Attorney General Bill Barr Issues DOJ Memo: “The Constitution is Not Suspended in Times of Crisis”…

Posted on April 27, 2020 by

The U.S. Department of Justice, Attorney General Bill Barr, has issued a memo (pdf here) citing a needed balance between COVID-19 mitigation efforts and U.S. civil rights under the constitution.  Notably AG Barr identifies both “religious freedom”, and “undue interference with the national economy” within his memo.

[…] “Many policies that would be unthinkable in regular times have become commonplace in recent weeks, and we do not want to unduly interfere with the important efforts of state and local officials to protect the public. But the Constitution is not suspended in times of crisis. We must therefore be vigilant to ensure its protections are preserved, at the same time that the public is protected” (citation)

(DOJ pdf Link)

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Activist Judges, AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Economy, Election 2020, Infectious Disease, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

91 Responses to Attorney General Bill Barr Issues DOJ Memo: “The Constitution is Not Suspended in Times of Crisis”…

Older Comments
  1. CM-TX says:
    April 27, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Yay! Bagpipe Barr states the obvious… despite far too many who believe there’s an invisible “Virus-Clause” in the Constitution:

    Meanwhile, countless sheeple continue to comply:

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s