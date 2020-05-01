President Trump Participates in Presidential Recognition Ceremony – 4:15pm ET Livestream…

Posted on May 1, 2020 by

President Trump participates in a presidential ceremony to recognize heroism in combating the coronavirus pandemic. The event is titled: “hard work, heroism and hope” and the anticipated start time is 4:15pm ET.  [Livestream Links Below]

WH Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamRSBN Livestream Link

.

.

11 Responses to President Trump Participates in Presidential Recognition Ceremony – 4:15pm ET Livestream…

  1. Paco Loco says:
    May 1, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    Watch this before it disappears. Vaccines are killing our kids. It’s the same cast of evil characters …Fauci, Gates et al pushing for a vaccine.

    • Bill Durham says:
      May 1, 2020 at 4:22 pm

      Trump boomerang hits warp speed. Trump hits highest approval ever in the not so friendly Gallup poll. 49% . He is swinging independents his way.

  2. MicD says:
    May 1, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Thanks to Jeffery Epstein.
    Now every time I see a Blue Dress
    the image of Bill Clinton in Red High Heels just pops into my mind. :/

  3. petszmom says:
    May 1, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    And did I hear there is a town hall later this evening?

  4. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 1, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    “President Trump participates in a presidential ceremony to recognize heroism in combating the coronavirus pandemic.”

    I would like to see many of the prominent people who were booted off Facebook and YouTube at that event.

  5. booger71 says:
    May 1, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    Hope he brings in some grocery clerks to thank them for their heroism.

  6. sunnyflower5 says:
    May 1, 2020 at 4:35 pm

  7. booger71 says:
    May 1, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    Delivering mail in ballots?

