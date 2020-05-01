President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing The White House…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. President Trump delivers remarks to the press pool as he departs the White House for a working weekend in Camp David.
[Video Below – Transcript will Follow]
Chopper pressers are the best pressers. President Trump delivers remarks to the press pool as he departs the White House for a working weekend in Camp David.
[Video Below – Transcript will Follow]
What is the big secret about Kim Jung Un that he knows?
LikeLiked by 1 person
he is alive and well…
LikeLike
maybe that’s one reason 45 is going to Camp David?
Nothing says success like formal Peace Agreement!
LikeLiked by 2 people
My twitter notifications are currently blowing up right now because I got the first reply to a TDS affected individual who was the first to reply to a Trump tweet. All I asked was, if this virus was such a huge looming threat in February and Trump is 100% responsible for all the deaths, why didn’t democrats lead by example and try to warn us about what should have been done at the time? Why didnt state and city democrats prepare? Surely if it was such a can’t miss threat that Trump has no excuses for it would have made sense for democrats to have been making the proper preparations in February…
I’ve gotten over 200 replies in the last 30 minutes on Twitter… apparently its all Trump’s fault since he was golfing and having rallies in February.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yet, no Democrat spoke up. SF Chinatown was too busy partying with spokesperson Pelosi.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And the Chinese New Year parades with Cuomo and DeBlasio.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nancy was busy early Feb. tearing up the SOTU speech addressing Coronavirus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There you go again! Thinking and using Facts and Logic, instead of using your FEELINGS about the Truth, and Unproven Assertions and Propaganda Slogans! 🙂
LikeLike
They were too busy handing out impeachment pens. Not only did Democrats NOT speak up, or act in any way to deal with the emerging COVID problem, they claimed Trump’s travel ban was “premature,” “racist,” “xenophobic,” “un-American” and “irrational.” And even tried to pass a law (the “No Ban Act”) to PREVENT him from doing it.
LikeLike
I would simply reply, “Boy are you stupid Charlie Brown!”
LikeLike
And this is relevant to the post topic of Pres Trump’s impromptu remarks how, exactly?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’d get more intelligent responses if you asked the question to your dog or cat.
You’d have a better grasp of the rank futility of asking such a question to them if you instead asked a pet rock. That would cure you of even low expectations.
LikeLike
Bots can reply on Twitter. Don’t know if bots did your 200 replies
LikeLiked by 1 person
No just shows that TDS is more a threat than the China virus.
LikeLike
In Chinatown? No, that was Nanzi. On the subway and in movie theaters? No, that was De Blah-zio. Nope, Trump was acting on the virus AND getting impeached by Schiff for Brains, who should have been paying attention to the Intel briefing about WuFlu.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t Biden have six rallies after President Trump‘s last one?
LikeLiked by 1 person
But they had social distancing as no one was there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL !
LikeLike
“Goofing off in February” is the parrot’s reply from all the DEMS right now.
LikeLike
Today is May Day. Get out the old Red Communist Flags. It’s Spring! The hormones are rising.
Every day is a new National holiday now. Maybe it’s National Love Yourself Day – or something like that. Nothin’ beats Love. Love, Love, Love. The Beatles had a song – remember it? Just ask lonely Bill Clinton, or lonely Joe Biden, or even very lonely Jeffrey Epstein (no, it’s to late now… he’s dead) or Harvey Weinstein what they know about that. Ask the women who were in their lives about it, too. They are still here.
Despite my being interminably moderated, I’m still here too.
LikeLike
Fixing that now…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bless you for braving that cesspool! How dare you question their unfounded assertions!
LikeLike
Since when did becoming President stop you from having a little off-time? You lose all of your rights to privacy when you become President.
Sick & F**king tired of this hypocrisy. Go FOAD yourself, Dems.
LikeLike
What? He bashed gov Kemp by saying he didn’t approve of his opening the state according to what he felt was right for HIS STATE.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And yet, so far, Kemp has been proven right in doing so.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Absolutely, I supported Kemp from day 1. The man is a leader.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed, other than the Loeffler appointment.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Like and correct
LikeLiked by 2 people
Notice no media coverage of Georgia. I wonder why? Guess the deaths haven’t gone out of control. Maybe trump played them on Georgia. You would thing there would be 24/7 national coverage of Georgia by the Fake News.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No. He was just concerned over the decision to open tattoo parlors and spas.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He says it about four times, I was not happy with Kemp. Included is the deferrment to the fraud doctors but he clearly is unhappy with the governor. Just an FYI, u am from Texas. https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/trump-i-wasnt-happy-with-brian-kemp
LikeLike
Yep, we hear it different. IMO he was concerned about opening too much too fast. He is responsible for the entire nation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That ticked me off. Trump should have at least remained silent. Maybe they played off each other, but I’m in GA, I stood by Kemp, he’s leading by example. We’re still here if anybody wants to stop in for a haircut and a tat.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Lucky you. Our Gov Abbott is playing footsies with the Democrats here in Texas, not listening to the majority.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree. Lt Gov Patrick needs to take him out in 2022. 68% of Tx counties have ZERO deaths, they could open up tomorrow. 18% 1-2 deaths, and 6% 3-5 deaths. These are ALL RED counties!!! The six big counties (centered on BLUE cities) are the problem . Let them do their thing. The rest of us will go back to business (and maybe take some business from the smarty pants)!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, Patrick gets it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
petzmom,
Abbott MUST be afraid of something or someone(s) ….Can he really be this tone deaf?
There have been 5 cases in my county and ZERO deaths and ZERO patients in ICU.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. The man is a phony. A never trumper from the get go. Back in 16 I attended his first fundraiser in San Antonio and guess who couldn’t be troubled to attend? What a slap in the face to Trump. He sent Dan Patrick instead who met Trump for the first time that day and fell in love with him. I saw it! Abbott was a Cruz boot licker then and only sidles up to POTUS to mooch funds even though we are a rich state. Can’t stand him but will support Patrick if he runs.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m totally border hopping to get a pedicure this weekend, but I border hop all the time I’m only 6 miles or so into FL from GA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump did not ”bash” Governor Kemp. He disagreed politely, expressed his opinion that he thought it was too early based on the guidelines, BUT he said the governor was on the ground in the situation and his judgement of his state took priority.
LikeLike
I work in Georgia and we reopened the office today. Everyone is ready to get back to work. Lunch was crowded and jovial. I even got a haircut this afternoon.
LikeLike
Trump will need to find a way to make amends with Kemp.
He did the right thing and he knows it. We all know he’s mad about the Senator pick, and rightly so, but this was bad IMHO
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, agree. Bad move. Still remember the Massie bash, too. Not a good look for our POTUS to knock outliers. He has to remember why HE got elected.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I missed the bashing. I heard concern.
LikeLike
Yeah, we could have been blessed with having the Clintonista’s running the government.
I thought we elected him because he was going to try to get the government back in the hands of “We the People”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile, President Trump cannot say enough good things about Stalinist NJ Gov. Phil Murphy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He is a great man, dontchaknow.
LikeLike
“President Trump cannot say enough good things about Stalinist NJ Gov. Phil Murphy”
IMO that is just for show, in case action has to be taken against Murphy for violating his constituents Constitutional rights.
The MSM will not have footage against PDJT to try and mount a defense for Murphy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice to see that things are getting back to normal. Chopper pressers, Presidential travel, Press Secretary briefings.
Good times with greater ones on the horizon.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My thought – PDJT needed a favor and asked Kemp to take one for the team so he could get the process and news cycle back on the opening. Take the heat and let me disapprove and then show that all of this fear p-rn is overblown. Traffic was almost completely back to normal today.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump is taking the cautious position so the Democrats cannot claim he is reckless. The plan is reopen states and areas of states without issue. Competition between companies and the public perception and desire will drive the Democrat and Never-Trump states to open. Momentum.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree except Kemp needed a bailout because of Loeffner blunder. He owed Trump and this was the way to repay. Reciprocal altruism maybe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not if Trump’s thinking of signing a state bailout package for anything beyond WuFlu assistance.
Between shoveling our money into leftist blue states and weenieing out on the supposed immigration Executive Order, he’s losing his luster.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would have liked to hear President Trump criticize the dictator Herr Newsom rather than Governor Kemp. Orange County is Trump country and is under siege by Newsom’s vindictive closing of its beaches. Orange County has a mortality rate of 14 per million and Newsom is treating it as though it’s New York City.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Exactly, Alex. CHP officers are posted at Crystal Cove State Beach and if they’re there, most likely at other beaches. Herr Nuisance is being sued from every direction, including by Judicial Watch.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ffffffhhh – what BS. Good night. While parolees and other criminal scum are unmonitored.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Funny— the press didn’t ask President Trump about California or Newsome.
President Trump did correct the media member’s statement about Georgia/ Kemp by saying he was just concerned over tattoo and spas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fine to clarify. Those are working class folk trying to eek out a living. Certainly past time to open doctor and destist offices and “elective procedures.” Too much is getting postponed. Those are small businesses too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Newsom is an alcoholic (he looked pretty rough the other day). President Trump doesn’t want to kick a guy when he is down? 🤔
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t that the best time to kick a commie?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know. Remember President Trump’s brother. Newsom was married to Kimberly Guilfoyle, I’m sure she talked to the President about Newsom.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess I am more mercenary. Trump is a kind soul.
LikeLike
Orange county, at one time, was relatively conservative. This is no longer true. Yes there are Trump supporters there but not in huge numbers. Even San Diego and county is no longer a strong hold for conservative voters. The demographic change has taken its toll on the entire state and Newsom relishes it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The beaches that were targeted are in Newport Beach and Huntington Beach. Those towns are still conservative.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cities like Santa Ana ruined Orange County. I have some family in OC and they are very conservative, as are their neighborhoods at large. They are depressed about what has happened there politically. Those outside of the larger cities in OC feel they have lost their voice. Of course, it is all by design.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If fair elections are held, Orange county will tu red again very quickly!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, lots of illegals and ballot harvesting☹
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the same level of fraud that happened in the OC in 2018 happens again this November. we’re all screwed!!
LikeLike
Trump is going for a win/win with Georgia. He couldn’t say he approved of all the openings. He would have been skewered if it went bad. This way it’s almost like he’s thrown down a challenge to Kemp and the State to prove him wrong.
Trump will be thrilled (at least inside) if it goes well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the main issue was that Kemp didn’t follow the WH guidelines. I don’t think Trump could have said he disagreed with not following the guidelines.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree Trump should’ve stood behind Kemp. Seemed to me he was hedging his bets. Gave himself some wiggle room in case things took a turn for the worse. Which is uncharacteristic of him.
LikeLike
Wow – KT McFarland just said on FBN that McCabe had it out for Flynn because of Flynn’s support of an FBI colleague who accused McCabe of sexual assault in a claim that got buried. This seems like new information.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Robin Gritz. Not new info. Harrowing experience for Gritz, Flynn backed her up. Years ago.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you and yikes! – found this in a 2015 NPR article:
“Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who led the Defense Intelligence Agency, worked closely with Gritz to find terrorists overseas. He says it’s a shame the FBI let go of someone with years of top national security experience.
“She was one of the really, to me, bright lights and shining stars early on that just kinda got it when it came to the kind of enemy that we were facing and the relationship that was necessary between law enforcement and the military … and I just thought she was really a real pro,” Flynn says.
Gritz, now 46 years old, had to sell her home and move in with her parents. The FBI yanked her security clearance, and she thinks they’ve been black balling her for jobs in the field. That’s how she ended up selling makeup. She recently moved to a better paying position answering phones at a call center.”
Maybe she can get her clearance and job back with Flynn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That plus her original salary per year Xs 100! Taken from of course McCabe and is wifes estate!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, that has been discussed for several years. Although the Intelligence Community has definitely down-played that there was personal animus as a motive for targeting General Flynn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Vindictive? Mr. “First we f**k Flynn then we F**k Trump?” Naw.
If POTUS decides to go Tasmanian devil on the Deep State, McCabe is the first he should go after. Because McCabe threatened to burn the house down over his pension. Also because when you look up the word a**hole his picture pops up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope. This is old info.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Flynn’s support of an FBI colleague who accused McCabe of sexual assault in a claim that got buried. This seems like new information”
Robin Gritz has done a number of videos with various people over the years. I am not sure how many might have been taken down for not being “Politically Correct”.
Most that I saw were about 30 to 45 minutes. She gives a lot of long detailed examples about the situation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d love to see a count of the number of questions he’s taken directly from the press and answered extemporaneously compared to his predecessor.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Niagara , me too !
💖Our President Trump💖
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad to see the helicopters back. The media had a chance to resume normal press briefings after the crisis, but they behaved badly and showboated, so it’s Back to whup-whup-whup…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I LOVE seeing chopper pressers again because it means the President is getting the heck out of the White House…even if it’s only to Camp David!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No appeasing of blue states will change anti-Trump opinion or voter preference. No matter what he does it will be spun as wrong or not enough.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Glad to hear the president is getting out of town for the weekend
LikeLiked by 1 person
John Roberts will have to wait a little while longer for his
forehead tattoo.
LikeLike
Camp David that’s where Trump goes when he doesn’t those punks in the laimstream media listening in. Going to be some top level meetings sounds like.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure hope so… Maybe some very high level planning on who should be indicted first!?
LikeLike
like your thinking….McCabe…..??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trying not to get my hopes up…
LikeLike
Camp David…Pretty cool if he servers cheeseburgers to Kim Jong Un during their working lunch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
1) No Task Force briefings after Monday this week.
2) Kayleigh McEnany does her first regular press briefing today (did a great job, BTW).
3) Trump travels to Camp David this weekend. Reasons for trip remain very vague.
4) Kim Jong-un. Alive? Dead? Sick? Trump knows, won’t say.
5) Trump seemingly institutes his OWN moratorium on any mention of hydroxychoroquine, while champion the Fauci-favored and very expensive Remdesivir this week.
6) Trump has a glowing meeting with tyrant NJ Gov. Phil Murphy, upon whom the President heaps effusive praise.
That’s a lot of head-scratching developments this week. What the hell is really going on?
And we have plenty of time to ponder all these developments, because we’re still under house arrest, with no real end in sight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he’s being nice to Murphy to needle Andrew. The deep state agreeing to a 1,000 dollar pill , instead of insisting on a Hell vaccine only , is a blink on their part, a compromise. They have to have a pay day to let anything go forward….a genetic drug won’t cut it. Besides they want all the hydroxychoroquine for themselves. There’s only so much.
Art of the deal
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why are Med spas and tattoo parlors such a problem? Tattoo artist wear masks and gloves already when they work. And Med spas wear gloves already- I’m sure they can easily put on a mask as well 🤷🏼♀️
LikeLike
There may be more to this than meets the eye, we just do not know.
Has Kemp said anything derogatory about PT?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think it’s a spat between them. I don’t think either of them would allow their moves to be dictated by something like that when the stakes are so high. If cases start up again, PT has to be able to say I warned him. We’ll see, I pray all is well in GA and everywhere that open! Bless them!
LikeLike
Georgia is key to 2020 victory…triangulation! if it was good enough for Wild Bill, then its just fine for 45!
LikeLike
“Reporter”: Mr. President, will you be social distancing at Camp David?
President Trump: Yes!
What kind of nitwits are in the WH press corps? Is the reporter going to write a 10,000 word article on that exchange?
LikeLike
PDJT should have said that he was social distancing from Fake News and their corrupt masters.
LikeLike
Thank goodness he has broad shoulders … the burdens he is carrying.
God bless and keep safe President Trump.
LikeLike