Kevin Hassett: Current Unemployment Rate Estimated “Around 19 Percent”…

Amid another troubling week for initial unemployment claims showing 3.8 million workers filing for financial assistance President Trump’s Senior Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett appears on Fox News to discuss the status of the economic shut-down.
Hassett notes his current estimate for total workforce unemployment around 19 percent. Additionally, Hassett outlines how the economic data lags the economic activity, so there is much more bad news to come. That said, with massive influx of federal spending to fill the gap, the White House has now shifted focus toward how best to reignite the economy.
Kevin Hassett has a forward outlook of optimism and notes there is pent-up demand which can re-launch the economy. The economy was so strong prior to the shutdown it is possible to look forward and remain optimistic.
A good man.
What is Trump doing? He has to open up the economy, and fast, before all is lost?
Complain to your Governor, not POTUS.
Yep.
We can do both.
2 Bureaucrat Doctors with failed (death rate) models were allowed to crash the economy and ruin peoples lives and their business…..I’d call it domestic economic terrorism…… Inexcusable…..
Who gave these two charlatans the keys to the US economy?
No way around it– Trump got gobsmacked by these two “experts “.
Totally disagree. The economy got gobsmacked. The country got gobsmacked. The citizens got gobsmacked. President Trump is working with the hand he was dealt, and is doing that brilliantly. He has pretty much the whole world working against him. Yes, that is an over exaggeration, but seems like that.
Sundance spells out a lot of what President Trump is dealing with in this post from 4/28 (remove the asterisk from on front of the url and paste into your browser address box):
*https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/28/oh-dear-kentucky-representative-thomas-massie-touches-the-third-rail-reveals-dcs-biggest-secret/
There are so many groups, organizations, and people aligned against President Trump and his America First agenda. The USA economy, country, and citizens got gobsmacked. President Trump did not. He will lead us out of this just as he led the country to the best economy the world has ever seen. He will do it again. I stand with President Trump.
As I stated, my daughter recently had to lay off ~400 in Burbank. She said that not of them was unhappy. They make more money sitting home doing nothing. I’m afraid we’ve created monster.
Monster should be given to understand that the minute our National Hysteria Spell is broken, they can either get back to work (or an honest search for it) OR starve. And if they don’t want to earn their bread and plan instead on simply demanding more free slices, well… Nature’s a b*tch and Global Warming will be the least of their worries if anybody makes ME a Czar tasked with handling it.
If we can’t be czars, we can educate the young in our own sphere. “homeschooling” during the “lockdown ” if you will.
Have the little buggers read how their ancestors landed here and met communism with capitalism:
https://www.heritage.org/markets-and-finance/commentary/pilgrims-beat-communism-free-market
I’ve heard this as well. This may be a stupid question, but why in the world aren’t unemployment benefits exactly the same as what a person would be paid if working? Seems basic to me. 🤷♀️
To clarify – the same or less, thus incentivizing a person to WORK.
Here in Washington State, you get the Unemployment Bennies, plus $600/wk! We are looking to hire, but no incentive to work when they are making more than when they were working.
The spigot is turned off at the end of July. The 600 a week on top on unemployment is only until the end of July. Too long in my opinion.
And are and will be allowed to continue to finish off our country with full support.
Captain if your business is being interrupted you should come over to Louisiana and do some inshore for Specks and Reds.
Mo, Hopefully one day I’ll get over your way to do some fishing….
Unfortunately, this whole pandemic scam has cost me roughly 30k in lost revenue and grows daily……All my clients are seasonal and vacationers..Tourism is everything for us…..All lost literally overnight……
My area here in Fort Myers isn’t even allowing hotels, Air B&B and such to rent out till sometime in June/July….It’s devastating….and we still can’t get a haircut…….Ridiculous..
I’ll be honest…..I’m really disappointed with Ron Desantis….While I like him and he was looking to be a great Governor….He really fumbled the ball on this and the opening of our State… not to mention the Unemployment Payment issue……Desantis doesn’t look to be the leader I thought…..Just another Politician Lawyer……. Sad…..
Sorry to hear that. I hope you can hang in there till things pick back up.
I feel it was a mistake to put the unemployment subsidy out 4 months. I have a daughter collecting $250 from the state and $600 from the federal, in a low cost area, and she is not interested at all in returning to work till that is over.
And that is per week
I hope she realizes that her unemployment is taxable. A lot of people forget to take federal taxes out and then they get hit with a big tax bill at the end of the year.
“The economy was so strong prior to the shutdown it is possible to look forward and remain optimistic.”
Thank you Sundance for this ray of hope.
This second economy comeback by President Trump will imo be one of his greatest accomplishments although he’s done so many great things thus far….
At least they won’t be able to credit Obama when the economy picks up again.
“At least they won’t be able to credit Obama when the economy picks up again.”
Huh????
Where in the world did you come up with such an assumption???
Do names like “Maddow” or “Lemon” or even “Wallace” ring any bells?
So in only a mere month or so unemployment went from 3.5% to 19%. That’s an increase of 15.5% points. Fauci should be credited with at least 10% points of that. Maybe even 15% points. Somewhere in there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is fascinating to me that this coalition of fools, elites, and fascist-envious politicians can cause Depression-level unemployment (the peak was 21%, most of the Depression it was 19% or less) just by snapping their fingers and issuing a bunch of orders that few question.
Where are the pitchforks and hot tar? If the spineless jellyfish Republicans roll over in November and just accept a wave of stolen elections and spew “oh, we’ll do better next time” sour grape platitudes, I am going to stop voting and spend my time under President Slow Joe to agitate for an armed populist revolution.
This insanity wasn’t caused by President Trump. In point of fact, he is just about the only one actually executing the spirit and letter of the Constitution.
I’ve posted it before (and before DJT Jr did it!):
We need to re-elect PDJT in order to Make America Great Again, Again! MAGAA!
Or, if you prefer: MAGAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!!
I want to slap this chicken head so hard that he lands in Antarctica. He can take his untested, poisonous v@cc1ne and inject it in his sunless side. Hydroxychloroquine works well but it doesn’t make him and bill gates of hell any money. Va((ines on the other hand is a windfall of billions with customers for life.
Vader said that to Lando Calrissian, not Boba Fett.
Anthony Fauci: The Deadliest man Alive.
Pent up demand?? Like me going to my local Ohio tavern and eating two lbs of their fabulous wings and a couple of pitchers of ice cold draft beer? Is that what we are talking about? Flanagan’s better foam the runway once they get the green light cuz BuckNutGuy is going to be coming in hot!
So glad Kevin is back to work.
~ “We have a plan for any event…”
Indeed. A pent up demand from those who have become unemployed.
During the Trump Administration, many felt the dignity and hope that comes with employment. They felt pride in providing for their families. They want that life and feeling back. Let’s Roll!
We need spring clothes and refuse to go to Target Superstore. We are waiting for Kohl’s to open again so we can let loose.
Reporting from behind the Blue Wall:
The local town government just cancelled all public events through August 30th.
Anticipating such a mindset will be extended towards not only town property (the beaches) but also the private sector, this essentially kills the summer tourism season here, which represents a huge (50%+) slice of economic activity. This will be a devastating blow to local businesses, particularly to the restaurant, hotels, and rental sectors.
I’m sorry to hear that. My guess is a lot of these states will do as much damage to the citizens as they can until Trump cries uncle and gives them the bailouts.
keeler- here is what’s happening behind the Blue Wall of NY. Our legislature is working on a law to suspend rent payments for tenants for at least 3 months following passage of the bill. All they would have to come up with is 30% of their rent, plus landlords can’t evict them AND they get to renew their lease for the same terms as before.
This is COMMUNISM, STALINISM whatever the hell you want to call it. Not to mention that it is completely ILLEGAL and UNCONSTITUTIONAL for the Government to steal our property with NO REDRESS.
This is why we have to #END THE LOCKDOWN NOW.
Every single day it is getting worse in the Blue States. Not to mention more and more impossible for us to EVER get back our freedom.
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/s8139
The states won’t even clear barbershops to open. The major areas of the economy will be delayed over a year. 50m+ unemployed soon, and even the FED will need China’s help to print the amount of money needed. The Bolsheviks want to break the country and create their own Utopia regardless of the cost, economic or physical.
Missouri lets barbershops, hair salons and nail salons open on May 4th. I have an appointment at 9:30 am Monday
Mr. Finger: “Kevin Hassett, I’m currently unemployed.”
Kevin Hassett: “How may I help you, Mr. Finger”?
Mr. Finger: “Mr. Hassett, I see that you still are collecting a bureaucratic paycheck during these harsh times.”
Kevin Hassett: “Ya, so”?!
Mr. Finger: “I’ll take your job and you can have mine.”
You sound like you have a brain, are you looking for a job?
Believe it or not Right Now is the Best Time to Put Yourself Out There.
Go Do It, you’ll be proud and Free.
I have no qualms about putting bureaucrats’ feet to the fire, even if it’s in the form of satire.
I am retired military and retired major aerospace corporation.
I wouldn’t mind getting back to my old aerospace desk job, if I only had President Trump’s stamina.
Democrats are proposing putting the country on “universal income” aka; “welfare” for the next 6 months.
I sure do hope things go back to normal soon. I haven’t applied for unemployment because I have some savings to live off of, but if this business goes on too much longer then I’ll have no choice. Come on, Kevin! Come on, Team Trump! Cut off all trade with China, bring our manufacturing back home, end the H1B visa program, and let’s get this country back to where it ought to be!
I’m sorry to sound impatient but I HMO, the best way to reignite the economy is for the president to come out and give an oval office address, exposing the cooked numbers which are leading everyone to be so panicked that we’re all on the verge of dying, over a virus that has no more loss of life than any other flu!
Step 1 to reigniting the economy….KEEP FAUCI OFF TELEVISION.
One major obstacle in getting the economy going again, even after the country is open again, will be the Enemy of the People “Media”, which will do it’s best to hinder any recovery by continuing their doom and gloom coverage, which will frighten people and keep them away from businesses
The truth won’t matter to them of course, as they make up stories and lie through their teeth
Government employees and politicians are able keep their pay, pensions, and have job security while the countries economy is crashing and unemployment is soaring. This is BS and until a commensurate with national unemployment numbers of government employees, at all levels, are laid off this will continue. Our elected representatives including congress, Governors, local mayors and sheriffs should give up their salaries. Let them feel the pain. And there pensions should be permanently reduced commensurate with the falling of 401ks. This country would open up in a heartbeat. How Americans sit around and allow these officials to destroy the economy and take away our freedoms and Bill of Rights is beyond me.
It’s not going to ever happen, but I will not be so ignorant as to believe that these same people destroying our country give a damn about the average Joe. This is about control and giving up our country. They have everything to gain and nothing to lose. Mix in a fearful population and the fix is in.
