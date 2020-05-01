President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing The White House…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers.  President Trump delivers remarks to the press pool as he departs the White House for a working weekend in Camp David.

[Video Below – Transcript will Follow]

100 Responses to President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing The White House…

  1. Jenevive says:
    May 1, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    What is the big secret about Kim Jung Un that he knows?

  2. mallardcove says:
    May 1, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    My twitter notifications are currently blowing up right now because I got the first reply to a TDS affected individual who was the first to reply to a Trump tweet. All I asked was, if this virus was such a huge looming threat in February and Trump is 100% responsible for all the deaths, why didn’t democrats lead by example and try to warn us about what should have been done at the time? Why didnt state and city democrats prepare? Surely if it was such a can’t miss threat that Trump has no excuses for it would have made sense for democrats to have been making the proper preparations in February…

    I’ve gotten over 200 replies in the last 30 minutes on Twitter… apparently its all Trump’s fault since he was golfing and having rallies in February.

    • rickinhouston says:
      May 1, 2020 at 6:33 pm

      Yet, no Democrat spoke up. SF Chinatown was too busy partying with spokesperson Pelosi.

      • Rhoda R says:
        May 1, 2020 at 6:35 pm

        And the Chinese New Year parades with Cuomo and DeBlasio.

      • sunnyflower5 says:
        May 1, 2020 at 7:09 pm

        Nancy was busy early Feb. tearing up the SOTU speech addressing Coronavirus.

      • Ausonius says:
        May 1, 2020 at 8:13 pm

        There you go again! Thinking and using Facts and Logic, instead of using your FEELINGS about the Truth, and Unproven Assertions and Propaganda Slogans! 🙂

      • chuckyschmucky says:
        May 1, 2020 at 8:26 pm

        They were too busy handing out impeachment pens. Not only did Democrats NOT speak up, or act in any way to deal with the emerging COVID problem, they claimed Trump’s travel ban was “premature,” “racist,” “xenophobic,” “un-American” and “irrational.” And even tried to pass a law (the “No Ban Act”) to PREVENT him from doing it.

    • Eric says:
      May 1, 2020 at 6:33 pm

      I would simply reply, “Boy are you stupid Charlie Brown!”

    • jeans2nd says:
      May 1, 2020 at 6:34 pm

      And this is relevant to the post topic of Pres Trump’s impromptu remarks how, exactly?

    • evergreen says:
      May 1, 2020 at 6:37 pm

      You’d get more intelligent responses if you asked the question to your dog or cat.

      You’d have a better grasp of the rank futility of asking such a question to them if you instead asked a pet rock. That would cure you of even low expectations.

    • GH says:
      May 1, 2020 at 6:43 pm

      Bots can reply on Twitter. Don’t know if bots did your 200 replies

    • YeahYouRight says:
      May 1, 2020 at 6:57 pm

      In Chinatown? No, that was Nanzi. On the subway and in movie theaters? No, that was De Blah-zio. Nope, Trump was acting on the virus AND getting impeached by Schiff for Brains, who should have been paying attention to the Intel briefing about WuFlu.

    • sunnyflower5 says:
      May 1, 2020 at 7:10 pm

      Didn’t Biden have six rallies after President Trump‘s last one?

    • Ausonius says:
      May 1, 2020 at 8:10 pm

      “Goofing off in February” is the parrot’s reply from all the DEMS right now.

      • X XYZ says:
        May 1, 2020 at 8:32 pm

        Today is May Day. Get out the old Red Communist Flags. It’s Spring! The hormones are rising.

        Every day is a new National holiday now. Maybe it’s National Love Yourself Day – or something like that. Nothin’ beats Love. Love, Love, Love. The Beatles had a song – remember it? Just ask lonely Bill Clinton, or lonely Joe Biden, or even very lonely Jeffrey Epstein (no, it’s to late now… he’s dead) or Harvey Weinstein what they know about that. Ask the women who were in their lives about it, too. They are still here.

        Despite my being interminably moderated, I’m still here too.

    • Little Berkeley Conservative says:
      May 1, 2020 at 8:28 pm

      Bless you for braving that cesspool! How dare you question their unfounded assertions!

    • Jan says:
      May 1, 2020 at 8:37 pm

      Since when did becoming President stop you from having a little off-time? You lose all of your rights to privacy when you become President.

      Sick & F**king tired of this hypocrisy. Go FOAD yourself, Dems.

  3. petszmom says:
    May 1, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    What? He bashed gov Kemp by saying he didn’t approve of his opening the state according to what he felt was right for HIS STATE.

  4. gonzotx says:
    May 1, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    Trump will need to find a way to make amends with Kemp.
    He did the right thing and he knows it. We all know he’s mad about the Senator pick, and rightly so, but this was bad IMHO

  5. jonhabart says:
    May 1, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Nice to see that things are getting back to normal. Chopper pressers, Presidential travel, Press Secretary briefings.

    Good times with greater ones on the horizon.

    • ProLL says:
      May 1, 2020 at 6:58 pm

      My thought – PDJT needed a favor and asked Kemp to take one for the team so he could get the process and news cycle back on the opening. Take the heat and let me disapprove and then show that all of this fear p-rn is overblown. Traffic was almost completely back to normal today.

      • Father of 3 GenXers says:
        May 1, 2020 at 7:56 pm

        President Trump is taking the cautious position so the Democrats cannot claim he is reckless. The plan is reopen states and areas of states without issue. Competition between companies and the public perception and desire will drive the Democrat and Never-Trump states to open. Momentum.

      • plumnelly1 says:
        May 1, 2020 at 8:08 pm

        I agree except Kemp needed a bailout because of Loeffner blunder. He owed Trump and this was the way to repay. Reciprocal altruism maybe.

    • YeahYouRight says:
      May 1, 2020 at 7:04 pm

      Not if Trump’s thinking of signing a state bailout package for anything beyond WuFlu assistance.

      Between shoveling our money into leftist blue states and weenieing out on the supposed immigration Executive Order, he’s losing his luster.

  6. Alex50 says:
    May 1, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    I would have liked to hear President Trump criticize the dictator Herr Newsom rather than Governor Kemp. Orange County is Trump country and is under siege by Newsom’s vindictive closing of its beaches. Orange County has a mortality rate of 14 per million and Newsom is treating it as though it’s New York City.

  7. MfM says:
    May 1, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    Trump is going for a win/win with Georgia. He couldn’t say he approved of all the openings. He would have been skewered if it went bad. This way it’s almost like he’s thrown down a challenge to Kemp and the State to prove him wrong.

    Trump will be thrilled (at least inside) if it goes well.

    • Michelle says:
      May 1, 2020 at 7:44 pm

      I think the main issue was that Kemp didn’t follow the WH guidelines. I don’t think Trump could have said he disagreed with not following the guidelines.

    • chuckyschmucky says:
      May 1, 2020 at 8:31 pm

      I agree Trump should’ve stood behind Kemp. Seemed to me he was hedging his bets. Gave himself some wiggle room in case things took a turn for the worse. Which is uncharacteristic of him.

  8. nckhawk says:
    May 1, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Wow – KT McFarland just said on FBN that McCabe had it out for Flynn because of Flynn’s support of an FBI colleague who accused McCabe of sexual assault in a claim that got buried. This seems like new information.

    • YeahYouRight says:
      May 1, 2020 at 7:11 pm

      Robin Gritz. Not new info. Harrowing experience for Gritz, Flynn backed her up. Years ago.

      • nckhawk says:
        May 1, 2020 at 7:21 pm

        Thank you and yikes! – found this in a 2015 NPR article:

        “Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who led the Defense Intelligence Agency, worked closely with Gritz to find terrorists overseas. He says it’s a shame the FBI let go of someone with years of top national security experience.

        “She was one of the really, to me, bright lights and shining stars early on that just kinda got it when it came to the kind of enemy that we were facing and the relationship that was necessary between law enforcement and the military … and I just thought she was really a real pro,” Flynn says.

        Gritz, now 46 years old, had to sell her home and move in with her parents. The FBI yanked her security clearance, and she thinks they’ve been black balling her for jobs in the field. That’s how she ended up selling makeup. She recently moved to a better paying position answering phones at a call center.”

        Maybe she can get her clearance and job back with Flynn.

    • cheering4america says:
      May 1, 2020 at 7:16 pm

      No, that has been discussed for several years. Although the Intelligence Community has definitely down-played that there was personal animus as a motive for targeting General Flynn.

      • TarsTarkas says:
        May 1, 2020 at 7:22 pm

        Vindictive? Mr. “First we f**k Flynn then we F**k Trump?” Naw.

        If POTUS decides to go Tasmanian devil on the Deep State, McCabe is the first he should go after. Because McCabe threatened to burn the house down over his pension. Also because when you look up the word a**hole his picture pops up.

    • TwoLaine says:
      May 1, 2020 at 7:56 pm

      Nope. This is old info.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      May 1, 2020 at 7:59 pm

      “Flynn’s support of an FBI colleague who accused McCabe of sexual assault in a claim that got buried. This seems like new information”

      Robin Gritz has done a number of videos with various people over the years. I am not sure how many might have been taken down for not being “Politically Correct”.

      Most that I saw were about 30 to 45 minutes. She gives a lot of long detailed examples about the situation.

  9. Niagara Frontier says:
    May 1, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    I’d love to see a count of the number of questions he’s taken directly from the press and answered extemporaneously compared to his predecessor.

  10. hokkoda says:
    May 1, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    Glad to see the helicopters back. The media had a chance to resume normal press briefings after the crisis, but they behaved badly and showboated, so it’s Back to whup-whup-whup…

  11. History Teaches says:
    May 1, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    No appeasing of blue states will change anti-Trump opinion or voter preference. No matter what he does it will be spun as wrong or not enough.

  12. old sneakers says:
    May 1, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Glad to hear the president is getting out of town for the weekend

  13. MicD says:
    May 1, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    John Roberts will have to wait a little while longer for his
    forehead tattoo.

  14. Trump2020 says:
    May 1, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    Camp David that’s where Trump goes when he doesn’t those punks in the laimstream media listening in. Going to be some top level meetings sounds like.

  15. bullnuke says:
    May 1, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    Camp David…Pretty cool if he servers cheeseburgers to Kim Jong Un during their working lunch.

  16. Right Mover says:
    May 1, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    1) No Task Force briefings after Monday this week.
    2) Kayleigh McEnany does her first regular press briefing today (did a great job, BTW).
    3) Trump travels to Camp David this weekend. Reasons for trip remain very vague.
    4) Kim Jong-un. Alive? Dead? Sick? Trump knows, won’t say.
    5) Trump seemingly institutes his OWN moratorium on any mention of hydroxychoroquine, while champion the Fauci-favored and very expensive Remdesivir this week.
    6) Trump has a glowing meeting with tyrant NJ Gov. Phil Murphy, upon whom the President heaps effusive praise.

    That’s a lot of head-scratching developments this week. What the hell is really going on?

    And we have plenty of time to ponder all these developments, because we’re still under house arrest, with no real end in sight.

    • paper doll says:
      May 1, 2020 at 8:00 pm

      I think he’s being nice to Murphy to needle Andrew. The deep state agreeing to a 1,000 dollar pill , instead of insisting on a Hell vaccine only , is a blink on their part, a compromise. They have to have a pay day to let anything go forward….a genetic drug won’t cut it. Besides they want all the hydroxychoroquine for themselves. There’s only so much.
      Art of the deal

  17. Tiffthis says:
    May 1, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    Why are Med spas and tattoo parlors such a problem? Tattoo artist wear masks and gloves already when they work. And Med spas wear gloves already- I’m sure they can easily put on a mask as well 🤷🏼‍♀️

    • FofBW says:
      May 1, 2020 at 7:58 pm

      There may be more to this than meets the eye, we just do not know.

      Has Kemp said anything derogatory about PT?

      • paper doll says:
        May 1, 2020 at 8:07 pm

        I don’t think it’s a spat between them. I don’t think either of them would allow their moves to be dictated by something like that when the stakes are so high. If cases start up again, PT has to be able to say I warned him. We’ll see, I pray all is well in GA and everywhere that open! Bless them!

        • Publius2016 says:
          May 1, 2020 at 8:34 pm

          Georgia is key to 2020 victory…triangulation! if it was good enough for Wild Bill, then its just fine for 45!

  18. hudsonthedog says:
    May 1, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    “Reporter”: Mr. President, will you be social distancing at Camp David?
    President Trump: Yes!
    What kind of nitwits are in the WH press corps? Is the reporter going to write a 10,000 word article on that exchange?

  19. msdollie says:
    May 1, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Thank goodness he has broad shoulders … the burdens he is carrying.

    God bless and keep safe President Trump.

