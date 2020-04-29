Flynn Defense Gets More DOJ Documents – Previously Within Mueller Files?…

NOTE: Just before this was published the court has released the notes. More will follow…
It appears U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Jensen from Missouri, who was brought in to review all of the DOJ case files surrounding Michael Flynn, has provided an additional eleven pages of exculpatory FBI notes. Michael Flynn’s defense counsel Sidney Powell describes the latest notes as: “even more appalling than the Friday production“.
The Flynn defense and the DOJ (likely Jensen) have filed a joint motion with the court asking for the documents to be unsealed after a classification review. However, as Techno Fog noted looking at the cover letter, it appears these notes were already in the custody of the Special Counsels Office (“DOJSCO”)
Breaking…. As this was being assembled, the court has unsealed some of the notes.
New thread with the notes will follow…
If anyone on this thread is an Esquire, I’d appreciate a legal opinion here… the Ted Stevens case was dismissed ’09 based on DOJ egregious misconduct like we’re witnessing in this case. Emmet Sullivan, presiding judge, was so disgusted w the withholding of exculpatory (Brady Rule) and misconduct, he ordered a criminal inquiry. What’s preventing Sullivan from ordering the same inquiry in the Flynn case?
What if he is a member of the opposing team of The Donald
Mitch—Confusing. What if “who” is a member of which team, POTUS’, or the team opposing him?
The biggest problem for General Flynn is the guilty plea, and then that he defended his plea when the judge questioned him face to face about it and gave him every opportunity to withdraw it. Now he wants to withdraw it, and if I’m the judge, I can’t take his word at face value. General Flynn lied to the judge’s face about lying to the FBI. Now he wants the judge to believe he really didn’t lie to the FBI. Although we’re all on General Flynn’s side, the judge can’t presume innocence for someone who has already said he was guilty of lying, and now he wants you to believe him this time. That’s what’s different from the Sullivan case.
DOJ is going to have to drop the prosecution. The judge isn’t going to do it for them.
Stevens, not Sullivan. Sullivan is the judge.
This Exculpatory “new notes” evidence is all a COVER -UP!
Why do I say this?
After THREE Years, they “find” these note” which are MEANT TO MISLEAD us from their REAL Intentions.
Their intentions were to CREATE the APPEARANCE of Trump’s Inner circle colluding with the Russians.
These “notes” MISdirect everyone to THINKING they were merely trying to harm Flynn because they didn’t like him cavorting with the enemy and potentially giving away the secrets of the Obama Administrations nefarious actions.
Flynn’s setup had little to do with revenge and EVERYTHING to do with the COUP!
Don’t be fooled!
The one thing that always made me wonder if there will be a dismissal was Sullivan’s continued postponement of the sentencing (at both sides’ request, but it was odd). When Sidney filed that incredibly detailed Brady request, Sullivan may have realized that there could be incredible Brady material at DOJ.
So he should give Sidney a little time to produce it, if it did exist, instead of it coming out later and giving Flynn good grounds to have Sullivan reversed. It is very embarrassing for a trial judge to be reversed, especially on something as fundamental as Brady.
Barr then saw to it that it came to her by way of Jensen, who is an impartial player.
That is all well and good, but it doesn’t address the fact that the DOJ, FBI, & Special Prosecutor LIED to the Court. The govt lying is reason enough for the Court to dismiss the entire matter.
But wouldn’t dismissal end discovery?
If the FBI had kidnapped General Flynn’s grandson to corerce Flynn to plead guilty would you still insist that Flynn’s guilty plea was legally binding and his biggest problem?
Not if Flynn notified the court.
That’s the problem – the court was never notified of the threat against Flynn’s son, and not even Flynn may have known about the attorneys’ side deal to keep the agreement hidden to avoid Giglio obligations.
Sullivan has been telling Sidney to show him some evidence of coercion. And she finally did. Covington’s document dump may have more.
todayistheday99,
Great point, and I disagree completely with Wethal’s response to your comment.
With people as powerful as those who framed Flynn, if they said do this or we will kill your child or grandchild, I would say, as General Flynn said, take me. Leave my family ALONE.
Give me a break, Wethal says inform the court. DOJ, FBI, DIA, CIA???
Toss the case but hit him with a contempt of court charge and a slap on the wrist.
F2000—Him, whom? General Flynn? I don’t THINK so!!!
Not saying I’d like it either, but assuming OP is right that the judge has to maintain some appearance of offense that he was lied to in his own court, that’s an easy way to get it done.
The only contempt here is Contempt FOR the Court.
Disagree, jb. The government hid the evidence of its own law breaking for several years. The government lies + the public exposure of the evidence of those lies, trumps General Flynn’s lies that were employed to protect his family members. Case against General Flynn dismissed.
Now, file and prosecute a case against the conspirators who executed the plot to bring down Lt. General Flynn, and ultimately the Trump Administration.
Two statements make me wonder. “The government hid the evidence” in your post and….the title of this article by Sundance, “ Flynn Defense Gets More DOJ Documents – Previously Within Mueller Files?…”. Leads me to believe that somebody spilled the beans! Flipped and this type of release with the promise of even worse info coming out later this week, (Sidney Powell), means it was someone critical. Wonder who?
Including going after lis first law firm
but the info being released states that he lied to protect his son, wouldn’t that also come in to play in the judge making up his mind?
Flynn Lied to the VP and He Lied to the Judge… Kind of tough to let him Off… No Doubt he was Set UP… But he should have Never Lied to the VP.
I’m not an American (to my regret) but I don’t think it is a criminal offense to lie to a VP?
How about making you an Honorary Citizen for such a brilliant statement.
Santiago—I’ve always wondered about that Flynn lied to the VP story. Never could wrap my head around it. Just something about this didn’t add up to me; still doesn’t.
Actually, General Flynn has another problem if he knew his former attorneys had this secret deal not to prosecute his son. He is asked under oath by the Judge if there are any other deals not set forth in the plea agreement. In this case there were. I find it hard to believe he didn’t know about the secret deal. If he denied it, he commits perjury at his guilty plea. He would be warned by the Judge that if he lies to any questions during the plea hearing, he would be subject to prosecution for perjury. What would Justice do if General Flynn lied about not knowing about the secret deal.
>>” What would Justice do if General Flynn lied about not knowing about the secret deal.”
“Justice”, so-called, are the ones how pressured him to lie in the first place! Are they really going to turn around now and say ‘How dare you lie”?
There is a technical term for what ‘Justice” did here, it’s called “suborning perjury”.
What about the secret deal made between Van Grack and Covington lawyers?
My thoughts exactly..
If I was in bed with the Covington cabal..
Maybe there are pictures of this Judge…….
I think the judge will be forced to act….and here is why:
while it is “true” that Flynn elevated his voluntary plea to this judge, it’s important to be a but more prospective about the circumstances…NOW THAT THE TRUTH ABOUT WHAT CONDITIONS EXISTED AT THAT MOMENT IN TIME>>
a. general flynn was voluntary in his plead based on a deal that is NOW observed as a fraud…that is a BIG CHANGE of realities.
b. The Judge also has to re-evaluate not just the voluntary plea by Flynn BUT HIS OWN decision which was based on a principle that Flynn was guided in his decisions based on legitimate legal counsel AND no dirty tricks by the prosecutor. BOTH of these two issues directly impact any former assumptions. It’s a HUGE CHANGE of realities. This judge would have to be stupid, corrupt AND DEAF not to understand what awaits HIM if he asserts that prior pleas made are authentic. And when I say, what awaits him, will be in all likelihood a protest, armed at his court room and his home for MONTHS!…I am not kidding…..EVERYONE KNOWS NOW@!! This judge better understand the true value of being competent and fair judge! or else…no shit!
c. there is a much larger spectre of corruption directly at the center of this case…and while this case is focused “exclusively” on some perjury trap and the corrupt fraud acts of both DOJ AND his former defense counsel….the reality is that General Flynn was targeted based on a conspiracy hatched by some of the most powerful people in the planet to take out a president. This judge has to understand the implications to that higher corruption and it’s future solution….
jhmo
regitiger—-a zillion upvotes!!!
If I was a CORRUPT FBI agent threatening to FRAME your son unless you plead guilty -what would you do?? because that is exactly what happened to General Flynn.
and your legal counsel is telling you to take the deal, because its unwinnable for two reasons:
a. it’s a lost cause…you are fighting the DOJ….they will invent some other charge….they will imprison you even if that doesn’t necessarily mean you spend jail time. They have put a mark on you…you’ve been tatooed..just take the deal and get it over with…
b. General Flynn…you are broke….you no longer have any money…and it’s money that is going to allow you to make any more asks of this defense counsel. Our time here is over. We’ve come to that end of the road. Just take the deal.
so, yes, it was about also preventing the FBI from assaulting his son…but it was also EVERYTHING ELSE THAT MATTERS.
Sidney Powell, GOD BLESS HER, has written extensively to the draconian tactics, lawful or not, that the FBI/DOJ ENJOYS WITH NO LIMIT, when it decides to punish someone.
we understand the perogative…..Gen Flynn would not flip and testify or become a CHS asset for the CIA within the highest levels of power in this new administration!
they thought they could bully a decorated combat military officer, a general, into becoming a traitor to his own country.
think about that.
General Flynn against the beast, was tricked, drawn, re-sized, and burned at every single turn….EVEN BY HIS OWN PRESIDENT AND VICE! (let’s not forget this simple reality..he was tossed over the rail with not so much as a slight hand wave..)
and yet…AND YET
THIS GENERAL UNDERSTAND HONOR, PRINCIPLE, DISCIPLINE, AND VALUES that should make us all sober up about what it truly really means to be a GOD FEARING PATRIOT TO IDEALS THAT ARE BIGGER THAN ANY ONE PERSON.
Sidney Powell gets it. General Flynn Certainly LIVES BY IT
we all should take a moment and a knee….and pray to god when that moment comes..and it will…that we can be even half the man that General Flynn has been…HIS ENTIRE CAREER!
DON”T FU$K WITH THE GENERAL.
these imbeciles are in for a world of hurt.
the bodies…will hit the floor…
count on it.
regitiger—-A zillion more upvotes!!! I certainly hope those bastards are in a world of hurt going forward, to say the least!
There is proof now that Fynn took the plea deal under duress, a threat to his son. The judge had just accused Flynn in open court of what amounted to treason and then wanted him to take back the plea deal where he had been promised leniency. Please, common sense should make it obvious to anyone, Flynn couldn’t make a decision after being put on the spot like that. Plus the lawyers were advising him to keep the guilty plea to cover up their own malfeasance.
If Sullivan cannot see the wrong that has been done to this man and use his power to correct it, he is not an honest judge.
I agree, no matter the circumstances, if “Sullivan cannot see the wrong that has been done to this man and use his power to correct it, he is not an honest judge”.
When you lie saying you’re guilty to protect your son from the unjust b*st*rds who have threatened you with nailing your son unless you lie, and then that facts come out proving this, the judge doesn’t need to presume anything.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh, and don’t think about telling the judge about this, because it isn’t written down anywhere. This is a person to person message: lead guilty or we will ruin you son and grandson’s life.”
If you are getting a rectal exam by the FBI and they tell you that, what are you gonna tell the judge? The same thing Michael Flynn did.
Now the judge knows.
His Lawyers made an unethical agreement UNDER the threat of prosecution themselves, I think people miss that. That in and of itself makes this plea deal null and void.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
sidney powell, by here efforts alone (and presumably) helped by MO USA added to the effort, has exposed several massive criminal misconduct with both the DOJ prosecutors AND the covington legal team.
see, the setup WAS COORDINATED BETWEEN BOTH PROSECUTOR AND DEFENSE TEAMS
AT FLYNN’s EXPENSE.
he was advised based on more than just some unethical low handed “deal” offered to him.
HE WAS CHEATED ON PURPOSE THE PROTECTIONS THAT A US JUSTICE SYSTEM BY VIRTUE OF THE CONSTITUTION THAT HIS RIGHTS BE PROTECTED ABOVE ALL ELSE. This tenant of the constitution isn’t just some philisophical debate material in post grad studies.
IT IS CENTRAL TO THE VERY PURPOSE OF A JUDGE PRESIDING OVER JUSTICE IN A COURT OF LAW.
General FLynn was flip-flamed with intent by both the corrupt DOJ prosecutors (and others behind the scenes all the way up the pay scale to the WH!) AND by the criminal conspiracy his own defense counsel handed advised on this faked up deal made to clobber him with a unavoidable catch 22 if he did not play ball.
this IS NOT how justice system operates in the US…it is what you would expect to see in russia…china…venezuela…saudi arabia….north korea….iran.
what separates the US from some rogue dictatorship is that we follow with great care about due process.
there is ZERO DUE PROCESS in this case.
the DOJ and the defense counsel decided to take a SH%T on the constituion and ruin this man’s life…
and why?
because it would expose a conspiracy of the highest most powerful people to attempt a coup against a president!
That’s just the thing you see- he didn’t lie. The agents said originally that they believed he didn’t intentionally mislead them. Then the DOJ prosecutors came back and threatened Flynn to admit to lying or they would go after his son. This is the whole reason the guilty plea was withdrawn. He was forcefully coerced into lying and his own lawyers at the time told him to plead guilty.
Per Margot Cleveland (Esq), the dodgey “we won’t prosecute your son – but don’t tell the court” agreement should be enough for Judge to throw the case. He may have difficulty with Flynn’s change of plea but misleading the Court by not providing all information related to plea agreement is a whopper. Check out her research and see if you agree there’s a real possibility for the judge to throw the guilty plea out.
Not an attorney but probably nothing to stop the judge from doing that UNLESS the law was changed since then because we can’t have people getting justice…
Or if judge Sullivan is compromised by the deep state IC.
Or if perhaps, he is not and he is not stupid. Maybe, Judge Sullivan and his staff, knew early on what’s as going on with the DoJ coup, the set up and corruption?
When I first learned that the General had copped a plea I AGREED WITH TRUMP’S DECISION TO FIRE HIM. And I still do. THERE IS NO EXCUSE—EVER—FOR COPPING TO A PLEA…….in particular NO MILITARY OFFICER SHOULD EVER DO SUCH A THING
Yeah, right; come back to us after your son is threatened with prison.
Like 1k times
The General is a patriot, who fell on his sword for a number of reasons, his family including a new grandchild, AND the new Administration, the VP. No. The military is supposed to PROTECT and DEFEND!!! And he did!!!
you are not alone in this quite “normal” view…..you have many on good company on your views. I am going to challenge you to study your views about this carefully. Just as a friend…Someone who cares deeply about DUE PROCESS.
I would challenge you to read Sidney Powell’s book “licensed to lie”.
Myself, like you, have this same opinion based on experience based on reasonable principles and a pretty decent uptake on legal matters.
But it’s very important and critical to understand this “kind” of justice that takes place and is manufactured by main justice (DOJ) is nothing like you have ever experienced at the local level. And if you have served in the military, you would also notice vast differences in how justice is issued.
It IS reasonable to assume that a person not guilty of a crime “would” not be credible or even morally complete by taking a deal and agreeing to lie about guilt and innocence.
we have the benefit of observing it, in neutral safe places.
read Sidney’s Book….I challenge you to read it…
then you will have at least the benefit of making a more informed opinion about what Gen Flynn should have or should not have done.
Spoiler: General Flynn fought this down to the very bitter end..when NO ONE was giving him support. the entire world was convinced he was a russian asset….everyone! Even the Vice President made comments that he was not honest!
imagine being in that position…you KNOW you have done nothing wrong….
and now, you are broken…
your son is being threatened
your family is being threatened.
no one is listening to you…no one.
the main justice has your entire life in their hands..and they have made it clear: you are going down.
your defense counsel is telling you: take the deal and move on.
you know there are two things today that give a glimmer of redemption ?
powell is superwoman…no…batwoman…the dark knight we don’t deserve, but we NEED.
and President Trump has come around and stated a few times, he is mulling over a pardon.
I would personally like Vice President Pence to take the microphone and do the right thing here.
this man’s life was stomped into the dirt …by EVERYONE.
a decorated combat military officer…a general…
if his “crime” was pleading to a deal to save his skin.
what does that say about ALL OF US?
step back and consider for a moment what has happened
read the book…I urge you.
it might not change you mind. But I have a pretty good feeling you will have a different perspective about the circumstances that General Flynn was in.
These new discoveries by Jensen, the MO USA, might rise to Sullivan’s level of disgust. IIRC the Stevens prosecutors were also guilty of hiding an exculpatory witness or evidence from Stevens’ counsel – another Brady violation.
sad thing is it was also FLynn’s counsel who was hiding exculpatory evidence from Flynn and the courts, both sides were working against Flynn.
TDS and fear of Deep Stank.
I believe in the Criminal referral of the prosecutors in the Stevens case, they skated because Sullivan had not issued a direct order to them to produce all Brady material. Thereafter, Sullivan issues such a direct order in every criminal case he hears, including Flynn. So he could and should refer these prosecutors to face their many crimes. And the bar as well.
Sullivan slow-walked the entire event. It was far too late for Stevens.
Stevens was the “Bridge to Nowhere” guy from AK.
There’s a criminal inquiry already going. A prosecutor is having a look. No need for the judge to order a second one, it would just get in the way of the other one.
Rafael, what criminal inquiry r u referring to?
Law Review Article:
A Change of Heart or a Change of Law – Withdrawing a Guilty Plea under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 32(e).
Under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 32(e), a defendant does not have an absolute right to withdraw his or her guilty plea prior to sentencing. Instead, a court will permit a defendant to withdraw a guilty plea prior to sentencing only “if the defendant shows any fair and just reason.”‘ To determine whether a defendant has met this standard, courts have developed a four-part balancing test:
“(1) whether defendant established a fair and just reason to withdraw his plea; (2) whether defendant asserts his legal innocence of the charge; (3) the length of time between the guilty
plea and the motion to withdraw; (4) if the defendant established a fair and just reason
for withdrawal, whether the government would be prejudiced.”
Each of these factors poses a potential pitfall for the defendant seeking to withdraw a guilty plea.
LINK:
https://scholarlycommons.law.northwestern.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=7096&context=jclc
Didn’t Stevens conveniently die before he got cleared?
@Robert I think he died in a plane crash or something……
Randy—Yeah that was it. Can we say, Deep State Airlines?
LOL, that’s a good one.
Having done almost 20 years worth of “fighting City Hall” cases, it helps to understand how engrained “pay me” AND “rules are for little people” shapes City governments.
I regularly go to court in a big East Coast City and routinely find: THAT some people get to file documents after deadlines, THAT some government agencies give their “decisions” to developers ASAP, but hold the notice from the PUBLIC until 31 days AFTER the 30 day appeal period, THAT my client’s documents simply disappear from the records, three times, handed in, emailed, filed in court..
Courts DISPOSE OF CONTROVESY, they don’t necessarily decide the facts.
Helps to remember that.
A sad but altogether realistic view point of our jurisprudence system.
Hal—Thank you for that evil, but accurate, I’m sure, statement! THIS is the corruption we must ALL root out!!! Our families and our nation depend on it!!!
Don’t know if it’s true, but it may have something to do with a legal matter and his son (and
Rosenstein /Baltimore).
One difference would be that Stevens was convicted by a jury and after an appeal his conviction was overturned due to the Prosecutions actions. Flynn pleaded guilty so all this evidence would have been lost and unavailable if he did not have Sidney Powell as his attorney.
Chris Wray is on the clock and I’m not talking about the NFL draft. This info should have been given a long long time ago under his watch.
Might not need another FBI director
They’ll need one to preside over the dismantling of a corrupt institution and to document all of the failures.
exactly. How about Mazi Hirono
Just burn it, and the CIA, as well as the DHS, to the ground. Then salt it so nothing can ever grow again!!!
I would expect you to say that they will need another FBI Director, so you think Wray will stay? I hope it gets frog marched…
I think they may have a conservatorship as the transition to an organization other than the FBI
I suggest the following for Chris Wray:
– a no-knock raid by FBI agents from Missouri, Arizona, or Texas. Better yet, how about the Texas Rangers?
– at 4 AM.
– covered by an intrepid reporter from OAN.
– confiscate all electronic devices in the household for review.
Perot Con—-Your idea works for me—as a start anyway!!!
I pray that somehow Trump will appoint Sidney Powell as his next attorney general.
I also. That would be something.
Sidney and Barr are tag-teaming. If you don’t see that you are not paying close enough attention. They are both in the particular places they (and the country) need them to be at this particular time. Barr appointed USA Jensen (a former FBI SA who resigned from the FBI in the late 1990s—-pre-Mueller’s tenure—- to become a prosecutor and then I believe went into private practice) to conduct the review of General Flynn’s case file. Of the over 90 US Attorneys in the US, do you think it is a merely happenstance that Barr specifically assigned it to one who just happened to be a former FBI SA and specifically one who was untainted by Mueller?
AG Barr could have appointed USA Jenson just to keep his own hands clean…………
Spot on, I think some people forget the obligation of AG Barr to not only keep his distance from this case but avoid the appearance of any political Or unlawful influence. The dems and their allies in the media would crucify him. Thus, a brilliant move to appoint the St Louis US Attorney to Flynn’s case.
And further, he is/was a CPA and was appointed by POTUS for his current post in 2017 and assumed office in October 2017. He also was an Executive United States Attorney from 2005 to 2009.
Thanks for the insight. This guy has all the experience and expertise to cut right through it all by himself
And cut right through he (and a handpicked team I would think) did…..reviewed voluminous amounts of Flynn case file information in March and April (likely provided with some cues where to look on the QT) and cut an interim report before the end of April and as as we continue to debate this. That is warp speed by DOJ and USG standards. There is a timeline being adhered to and steam is picking up. Interesting times indeed.
cdnintx—THAT would be SO FANTASTIC!!! Sidney’s a bulldog, and she already knows where a lot of the bodies are buried there. Don’t think she’s take any garbage either!!!
Kinda shows Russia-gate was a set up if they didn’t even plan to discuss only entrap on the Logan Act. How relevant that prehistoric law will be in this country’s history.
That law is used only against republican’s
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLike
“Human scum”, indeed.
SUBhuman SCUM! FIFY!
Enough—Don’t insult (soap) scum!!!!!!!
After Sidney Powell has gotten Flynn exonerated, she should be appointed by Bill Barr as special counsel to investigate, the investigators and Obama administrations actions in the transition period.
Hell – Sydney should be a candidate to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Would be good to have someone passionate about rooting out the politicization of the court as well as enforcement.
Yes, also!
Super Idea !!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just a little water to float the ice………..that sure goes down smooth
LikeLiked by 4 people
Enjoy!!
Sorry, but how does any of this matter one iota to the average American who is under unlawful confinement? Millions of us are deprived of life and liberty due to an oppressive array of state governors and an out of control fourth estate; they are running through our MAGA lion with swords like a bullfight. We are living in a bloodbath, a virtual Dante’s Inferno.
We can go back to the diatribes about white hats and black hats once this hell on earth is fixed. Until then, for better or worse, the typical disfunction in D.C. can wait.
A bloodbath? A Dante’s Inferno?
Hhmm. As my mother, who lived through daily German bombing raids and spent years growing up on virtual starvation rations in WW2 Britain said recently: people today are so soft, they have no idea what ‘hard’ is.
I don’t see much distinction between what we are living through now and a hypothetical scenario in which a foreign power eliminates our President from office while at the same time wiping out our domestic economy.
The Nazi regime tried for six years and didnt make a dent in American life compared to what China has done in the space of four months.
Evil never sleeps. America is the globalists’ greatest obstacle. China, their latest refinement, which we paid for, has been aligned with the domestic enemies we we elected.
Agreed. The response to Coronavirus is the battle of our time. I don’t know why more people don’t wake up.
When the “Battle of Los Angeles” occurred in the 48 hours after Pearl Harbor, I’m sure the Japanese were ecstatic. They caused hysteria in a major American city. There were arrests, injuries, but the American war machine was not stopped. Didn’t even blink.
We are living in a perpetual “Battle of Los Angeles” — except this time it is in every American city, 24 hours a day, with no end in sight. It’s shut down our factories and furloughed our nurses. This is sinister. The “cure” for the virus is going to kill the United States.
Jase—I have to agree with your mother!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I predict by November, voters at Trump rallies will become VERY familiar with the names Cuomo and Newsom, as they effectively destroy their states this summer. The Midwest and the South will be surging economically. This is the dichotomy that will provide President Trump a second term. Everything else is window dressing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sent my “Dear AG Bill Barr, I am a pissed off and thoroughly disgusted American citizen. Please clean up the mess on aisle four. Stat!”
Did you? https://www.justice.gov/contact-us
Get on it.
Hint: Barr knew about and was dispatching cleanup to aisle four before you or I even knew there was a problem there.
That has been my belief.
I sent two pieces of correspondence to AG Barr: one yesterday and another today, by utilizing the Contact Form for complaint filing, that is provided on the DOJ website.
Today I called first, worked my way through the numeric choices, listened to robotic voices that directed and re-directed me numerically; then finally a human being came on the line.
The DOJ employee was very pleasant, spent a fair amount of listening to my complaint about the Governor’s summary violation of my / our Constitutional Rights, and then attempted to connect me to the AAG’s office – a step up. Fail. The system routed me back to the same employee who had already tried to help. At that point I chose to file a second written protest against my PA Governor and his Health Secretary: Gov. Tom Wolf, and Dr. Rachel Levine.
The conspiracy against General Flynn tripped the wire that led to the 3 contrived attempts to remove our POTUS Trump from Office. I believe that Sidney has a tight grip on finally making things right for General Flynn, and for ensuring the release of mountains of hidden documents with heretofore redacted information. Today is a big day.
Jason, above, is justified in his anger because this forced Lock-Down of our Nation is killing our Economy, weakening our morale, and giving the Demo-Communists a new and even more dangerous platform to seize powers never before imagined possible in this country.
These challenges to our Constitutional Rights, by our own Governors, is on the front burner and the heating element is set on HIGH.
The set of circumstances that we now face is the 4th serious attempt of the U.S. Communists, the Globalists, and the UNI-Party to finally take down POTUS Trump. The Governors have seized power, unconstitutionally, in every State where we have allowed them to prevail – which is in almost every one of the 50 States.
A number of the Governors, seeing the unrest of the governed growing, are doubling down. The NE cabal of Governors is led by Andrew, Son of Mario. In PA, Governor Wolf and Dr. Levine, his side-kick, are refusing to release any calendar dates to Re-Open, or even to start the Re-Opening of PA.
So far, we are rattled because we see their run at the goal posts well underway and our Defense remains disorganized. This is going to take more than discussion to stop them in their tracks and take back our Constitutional Republic as designed.
RE-OPEN IT ALL ON MAY DAY.
@PCS, Sugar Wray is Barr’s drinking buddy. He needs some company.
Praise the Lord. … How will the Washington Post & The Hill respond to these blockbuster releases?
Delay 12-24 hours as they collaborate with their Progressive narrative engineers.
OMIT numerous key facts.
Regurgitate old Weismann Report allegations.
Write an extensive article, throwing tons of political spaghetti against the wall, trying to bury the few items they do reveal.
Are people changing their mind on AG Bill Barr?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
A through E.
Stormy Daniels hasn’t been at bat for a while; maybe they could run sneak previews of Michael Cohen’s book, or is it time to wheel out the 25th amendment again?
LikeLike
LikeLike
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/breaking-fbi-notes-detail-effort-catch-flynn-lie-get-him
So Bill Priestap is the dirty cop who wrote the notes. It’s been very quiet concerning news about his involvement in all this until now. Flipped?
Sundance had a post some months back about people who were still at the DOJ (Priestap, Page and Ohr, IIRC) despite the departure and firing of so many, and suggested that they hadn’t been fired because they had hired attorneys who gave the wise advise to sing to save themselves from the inside of a prison cell, or at least a shorter sentence or an opporturnity to resign and retain their pensions.
Nobody has sung yet unless it was recently to a grand jury or people would already be in jail.
I believe Priestap has retired.
Bruce Ohr is the only one still at the DOJ.
Judge Sullivan to his handlers
“You people told me this was handled and no way could anything go wrong!!!!”
The reference to the “WH” being furious if they clumsily conduct the interview (playing games) is a clear admission that Obamaville was directly involved in attempting to destroy Flynn as part of their overall strategy to take down Trump. There is absolutely no reason for an FBI agent to make reference to the WH during the course of an investigation, unless the WH was directly involved in it.
Wasn’t this the PDJT White House? The ingerview was intentionally conducted before PDJT’s White House Counsel had organized responses of
“call the WH Counsel if you want to interview any WH personnel”
The FBI did thread the needle to acheive their stated goal – they got General Flynn fired by the WH, without apparently excessively angering the WH against the FBI at the time
I’m sure Adam Schiff can explain this away. As Obama said, “not a smidgeon of corruption….”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would hold prosecution liable to prosecutorial misconduct and subject to disbarment and criminal fees.
Including lawyers, agents and other co-conspirators
Watching Covington and Perkins Coie go up in flames will be glorious.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Finally these corrupt crooked rat bastards are about to face the music!!!! I was starting to think maybe everybody was going to skate…. BURN THE FBI TO THE GROUND!!!!
Fire Wray 1st and work your way down Mr. President!!!
Sidney wields one heck of a zippo 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
They put the $crew$ to KT as well.
From agent’s notes of Flynn 01-24-2017 “interview”:
“if we’re seen as playing games, WH will be furious”
Duh, YA’ THINK?
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EWzi53-X0AIYxHb?format=png&name=small
I just read a post from John Solomon stating that the handwriting on the notes are from Bill Priestap.
I haven’t heard that guy’s name–albiet, it’s always been a very pertinent one in this whole IC cesspool–in a while. It was suspected early on by Sundance that, because he had not “departed” the DOJ for the private sector as many of his contemporaries did, and because he was not demoted as Bruce Ohr was, that he was the one of this cabal that was cooperating. It would seem that that suspicion was correct. In his position and with as much as he has to lose by going down with his (former?) cabal, information from his hand would be valuable and pivotal. Good stuff…keep it coming.
https://mobile.twitter.com/JerryDunleavy/status/1255645830561894400
That sure looks like dawns early light to me…
Hello. Sorry off topic but extremely impotant!
We All must fight very hard against this mandatory “Vaccine” program from the monsters of big pharma, big government, all “health” entities and the Evil Gates Foundations!
Educate yourselves on Vaccines and spread the word to all!
https://www.facebook.com/StopMandatoryVaccinationNow
I agree, please go to Robert Kennedy Jr’s website, the very detailed and well documented information he has on vaccines, Gates and Fauci is absolutely chilling.
OTD—Thanks!!!
When you start off with “off topic but” you know you are in the wrong place. Please stop doing it when you know it is wrong. Put it where it belongs or leave.
One thing is needed here for sure.. CORRUPT FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors hit with 20 year Fed prison sentences. Ad Obama said ” have some skin in the game”
LikeLiked by 7 people
When I first saw it, I was waiting for part of the Star Spangled Banner to break out.
Wow…. this just broke…. from Technofog dude
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/general-flynn-breaking-shocking-fbi-hand-written-documents-just-unsealed/
I didn’t see these documents when I loaded the page… sorry, thought they were new!
And ALL of Mule Ear’s Lawyers were aware of ALL OF THIS BULLSHIT.
TIME FOR THE BIG HAMMER OF JUSTICE TO FALL.
MicD—My first choice—firing squad to prevent this from ever happening again; second choice—LIFE in prison, no parole.
In light of these documents, that footage of that prize turd Comey boasting about how he personally sent the agents to the WH to interview Flynn isn’t ageing well for Jimmy.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I see Sidney thanking Barr for this coming out. I hope Barr is the one that had started the dominoes to fall now regardless of the timing. If not, he should be outraged with Wray and in the near future, Wray should be fired for no other reason that allowing this fiasco to go forward for so long. He had to know.. Rosentstein HAD to know all this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jase—Yeah! Isn’t it great? Hehehe!!!!
“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?”
https://twitter.com/Techno_Fog?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1255627278249349122&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2020%2F04%2Fbreaking-handwritten-fbi-notes-unsealed-framed-flynn-goal-truth-admission-get-lie-can-prosecute-get-fired%2F
Kick it out and get Strzok in the dock.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Apparently it is his first tweet in a few years.
https://mobile.twitter.com/GenFlynn/status/1255645641105182722
nice
The prevalence of plea bargaining has led to a system where trials are widely considered a damn nuisance. If your wealthy and can afford enormous legal fees to enrich the legal profession, then you’re a cash cow: more wealth re-distribution, which is tolerable to the Left.
To a leftist, who has adopted the government as his god, once accused, you’re guilty until you prove your innocence. And accusing his god of making a mistake by falsely accusing you is heresy to a leftist. Pleading guilty is just a proper tribute, a proper show of religious faith, to the god of the Left. By pleading guilty, then trying to renege, Flynn approaches the status of an apostate – the most hated of all people.
When Democrats, like Senator Hirono of Hawaii, insisted Justice Kavanaugh was guilty because he’d been accused, they were melding leftist dogma and government into one overarching belief system: which is exactly where they are headed. They are pushing hard towards a one-party state, with a strict, narrow leftist code of beliefs, and where those who question it, like Christians, are therefore criminals.
“… are therefore criminals”
… who can readily be prosecuted, convicted, and imprisoned for Wrongthink
The report just on Tucker Carlson, WOW!!!
Who wrote the hand written notes? Was it one person, or more? What was/is their position in the government? What are their names?
Solomon reporting they are from Bill Priestap’s files.. however they could be from Strzok or Page. The sure look familiar.
Bill Priestap, Swivel Head Strzok’s boss in Counterintelligence.
IT WAS PRIESTAP! Former Assistant Director of FBI Counterintelligence Wrote the Notes on Framing General Michael Flynn! (VIDEO)
April 29, 2020, 7:37pmby Jim Hoft
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/priestap-former-assistant-director-fbi-counterintelligence-wrote-notes-framing-general-michael-flynn-video/
Kudos to Sundance ! Your dogged persistence at getting to the truth has benefited all Treepers and the most important one Ms. Sidney Powell.
These notes had to have come from Mueller’s Office.
It seems obvious the Obama administration actions were similar to the Soviet KGB. And why were the media presstitutes and media personalities ok with these actions? Why were the Harvey Weinstein Hollywood and New York elites ok with this? Why the pink pussy hatted women and men ( example: the Va. Little Red Hen restaurant owners) ok with this? These actions by the Obama Administration and their goons are despicable. Good luck Gen. Flynn and thank you Sidney Powell, AG Barr and the good honest people who exposed this awful corruption.
As far as the Presstitutes go, I am certain The Kenyan and his corrupt admin spied on everyone and you got a shakedown if you even considered stepping out of the party line. They have all your dirt, so you’d better be ready to pay up.
Look at what they did to Sharyl Attkisson. They hacked her computer and they installed special equipment and lines at HER HOME to assist in spying on her. Talk about dragging something through the mud and through the ringer for truth and justice! There is nothing they wouldn’t do to retain their power and control their narrative.
Just look at one they are doing to the two DIMs, one in Michigan and one in Georgia. One said thank you for saving me and the other said he can’t vote for Joe, TRUMP Is his man for 2020. They are excoriating them both for stepping off the plantation.
Good news is always welcome. Thank you again, SD.
“There is no finer law enforcement agency in the world than the FBI. I am very grateful to the leadership being provided by Chris Wray.” William Barr December 18 2019. Myself, sir, I’m not quite as confident.
John Soloman coming up on Hannity.
So Bill Priestap writes the notes. Now look at the connections, all the way back to Wray.
Bill Priestap, who was the assistant director of the FBI’s counterintelligence division
The Counterintelligence Division is headed by an assistant director, who reports to the executive assistant director (EAD) of the FBI National Security Branch (NSB). The current NSB EAD is John Brown, who has been leading the NSB since February 25, 2020. FBI Director Christopher A. Wray appointed Brown EAD.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FBI_Counterintelligence_Division
Who did NSB EAD is John Brown replace?
Who did John Brown at the NSB EAD replace?
POTUS must address the nation forthwith:
“My fellow Americans,
The leaders of our agencies who swore an oath to protect WE the People have declared war in us.
‘The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us, the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here, have, thus far, so nobly advanced.‘ ”
Then on LIVE TV announce:
1. pardon EVERY FRAMED TRUMP ADVOCATE forthwith;
2. Summarize the illegal entrapment since Trump announced for president;
3. announce a new interim FBI DIRECTOR;
4. Bring Barr to the microphone & disclose charges against the FBI /CIA Cabal :
5. Conspiracy to DEFRAUD the federal government;
& conversion of salaries & international fraudulent padded expenses for the Purpose of Entrapment.
6. File Federal charges in N. Virginia
7. Separate trials.*
8. If found guilty, restitution is to repay entrapped victims legal bills & repurchase Flynn’s home (Feds will ask for reimbursement since they will front the money.)
9. All defendants agree to surrender their licenses, whatever they are.
* all will want obama as their adverse witness, so all will take a plea.
I’m giving Barr the benefit of the doubt here in keeping Wray in his position. It appears that Wray is not hindering the documents from being revealed. I mean he could have been holding midnight shredding sessions like Hillary was and Rosenstein would have done nothing to stop it. I think in Washington DC things like this have to play out with documents leaking out over time, so the people will believe or at least think that an investigation was being done to fix this. Keep in mind, Wray was confirmed by the Senate by a huge margin so with all of this coming out, the public and the Dems are going to have to accept it for what it is or call for Wray’s head too.
Ok, so it’s the last day of april of year 4, nobody is swinging yet and we still do not know who the masters of these people are; the Iranian, Miss United Nations, the Kenyan, or all three?
What’s the Marxist Media got in store for tomorrow, to take this off the front page ?? Sore-ass and his financial goons shorting the markets again? Maybe a newly discovered deadly virus? Kim Jong Un dead ?? Faux-Chee going full Vindiman on Trump Task Team ??. …….time will tell if they are attacking at dawn or saving their powder.
