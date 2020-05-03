Sunday Talks: Jim Jordan and Trey Gowdy React to Latest Flynn Developments…

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and former representative Trey Gowdy appear on Fox News to share their review of the latest Flynn documents with Maria Bartiromo.

Both Jordan and Gowdy note the driver of the FBI effort appears to be Peter Strzok who worked around his immediate superior, Bill Priestap, to work with the more politically aligned FBI Director James Comey and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Interesting juxtaposition in this interview. Roosterhead really wanted to avoid criticizing current FBI Director Chris Wray, and he was successful talkin’ circles. As long as the Rooster “knows” things he is satisfied and content. Why? Because it takes an actual connection with “deplorables” and “MAGA” to really fight with all they have for the greater cause…. an emotional connection missing in the Rooster yet evident in Jim Jordan.



From the Rooster’s perspective, the problem is not that people and families have continued to suffer due to ongoing DOJ prosecutorial terror-tactics; and/or the fact that fake media has fooled 50% or more of the public with their deep state fiction narrative; from the perch of the Rooster it’s all just a puzzle to outline and satisfy the appearance.

The Rooster types tell Jordan privately he’s too “ate up with it”…