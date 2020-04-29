April 29th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1196

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” April Prayers Rain On America ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Fear not, for I am with you;
Be not dismayed, for I am your God.
I will strengthen you,
Yes, I will help you,
I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.” 🌟 —Isaiah 41:10
—————————————————————–
***Praises:
✅ President Trump, An American Warrior
✅ Trump Admin stopped all funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology
✅ First round of PPP saved 30 million jobs. $350Billion went to 1.6 million small businesses…1 million of the 1.6 M small Businesses is 10 employees or less.
✅ Stormy Daniels now say “Trump Affair” never happened-Good Grief!
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Wednesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection and safety for President Trump and MAGA Team
— Justice be done in Gen Flynn’s case and he be exonerated this week
— for the strong armor Pres. Trump wears at these daily obnoxious Pressers
— for a safe and smooth reopening of American’s economy
— Cornell University return their $12.8M gov’t aid handout when they also have a generous endowment, too
— the investigation into the Wuhan labs will be forthcoming and show Chi-Na is responsible for Chinese Wuhan Virus
— for Lovable Diamond & Silk–they got let go from Fox-Pray for guidance for next step
— for 26M unemployed Americans to be taken care of-mentally and financially
— Adam Schiff’s Secret Transcripts be brought to Sunlight
— America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay Focus
— One Pres. Candidate Democlown and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters and NO vote-by-mail scam
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea and our WALL builders
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus–for quick healing
— for those battling cancers and other illnesses, like Rush
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* The People’s Voice *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”We’re working very hard to make sure our food supply chain is sound and plentiful.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 29 of 30
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, April 29, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 188 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Donald’s Bible
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it by Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Amen Grandma, Amen!
Amen
Amen.
Grandma – didn’t Stormy acknowledge a long time ago that there was no “affair”? Has she made a new statement that I missed?
Oh, gee! I saw it today(Tues) but can’t find it now.
So I googled and noticed that she admitted in 2018…gee now I’m the one that missed that one, the one between Jan-March 2018. And I just realized why I missed it. Between Jan-March….I was in a medical crisis, my computer crashed then my mom, whom I was very close to, passed away. That would explain why I missed that news.
I wished there was some way I could scratch that praise off.
Thank you, Vikingmom for alerting me to that one.
How sunlight may help us fight coronavirus
“People with low levels of Vitamin D are almost twice as likely to get the extreme lung infections that are now killing COVID-19 patients.
Even before the pandemic, acute respiratory tract infections have been a major killer. They were responsible for 2.8 million deaths worldwide in 2015.
In Neale’s review, which encompassed 78,000 participants, it was found that those with low levels of vitamin D — the “sunshine vitamin” — were almost twice as likely as those with high vitamin D levels to get the type of extreme lung infections that now are killing COVID-19 sufferers, and they were even more likely again to be sicker for longer.”
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/inquirer/sunlights-role-in-containing-the-coronavirus/news-story/ea0104fac291d253e4fd6b06629ab74b
Also saw this article on the positive effects of HCQ…specifically calling out the very flawed VA study that the MSM was so quick to highlight last week!! https://aapsonline.org/hcq-90-percent-chance/
Rondo0-6,
Thank you for posting that.
I have been beating that drum for yonks
Not only is lack of that wonderful global warming orb responsible for respiratory illnesses but up here in the dark dreary north it is causing severe cases of rickets. This is especially true among our recent population replacement people who have a habit of wearing – habits.
It is also worth noting the incidence of Wuhan Flu along ethnic lines.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/28/april-28th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1195/comment-page-1/#comment-8135382)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 4/27/20 – (See link above.)
– Photo of rainbow at Project 1.
– Numerous tweets by Dr. Judy A Mikovits, “PhD Biomedical Research Scientist. Author of “Plague of Corruption” detailing how Anthony Fauci sabotaged my research to cover up the true causes of cancer.”
– Tweet with article: EXCLUSIVE: TOP Scientist & HIV/AIDS Research Pioneer Dr. Judy Mikovits Was Key Witness in FBI Investigation of Dr. Fauci Before FBI’s James Comey & AG Eric Holder ‘Covered It Up’
Tuesday night update – 4/28/20
– In light Sundance’s recent article about President Trump possibly using the Defense Production Act for the U.S. food supply chain, I was thinking POTUS should bring Joel Salatin of Polyface Farms on board to pick his mind on how to help the small farmers sell directly to the public. Salatin would be able to tell him right away what legislation/roadblocks need to be changed/removed to unleash their entrepreneurial potential.
– Short video: Joel Salatin explains how regulations benefit big food producers
– Video: Dr. Mercola interviews Joel Salatin
– Video: Joel Salatin: The Uberization of Food (Not Twinkies. REAL food.)
– Video: Joel Salatin presentation at Google:
Joel Salatin: “Folks, This Ain’t Normal” | Talks at Google
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet with article: Trump says China could have stopped Covid-19 and suggests US will seek damages
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has Covid-19.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
In light Sundance’s recent article about President Trump possibly using the Defense Production Act for the U.S. food supply chain, I was thinking POTUS should bring Joel Salatin of Polyface Farms on board to pick his mind on how to help the small farmers sell directly to the public. Salatin would be able to tell him right away what legislation/roadblocks need to be changed/removed to unleash their entrepreneurial potential.
POTUS could protect the small farming operations from having the operate under the same regulations that big food producers have to, which limits market access, similar to how he is protecting small community financial institutions from having to operate under same regulations that the big Wall Street banks are required to operate under.
Joel Salatin explains how regulations benefit big food producers – 4/20/14
“Clip from the documentary ‘Freedom From Choice”. Farmer Joel Salatin discusses the impact that excessive regulations in the food industry have on his small farming operation.”
This was one of the first things I thought of after reading that article..
it can all be explained in one word.. Bureaucracy..
It is the reason why..
“..the average age of the world’s greatest civilizations has been 200 years..”.. [Alexander Tyler]..
The only reason we have lasted beyond that.. is because of The Constitution.. The Bill of Rights.. Liberty.. Where Americans like him have a voice.. and the Right to intervene into the unbridled lust of government overreach..
Dr. Mercola Interviews Joel Salatin – 8/1/12
Pioneer in Sustainable Agriculture Shares His Vision of the Future of Food – article
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2012/08/12/joel-salatin-pioneers-sustainable-agriculture.aspx
Story at-a-glance
– Joel Salatin has pioneered processes that allow small farmers to grow food in an efficient, sustainable manner, and helped devise effective marketing strategies to connect small farmers and consumers using modern technologies
– He shares ideas that are already transforming the lives and livelihoods of rural and suburban communities alike, that anyone can duplicate to help bring farm fresh foods to the residents in their own local community
– Our “bigger is better” foods system has reached a point where the fundamental weaknesses of it are becoming readily apparent, and food borne disease and loss of nutrient content are just two of the most obvious side effects
Joel Salatin: The Uberization of Food (Not Twinkies. REAL food.) – 12/17/19
“Joel Salatin is a “Christian Libertarian Environmentalist Capitalist Lunatic” who is re-inventing the way food is grown, distributed and consumed. Here we examine how current legislation is based on 1906 technology, and the new culinary entrepreneurship that is expanding as we break the shackles of 19th century “Darwinian” agriculture. Discover Joel at https://www.thelunaticfarmer.com.”
Excerpts:
6:21/7:10 – legal roadblocks which limit market access; food regulations are size prejudicial.
14:00 – Short history of what gave rise to the current food regulatory climate in America.
19:28 – Interesting exemptions in the marketplace.
29:14 – “And so what’s happened is that the bureaucracy… I call it the U.S. DUH stamp… has enabled corporate food systems to hide under the skirts of the bureaucracy instead of being personally responsible for what they do.”
36:40 – Question about productivity of natural farming methods.
Salatin’s management method: “mob-stocking-herbivorous-solar-conversion lignified-carbon-sequestration-fertilization”
Buh, buh Stillwater!
You dig a hole, drop in a seed, cover it up, pour water on it.
Farmings not hard, I could teach even YOU to do it!,…Just ask Bloomberg!
Yes, I know he is out, but just like Hillarys “Deplorables” comment, he was speaking for THEM, exposing how they really think,…
Joel Salatin: “Folks, This Ain’t Normal” | Talks at Google – 10/28/11
Excerpt:
26:22 – Food police (Food safety people)
Stillwater,
Absolutely agree on Joel Salatin being a great choice for a ‘Food Czar’……he would change the title as Czar sure isn’t his style, but damn, he is THE man for the job. Small farmers need an advocate of his caliber. We’ve been following him for years and years….
God bless you.
Mike
Great idea! I am a HUGE fan of Salatin and his farm.
I love Diamond and Silk, what is wrong with FOX?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rupert Murdoch’s sons are progressives. They have Paul Ryan on their board.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That would take an entire in-depth Sundance article. So much. So deep. Follow the globalistic swamp money.
Fox News Removes Diamond and Silk From All of Their Broadcasts for Questioning Coronavirus Death Numbers
https://steadfastloyalty.com/politics/fox-news-removes-diamond-and-silk-from-all-of-their-broadcasts-for-questioning-coronavirus-death-numbers/
Trump Retweet
Is VP Pence the guinea pig for a new Covid Vaccine? They won’t let us in a store without a mask on here in California..
https://www.usatoday.com/videos/news/nation/2020/04/28/pence-tours-hospital-without-face-mask/649001000/
Pence is tested frequently, he wasn’t a threat to anyone in that hospital. The mask is to protect others, not yourself. Mucus membranes of the eyes are still open and vulnerable. So they have said.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
Tucker Carlson has been pointing out recently that what we are dealing with regarding the Chinese virus is not science. I’ve been meaning to put up a longer piece on it, but I’m too lazy to lay it all out systematically. So here are bits and pieces, skipping steps.
The individual salvation of Christianity made possible the development of science in Europe. Prior to Christianity, man’s relationship with the world was merely observational. Christianity changed all that. It sent us out to explore, to learn how it all works. Christianity birthed science.
But what we continue to call “science” largely no longer is. Much of it has been made subservient to ideology. When science encounters facts that don’t fit the theory, it changes the theory. Ideology changes the facts. Ideology doesn’t seek truth or knowledge. It seeks only to validate whatever worldview or social theory the “scientist” holds. Ideology ignores facts that don’t fit, and fabricates what is missing.
Thus we got the hockey stick graph that underpins man-made global warming. It left out data that didn’t fit the theory, and where data that would support the theory was missing, it was simply fabricated. Oh, and math is racist.
It is a very short hop from that to miscoding causes of death to inflate the China virus mortality numbers in order to justify shutdown orders. The room was shocked when the Illinois director of public health admitted to it. And then everyone just moved on.
That is the real reason the 2 California doctors had their video removed from YouTube. It’s also the reason Diamond & Silk got booted off Fox. I noticed no new mentions of the fake death counts on Fox today.
Ideology & models. Climate Science predictions are all models, just like the modeling used to predict the number of cases & deaths for the Wuhan flu. Most people (not Treepers) think there is actual science behind the Climate Change warnings.
Because they do what they’re told. They’ve been taught to listen to the “experts” for everything, and all their arguments are backed by “expert” ideologues.
Like on the Federalist, one nut that frequents there constantly has his/her links to progressive ideologies on gender theory and dysphoria to back their assertions. Like hormone treatments for children. All agencies have been hijacked.
Trump Retweet
Well that was less than 24 hours. 😤
Politicians make money off spending your money. They might rather do something else, but in the end money talks – especially, if it is a LOT of money.
Really, it’s like expecting a crack head to” just say no. ” 😕
McConnell still says he won’t he bail out pre-existing budget deficits, like Illinois’s state worker’s pension program.
Why are these pension programs in Illinois so broke? In the suburbs of Chicago (for example Schaumburg, Palatine), high school teachers that have worked 20 years are making in excess of $100,000 per year. My neighbor retired at a salary in excess of $120,000. Her yearly pension is 75% of her last 3 years salary, so $90,000 yearly for the rest of her life, plus healthcare benefits and a 3% raise every year for the rest of her life. She retired around age 60. If she lives to 80 y/o, that’s $1.8 million dollars plus health care. $1.8 million does not include the 3% yearly raise.
My sister in-law, same deal.
I am not anti-teacher. Both my daughters are teachers. Who would like to retire at a guaranteed $90,000 plus per year with healthcare?
Not enough information. Might of been a CCW holder, but I highly doubt thats why he was arrested. Clip is too short to get me faux outraged. Need more information.
That was quite the tussle citizen817.
It looked like it took about 3 or 4 cops to take down the non-violent but non-compliant citizen they were trying to arrest.
And about 8-10 cops to protect the ones trying to put the handcuffs on the huge non-violent citizen they were trying to arrest.
The crowd was not physically aggressive but pretty verbal in expressing how they felt about the situation.
So about 15 to 18 cops to arrest this guy, wow he must be quite the criminal.
Citizen Free Press has a video of a 2 cops on horses giving an elderly couple in their 90s a hard time about sitting on the beach some where in California.
Rapes, murders, robberies and carjackings must be way down now in our country for the police to have so much time and man power to spend on these kind of “crimes”.
I feel so much safer. s/
For anyone interested here is a link to the youtube video that is/was being deleted by youtube:
Covid 19, Dr. Dan Erickson and Dr. Artin Massihi briefing on the medical FACTS.
I watched the segment on Shannon Bream’s show tonight with Dr. Erickson and one of the things that’s happening here with the two medical associations that are critical of the video is the same that happens to creation scientists and global warming sceptics. The associations that control the pier review boards criticize any findings that differ from those associations for not being peir reviewed studies. Yet the reason they’re not pier reviewed is because those boards refuse to review them!
On top of that, a pier reviewed study takes time, likely many months or longer. Decisions to reopen have to be made now and the best science available has to be used.
They are right on Lockdown is too much and bad in many ways. However,…
There is nothing to peer review. They basically based their entire video on a bad statistical calculation process. They basically took total number of tested people like in New York. Where nearly all tests are NOT random and based on people with who were tested sometimes multiple times who exhibited advanced symptoms for COVID and compared that with positive cases so in New York they came up with 38%. They then extrapolated that over total population to get total infected and used the number of deaths related to that. Surely you see how BAD that is? So nothing to peer review except bad process, bad math, bad statistical sampling, etc. Its like saying average height of people who tryout for NBA is equal to average height of total population.
They also misrepresented general purposes for masks among other things.
The numbers they were using were from Kern county and another CA county. Are you confusing a NY study with there’s?
Also, if you are correct and there is nothing to pier review, then isn’t criticizing the video content for not being pier reviewed kind of silly?
Peer, not pier. I need to sleep. 😕
Was VP Pence visiting Kim at Maaaaaay O, May… ay … ay … O, daylight come and the VP go home?
I can’t figure Pence out. Is it possible he is an alien?
Whoot, my WhuFlu $1200.00 is in the bank. Quite the bonus considering I’m still working, but I’d give it back for the liberty lost over the past 6 weeks.
I wish Amash would just leave his congressional seat (which he will likely lose anyway) and take over his family’s factories in China and just leave Michigan alone. He is trying to dilute the vote (third party) to keep Trump from winning Michigan. Reminds me of never Trumper Evan McMullin back in 2016.
YouTube being Youtube…
“YouTube Susan Wojcicki has suggested that the video platform will remove content that contradicts the World Health Organization’s advice on COVID-19.”
https://www.businessinsider.com/youtube-will-ban-anything-against-who-guidance-2020-4
So they’ll have to remove WHO content due to them contradicting themselves. 😁
COVID19 cases plummeted in Florida today! Scroll down to see daily graph.
https://fdoh.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/8d0de33f260d444c852a615dc7837c86
I am not spamming — honestly.
I put the link to this video elsewhere — did not know where else to put it — and it was at the end of other threads.
Please watch. This video includes Bill & Chelsea Clinton; Gov. Cuomo; Gov. Newsom — and it is related to Contact Tracing.
At the very beginning of the video, Bill Clinton states that this may be a way to get a public health system.
This video is really important.
Notice the Clinton Global Initiative University logo? According to Charles Ortel at Crowdsource The Truth on YouTube, there is no such thing. There are no legal documents establishing it, there is no legal Board of Directors, nothing has ever been filed in support of its existence. Don’t know how to copy and paste it, but he has done over 200 shows about phony foundations, mostly spotlighting the Clinton Foundation.
Cuomo thinks his goon squad is the equivalent of a “health care system”.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
