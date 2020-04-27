Flynn Defense Attorney Sidney Powell Documents Could Be Unsealed Tuesday or Wednesday…

Amid stunning new revelations and evidence in the case against Lt. General Michael Flynn, Sean Hannity invites Flynn’s legal counsel Sidney Powell on his show so she can listen to him talk about it.
But seriously… I’m not kidding… watch this bizarre interview. Sean Hannity asks Sidney Powell several times to talk about the case against Roger Stone. What the heck?
Instead of asking questions about the case and her court filings, Hannity goes on to talk about what his sources are telling him about the documents that Ms Powell filed. This is the most odd non-interview you might ever watch. Something is VERY wrong here.
Hannity is completely wrapped up in himself. Never gives his guests time to talk. 🤦🏻♀️
Is that a Punisher skull pin on his right lapel?
Yes. He made a point to tell Laura I. Spiderman issue #129 inspired him or something.
You’re giving him too much credit. He knows what he’s doing. One day you’ll see.
Hannity needs to be taken down a peg or two. Only ratings and money will matter. I don’t even watch him anymore.
Comey is a horrible, arrogant man.
Comey is a sociopath.
If Comey is in the forest looking up at the sky and a tree falls on him as a bird poops in his mouth, and no one hears it, does it make a sound?
If I see it you will hear laughing. Does that count?
I’ve become convinced that Sean Vannity is a deep-state CIA plant, and one big ongoing psy-op.
He loves his “99% of the rank and file” phrase. The rest of us know it’s BS.
I always fast forward through his “monologue”, until I get to a guest he allows to talk. Of course, he then talks over them, and cuts them off at the end. I’m glad he’s on our side, but he’s annoying as all get out.
The monologue stops?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lol!!!
Is Flynn under a gag order?
hannity is certainly not.
Lol!!!!!!
Smart enough to stay quiet and let Ms. Powell speak?
Only if he comes on with Hannity!
Sydney looked nice tonight in that outfit. Many of the on-air people look a little different without their pro makeup and so forth. Better, in some ways. I bet she put her thoughts in a row, because as she must know, when on with Hannity, you only get one chance to make your point.
And you can’t take a breath. As soon as you exhale, your segment is over.
they want to link Flynn and Stone for some reason…let Gen. Flynn case stand alone! expose the CORRUPTION…
Stone has to appear Thursday for the kangaroo court…we’ll see
That seems like the intent. Hannity is mixing the two cases in the same sentence and hoping the high regard and respect for Sidney Powell’s great legal mind will somehow influence the Stone case. IIRC Hannity threw in a question on the Stone case in one other recent interview but Sidney acquienced by stating she hadn’t read all the filings (or something like that).
I think it’s because Stone and Manafort did actually break the law. I’m not a lawyer.
Poison fruit angle?
The Stone case, and the trial, are farcical.
The Stone residence assault at dawn is 1/4 public grandstanding of Deep State’s FBI and media, 1/4 personal assassination – family massacre attempt, 1/4 public menace, 1/4 public nuisance…
Brsnnon Howse, who has a show on Christian radio stations, says he is good friends with someone who is on Hannity’s show from time to time, says Hannity is very dumb. Take that for what it’s worth.
Selecting the picture of Hannity with his eyes closed is very appropriate for this commentary. Well done, SD. 🙂
Hold on Sidney. just a few more redactions
Here you go…
Seriously, this better be good and our government better dole out real consequences
he was…. Now, I’m not so sure…..since this all blew up biggly…
In answer to the “gag order” question above….
AND…the “linkage” to Stone….
Remember the FISA Court order to Sequester all that warrant crap collected…
AND…to spec out exactly what it could mean in each case, etc….
Perhaps the “group think” is that soome of that poisoned fruit is falling on BOTH of these cases and since they both worked for PDJT/or/campagin/or/transition…..perhaps there’s gold to be mined in these low hills between them???? Who knows….only the Green Hornet…. (never liked the Shadow…).
Hannity needs some lessons from Tucker.
Hannity needs some self-awareness and some manners.
Sindey Powell doesn’t take prisoners. Can’t wait to hear the sounds of sinew tearing and bone snapping as she cuts through the Deep State’s corruption. Sanguinity is purifying when justice is being carried out. What happened to Gen. Flynn is beyond criminal.
Hannity, like everyone at FNC is about themselves. They will fight and scratch anyone who gets in their way. Hannity is unwatchable to me and makes me want to slap his face when he talks over his intelligent guest. He asks them five-minute questions that require a yes or no answer. I have no idea why he is popular.
People who don’t really follow the news, seem to like him. He repeats everything over and over.
Because just like the Left, we have uneducated, low-info, low IQ voters on our side. They like milk instead of meat and they like constant repetition instead of an hour chocked full of NEW news. At least they’re watching Fox instead of CNN or the other trash.
What a snob.
I would exempt Tucker from that statement.
“So she can listen to him talk about it.” Hanity in a nut shell. I do hope she wins the case for General Flynn! Go Sidney!
Sidney – love that color on you. Beautiful! Thank you for your service to General Flynn and our country. God bless.
Needs to be a GoFundMe or something to compensate General Flynn for the fortune and part of his life that was destroyed.
https://mikeflynndefensefund.org/
Nice! Thanks.
I am no medical or psychological expert, but I have noticed in the relatively few times I have paid much attention to Sean in the last few months (having stopped following him several years ago) that he seems to be having some real attention-deficit issues. I have no idea of the organic or psychological reason, but he has a very hard time even completing a sentence without departing from the sentence’s ostensible subject on a frolic and detour as another thought passed by in his brain and took control of his speech. In this same vein, he also now repeats himself, often for nearly an entire segment, talking about something he already covered in his monologue.
This is separate and apart from his now-signature habit of talking over his own guests, often not even about the subject matter that is the reason the guest is there. It is also separate from his overweening style that in the past causes him to go off on tangents about how tough he is as an MMA “expert” or what a great shot he is as a “marksman” as he calls himself or how many jobs he had before he became rich etc.
Has anyone else noticed this?
Yes jumpinjarhead, we noticed. Hannity and his sources are always “vindicated.”
Yes but as a news consumer and viewer rather than a psychologist or behavioral specialist, I just stopped watching.
Me too. This more recent phenomenon seems more of the clinical variety.
He’s always repeated himself. That’s what I find so annoying. Not only within a segment on one show, but week after week, month after month. A constant drum beat. It’s insulting and that’s why I stopped watching his show years ago. He may be stupid and that’s fine but I don’t like the implication that I’m also stupid and have to hear a talking point 1000 times before I get it. I prefer news that’s NEW instead of rehashing the same thing all the time. Lou Dobbs is getting kind of ornery in his old age and his tempter seems short sometimes but at least he covers new topics on each show and he’s a big Trump fan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I gave up on FoxNews long ago.
Hannity is like the old soap operas. You can quit watching for a year or two at a time, turn the TV back on, and take up without missing anything.
Sean seems to like the word incontrovertible, he uses it a lot, makes him look smart. I can not watch him without shouting at my TV, hence my hubby walks into the room asking me who am I talking to. I pass, at times I may tune in but quickly shut off the TV.
For the most part, I avoid Hannity. However, sometimes I’ll run into his show on the radio while I’m driving. It seems like his producer Linda is having to jump in and get him back on track at times.
I noticed that too.
Yes, I’ve noticed. He owns a glock pistol – keeps it in his safe, works out with mixed martial artists, sleeps on a MyPillow, and worked odd jobs like painting etc before being a professional fraudcaster. Shaun is a Partisan, and he is unwilling to call out the corrupt members of his own party.
Hannity cannot praise Fauci enough. Sickening.
Dishwasher as well, his mom worked in the prison, his family was, is, in the FBI, police officers etc etc. I believe one of the pins he wears is an FBI pin that was given to him. Oj ve. I have so much respect and admiration for Sidney Powell God Bless her.
Weird thing. I’ve always had an ear for Drunk People On Television. Local sportscaster around Boston… well-known “T.V. Establishment” type years ago… had a big problem, unfortunately. At first it was like “Is he… is he… drunk?”. Then after a couple of years it got much worse and was just dead obvious that he was drunk on T.V. Got the same vibe from Bill O’Reilly, TBH, but not as bad. Wasn’t all the time, but I remember several times I was like “Oh, he’s DEFINITELY had a few Johnny Walker Blacks before the show”. AND I’M NOT TRYING TO MAKE LIGHT OF THIS ISSUE because it’s serious, but it occurred to me a few times over the past… I don’t know, year… and in the handful of times I’ve sat through Hannity… I definitely got the “he’s slurring his words a little” vibe. Who knows, maybe just getting his face in front of too many fists down at the ol’ gym.
I find myself saying more often, “SHUT UP, Sean, let your guest talk!”
SD,
It is a 1:30 interview. I didn’t watch the whole show but it appears to be a time crunch to squeeze in as many things as possible that would have normally been discussed in 5-7 minutes.
On the other hand, besides a PDJT press conference pre-empting him, what could have been so important to cut this segment so short?
It provides Faux News the ability to claim they gave the topic airtime.
It’s a 3:46 interview. I think you are watching the wrong interview.
Sorry I was looking at your retweet of Ms Powell above, which was still longer, at 2 mins. Which doesn’t change the fact that I agree with you that it is fishy.
Events seem to be breaking in Gen. Flynn’s favor. If he is exonerated, that will help him tremendously. The President will also benefit.
But until the people who conspired to frame Flynn are prosecuted, convicted, sentenced, and in prison, the DOJ will not enjoy any benefit from public opinion.
I’m not a regular watcher but Hannity just seemed to muddy the Flynn waters dragging Stone into Sidney’s interview. He was like an unfocused laser trying to show how bright he is or something.
Mike, the pillow man is insufferable. His TV commercials annoy. HOWEVER, he supports and prays for DJT, and for that I may buy a set of his sheets.
Similarly, Hannity is insufferable. On his TV show he annoys. HOWEVER, after the support he showed DJT on election night 2016, where he demanded the west coast of Florida go out and VOTE, and not give up, he got my respect. The tenacity and never-give-up attitude was up lifting. Throughout 2016 Hannity questioned the poll results. Hannity spoke of the massive DJT rallies and consistently questioned the polls. Hannity moved many people out of their living rooms and into the voting booths. For that, we must thank him.
Good point, Jay. He does serve a purpose, but I think it’s now mainly to inform the low IQ Conservative. Cheeseface Glenn Beck also once served a purpose and educated a lot of people about Cloward & Piven and other important tactics of the Left. Then he imploded.
Actually, Beck is doing pretty well on his morning radio show these days. Maybe it is Stu’s influence. Chad Prather works there and has a producer who seems to be a pretty good little investigator.
I’d agree with that.
Frankly, he reminds of someone who just really needs a non working vacation. Even a sabbatical.
“his is the most odd non-interview you might ever watch. Something is VERY wrong here.”
Seemed like Hannity being Hannity, as usual. Of course, I’m easy to fool.
What I heard from Sidney is that the Obama criminals were going after Flynn, to get him even before Trump was president, and then after Trump was elected they used Flynn to get Trump.
They were concerned about Flynn after Obama fired him. When Flynn joined up with Trump in 2015, it was on like donkey kong. They knew he knew too much and he was a threat…. and that just got worse and worse for them as Trump lead in polls and became a clear threat to win the nomination. They never thought Trump would win, but they were determined to ruin Trump and Flynn after Trump lost to Hillary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These evening shows , starting with Tucker, should be ” context ” shows. Where context is added to a story, interview someone for 2 segments and cut guest down on certain shows to 1 or 2, max.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Feels like the AG is going to dismantle a few key pieces of Mueller’s work to lay the groundwork for what Durham is doing. If you just drop a bunch of indictments that’s one thing. It’s another if you drop those indictments after you torpedo the central “conviction” of the Mueller probe. Roger Stone is a sideshow, everyone knows it. Without Flynn’s guilty plea in Dec 2017, the Mueller probe likely closes up shop in early 2018. They needed to get Flynn to keep their attempt to entrap Pres. Trump on obstruction of justice alive.
It would be enormously helpful on the political side if the Progs cannot do what they’ve been doing since Friday: “But, but, but HE LIED and he admitted HE LIED.” If that all turns out to be a setup, what do they fall back on? The truly insane on the Left will say “So what if the FBI framed him?” but I think most normal people will understand it. Watch for the major media to ignore it, even if Sullivan lets Flynn retract his plea and even if the government drops all the charges. They have no choice but to pretend it never happened. “Gen Mike Flynn plead guilty on 12/1/17 and nothing of note happened afterwards.” – US Media.
This is probably why Trump hasn’t pardoned these guys yet. It really is better, politically, if the DOJ fesses up to prosecutor misconduct and these cases get tossed by the judges or declared mistrials. It’s virtually impossible for the Left to spin it as politics if the judges throw this stuff out. And it makes it a LOT easier to arrest the coup conspirators if you’ve already got them by the short hairs and their fraudulent actions are exposed in court.
Hannity is just as fake as Faux News itself. I’ve been saying it for months and have been getting dog-piled every time. The guy is controlled opposition.
I turned this gasbag off in 2012. All hat. No cattle.
How did Stone break the law?
Lying to Congress for misremembering something. I think he made a threat to a neighbor but the neighbor was sorry later that he testified against him. I think Stone just says what ever comes to mind and it got him in trouble. He is not a criminal.
We were teased there might be two huge revelations from Hannity tonight. What was #2? Was there a #2??
Oh well, the Flynn news is major, even if I did know it before he aired. I’ll take it because when I used to listen to his radio show I would always hear him tease “major announcements” and when they came they were always something like news Ted Nugent was planning to join him in a freedom concert or something. Nation changing stuff there I tell you.
Hannity interviewing her as a potential, future Fox News legal consultant?
Decline Sidney!! Don’t tarnish your good standing. After Flynn is exonerated, there are plenty of other arenas you could step into, but not a cable news consultant! ICK!
I’ve been really, really patient waiting for them to pull the pin on these bombs and finally get things out in the open.
It’s time, we’re ready. People have been cooped up a while now (too long, most would say) and we are ready and receptive for a SHAKE UP of a more positive kind.
I want Flynn back. And the people who did this to him PUNISHED.
And I want to watch it all on my TV, from the comfort of my living room. haha.
I am not making excuses for Hanity but with the direction Fox has been going(left) we are lucky to have him. Fox is really going down hill. Maybe the traitor Paul Ryan has something to do with that.
Would love to see Flynn get exonerated and then POTUS appoint him NSA again.
Looking forward to his total exoneration…then the process begins to make him whole again. He did not deserve any of this.
I briefly met General Flynn when he was at CENTCOM before I was posted to the ROK. A very fine gentleman indeed.
BCNU…
Were we all watching the same interview? Sure, as usual Hannity spent half the interview time talking and showing everyone watching how “smart” he is, but, he didn’t interrupt her (like he usually does) and allowed her to speak. Not sure I see what everyone is talking about this interview being that bad!
Same here
Pretty much refuse to watch Fox News anymore. Maria and Varney in the morning on Fox Business and Charles Payne in the afternoon are the only shows I will watch if I catch them.
Tucker can be very good.
All Democrats stick together through thick or thin. Even if they have to lie. Conservatives seem to eat their own.
Sydney be like……..WTF has this dude done to his brain and what am I doing here?
I thought she was going to be on Tucker earlier, but sadly, Hannity grabbed her.
I wonder what exactly are in those documents that is so absolutely and utterly damning that it will convince even the most partisan lawyer that Flynn was set up and framed.
Could this be the key Jenga block that collapses the whole edifice?
My wife says, “you’ve been telling me every other week for the past 3 years that the big reveal is “tomorrow” – so far, squat, so I’m not holding my breath!”
She’s right, as usual, but hope springs eternal…..bring it Sydney!
Ok Hannity wasn’t that bad. I’ve seen much worse out of him!
Hannity built his career on Radio. He’s just not that great at TV – where he’s clumsy and has a difficult time with the timing and flow of his monologues/arguments..
With that said, it appears Hannity was bringing up Roger Stone in order to establish a pattern of unethical misbehavior by the FBI and DOJ. It’s an important argument to be made.
Free-thinking people throughout the land will see clearly, as plain as day, that the DOJ/FBI/et. al (deep state) had it out to “get Trump”.
It’s almost all out in the open now. Trump vowed “never again”. He hasn’t broken a promise yet.
Sidney Powell is in a tough position in this interview. There are things she knows but can’t say because the truth is still under seal. In a couple days, the truth will be unredacted and Sidney Powell can speak freely. Then we will know.
Andrew McCarthy has a take worth considering. https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/04/explosive-revelations-in-the-flynn-case/
Sean is the very reason I found this site! I got sick and tired of his tick-tock crap YEARS ago. I have, respectfully, now labeled my dad a “battered conservative.” I think this site is where I learned the term. He is learning though! On my mom’s side, my grandpa waits up to watch Hannity. Do not worry—I let him know what’s going on with Mr. Interrupts!
As Sundance said, “I know. You know.” We all know!
Thank you to everyone who contributes to this site. We can succeed in messaging (fingers crossed) despite the FAKE news media which includes FOX.
Sincerely,
A millennial, college educated, soccer mom (I defy ALL statistics.)
#MAGA2020
Want to get stupider?
Listen to Sean Clownitty.
Sean seems to think he is “hard-hitting” and intelligent.
Then he gets Diblasio and Cuomo on for 1-1 intreview…. and THEY run circles around him.
He is dumb – but dangerous.
Tick-tock Sean Clown tried to talk over Matt Gaetz tonight.. but failed thankfully.
