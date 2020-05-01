Dan Bongino Interviews President Trump…

Earlier today President Trump called-in for an interview on current political events with Dan Bongino. The interview begins at 03:45 of video:

The interview covers current COVID-19 mitigation efforts as well as the financial packages used to help offset the economic damage. On the state-bailouts President Trump hints he would not veto a phase-4 package that includes state bailouts; but he would seek to extract significant concessions. That very early position might change because any state bailout would be toxic for reelection.

During the last part of the interview [@28:12] President Trump discusses the Michael Flynn case and the recent developments.