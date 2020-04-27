Senior Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett: “Unemployment Likely 16 to 17%” – “Q2 GDP Negative 20 to 30%”…

Kevin Hassett, senior advisor to President Trump, says we’re going to see unemployment rates similar to what we saw during the Great Depression, but the White House has a plan for an economic comeback. As Hasset notes: due to various relief programs the overall worker income is still consistent, but outputs from income are non-existent.
In this interview with CNBC Hassett estimates the current unemployment rate at 16 to 17 percent; & the likely result of the second quarter GDP around -20 to -30 percent. Hassett notes the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) has several challenges as they attempt to quantify economic activity during the shut-down. However, those are stunning numbers.
The White House has a plan for an economic comeback? How do you come back from 30 million unemployed and a loss of 40% GDP when people are afraid to come within 6ft of each other because of ‘the plague’?
not true…6 feet is a guide…Spring Breakers were within inches…American People are learning more and more daily about the plague…
Speak for yourself only. Most of us know this thing is gone in May because just like the flu, the virus dies out.
Which is why some testers might identify the presence of antibodies, code that as “cases”, and then use that to justify lockdown, no?
Are you an American? Have you learned anything about American history? The GOVERNMENT’s ONLY plan needs to be “Get the f%#& out of the way and let The American Spirit do it’s thing.” Trust me, we will ALL be saying, “Merry Christmas” and mean it.
So you’re saying that people will soon begin to starve to death because they are too afraid to go shopping because they have to get w/i 6ft of each other. I’m not seeing that.
Obama’s Magic Wand!!!
Trump did it once and We will do it again! MAGA 2020
But even Obama didn’t get the economy into nearly as bad a shape as Fauci and Brix have managed to.
The greater the failure; the greater opportunity for GLORY.
Let’s do this thing!!!
You probably don’t think it’s as easy to get toothpaste back in the tube as it was to get it out either.
its the only reason these DIMMS insist on RESISTANCE!
Opening the economy ensures 4 more years of 45 so Dimms will try to KEEP EVERYTHING CLOSED!
Dimms can keep major cities closed due to nursing homes prisons hospice and homeless but the surrounding counties can’t be shut down no matter their TDS!
Publius- don’t know if you saw this yet:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/new-york-becomes-first-state-to-cancel-presidential-primary-over-ccp-virus_3328513.html?fbclid=IwAR2BpMl-reGJjcWyszvaHH1F_nLVZDuVPBtrJWN6SP9IJeogEvUTvIVqVGE
The Demon Rat plan seems to be advancing rapidly. If this situation is allowed to continue for much longer, there may not be an election.
New Yorkers have been under house arrest for over a month. There is no solid plan to reopen the state. Everywhere there are just vague guidelines that allow the LockDown to continue indefinitely.
Every single day we losing more of our freedom and liberty.
WE NEED PRESIDENT TRUMP TO START TALKING ABOUT THIS EVERY TIME HE HAS ONE OF THESE BRIEFINGS.
ENOUGH ABOUT THE TESTS AND VENTILATORS. START TALKING ABOUT OUR CIVIL RIGHTS.
And today here in the NJ Directorate Kommisar Murphy effectively laid the groundwork for FEMA camps. You can guess which of us will be going to those.
NY Governor Santino has unlimited number of deaths with Homeless, Prisons, Hospice, and Nursing Homes! DIMMS want to get BAILOUT FUNDS TO CONTINUE SHUTDOWN FOREVER…Electoral College Steal 2020 Plan is in effect…
Michelle waits in the wings but now, RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA HOAX is still AVAILABLE TO SHOW AMERICAN PEOPLE TRUTH…of course, look at DC putting Rice in charge orf reopening there…
I have never seen an accurate economic forecast. In fact, they constantly revise them I was recently research numbers for 2008 and they are STILL revising those! Don’t believe this forecast for a second. We aren’t even through the FIRST month if the quarter nor have the first revisions for Q1 2020. Be optimistic. Hmm. You do know one of the best selling books during Trump’s youth was Think and Grow Rich. Looks like it might have worked in Trump’s case. BTW Melania turned 50 Sunday and she is worth a Billion.
Don’t worry, more bailout packages for the States and everything will be good, Sarc,,
What about bailout packages for all the hardworking tax payers, who is going to bailout their 401K and retirement loosing 30%?
Insanity..
So are we about to get our first negative quarter of gdp? Is it 2 consecutive quarters of beg gdp to = recession? I’m still learning the economics jargon. 😬😇
Yes….the formal definition of recession is 2 consecutive quarters of neg GDP.
This worries me A LOT more than the Wuhan Virus.
Since the calculation of GDP is dependent on consumer spending…which most economists estimate to be about 65% of GDP….and since consumer spending went off the cliff about 7 or 8 weeks ago….it is entirely unsurprising that GDP would be negative to the tune of 20% or more for the quarter.
“Q2 GDP Negative 20 to 30%”…”
This is how the whole scheme of things works. Good things (Trump MAGA Boom Times) are very difficult easy to achieve, while bad things (Fauci/Brix Depression … … and Despotism) are very easy to get.
– Confucius
I picked Home Depot as the stock to best recover from this and it has made a very nice V recovery so far. With the interest rate cut and good dividend, It should pass the post covid high.
What worries me more than this stupid virus is that report today that President Trump is losing Independent people and they are no longer saying anything about those of us who support him except that we should all die and that anyone who supports him is nuts But I don’t think that I am nuts I am a proud American and will remain a supporter no matter what I think that the President should do a rally and to hell with the rest of the country The blue states can stay shut down and the rest of us need to get back to living life and moving on..
I would like to say Thanks to the lady who opened her beauty shop and tore up the Cease and desist order Good for her Shows that some Americans are finally saying they are no longer going let the Governors tell them what they can and cant do.. Thank god for America and Thank god for
President Trump
Are there any Republicans out there at all supporting the President? I don’t see many if any
When you look at Britebart and town hall You don’t need to read any of the articles just the head line is enough to make you sick There is about 10 negative articles against the President to about one or two that has decent things to say so what do we do about that..? nothing
This Virus is not his fault he has tried to do all he could to make things better for the states and that is all of them and with out him and his team people like Cuomo would be up to their necks in sick and dead people because they were not prepared for anything and Cuomo can sit on TV all day and tell people how great he is but he is just another lost soul that would be a terrible leader and he an his dumb major is not smart enough to figure out their own budgets let alone do anything to help the people of NYC
If Trump doesn’t ditch this ridiculous slow plan to get back to normal we are all going to suffer far more than if we all got the damn virus… look at these governors republican and democrat acting like kings backtracking on opening up, demanding wearing masks.. Trump needs to get back in the drivers seat.. point out the FACTS! stop the fear! lets open up and get back to life!
If you have 83-84% employment how is the GDP loss at 40%? Especially when most of the unemployed seem to be in lower pay service industries like restaurants, hair salons, bars, tattoo parlors, barber shops, etc. Also the closed retail stores and restaurants are to a certain extend balanced out by increased sales at stores that remain open e.g. hardware, food selling department stores like Target and Walmart, auto repair, gas stations, drug stores, supermarkets, etc. There will be a hit with doctors, dentists and optometrists, hobby stores, and from goofy states that have gone overboard. Less gas is being used, bowling alleys empty, etc., but will it really be a 40% GDP hit? I don’t think so. Why shouldn’t it be more like 20-25%? People are still eating, perhaps more. People are filling prescriptions, buying online, renting movies, repairing homes, construction is still going on, power lines are maintained, utilities provided and maintained, lawns mowed gardens planted (except in Michigan).
What’s open outside the New York media bubble is far more than the Democrat propaganda machine knows. Temporary ag jobs are still available., the McDonalds, Taco Johns, Culvers, and pizza joints are still going, and on and on.
Maybe I just live in a state where most people are “essential”?
” look at these governors republican and democrat acting like kings backtracking on opening up, demanding wearing masks.. “
Hitler and Stalin sure seem to have had a lot of reincarnations.
Mr. Hassett is one of my favorite Trump staffers. I was disappointed when he left the administration a few months ago. I am glad he is back. He always has a smile on his face, even when delivering sad news. Welcome back, Mr. Hassett.
This does not concern me. The American people are tougher than this stupid Chicom Flu.Already these commie lockdowns are being ignored, the weathers turning nice and folks are finished playing the Commie Flu Boogeyman Game.What concerns me is pork farmers,poultry, and milk producers are dumping product or cant get the animals to processing because processors are shut down. President Trump needs to address this now. If it takes the military to process the pork and poultry so be it. To bad you didnt sign up for this Troop- get to cutting up that hog! Nothing will set off civil unrest like not being able to obtain those 3 products. Grilling/barbecue season is here!
We have all been had by Dr. Fao Chi. The president needs to ditch the show ponies and hitch the wagon to the draft horses, because the hardest work is still ahead of us.
I’m thinking we likely saw unemployment rates like that during the Eight Year Nightmare, but they lied…
The propaganda has done its damage. The “inject Lysol” thing was both sarcasm, and an IQ test. Tens of millions failed it.
Given this Chinese Biological Attack I really like Kevin Hassett being back !
