Lou Dobbs Interviews Sidney Powell: The Deep State and the Future of General Flynn…

Earlier this evening Fox Business News host Lou Dobbs interviewed Michael Flynn’s defense attorney Sidney Powell about the status of the case. Great Interview:
Sidney Powell is brave, and Americans respond to that!
Sidney walked into the valley
With the truth clutched in her hand
She was only one woman, but she knew
Someone must take a stand
There will always be a valley
Always mountains one must scale
There will always be perilous waters
Which someone must sail
Spitballing. “The insurance policy we discussed in Andy’s office.” Was the insurance policy the edited, altered, forged 302s of the Mike Flynn interview???
1 discussed in Andy’s office
2 would lead to SC
Nevermind. Wrong date. Did they have something else on Flynn at this point? August of 2016. First we get Flynn. What was the fascination with Flynn. His was in their sites early and the first person they targeted.
Very nice tribute, John. I hope Sidney sees it.
She is fantastic, I hope she gets an opportunity to do more excellent work bringing these monsters to justice
Totally agree!
She is a Texas girl that is part of the Dallas skyline behind her.. if she gets close enough she will kick them in the *uts and move along to other matters then do it again.. yep that is brave
If Barr was doing a covered up, they would have dropped this case. This is a clever path for disclosure. If Barr wanted to protect Mueller and the institutions, he would have dropped this. This case leads to all sorts of misconduct. Stone and manafort could have cases based on poisoned fruit.
I don’t normally link to TGP, but this post regarding Stone and some DOJ unsealed and released docs related to his arrest are quite interesting. Or at least the timing of the release is…
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/roger-stone-releases-statement-doj-unseals-search-warrants-garbage-investigation-longtime-trump-supporter/
Powell has a case of cold rage.
Amen
Don’t most of us here, Sidney Powell might bring down the deep state all by herself.
Is it possible that team Mueller lied to rosenstein to get the SC expanded? Or did rod participate? Is that what Barr has on rosenstein?
Just gotta pull the right brick!
Clinton’s always come up don’t they. It’s why they still sit atop the pile of steaming poop of power.
The current status is that Sidney “Emile Zola” Powell has to have faith, or pretend to have faith so as not to set him off again, in Judge Sullivan.
Screw that robed charlatan.
This should have been stopped a long time ago.
The contrast between The Great Lou Dobbs and Hannity is stark and disappointing.
Lou has been known to filibuster. Thought this was one of his best interviews. Almost like tonight was a make good for Hannity last night.
I can understand to some point as they want certain questions addressed so need to move on but yes Hannity takes it to far.
Exactly!
I remember how he used to hammer the illegal invader problem. I had such hope back then it would be reversed. Lou is one of the last.
“Fox Business News host Lou Dobbs interviewed Michael Flynn’s defense attorney Sidney Powell”
Mr. Dobbs is to be commended for allowing his guests to actual talk long enough to convey some useful information to the audience.
As opposed to some shows where the host interrupts and talks over the guest to spout off drivel that the audience has probably heard 100 times before.
Listening to Sidney Powell on Hannity’s show this afternoon, I must have yelled at the radio two or three times “shut up Hannity and let her talk!”
Why do that to yourself? Why? With all the stress of life these days… I can only ask… why?
The only fair resolution will be for the judge to dismiss because if the DOJ drops the case it will spun as Barr covering for Trump.
Non-lawyer here. IMO General Flynn’s guilty plea should be vacated by Judge Sullivan immediately. Then the DOJ should drop all charges against him. After that, I’d like to see some serious consequences for those who engaged in this travesty of justice.
An actual interview unlike the weirdness by Hannity. She is very impressive.
Sorry I stepped all over your comment.
Did not see it till I refreshed my browser
No worries whatsoever! More the merrier.
Sean Hannity please take notes.
This is a real journalist asking good solid questions, AND allowing a guest the ability to put a complete answer forth.
Ms. Powell you rock. You give us hope the justice system isn’t completely dead yet. Thank you Ma’am.
Said it the other day and I’ll say it again today. For anybody hoping they just drop the charges against Flynn be careful of what you wish for.
That would be the end of discovery. We, the public, would never get to see what the FBI is hiding.
I truly believe Barr is keeping the matter open to allow the brilliant Sidney Powell to keep on lawfully exposing all the corruption that took place within the Comey FBI and Mueller team.
I say this as a former LEO of 40yrs and can see the game plan. It makes sense to me.
I don’t understand. If the Attorney General knows how deep the filth is, why does HE not initiate a real investigation into it?
He assigned a US Attorney to review this case. One from another state and not from DC.
That’s why things are popping.
Makes sense to me, we are in the Russian disinformation excuse stage, next stage is the one russian excuse phase and finally the Nelly Ohr primary subsource phase (through PerkinCoies and Fusion GPS channel), and then the setup by the White House phase.
Civil litigator here with 40 years experience, and I agree. Barr brought in Jensen from Missouri to find what Barr probably knew what was there, but needed an outsider to provide it.
Once the motion to withdraw the plea is granted, Powell should ask for a trial date, and trial subpoenas for Pientka, Strzok, Yates, McCabe, and maybe a few others. Then the prosecution would have to explain why any or all should not have to testify or are not able to testify. Denying Flynn the right to cross-examine PIentka or Strzok would definitely be a denial of due process.
Only Pientka, as far as we know, is still a government employee, so a subpoena might not be required. The rest would just be subpoenaed.
Thanks Lou!
Great interview.
And Thank you, Sydney!!!
You are an amazing lawyer, woman, and American!
She is fantastic and the good General deserves to be made whole. But is anything going to be done to the guilty. How does this corruption ever end.Sullivan needs to be booted out on his ass.
Flynn can sue Covington for malpractice. That would be settled quickly and confidentially. They’ve already seen what Sidney can do with the discovery process. In a civil case, there’s little that’s not discoverable.
I can’t wait to hear everything General Flynn will have to say once he is free. Imagine.
Yes, Sidney Powell is special.
After this episode, I would LOVE to see her accept an Executive branch role to start a massive cleanup in the District of Corruption.
I think a Blue Ribbon Committee is required to clean up the FBI and DOJ, Sidney Powell would make a great chair for such a committee. We have to dig out the facts and prosecute the guilty!
I’m with Lou. I’m out of patience with all of it. What makes me the angriest is that they would never have got away with all this if the media actually did it’s job.
The media did its job exactly the way they wanted to. They were active co-conspirators in this coup attempt.
Reminds me of the line, “That the following events and characters in the book are a work of fiction. Any events to real people or actions of people is just by chance and all the names have been changed to protect the guilty. ”
Something to that effect. 🤔🤔
I have said it here and elsewhere since ‘way back: Flynn won’t need a pardon, he will be exonerated. He has been an active member of an epic counter-intelligence operation. Each time his sentencing hearing was postponed, I posted here and elsewhere that it was because the real operation to weed out the perps was still ongoing.
From the beginning, Flynn has been part of the undoing of the DS. Some other players, several who have gotten regular scorn here, will be revealed to be part of the counter-intel op. They, like Flynn, have had to stay in character.
Along with stating that Flynn didn’t need a pardon, I said that his exoneration would cause a nuclear sh*tstorm. Of Gamma rays, invisible but deadly.
This is going to be wonderful.
Was the just released Burlington memo discussing lawyers understanding intentionally written in such a way using identifying terms as Michael Jr and MTF so that it would not be included in an email search using more typical search terms?
It is just not enough for the ‘whole thing to be thrown out”.
Flynn’s life has been FOREVER DAMAGED by the DOJ and FBI.
How in the world can AG Barr in good conscience not go after
the scum in the government who did this?
What if the citizen who had been framed by the government
was an average person of average means who could not afford
a high priced lawyer to defend them? What then?
They would just go to prison after being framed
for a crime they did not commit?
Are average citizens supposed to just EXPECT TO BE SCREWED
BY THE GOVERNMENT if they come after us?
Is this America?
Sidney Powell is a one woman wrecking ball who is demolishing the deep state before our very eyes.
Terrific interview. Why isn’t THIS woman our AG????
Well, I know something about IT and it’s certainly possible for a records search failure to occur. Everything depends upon the systems used, the implementation of the systems, systems management policies, records management policies, backup policies and procedures, the end user(s) actual usage procedures, the expertise of the technical experts, and the communications of search requirements from lawyers to IT technicians, who each speak vastly different languages. So, anyone claiming a firm as large as Covington “couldn’t possibly” screw that search up doesn’t know what they’re talking about.
At the same time, it’s hard not to suspect that those additional records were “found” after the Missouri prosecutor began reviewing and turning over additional DOJ records to Flynn’s defense. Why? Cuz it wouldn’t look to good if an email or other document was turned over by DOJ and not by Covington.
If it were me in Sydney Powell’s shoes, I would immediately send a team of lawyers and technical experts over to Covington and begin deposing everyone involved in the search as well as all records management processes and do it as quickly as possible. I would further initiate discovery of all records relating to the search request.
Someone previously posted on another article that Judge Sullivan and Holder (Covington partner) r actually related… can anyone confirm or refute please.
With what we know about the rot and corruption in DC, nothing should surprise us at this point.
Sidney Powell is a patriot of the highest order.
