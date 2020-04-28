Lou Dobbs Interviews Sidney Powell: The Deep State and the Future of General Flynn…

Posted on April 28, 2020 by

Earlier this evening Fox Business News host Lou Dobbs interviewed Michael Flynn’s defense attorney Sidney Powell about the status of the case.  Great Interview:

55 Responses to Lou Dobbs Interviews Sidney Powell: The Deep State and the Future of General Flynn…

  1. Caius Lowell says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    Sidney Powell is brave, and Americans respond to that!

  2. All Too Much says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    Powell has a case of cold rage.

  3. JohnCasper says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    The current status is that Sidney “Emile Zola” Powell has to have faith, or pretend to have faith so as not to set him off again, in Judge Sullivan.

  4. jonhabart says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    The contrast between The Great Lou Dobbs and Hannity is stark and disappointing.

  5. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    “Fox Business News host Lou Dobbs interviewed Michael Flynn’s defense attorney Sidney Powell”

    Mr. Dobbs is to be commended for allowing his guests to actual talk long enough to convey some useful information to the audience.

    As opposed to some shows where the host interrupts and talks over the guest to spout off drivel that the audience has probably heard 100 times before.

    • calbear84 says:
      April 28, 2020 at 8:36 pm

      Listening to Sidney Powell on Hannity’s show this afternoon, I must have yelled at the radio two or three times “shut up Hannity and let her talk!”

  6. Roger Thornhill says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    The only fair resolution will be for the judge to dismiss because if the DOJ drops the case it will spun as Barr covering for Trump.

  7. calbear84 says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    Non-lawyer here. IMO General Flynn’s guilty plea should be vacated by Judge Sullivan immediately. Then the DOJ should drop all charges against him. After that, I’d like to see some serious consequences for those who engaged in this travesty of justice.

  8. jumpinjarhead says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    An actual interview unlike the weirdness by Hannity. She is very impressive.

  9. Johnny says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Sean Hannity please take notes.

    This is a real journalist asking good solid questions, AND allowing a guest the ability to put a complete answer forth.

  10. Sporty says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    Ms. Powell you rock. You give us hope the justice system isn’t completely dead yet. Thank you Ma’am.

  11. Robster says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    Said it the other day and I’ll say it again today. For anybody hoping they just drop the charges against Flynn be careful of what you wish for.

    That would be the end of discovery. We, the public, would never get to see what the FBI is hiding.

    I truly believe Barr is keeping the matter open to allow the brilliant Sidney Powell to keep on lawfully exposing all the corruption that took place within the Comey FBI and Mueller team.

    I say this as a former LEO of 40yrs and can see the game plan. It makes sense to me.

    • Ploni says:
      April 28, 2020 at 8:52 pm

      I don’t understand. If the Attorney General knows how deep the filth is, why does HE not initiate a real investigation into it?

      • Proud American from Texas says:
        April 28, 2020 at 9:07 pm

        He assigned a US Attorney to review this case. One from another state and not from DC.
        That’s why things are popping.

    • John says:
      April 28, 2020 at 8:54 pm

      Makes sense to me, we are in the Russian disinformation excuse stage, next stage is the one russian excuse phase and finally the Nelly Ohr primary subsource phase (through PerkinCoies and Fusion GPS channel), and then the setup by the White House phase.

    • Wethal says:
      April 28, 2020 at 8:56 pm

      Civil litigator here with 40 years experience, and I agree. Barr brought in Jensen from Missouri to find what Barr probably knew what was there, but needed an outsider to provide it.

      Once the motion to withdraw the plea is granted, Powell should ask for a trial date, and trial subpoenas for Pientka, Strzok, Yates, McCabe, and maybe a few others. Then the prosecution would have to explain why any or all should not have to testify or are not able to testify. Denying Flynn the right to cross-examine PIentka or Strzok would definitely be a denial of due process.

      Only Pientka, as far as we know, is still a government employee, so a subpoena might not be required. The rest would just be subpoenaed.

  12. Ackman419 says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    Thanks Lou!
    Great interview.
    And Thank you, Sydney!!!
    You are an amazing lawyer, woman, and American!

  13. anniesezso says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    She is fantastic and the good General deserves to be made whole. But is anything going to be done to the guilty. How does this corruption ever end.Sullivan needs to be booted out on his ass.

    • Wethal says:
      April 28, 2020 at 9:07 pm

      Flynn can sue Covington for malpractice. That would be settled quickly and confidentially. They’ve already seen what Sidney can do with the discovery process. In a civil case, there’s little that’s not discoverable.

  14. bacillus says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    I can’t wait to hear everything General Flynn will have to say once he is free. Imagine.

  15. Ploni says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    Yes, Sidney Powell is special.

    After this episode, I would LOVE to see her accept an Executive branch role to start a massive cleanup in the District of Corruption.

  16. Cogsys says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    I think a Blue Ribbon Committee is required to clean up the FBI and DOJ, Sidney Powell would make a great chair for such a committee. We have to dig out the facts and prosecute the guilty!

  17. labrat says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    I’m with Lou. I’m out of patience with all of it. What makes me the angriest is that they would never have got away with all this if the media actually did it’s job.

  18. Ninja7 says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    Reminds me of the line, “That the following events and characters in the book are a work of fiction. Any events to real people or actions of people is just by chance and all the names have been changed to protect the guilty. ”
    Something to that effect. 🤔🤔

  19. Richard Whitney says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    I have said it here and elsewhere since ‘way back: Flynn won’t need a pardon, he will be exonerated. He has been an active member of an epic counter-intelligence operation. Each time his sentencing hearing was postponed, I posted here and elsewhere that it was because the real operation to weed out the perps was still ongoing.
    From the beginning, Flynn has been part of the undoing of the DS. Some other players, several who have gotten regular scorn here, will be revealed to be part of the counter-intel op. They, like Flynn, have had to stay in character.
    Along with stating that Flynn didn’t need a pardon, I said that his exoneration would cause a nuclear sh*tstorm. Of Gamma rays, invisible but deadly.
    This is going to be wonderful.

  20. KurtG says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    Was the just released Burlington memo discussing lawyers understanding intentionally written in such a way using identifying terms as Michael Jr and MTF so that it would not be included in an email search using more typical search terms?

  21. 335blues says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    It is just not enough for the ‘whole thing to be thrown out”.
    Flynn’s life has been FOREVER DAMAGED by the DOJ and FBI.
    How in the world can AG Barr in good conscience not go after
    the scum in the government who did this?
    What if the citizen who had been framed by the government
    was an average person of average means who could not afford
    a high priced lawyer to defend them? What then?
    They would just go to prison after being framed
    for a crime they did not commit?
    Are average citizens supposed to just EXPECT TO BE SCREWED
    BY THE GOVERNMENT if they come after us?
    Is this America?

  22. Bob Lynch says:
    April 28, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    Sidney Powell is a one woman wrecking ball who is demolishing the deep state before our very eyes.

  23. AnotherView says:
    April 28, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Terrific interview. Why isn’t THIS woman our AG????

  24. rjones99 says:
    April 28, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    Well, I know something about IT and it’s certainly possible for a records search failure to occur. Everything depends upon the systems used, the implementation of the systems, systems management policies, records management policies, backup policies and procedures, the end user(s) actual usage procedures, the expertise of the technical experts, and the communications of search requirements from lawyers to IT technicians, who each speak vastly different languages. So, anyone claiming a firm as large as Covington “couldn’t possibly” screw that search up doesn’t know what they’re talking about.

    At the same time, it’s hard not to suspect that those additional records were “found” after the Missouri prosecutor began reviewing and turning over additional DOJ records to Flynn’s defense. Why? Cuz it wouldn’t look to good if an email or other document was turned over by DOJ and not by Covington.

    If it were me in Sydney Powell’s shoes, I would immediately send a team of lawyers and technical experts over to Covington and begin deposing everyone involved in the search as well as all records management processes and do it as quickly as possible. I would further initiate discovery of all records relating to the search request.

  25. Lockdown=HouseArrest says:
    April 28, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    Someone previously posted on another article that Judge Sullivan and Holder (Covington partner) r actually related… can anyone confirm or refute please.

  26. Ellie says:
    April 28, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    Sidney Powell is a patriot of the highest order.

