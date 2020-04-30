President Trump Oval Office Remarks About New Discoveries in Flynn Case….

There is a lot breaking today and we will have MUCH more on breaking developments which includes a release today of the additional 11 pages of information to the Flynn defense team.  The release, when put together with all previously released information, clearly and directly implicates President Obama in the Flynn operation.

In the interim, listen to President Trump remark on the current developments:

  1. treestar1313 says:
    April 30, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    The use of 302s MUST be stopped. Record interviews, because as we see, these 302s are already prejudiced and can easily be manipulated after the fact to fit their current narrative. I tried to find out why the FIB bans the use of recording devices, and this is what I got:

    https://jonathanturley.org/2013/05/11/why-the-fbi-doesnt-record-interrogations/comment-page-2/#comments

    Who can change this? You know Wray won’t. Grennell? President Trump?

    • dwpender says:
      April 30, 2020 at 6:35 pm

      Congress with the President’s approval could end this nonsense tomorrow by repealing all statutes that make it a crime to lie to federal investigators, unless the accused is under oath and the conversation is recorded and/or officially transcribed contemporaneously.

  2. Peter Rabbit says:
    April 30, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    VP Pence: Fired Flynn. Hired Fauci.

    Two extraordinary blunders. Only a heartbeat away from the Presidency.

    Scary thought!!

    • albertus magnus says:
      April 30, 2020 at 6:35 pm

      VSGPDJT: Hired Sessions. Hired Bannon. Hired Wray. Hired Kelly.

      Four extraordinary blunders. Heart that controls the Presidency.

      Your Point?

  3. fanbeav says:
    April 30, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Looks like someone got to Judge Sullivan. Too embarrassing for them to have this public?

  4. fakenoozisforfools says:
    April 30, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    Acosta is such a weasel. He asks Trump if he regrets firing Flynn in 2017 as if Trump had all the information before the firing that has come out since Sidney Powell took over and did some actual lawyering (which the clowns from Covington & Burling certainly didn’t do). Trump suggests to Acosta that CNN try to cover the exoneration of Flynn honestly. That will never happen.

