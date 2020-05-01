Dan Bongino Interviews President Trump…

Earlier today President Trump called-in for an interview on current political events with Dan Bongino. The interview begins at 03:45 of video:
The interview covers current COVID-19 mitigation efforts as well as the financial packages used to help offset the economic damage. On the state-bailouts President Trump hints he would not veto a phase-4 package that includes state bailouts; but he would seek to extract significant concessions. That very early position might change because any state bailout would be toxic for reelection.
During the last part of the interview [@28:12] President Trump discusses the Michael Flynn case and the recent developments.
Dan B. for Head of Secret Service. PDJT needs to surround himself by PROVEN patriots.
Word to that. Put Bongino on his right side and Jonathan Gilliam on his left.
One of my childhood best friends is on Trumps SS team. And he’s one of us. So I know that him and several of the guys on Trumps team are legit, likeminded guys, and they think like us. My buddy was actually on the front of the NYT website in an article about Trump several months back. We made fun of him because it looks like Trump is glaring at him in the picture. And he’s alway been a ladies man, so we bust his chops and said look at Trump looking at you thinking, man, that is a beautiful man, he should be running the country. Ha ha.
But Trust me, I know FOR CERTAIN of three guys on Trumps detail that are legit awesome guys, on our team. And they’ve told me the other guys think just like them.
AMEN! Great comment! Nice to know were not alone! And very comforting to know our President is closely guarded by Patriots!
They absolutely need to be; make no mistake the deep state would whack PDJT if they could.
Good to hear Bill, really good to hear!
Last year hubby and I went to NYC for the 1st time. We stumbled upon the back side of Trump Tower and became concerned about all the barricades thinking we had inadvertently walked into a bad place. A young police officer who turned out to be a secret service officer chatted with us. As luck would have it we saw him the next day inside when we visited TT. He too is one of us, very nice young man and a patriot.
I’ve told this story on here before, but I’ll share it again. During the 2008 election they were put on McCain and Obama’s detail. They rotated. They were all young. It was the start of their 3rd or 4th year with the SS. We were at a bbq and I was asking them about the candidates. And they were telling me how McCain was an absolute POS. Treated them all like scum. And they all absolutely LOVED Obama. I was like guys, come on, you can’t be serious. And they were like he just hangs with us and really relates with us. I remember telling them if what they were telling me was true, I said it was all an act. They disagreed. I told them I can read people, and that guy is full of SH–.
Fast forward to a year later, and we were at my buddies house warming. Obama was now president. So I asked what are their thoughts on Obama now. And they said he made McCain look like Mother Theresa. They said once he got elected he treated them like servants. Would yell at them and talk down to them like they had no right to be in his presence. I asked if they would take a bullet for him. And I got a look from one of them, I’ll NEVER forget it, he was looking down at his beer and didn’t raise his head, just his eyes and looked at me, and huffed. MESSAGE received. They hated every day working for him all 8 years.
The FBI should be put under control of the Secret Service (with SS under Treasury), say for 10 years to weed out the scum.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/01/mueller-prosecutor-andrew-weissmann-nothing-new-in-fbis-flynn-documents/#disqus_thread
Mueller Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann: ‘Nothing New’ in FBI’s Flynn Documents
Amazing gall of this creep and the swamp in general.
Chris Wallace also is surprised why people are running to Gen. Flynn’s defense after all he lied to the FBI. My guess Chris was on the Lolita Express with Jeffery Epstein they have completely blackmailed. “Toe the line or we’ll let the world know who you really are.”
He knows idiot democrats and their idiot media (but I repeat myself) won’t actually read the documents. They’ll just accept and print his reaction.
The ‘interviewer’ didn’t think General Flynn lied, until much later after the record was ‘rewritten’ through mccabe.
claiming a conversation without the standard miranda warning and the standard 18 USC 1001 warning is ‘lying’ is not consistent with journalistic integrity, IMHO. Especially when the conversation participant says ‘not lying’.
What has happened to wasllace? his father would be ashamed.
Chris’ father hid his bias better.
And not one FBI agent whistleblower that we know of yet.
Shut it all down, and the past employees can find jobs in the private sector.
What has this to do with Bongino’s interview with Pres Trump?
WHENEVER , anyone starts “ I was in DOJ for 20years and ….or I was in Senate for 30 years and … “ you know BS / smoke and lies to follow . Guaranteed
Posted on the wrong thread, sorry. I moved it to Open Topic.
Do your thing Ad-rem.
Chris Wallace whipping things up for his Sunday Show. It’s not about information. It’s about pushing his agenda. It’s sad that a man with his father’s legacy isn’t more legitimate.
More likely the Miguel express… just sayin’
The MSM lies – what else is new?
“Mueller Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann: ‘Nothing New’ in FBI’s Flynn Documents”
That is one damning admission. A less arrogant scoundrel might pretend to be surprised.
‘Lil Ben Wittes’s arrogant-ass remarks echo the same narrow stupidity.
But they also indicate another thing.
I’ve said for a while now that many defense positions are going to be “…everybody does it,” or, “….this is business as usual” type of thing.
These two feces-heads are basically saying the same thing.
“Any State bailout would be toxic to reelection”
Really?,…
This is the DACA offer manuever, all over again.
“Sure, lets talk about State and municipal bailouts, as part of a,”Deal”.
Sanctuary city/State policies, have cost those cities and States millions or Billions, for education costs, healthcare costs, welfare food stamp unemployment costs,…..
AND they have cost the Federal government, as well.
First thing I am looking for, in any ‘bailout’ package, is an end to sanctuary policies.
Without that, I do not see how I could possibly agree to send good $ after bad.
Secondly, their is Pension reform; you are in this financial hole, NOT cause of the virus, but because of these bad policies, again not sending good $ after bad.
Let Dem govenors/mayors try to argue that they walked away from a deal, where PDJT was willing to give them more than they were asking for, because they refused to give up their sanctuary policies, or confront public sector unions.
Sounds like a winner, to me!
Really? Here’s how that will go. “Sure, Mr. President, we’ll dismantle those sanctuary cities……..and rebuild them as soon as we cash those bailout checks”.
When has the left ever held their end of the bargain for any length of time?
Good point. The states will get the money and Trump hopes you’ll for get about before 11/3
The Dems have us where they want us. I hate them, but they play to win and couldn’t care less what anyone thinks about it.
And don’t doubt for a second, they don’t already have a plans in place for 11/3/2020
Same length of time as a Chinese deal!!! LOL
I don’t understand what you mean by that.
Of coarse, they are CONMUNISTS, they can not compete, and so must cheat.
But, notice it worked with DACA, and it will work here, too.
They will not even be SEEN as ‘giving up’ Sanctuaries, it will be a non-starter. The resistance means NEVER conceding to PDJT.
So, it will never get to that point.
History indicates, IMHO
I would not give these states one cent.
Like our ‘Foreign Aid’ packages, I would create a per project bid list from US private sector designers, engineers and contractors, and then pay them to create, engineer and rebuild all infrastructure.
Done.
He’ll “give” them as much $, as he “gave” Daca’s a “path to citisenship”, but he will look reasonable, and they won’t.
Even those who LIVE in Sanctuaries don’t like it, when not shamed by pushpoll questions.
Paint them, by making them argue to support their unpopular position,…and then don’t give them any $, while appearing to be willing to.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Have any DACA people been deported yet?
Seen any given path to citisenship, yet?
And yes, actually a bunch HAVE been deported, for committing crimes.
Yep.
AGREE.
Confused though…sanctuary States and cities ain’t gonna vote for him anyway…so why pay them for nothing. And Patriots in States overrun with Commies will take the hit for the team. I’m in CO where Denver rules the roost because of their number…but I know that if VSGPDT cut us off because Denver harbors illegals, non-Denver folks would take it as a badge of honor…in fact, I think it would invoke and inspire us to flip the finger at Denver….and may incentivize more county Sheriffs to nullify Denver policy.
Just my $.02
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hes NOT going to give them $; hes just saying hes open to DISCUSSING it, if they will give up sanctuary policies, that he KNOWS they won’t.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for clarifying that Dutchman.
He will give no money to the states but he will open up the discussion about why they are in trouble.
Then the press will be forced to talk about the financial mismanagement of the states and why they are in big trouble.
The discussion Pres Trump opened up about DACA did not go well for the pro DACA people.
Dutch, you’re spot on and I am confident you will be proven correct. Your strategy solves what I was growing concerned was becoming a trap issue.
I can almost here Nasty Nancy’s golden spoonful of ice cream clattering to the floor as she realizes Trump’s outwitted then again.
“That very early position might (needs to) change because any state bailout would be toxic for reelection.”
And it really would be. “And the reward for the warlocks and witches who abused their citizens rights and liberties…….a bailout of their ineptly run states!”. 😕
That would not go over well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something has been “off” with President Trump since this virus started. I have noticed a change but don’t know what to attribute it to. Trying to appease the democrats is a losing proposition.
I think a lot of us are “off” since being shut at home (or at the WH as in the President’s case.)
President Trump knows that the country is over reacting to the WuFlu, but has to walk a tight rope since 75% of America still thinks that we are all going to die and that we are opening up too soon. His instincts are good, but clowns like Fauci have him in a tough spot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our President is very keen about media.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I said last week President Trump will most likely bail out those broke states. It takes a New Yorker to understand a New Yorker. He loves to make deals. It can be done as much as I hate it. The carrot and stick approach. No pallets of cash heavy dropped into Cuomos backyard. Meet a specific milestone and money is released. Meet another one and some more money is released. When I was a young drunken armored cavalry trooper I knew when my money ran out it was time to stop drinking. You dont give finacial drunks money with no rules.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mike, I will repost from upthread.
Use massive leverage on sanctuary, abortion, education, union pension, embezzlement, and anything else these blue states are doing to deny citizen rights and then structure the following:
I would not give these states one cent.
Like our ‘Foreign Aid’ packages, I would create a per project bid list from US private sector designers, engineers and contractors, and then work with state funds and federal incentives for them to create, engineer and rebuild all infrastructure.
Keep all benefits in the form of reasonable service, labor and materials only. Otherwise, that money is laundered.
Done.
Might I suggest that it’s not the people….rather, it’s the institution. There is no authority for the Federal government, much less the Executive branch, to investigate and prosecute American citizens outside its own agencies. The FBI is an unconstitutional organization created by unconstitutional administrative law.
Better said: we can’t continue with institutions like the FBI.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If President Trump were to agree to a bailout of state tax revenue shortfalls for the shutdown wouldn’t Democrat governors have an incentive to continue the shutdown as long as possible inflicting even more damage to the economy and President Trump?
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not unless they want to tank THEIR reelection prospects or get a recall rolling.
Hi Tars
Get a grip. Those blue state Governors probably were put in office via voter fraud. They take their orders from, oh, IDK someone like George Soros
And the blue state gov’s have zero fears of a recall, or not getting reelected. Most just extended their state lockdown by 30 days.. And if the people of that state are relativity quiet about it, then after these 30 days, they’ll do another 30 day extension.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Right! They lose all of their money laundering. Who is pulling the strings and directing them to lose all of that money?
Easy. Make it lost tax revenue from February 1 through May 31. Up to 2019 tax levels. Assign 1 IRS agent per claim to audit books. No audit, no money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait. Bail out blue states who hate him (and us) with red state money? Hell no!
How about no more spending? None! Let those blue states stay closed and go bankrupt!
Red with a blue Governor but agree these states created their problem they can deal with it.
Red team member here, from the deep Blue west coast.
The pension time bomb is a Blue creation.
Let Blue figure it out.
When that fails, they can get in line and wave a white flag.
Federal receivership is a possibility, and, with more than a decade of first hand experience with a federal receiver, I promise you, states do not want that.
See my post up top.
Use all private sector businesses to rebuild the US. That creates new income tax revenue.
And might I suggest a 28th Amendment to the Constitution…To appeal, immediately and completely, the 16th Amendment!
Oh please. I can’t be the only one who gets that Biden exiting the race is exhibiting has all the markers of a planned rollout by the left. All the usual parrots are squawking right on cue.
Why does everyone fall for this? They know Biden can’t win. They aren’t stupid and it is stupid to assume they are stupid. This is clearly a rope a dope.
My guess is that their intended candidate, whoever that may be, can’t stand the scrutiny of a long campaign and Biden is buying time until the “surprise” announcement. They have completed the phase where they fleeced their ba$e with the nut-job, wack-o, niche candidates and then they had to eliminate Bernie. My guess is the candidate will be someone pleasing to the Bernie Bro’s, Never-Trumpers and sane Democrats. That’s why Bernie is keeping his votes … to give to the candidate who rides in on a white horse at the last minute.
This has the markings of a Hillary operation, but it is hard to believe even She thinks she can pull it off at this point (though I would not put it past her to plot a path to assume her rightful throne).
How do I know I’m right? Because the far left and pretend conservatives have repeatedly and consistently allowed Biden to get in front of the cameras and make a complete and total fool of himself …time and time again.
Sheesh this is sooooo obvious.
Biden is a placeholder. Has been all along. Doubtful that HE knows it but the DNC and minions already have this gamed out.
Cupholder
“My guess is the candidate will be someone pleasing to the Bernie Bro’s, Never-Trumpers and sane Democrats.”
I’m stumped as to who could fit that description!
Also, given what we see from today’s Democrat party, exactly what is a ‘sane Democrat’?
THAT is what I believe they are panicking about. No internal polling is reflecting anyone!
Wink!
I’m not sure anyone other than Bernie himself will satisfy his followers. Some of them will vote the Dem ticket, but many, maybe most, will not. They need someone who will bring back Trump voters and to them that will be a minority. They believe that Barry Obama was the most beloved president in modern history and that Michelle is admired beyond belief. Don’t be surprised if they get her to take the nomination. Valerie Jarrett would be there to give the orders to them that she receives from the globalist masters that she served orders from to Barry, too. Barry would carry a bunch of he weight. She’d be a figurehead. But they would believe that virtually every black voter that supports Trump would turn to her because she’s black and they can’t understand that thinking people don’t consider race. She may very likely be being groomed in the backroom right now. I didn’t used to think she’d run, but she and Barry report to the same globalists that other top Dems and establishment Republicans (i.e.; Romney, McCain) have reported to. If they want her to run she will.
Call it stupid…but Oprah Winfrey.
I think the same Dave….also it wouldn’t be prudent to have an investigation into Barry when Big Mike will be running on the Dems Presidential ticket.
Get ready…you’re all going to be paying for the absolute disaster which is the Illinois and California pension plans.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Nice seeing DB wearing a suit and tie in respect to POTUS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hi All
I’m picking up what you’re putting down 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heck no. I was being honest.
Loved the DB opened the door for POTUS to speak without any interruption.
I noticed in particular the suit, and appreciated DB wearing it.
Red team member here, living in a deep Blue zone.
Hasn’t President Trump done this before? Consider a position or policy, that is not popular with his base, then pulls back? 🤔
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
And darts.
By the way, I listened to this earlier today. Bongino gave props to CTH several times
LikeLiked by 3 people
He always does 👍
He’s good at crediting those he cites. Credit where credit is due.
I also noted how Bongino tried to get the President to opine on Christopher Wray and Trump either didn’t hear him or purposely dodged making any answer. Stay tuned on that is what I took from it
PDJT has stated this repeatedly over the years;
PDJT play Justice Politics
PDJT Justice Interview Reply– You are going to see what a good job Barr is doing. I let him (Barr) do it…I don’t get involved. I say Bill you to do what is right. I can get Involved. In theory I’m the Chief Justice Law Enforcement Officer. I can. I think it is better that I don’t. And…so far. I think that. I can…legally, I can get involved. Legally I can head it up. But I ‘m…wait till you see what is happening. Again, I let the Professionals handle it.
PDJT knew his powers on Nov. 8, 2016.
Barr works for the PDJT.
PDJT is 100% responsible for Documents and Justice.
PDJT knows Barr is allowing Obstruction for Justice for Documents Requests.
PDJT must know (direct knowledge) holding back documents for prosecutorial reasons, timing and entrapments etc.
The President has taken and Arms-Length approach for “Political Reasons” between the President and the FBI/DOJ for about 3-years.
PDJT will have to implement his sworn duty of Justice if Barr doesn’t do his sworn duty; which will be revealed very soon.
PDJT many historical hints; disclosed that he will get involved if necessary.
If Barr fails; PDJT has a duty to the Constitution and the American People to eliminate his Arms-Length approach for “Political Reasons.” Why! We are at war and fighting for our survival.
If Barr fails; PDJT will have a Duty at that moment to implement many other Paths to Justice.
Exactly Right! I also believe P/T knows exactly what is about to happen…that is also the President’s duty. If Barr betrays P/T, his oath of office, the constitution and the American people, the President will choose one of many paths to obtain equal justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President has the power to sit with Barr and ask any questions and to make sure he is doing his job.
President Trump can ask Barr any questions as long as he doesn’t instruct Barr to distort the facts and proceed to prosecute when there is no evidence.
In short; P/T can ask Barr anything that is in compliance with law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is so much at risk it would almost be a dereliction of PT duty not do know what is happening.
There is political posture and then there is PT duty to justice and the constitution.
Let us hope that PT doesn’t have to stop his political posture…we will know soon enough
Hi Greg-from your reply
“If Barr betrays P/T, his oath of office, the constitution and the American people, the President will choose one of many paths to obtain equal justice.”
Please cite just one path the President has to choose from
Judicial Watch has sited many ways for PDJT to obtain Equal Justice for over 3 years and use extraordinary measures if necessary.
Many has demanded S.P. to implement Equal Justice.
Per your one request;
PDJT can Micro-Manage the FBI/DOJ which is required of a great President when the Constitution is at Risk. How and with what powers?
1. FBI & JUSTICE DEPARTMENT CONTROLLED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP (Summary)
2. The Department of Justice and the FBI are Entities that serve at the Pleasure of the President.
3. The President has the authority to directly (Micro) Manage the FBI and the Attorney General about Crimes and Investigations, what-ever the Oval Office “Wants”. If Congress doesn’t like this, they would have to change the law (Constitution).
4. The DOJ and the FBI are part of the Executive Branch in which America Voters appointed the President to oversee “ALL” of the DOJ and FBI.
5. If PDJT believes the Constitution is at risk as a result of corruption and there is a paper/digital trail of evidence that PDJT sees and the American People sees; PDJT has a sworn duty to make sure the DOJ/FBI are doing their sworn duty and prosecute those criminal acts if the standard of evidence is within normal prosecutorial
guidelines.
Yes, Judicial watch listed several paths to obtain justice.
I believe judicial watch even stated to use an extreme extraordinary measure like dismantling the FBI if necessary, to save the Country.
Just like when PT had to indirectly manage Jim Mattis and as a result fired him.
The President must do want ever is necessary to implement justice.
https://thefederalist.com/2015/03/23/republicans-should-stop-promoting-laboratories-of-democracy/
FTA..
“Thus Brandeis took for granted the government’s role in using science to help emancipate man from the social and economic ills he formerly could not escape. As he argued, “It is one of the happy incidents of the federal system that a single courageous State may, if its citizens choose, serve as a laboratory; and try novel social and economic experiments without risk to the rest of the country.”
As G. Alan Tarr has noted, although Brandeis’s formula seems to side with the liberty of individuals to act using their various unequal talents and skills, “over the longer term, the tendency would be toward policy uniformity, as states emulated the successful policies of sister states.”
without risk to the rest of the country.”
🤔
I am the rest of the Country
We Are The Rest of the Country.
‘The shaft of the arrow had been feathered with one of the eagles own plumes. We often give our enemies the means of our own destruction.’
– Aesop
… “as states emulated the successful policies of sister states.”
🤔🤔
THEY WILL NOT STOP
this may end up as a re-post … grrrrrrrr
I also noted how despite Dan Bongino trying to get our President to opine about Christopher Wray, Trump either didn’t hear or purposely dodged answering. Stay tuned on that.
I personally think Wray should have been canned a LONG time ago. What a lousy hire. He could have cleaned things up but he’s been horrible
Wray is awful. But he’s also the hand picked choice of the GOP Senate, who will not take kindly to him being fired and who will not allow anyone better to take his place.
This thread is being stomped on by lots of people with comments not germane to the Bongino interview. Please put those on the General thread. Thanks!
Please ask Bongino or 1 of these other airbags to interview Obama.
Dan doesn’t bathe in a tub of cereal —so it wouldn’t be a draw for Obama.
You know what is better than Dan Bongino as Director of the FBI?
No FBI
Now you’re talking!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
AND NO DOJ….CIA…Dept of Ed….USDA…EPA….GS employees….SES/SIS…..
How about just the original cabinets proposed by the Framers: State, Treasury, War, AG, and Post Office General?
Speaking of interviews, Sidney Powell is on with Lou right now!
This was a really great interview.
>>”Trump hints he would not veto a phase-4 package that includes state bailouts; but he would seek to extract significant concessions. That very early position might change because any state bailout would be toxic for reelection.”
In all likelihood any bailout bill will pass Congress with the usual “bipartisan” and overwhelming majorities. Meaning Trump will be faced with issuing a veto which will promptly get overridden. So that’s going to be a tough call for him.
“That very early position might change because any state bailout would be toxic for reelection.”
based on what ? the howling at the moon segment of his base ?
political reality says that the states will get something … acting like his base will walk away is just silly foot stomping nonsense …
President Trump, on the subject of AG Barr and his effectiveness or lack thereof:
“Wait till you see what he is going to do!”
Also, President is anxious to borrow at near 0.00% so as to restructure long-term debt.
How do you go broke with long term debt near 0.00%, with a growing industrial base, increased GDP, reduced taxation, repatriation of American business and assets, and most importantly, with a massive re-ignition of the free enterprise system to drain away the lame morbidity of socialist timidity and cowardice in the face of the challenge of life? Also, how do you go broke when everybody else is broke?
Conservatives who are growing queasy about bail-outs galore have no idea how this president is going to set our economy on fire, and the importance of 0.00% money, superb, pro-growth trade deals, powerful dollar, and the massively important fact that EVERYBODY ELSE IS BROKE.
True that…BUT 30 TRILLION in debt is quite the nut to crack.
I just don’t give a damn about NY, California, Illinois, etc. I’m sorry. These are the same arrogant leftists who hate US and want to do away with the electoral vote to deprive the us of our voices! But they need us to bail them out. That’s laughable. No.
LikeLiked by 1 person
