneys. Either way, bring her in, at least as a czar.
And screw the MSM, they’ll complain no matter what.
The “Book” Obama referred to was NOT the “Law” we think, but rather, Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals. Every single thing the Demoncraps do is 100% outlined in this book. Poor ol’ Zero,he don’t know what is a comin’ for him….Americans do not like Communists nor do we like Globalist Muslim infiltrators.
‘By the book’
Why was that even said, what was the need to say it???? And which book? The Marxist handbook? because that is what standard was used, and Strzok, Comey, McCabe arrogantly acted with implied or stated backing from Obama even after that meeting.
But what is hidden in the narrative about these released documents is the attempt to put a tourniquet on the blame, to protect the spider behind this web of injustice, to limit the blame to Strzok and Comey, or perhaps include McCabe, all FBI, let the blame stop at the 7th floor of the FBI.
Let go of Dorthy’s dog Totto’s leash and let the dog keep pulling back the curtain to show more than some old befuddled, well intentioned, but mistaken nice man. There is a sinister presence behind that curtain and it goes beyond Obama and Greedy, Crooked Hillary.
We know that by all the different agencies, countries, Global media corps, and especially because of
*****WHO OWNS REUTERS and AP*****
No one but the owners can tell them what propaganda to push, and we know who owns them. This spider has revealed itself by its ownership.
QUESTIONS FOR SUNDANCE OR WHOEVER:
(sorry about the length and the novice questions)
1] Why was Crossfire Hurricane started? Strzok said there was “no there there”. And everyone thought Hillary was destined to win. Even Obama initially played down the Russian threat. Obviously, if Hillary had won, the whole thing would have been filed away into oblivion. Was it just politics? It seemed Robby Mook was anticipating Russia being a big story, and then the Weiner Laptop mess broke. And it seems like the Hillary campaign (maybe under pressure from the drip-drip-drip of Wikileaks?) pressured Steele to go public, while Comey and the FBI wanted to keep him low-key and useful as a non-partisan source.
2] Why did the “7th Foor” intervene to keep the Flynn case open? Since Brennan, Clapper and Susan Rice were soon to be replaced, that would pretty much leave Comey as the “last man standing” in the cabal. Even if they got Flynn to admit to a Logan Act violation, how would that even fly in a Trump DOJ? Sessions had not recused at this point, he did so on March 2nd, so there was no guarantee at the time he would. Did Comey really think he could do what Robert Mueller did (all the prosecutions), with just the FBI? Who was egging Comey on?
3] What exactly went on in the FBI from the date of Session’s recusal (March 2nd) to the appointment of Robert Mueller on May 17th? Comey testified in front of Congress that the agents found nothing evasive in Flynn’s interview. He told Trump he was not under investigation. It seems like Comey had one foot in and one foot out at this point. Additionally, he had “pseudo-allies” in all the key positions. (Dan Coates, DNI: but former corrupt SSCI member, McMaster: NSA, who would have been intimidated seeing Flynn just get fired, Jeff Sessions AG: recused, Mike Pompeo CIA: a novice) From Comey’s POV it seems like letting the investigation quietly die was his best option and the people listed above would have allowed it.
As we can see now, the Mueller Investigation, with all of the overzealous and fraudulent prosecutions, is what is allowing the whole plot to unravel.
*Sorry if these appear to be novice questions, but I think I am fairly up to date on things, but these issues puzzle me. So any insights would be appreciated.
I believe Gowdy, Carter Page, & Graham have a dungeon in Dupont Circle.
Gowdy – Top
Page – Switch
Graham – bottom
Visitor’s Pass: Don Lemon, Anderson Cooper.
I’ve been battling brainwashed libtards on social media about the Flynn framing. The usual reply is “Fox News”! or “Rightwing sources”…..well, this video shuts that talking point right up.
Jimmy Dore is NO TRUMP FAN, nor is Aaron Mate…but the one thing they dislike more than Trump is Deep State Lying sacks of crap and the bootlicking leakers in the press.
2 Progtards blow up the Flynn framing!
rated L for language:
THE ABOVE VIDEO IS INCREDIBLE – not for any super new information, but to hear Leftists BRUTALLY dissect their own media. Thanks for posting !!!
