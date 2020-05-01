Maria Bartiromo Interviews Sidney Powell on Latest Flynn Discoveries…

Michael Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell appears on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo to provide an update on the latest documents showing the innocence of her client.
As Ms. Powell noted, yesterday afternoon Judge Sullivan ordered Powell to stop any further filings with the court until the DOJ affirms they have presented all evidence to her. Sullivan doesn’t want the drip, drip, drip, of damaging documents.
FBI knew they got nothing in january 2016 but that arrogant bastard James Commie created one. He inserted himself in an election year and committed crime. Time to arrest the beast.
General Flynn was threatened under the color of law. Either plead guilty or we go after your son. He is a Father, a General, a decorated veteran and a man. Being a man is not very common in this country today and soy boy liberals can not comprehend that men do what we think is right to protect our wives and children.
Enough preaching by me, now let us get to the meat of the matter.
1. The government prosecution threatened him under the color of the law if he did not plead guilty to a made up charge of lying.
2. Being that he had a threat hanging over his head, There is nk damn way in hell he voluntarily just decided to plead guilty.
3. If his guilty plea was not voluntary it must be thrown out.
4. When the guilty plea is thrown out, the DOJ must decide if they are willing to prosecute in a jury trial. Or do they drop charges.
Judge Sullivan has been trapped. He will have to decide the on the motion to withdraw plea. What ever that robed tyrant decides next week it will be a declaration of war one way or another
Frankly I think it should be drip by drip. The judge in this case should suffer the same embarrassment as the prosecutors.
Would someone please explain how the Mike Pence anger with General Flynn fits into all this. If I recall correctly, Pence believed Flynn had told him he had not talked to some ambassador. It turns out Flynn did talk to an ambassador. There were charges of lying, as I recall. The final result was the firing of General Flynn. The reason given was because Flynn was lying to the Vice President.
Does anyone else remember this stuff?
This piece of the puzzle has never quite fit to me.
Possibilities are:
– Honest mistake by Flynn that blew up when it turned into an FBI investigation
– Flynn did lie about it and it as it appears: Pence does not tolerate dishonesty
– It was an act to bait
Yes, it is pretty much as you remember. Here is my question. Did Flynn lie to Pence, did Pence not remember, or did Pence lie on camera?
Indeed. I watched that Sunday talking heads show in which Pence was interviewed, And his answer never made sense. We already knew that Flynn had a conversarion with Kysliak, so why Pence denied that, I have no idea.
Flynn was on vacation on a beach with his wife sipping mai tai’s when the Russian Ambassador called him after The Kenyan cleverly sanctioned Russia while he was on vacay.
Who knows what they discussed. He wasn’t there to discuss business in the 1st place. He deserved a vacay after the long and busy campaign.
Traitors Sally Yates and Mary McCord ambushed White House Counsel Don McCahn and told him that Flynn lied. They pressured them for about two weeks to make sure Flynn was fired.
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/interview/mary-mccord
I think the White House was simply in a quandary and didn’t know who to believe at this point. Rather than it becoming a mountain out of a molehill in the beginning days of the Presidency, they eventually acquiesced. Flynn fell on his sword rather than drag the whole Presidency down or put the VP in a bad light.
The deep state threatened General Flynn and look what they got out of him. What makes anyone think they aren’t threatening Sullivan?
Judge Sullivan Has Always Been Covering For The Mueller Deep State!
Probably another Struck Stroke Smirk buddy like the deep state FISA judge Contreras.
Would not surprise me. I have never been favorably impressed with Judge Sullivan. First he didn’t seem up to the job and now he doesn’t seem up to the job and is evil to boot.
Interesting choice of words. The following is from the redacted Closing Communication from the Washington Field Office of the FBI, dated January 4, 2017: “Following the compilation of the above information, the [Crossfire Hurricane] team determined that Crossfire Razor was no longer a viable candidate as part of the larger Crossfire Hurricane umbrella case.”
No longer “a viable candidate”? Not “suspect”? Not “person of interest”? “[A] viable candidate[.]”
Has anybody ever heard of a criminal suspect being referred to as a candidate? Candidate for what?
The use of that term to describe General Flynn sure sounds like they were looking for a pretext, for a hook, to go after bigger fish. And since we know Crossfire Hurricane was not really aimed at Carter Page, but at First Candidate Trump, then President-Elect Trump, the use of “candidate” actually supports the premise that all of the Crossfires were merely “candidates” or pretexts or hooks to go after the real target.
Sometimes slips of the tongue are quite revealing.
it’s spook speak.
Remember this was CIA op! Just run through FBI for “legal cover”.
They were looking to leverage Flynn with this compromat. It did not work out. So they decided plan b: indict him and/or get him fired. It worked.
Bigger picture:. This CIA op was to hobble the Trump team… and remove someone whom they were well aware was planning to reduce and consolidate the power of the IC. Obama was involved because Flynn had direct.knowlwdge about his corrupt failures in foreign policy that led directly to loss of American lives and at least 4 criminal cover-ups..some involving unlawful drone strikes that killed dozens of innocent children. .
Flynn KNEW. He was a man with a purpose. It was no accident POTUS chose him. Flynn is a patriot and exceptional citizen. He KNEW the IC was corrupt. His goals were shared with POTUS. Now you get some understanding of how POTUS had expressed strong opposition to IC.
IN A NUTSHELL
Why did the judge tell the defense “no more requests until they are done.”?
Why would he just start denying the requests that the defense makes?
Think that the best course for everyone is for Attorney Powell to request an evidentiary hearing under oath involving each of the individuals participating in: 1) the creation of any of the documents delivered into evidence, 2) any of the meetings, calls or deliberations referenced in the documents (Susan Rice, President Obama), 3) custody of the documents within the FBI since inception, and 4) FBI deliberations and the decision to produce the documents under Brady (Director Wray, Dana Boente, et al – with subpoena of all documents relating to the custody or deliberations to produce). This puts everything into context so the judge can have all of the facts relevant to the FBI’s actions in making his decision . . and let each of the individuals ponder what it will be like to put their hand on the bible and tell the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. . . or face a prosecution for lying.
Sullivan is on the take. They either have something on him, or Obama gave him a late night phone call, or something along those lines. They have gotten to him. Any sane judge would have already thrown this garbage dump of a set up out. We don’t do Stasi tactics in the USA.
You want to really get sick to your stomach- read this disgusting propaganda piece from Wittes.
This is a primer for how the Deep State operates.
Hard to believe that anyone could twist and distort the facts like this.
https://www.lawfareblog.com/flynn-redux-what-those-fbi-documents-really-show
