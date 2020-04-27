Attorney General Bill Barr Issues DOJ Memo: “The Constitution is Not Suspended in Times of Crisis”…

The U.S. Department of Justice, Attorney General Bill Barr, has issued a memo (pdf here) citing a needed balance between COVID-19 mitigation efforts and U.S. civil rights under the constitution. Notably AG Barr identifies both “religious freedom”, and “undue interference with the national economy” within his memo.

[…] “Many policies that would be unthinkable in regular times have become commonplace in recent weeks, and we do not want to unduly interfere with the important efforts of state and local officials to protect the public. But the Constitution is not suspended in times of crisis. We must therefore be vigilant to ensure its protections are preserved, at the same time that the public is protected” (citation)