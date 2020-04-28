Tuesday April 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Wow! Only big Blockheads would win.
Is that a real soccer ball? Ouch
So clever. It makes me think of the Laguna Beach Pageant of the Masters.
Treepers…
What’s in Your Treasure House?
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
The Persians kept the records of the executive orders issued by their kings “in the king’s treasure house” (Ezra 5:17), right alongside their riches of silver and gold (Ezra 7:20). Obviously, they considered the commandments of their king to be of equal value as their jewels and other treasures.
At the risk of sounding like a Capital One commercial, what’s in the treasure house of your heart? Can you say with the psalmist, “I have rejoiced in the way of Thy testimonies, as much as in all riches?” (Psa. 119:14)? Or have you matured in the faith to where you can honestly stand before God and say to Him, “I love Thy commandments above fine gold” (Psa. 119:127), “more to be desired are they than gold, yea, than much fine gold” (Psa. 19:10). If not, it might be time for a prayerful reevaluation of the spiritual portfolio of your soul.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/whats-in-your-treasure-house/
Ezra 5:17 Now therefore, if it seem good to the king, let there be search made in the king’s treasure house, which is there at Babylon, whether it be so, that a decree was made of Cyrus the king to build this house of God at Jerusalem, and let the king send his pleasure to us concerning this matter.
Ezra 7:20 And whatsoever more shall be needful for the house of thy God, which thou shalt have occasion to bestow, bestow it out of the king’s treasure house.
Psalm 119:14 I have rejoiced in the way of thy testimonies, as much as in all riches.
Psalm 119:127 Therefore I love thy commandments above gold; yea, above fine gold.
Psalm 19:10 More to be desired are they than gold, yea, than much fine gold: sweeter also than honey and the honeycomb.
Astor Piazzolla was another famous Argentine composer who, in his early years, composed music for Argentine detective movies. In this piece you can almost imagine a lonely scene at the Buenos Aires docks. It’s early morning and we can imagine the movie’s protagonist confronting his own mortality in the stillness before a new day begins. Or perhaps not. 🙂
A Trip Through New York City in 1911
One thing leads to another, as they say. And after viewing this video, I found myself wondering how many Americans who were alive before 1911 are still living. Likely no one in this vid fits in that category. I discovered there are only 5 women (2 born in 1905 & 3 in 1906). As of 14 April 2020, the GRG (Gerontology Research Group) lists the oldest living American as Hester Ford (born in Lancaster, South Carolina, August 15, 1905), aged 114 years, 243 days. (Wikipedia)
