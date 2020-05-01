Lou Dobbs Interviews Sidney Powell…

Fox Business Host Lou Dobbs outlines some stunning information about the recently released FBI documents and how they align with President Obama’s involvement.
Additionally, General Mike Flynn’s defense counsel, Sidney Powell, gives her perspective on the release and what it could mean for their case. Additionally, Ms. Powell discusses a rather odd order from Judge Sullivan to stop the defense from submitting further evidence in the case until the DOJ attests there is no evidence left to deliver.
what do we make of Judge Sullivan putting a hold on Powell filing any more documents?
That is worrisome if you ask me.
actually its a perjury trap for Van Grack
Please explain…
if it comes out in drips and drabs, Van Grack doesn’t know what he can lie about that might be contradicted by future evidence
And we just need to understand when he would be interrogated.
Problem with that is he might never be.
I think it makes perfect sense. He wants to see the complete picture before he rules.
Sullivan already has enough, IMHO.
Yes, Sullivan has enough to exonerate Flynn. But, if I was Sullivan, I would be soooo pissed at the DOJ and FBI, that I would want to see everything that they hand over. The more the better: “All the better to criminally charge the dirty cops!”
will not happen – imho
Save for the possibility that Sullivan is one of them.
Sullivan is not the mighty and neutral judge you may be assuming him to be. He is a veteran DC swamp dweller who has shown his bias in many of the politically-related cases over which he has presided. I will be (pleasantly) surprised if he actually does anything favorable to the general, especially since he is white and no longer a member of the DC swamp.
That’s right Jumpinjarhead! Besides, he likes being in the light during all those cocktail parties and really gets into being a member of Washington’s Secret Society! He just might convict the General to save his buddies and immediately retire..
It depends on what Sullivan WANTS to do. If he wanted to let Flynn out of this, Sullivan already has plenty evidence to hang that hat on. Unfortunately, I suspect he wants to let the plea stand and sentence Flynn. Each release makes that harder….. but not impossible. He does not want to pass sentence and then something come up that makes him look like a compete ass.
Yes, that would be a problem for him.
Game of chicken between the DOJ and Sullivan, IMHO.
Agreed, this is not only a travesty for Flynn but its an outrageous waste of taxpayer money paying for this trial that goes on and on and on. Sullivan doesn’t have to wait for anything. It was a clear set up. He needs to end this thing now.
If you were a judge wouldn’t you want to have ALL of the evidence before you before rendering a decision to dismiss (or not)? Makes sense on several levels, not just on the CYA aspect.
No. All you need to dismiss is enough evidence to prove the defendant is not guilty.
I think you are much closer to the true situation although I think the judge is much more sinister in terms of bias and possibly racism that you suggest.
I agree….I was rather shocked when she said that Sullivan. What the heck is going on.
Last night I think she used the word “bizarre” to describe sulivan’s order.
Saves the defense team from having to refile/restate because of more recent releases from DOJ.
Not that explains Flynn’s prior legal team suddenly dropping more files they overlooked on Flynn.
Durham should include everyone who conspired with DOJ, including Flynn’s prior legal team where Holder was a co-partner.
Delay. Delay. Delay. Live to F Flynn another day.
If you read Sullivan’s order it says he is doing this “in the interests of judicial economy and efficient case management.” Although I wouldn’t trust this guy as far as I could throw a stick, I’ll take this as a reasonable explanation that doesn’t necessarily have an ulterior motive. Especially given the May 11 deadline noted by Ms. Powell in the interview.
I call BS. Sullivan set previous discovery deadlines and agreed to DOJ delays. Even after which the deadlines were violated by the DOJ when they miraculously found the Brady documents which just happened to cause Covington to produce 1,000s more. Now there’s no time limit for the DOJ to adhere to. They get to set it. This is a ploy to run out the clock until the election in the hope that our PDJT fails being re-elected and then Flynn is sentenced, can’t be pardoned and everything gets swept into the dustbin of history.
That Lou Dobbs interview with the great Sidney Powell was EXCELLENT. The media is going to black this out…it’s that bad.
wow. outstanding interview w/ Sidney Powell. Lou Dobbs was fantastic. Best ever.
Sidney is now on with Hannity.
“…all the way up to the White House.”
1 million likes!
Thank God for Sidney Powell!
If it was just the Executive and Legislative branches we would be home free with just sunlight, but FISA court trouble and the lack of proper oversight by the bent Chief Justice John Roberts makes this a different level of corruption. I have a better appreciation of Trump’s emphasis on appointment of judges over what I thought before.
But the ownership of the media and their propaganda is deadly, ownership of it must be cleaned up. ‘Wholesale News’ Reuters and AP are owned by the same group. The ownership of the retail news, CNN, etc are owned by a handful of Globalist Corps. Anti Trust would seem to be applicable, perhaps given their involvement in covering for criminal behavior in the Gruberment, maybe RICO?
So, the Criminal Syndicate extends well past the Obama cell.
Then the China Virus happens. No. This is not corruption anymore, this is a real WAR.
Trump I think sees it and is giving China a chance to back down. Nevertheless, the act of WAR has to be responded to. I think that will happen, but until November 3, and the vote count and certification, pray to God.
Agreed, MVW. The RICO and current World War III are all valid and real.
WSB says: “Sidney is now on with Hannity.”
Who is on notice about his 99% good fbi BS
Indeed!
Hannity never did acknowledge the fact that the IG conducted a random survey of FBI field offices to ascertain how appropriately they filed for FISA warrants learning that violations abounded. So much so that he cut short his survey concluding that violations were common in the field. So much for the integrity of the 99%. So even he will not accept the enormity of the corruption and recently repeated the 1%, upper echelon guilty falsehood.
Sorry — this was not a random survey … it was a comprehensive audit of all FISAs since 2015.
The random part was of the oversight review conducted by FBI headquarters of FISA packages that were cherry picked by the field offices as their best products.
When the IG found how lax the effort was — the IG ramped up the game and it continues today.
So much that he put out an interim report — to let folks know that — the shit has hit the fan and they better get their asses in gear to fend this one off…
Excellent Interview!
Sidney Powell last 30 second was concise/penetrating linking the entire coup to Obama.
Justice is Coming!
Amen!
Please Lord!
Hasn’t DOJ previously claimed several times that all material was turned over, only to later “find” more material?
IIRC, they represented DOJ had turned over all materils “IF IT EXISTED”.
And sullivan did not ‘think’ to make them state whether or not it it existed, and if so, what it was.
sullivan wasn’t very curious to find out, despite being all huffy and polishing his reputation about his insistence on exculpatory material.
And then this damning material, that sullivan can no longer ignore, pops out of the woodwork. With more coming !!
It will be interesting to see how sullivan handles his duty to discipline evidence-withholding, liars, and unethical practice in his court. And his ethical obligation to report to Attorney Discipline Agencies.
If Sullivan dismissed the case, wouldntt the FBI/DoJ obligation to produce evidence also end?
LikeLiked by 2 people
This!
sullivan could grant the motion to withdraw the extorted guilty plea, which would require continued evidence production, and open up depositions of the liars, evidence-hiders, and schemers.
sullivan could dismiss the case, but continue with evidentiary hearings for disciplinary action, with interrogation of the liars, evidence-hiders, and schemers.
He could also deny the plea withdrawal and dismissal motions, and sentence General Flynn, hopefully followed by being a star of a new Sidney Powell book”: LICENSE TO FRAME AND CONVICT”. And maybe even an impeachment investigation for lack of “good behavior” if PDJT wins, the repubs regain the house, and hold the senate.
So the DOJ will do nothing and the judge will assume there’s no more evidence, then after he hangs (not literally speaking. Felt I had to qlarify) Flynn the DOJ can say oops.
It feels as though I’ve {unbeknownst to me} been holding my breath for the last three years. And now I’m slowly letting it out all the time aware this thing of ours could still reap only minimum perpetrators.
I’ll cautiously watch for any breaking news for a couple of days as I think our citizens have had enough hair on fire events and we could all use some time to absorb the latest happenings.
However, were I asked if I thought next week was going to come another barn burner week … yeah, I’d be for banking on it. Strangely enough I find myself excited/expectant as to what good things may come to pass.
We’re getting there Treepers. Slowly but steadily we are getting there.
You gotta love Lou Dobbs!
When it comes to exposing the DOJ/FBI/IC corruption he’s really the one major media voice we can count on right now.
At 13:23 mark, Powell was talking about “the memo Comey wrote to himself.” Is it public? Or was she referring to Susan Rice emailing herself?
Judge Sullivan is probably protecting the dirty deeds of Biden and the Obama Administration, until after the election.
Judge Sullivan did not want more peace meal evidence put in his hands. He wants that stopped and then the rest of the evidence that he required the DOJ to hand over the Sidney Powell by May 11th….then give it to him in totality..not bits and pieces…
Hannity has claimed this 99% FBI thing long enough and needs to be called out for it as well as the FBI itself. The damage this has done to any justice we may have had is beyond measure right now. Most of us were on the fence or skeptical before. Now we are convinced. Hannity continuing to say the 99% of the FBI is great could be Hannity himself spewing PROPAGANDA and not even realizing it. To think others had no idea of it would be like closing your eyes and saying I can’t see.
Oh, he realizes it.
I love when watch Lou & I hear Sundance!
The banner even said, “….obama implicated.”
👍😀
P.S…….Hannity needs to stop having Newt and Lindsey on the broadcast. If he thinks they contribute anything he’s blinder than a bat. Lindsey has done nada to date. Just talkers, and please tell me any contribution Newt has done at all….I don’t want to hear them. I want to hear John Solomon or Sara or McCarthy or Gregg. I could listen to them for the whole show !!!!!!
If you read this Shaun, we love you but sometimes your rude to the ones we want to hear most. Give your guest time. Try not having so many guest. When you cut them off it just makes us want to turn you off…get it ?
Yo. LandofLiberty – there is this thing called a remote?
No , Shawn isn’t listening to you. Lol, but at least you feel better, ehhh?
Obviously further explaining it to Bigly would be a waste of keystrokes. But since I work 5 hours per week now, I have the time.
Hannity talks over his guests to the point where we don’t get to hear much at all of importance. He needs to change his game.
When so few shows have guests of substance on, the hosts need to allow them the time to get ALL their points across. Not just 1 of 5 followed by a monologue of outrage (or fake outrage?).
Hannity’s TV show has been like a soap opera for 3 years: bait the hook, then leave it in the water just long enough for all the fish to swim up “until tomorrow.” Then tomorrow becomes next month, then the next month, and so on. It’s good for ratings. But what else?
Sydney has steel and regality in her fearlessness !!…. WOW !!……. So poised, doesn’t move a muscle, stares you right in the eye, lays it out on the table. She dares you to lie, knows she has the ability to go wide and deep, in a nano second !! God, how I’d love to see this brilliant lady in live court.
She’s Molly Pitcher reincarnated – and she is living in our times !!
Gee, if it goes all the way to Obama’s desk and has Hillary’s paws all over it – what do you do:
1. Russiagate
2. Impeachment gate
3. Virusgate
4. Close DC until August – stop justice long enough to steal an election – then cover it all up.
Never happened. I know we ain’t supposed to say virus was an implant – but sure smells like fish.
Yet, you get All Hat No Cattle Gowdy saying today that firings is all that will happen – no convictions/jail time for the bad cops and other criminal elements. This drib drab of bits and pieces is getting old. We know what happened. We know what happened to the Nixon bunch for doing 1% of the amount this criminal cartel has done. There better be blood drawn with prison shackles or the alphabets will be toast to We the People.
Can’t stand the man but in this case I think he is correct. “Your record is what it says your are:” Three AGs over three years = zero indictments.
Fantastic interview! Lou and Sidney both covered a lot of information in a very easy to follow and understand way. Doesn’t get any better than that 🙂
“Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt political establishment with a new government controlled by you, the American People. There is nothing the political establishment will not do, and no lie they will not tell, to hold on to their prestige and power at your expense.
The Washington establishment, and the financial and media corporations that fund it, exists for only one reason: to protect and enrich itself.
The establishment has trillions of dollars at stake in this election …”
Washington Establishment. Financial and Media Corporations. Rogue Elements of the Intelligence Community. The Muslim Brotherhood. And last but certainly not least China. ALL of the above against President Trump.
There are no words when you stop and think …
I cut the cable three years ago.
Prior to ditching cable I watched Hannity pretty much o a daily basis..
QUESTION:
Has anybody else noticed that right when a guest is about to reveal something new or provide a long sought answer to an issue, Sean cuts the guest off. I’ve seen Hannity do it dozens of time.
Can anybody relate?
Yes, this morning. Sidney was on with Maria Bartiloma and as soon as she mentioned the weird action by the Judge, Maria thanked her and ENDED the interview.
Truly a strange moment.
Is it just me or do I detect diminished faith in this Judge Sullivan by Sidney Powell in just the last couple of days?
