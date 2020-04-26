Sunday Talks: Secretary Mnuchin -vs- Insufferable Chris Wallace…

Fox News host Chris Wallace is to Fox News as George Stephanopoulos is to ABC. Both members of the allied uniparty system fuction for the same purpose. Once you see the strings on the marionette is impossible to go back to a time when you did not see them. Wallace’s job is to manipulate his audience while giving the impression of questioning.
In today’s interview with Secretary Mnuchin the insufferable Wallace is cheering for as much economic damage as possible and questioning anyone who might dare have a more fact-based approach. At one point Wallace even calls the CBO “independent experts”.
The biggest of all the bigger financial issues around the economic shut-down will ultimately come down to a battle this spring/summer over a massive bailout for state governments to replace their missing revenue. States like California, New Jersey, Illinois, Connecticut & New York have been struggling with financial issues for years.
“You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.” ~ Rahm Emanuel
Long before the Wuhan Virus those states were near financial collapse. The only thing keeping them afloat was as expanding economy, and new revenue as a result of President Trump’s economic policies (making bigger pies).
The economic shut-down in those specific states makes their preexisting financial trouble exponentially worse.
Not only will CA, NJ, IL, CT and New York demand a bailout, a very massive bailout to cover their revenue shortfall, but they will almost certainly use the wuhan virus as an excuse to cover and bail-out preexisting budget deficits. Governor Andrew Cuomo hinted toward his intention weeks ago. He sees this as an opportunity to get federal money.
So when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell throws a bucket of ice water in the face of blue state governors who were anticipating to “make money” by forcing the country to subsidize their overindulgent spending habits, obviously Cuomo is apoplectic.
For several decades, and particularly since 2008, the issue of unfunded liabilities has been a growing problem for the Blue State governors. One reason Obamacare was created was to address this issue on the union and healthcare side. However, the underlying over-spending by state legislators/governors was never addressed.
The solution of allowing states to declare bankruptcy has been a part of that discussion for years. However, every Blue state governor knows if they declare bankruptcy they will never sell another bond again…. which means no investment… which means they will implode.
If the laws changed allowing states to declare bankruptcy, internally the blue states would collapse… there would be a massive exodus… people would flee the rust and collapse…. housing values would plummet overnight in Blue states…. business would leave… unemployment would skyrocket…. it would be statewide chaos.
The ultimate result would be smaller populations within the Blue state misery zones.
Think about the worst impacts and outcomes within the city of Detroit, Michigan, due to these issues on a municipal level… now overlay that visible outcome across an entire state; or group of states.
So we can look forward to an epic battle over federal bailouts of the state revenue shortfall. New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Connecticut and California will be demanding hundreds of billions, perhaps trillions.
This will be one of the issues that frames the election.
Keep watching… we’ve seen this all before.
We may be seeing another iteration of ‘The Art of the Deal’. The ultimate goal of the Democrats is a return to power coupled with changes in voting that will ensure ‘His Kind must never Rise again’ (Plouffe). I doubt POTUS will go easily into the night.
He certainly knows leverage is power.
How about President Trump uses the crisis to remake things? You want money, no sanctuary cities. No drivers license for illegals. No benefits either. Put the strings on the money win fun prizes!
You’re on the right track Slick; but you have to juice it up to the Barack level and make it Audacious! At the national level; we get Photo Voter IDs, end of abortion, end of immigration and the Wall! At each bailed out State, the bailout implies their manner of governance has totally failed! Each State is mandated to Republican control for twenty years, the governor and legislature charged for crimes and all their wealth confiscated.
Then a Clawback Commission be seated to find and recover taxpayer funds that have been misspent or liabilities created. These actions commence after a public Surrender of Power Ceremony, where the politicians are present and a federal check passed.
Per Sundance… “ Once you see the strings on the marionette is impossible to go back to a time when you did not see them.“
I’ve often said to many people, I wish I could go back to being ignorant but… I can’t!
It does send a message believe it or not.
I believe the term we’re looking for here is “Creative Destruction.” Anything that cannot go on will not go on. The Blue States have made their bed. Now they can lie in it. No Bailouts! There may be a mass exodus, but eventually the state governments should be able to restructure, fix their problems, and become more attractive to rresidency and investment. Plus, as a tantalizing side effect, it will be the death knell for public employee unions.
Someone remind me was there a bailout/debt restructuring for Puerto Rico?
Amen brother.
The worst side effect is the potential for thousands upon thousands of idiot-minded libtards fleeing their sinking ships and moving to Red States and bringing with them their destruction ideas, lifestyles, and votes. I hope Texas passes a law banning any new residents from those States unless they sign some sort of oath of allegiance to common sense and conservative ways.
John says: ”idiot-minded libtards fleeing their sinking ships and moving to Red States.”
Communist democrats love high taxes on everyone, that is the way they fund their great leap forward into totalitarianism;
They will stay in their blue states to keep their states flush with their big salaries for mucho taxes; they cannot pull down big checks in red states, since all the crank and kook jobs are filled by communists currently in power.
You can’t give an errant child an award for bad behavior and expect their behavior to change.
ElricVIII,
Joseph Schumpeter “Creative Destruction”.
Nice call BTW
“So we can look forward to an epic battle over federal bailouts of the state revenue shortfall. New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Connecticut and California will be demanding hundreds of billions, perhaps trillions.”
====
If ANY sort of a States bailout bill even gets CLOSE to passing the GOP run Senate, it will be the final proof that our Republic is indeed doomed.
I mean…surely there are at least 41 GOP Senators in the Senate who would never allow any such bill to get cloture and come to a vote?
Surely????
Well, probably not in THIS Congress, but what if the next Congress had a different makeup?
Institutionalized tolerance for Voter Fraud will be the result of this nonsense.
What we’ve tolerated so far:
Activist judge says you MUST pay for schooling for illegal aliens
States offer other public benefits to illegal aliens
Activist judge says foreign national babies of foreign nationals dropped here MUST be (unConstitutionally) given American citizenship and all associated benefits
Our politicians invite tens of thousands of illegal aliens to invade us
Activist judges/agencies say it is “discriminatory” to discriminate between those who are Americans and those who are here illegally
Activists say anyone from anywhere who gets here in any fashion should be able to vote
But just in case … we get to ensure that there is no way to check who is voting
Activist judges say the Constitution includes the right to abortion
Activists say this goes all the way up to AFTER BIRTH
Activist judges say the Constitution includes homosexual marriage
Activists insist that every segment of society tolerate, honor, serve, and celebrate perversion, or be harassed intimidated fired or worse
Activists say we should vote based on identity politics, rather than working toward keeping a common culture, language, border. English is gone as a common language, the border may be resurrecting with the wall, but it has essentially been gone for 60 years. Culture? What is American culture these days?
Politicians changed not only the immigration law, which changed the make up of the country, lied about this, but ALSO created mini-politburos which were given the right to destroy our freedoms, in particular freedom-of-association
Politicians changed tax laws and corporate laws such that the elite would benefit financially from outsourcing. 73,000+ – 80,000 factories left, leaving many in small town America living in places with easy access to street drugs but no jobs, empty storefronts, and few prospects
Now we find out over 80% of our pharmaceutical products are made in China.
The same elites and their progeny who have brought these changes have nothing but ridicule scorn and mockery for those suffering from the logical consequences of their actions.
How much more will Americans tolerate?
Candidate Trump did not win New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Connecticut, California in 2016 and will win no points in 2020 fly-over country for bailing the spendthrifts out. Why would the President bail these out now?
On the other hand, it does seem that Nancy & friends would like to raise the $10,000 cap on SALT taxes — never mind the cover story of fiscal net-neutrality in 2017. Perhaps President Trump might consider local property tax relief for folks in those states?
The CBO cast as “independent Experts”. Fancy that!
Is it too extreme to call these people enemies of America?
No-they are enemy of the state
Is that not clear to you?
insanity…if a state lost revenue for 45 days, ok…we’ll pride a stimulus…oh that’s right, that was covered in the first $2.2 Trillion!
no extra now! OPEN YOUR ECONOMY AND LET’S PASS $2 TRILLION INFRASTRUCTURE with SALT 2.0!!!
Congratulations to Sundance for being able to sit through the TDS-inflicted Chris Wallace so that we don’t have to. I lasted less than five minutes today and had to turn the TV off.
You’d have wanted to punch Wallace at his so-called “lightning round.” He says he’s going to ask quick questions, and wants quick answers.
Then, he can’t get a simple question out, without loading it with opinion and biased accusation. The second “lightning round” question was a doozy.
And the nerve to tell a guest like Sec. Mnuchin how he’s supposed to answer questions! That little rat fink is LUCKY to be able to speak with Mnuchin.
Mnuchin did well with short succinct answers without a blink. Chrissy with stink bomb questions and Mnuschin with cold buckets of water.
“This will be one of the issues that frames the election.
Keep watching… we’ve seen this all before”
We just not have seen it in this magnitude, however.
These people that just keep kicking the can down the road (ballooning debt) are not going to be the ones that have to deal with the results of their irresponsible decisions.
Chris the so-called “experts”, like yourself (sarc) have been wrong about pretty much everything regarding any/all things PDJT! That being said, I’d like to Thank Sundance for doing yeoman’s work so that we did not have to suffer by watching his increasingly rabid propaganda agenda. Baghdad Chris is unwatchable.
They can use the money they saved by letting all the prisoners out of jail and fines their collecting from people out walking their dog to cover the shortage. Or better yet, use the billions AOC said they saved in NY by running Amazon off because they would get a tax break.
Our lousy IL Guv can start a GoFundMe if he wants money. He deserves not one dime.
@PJ – ditto – and it would help if he and lightfoot stopped handing out money to illegals and stop funding sanctuary cities
Hi Peace
FYA “and it would help if he and lightfoot stopped handing out money to illegals and stop funding sanctuary cities”
They are NOT gonna stop. You’re gonna have to stop them
Wallace is indeed insufferable. But in this instance he was appropriately respectful, at least, so I will commend that.
But the real takeaway is how good Mnuchin is in these interviews: what a pro! Knowledgeable, succinct, no b.s.
Attention all American people!
Do you know what is really going on? I beg you, watch FOX NEWS, the only Republican network to find out the truth. You won’t hear the truth from MSNBC, CNN, NBC, ABC, etc. These networks are all strictly Democrat networks and they will only tell you what they want you to hear. Those things are all LIES, LIES and more LIES about what is really going on. Don’t believe what these Democrat networks are telling you. The Democrats want to turn our country into a Socialist and Communist country which will be lead by China. Do you want the USA to become part of China? If you vote for Democrat Socialist, Joe Biden that is what will happen to our country. Please vote for President Donald J. Trump in the 2020 election and keep our country free like it’s been for years.
Breitbart is better but never get all your info from just one source.
Fox news is a Republican network that reports the truth?
Only on occasion and sometimes by accident. Fox has not been on our side for years. Megan Kelley, Neil cavuto, Brett baier, shep smith…?? Donna brazille, Juan Williams, Rivaldo ? Paul Ryan who sits on their board? The Murdoch kids? Hannity, Pfft.
Turn off any MSM, including fox and starve them out of business.
Fox is no more of a friend than any of the rest of MSM.
[quote]”. . . what is really going on? I beg you. . .”[/quote].
Nice try but no cigar. Real Republicans aren’t afraid to post comments under their real name. Additionally, real Republicans don’t “beg” for anything. We work hard for what we have, and if we don’t have what we want, we work even harder. Additionally, smart real Republicans know that Fox News is as biased as CNN, ABC, CBS. Especially Sean “Rachel Maddow” Hannity. Furthermore, the closest to any truth to be found about current events is found at RT.COM (but even RT carries biased false stories — just less of those types than the other outlets).
Mnuchin is THE MAN!!! I am SO thankful that POTUS chose him and he accepted!!!!!
Wallace got nowhere with Mnuchin with his questioning…pretty funny. Mnuchin did his usual good job. The same thing happened with Tapper and Brix interview. He got nowhere with her and was left somewhat speechless at the end, other than a backhanded slander against the President.
FORGETABOUT IT…… is all that needs to be said…
NOT MY JOB…. is another fine example of correct position during such Booo-Hooooo fests…
The “implosion” has already started in Cali and NY to a lessor degree…just check the “net” figures. (Sans any illegals being counted as “residents”, rather than squatters’….
I’m thinking that some of these “new” judges could find meaningful employment as “oversee’ers” or “referees” in such matters of DEFAULT… It should only take ONE person to sue CA CALPERS for mishandling and misappropriating of pension funds due the plaintiff at some future time, to result in such being appointed by the court….to protect the interests of the workers…etc…
This would NOT be a BK action….rather a conservator-ship to insure the maximum is “left” for those still working, etc… With full powers to “garnishee state funds” as needed before any budget is allowed to expend such funds… I see a lot of potholes in Cali’s future…. Baja suspension may become the “gold standard”…with over 20” travel, etc…
OR…the “rest of us” can vote to “preserve the existing quality of life” for the “other nearby states; and erect a proper fence — designed to keep them “IN” there…. isn’t that called a quarantine???
Dang, Sunday’s can be productive days — eh?
Sundance am I wrong to think that perhaps Trump will rather move to put in place a massive multi Trillion dollar infrastructure program and not simply doll out cash? States can have money but they must participate in the infrastructure funding and get it through that? Can he not tie bail-out funding to an infrastructure bill? Just a thought?
Hasn’t SD addressed this in a near same way as the relationship of President Trump with China, in who has the leverage?
And we have to remember that “All Politics Is Local”.
The Governors chose to destroy their own fragile economies. They did NOT have to shut EVERYTHING down for months. That was a choice. Now eat it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Luva= best point!
It has started with HR 748
HR 748 from 116th Congress.
American population: 330,483,530
Stimulus bill: $2,000,000,000,000
Dividing the cost by every person in America is $6,051.74
The government could have given every person over $6,000, but instead will give $1,200 to each adult under a certain income.
Wanna know where the missing 96% of your tax dollars went?
$300,000,000 for Migrant and Refugee Assistance pg 147
$10,000 per person for student loan bailout
$100,000,000 to Nasa, because, who knows why.
$20,000,000,000 to the USPS, because why the hell not
$300,000,000 to the Endowment for the Arts – because of it
$300,000,000 for the Endowment for the Humanities/ because no one even knew that was a thing
$15,000,000 for Veterans Employment Training / for when the GI Bill isn’t enough
$435,000,000 for mental health support
$30,000,000,000 for the Department of Education stabilization fund/ because that will keep people employed
$200,000,000 to Safe Schools Emergency Response to Violence Program
$300,000,000 to Public Broadcasting / NPR has to be bought by the Dems
$500,000,000 to Museums and Libraries / Who the hell knows how we are going to use it
$720,000,000 to Social Security Admin / but get this only 200,000,000 is to help people. The rest is for admin costs
$25,000,000 for Cleaning supplies for the Capitol Building / I kid you not it’s on page 136
$7,500,000 to the Smithsonian for additional salaries
$35,000,000 to the JFK Center for performing Arts
$25,000,000 for additional salary for House of Representatives
$3,000,000,000 upgrade to the IT department at the VA
$315,000,000 for State Department Diplomatic Programs
$95,000,000 for the Agency of International Development
$300,000,000 for International Disaster Assistance
$90,000,000 for the Peace Corp pg 148
$13,000,000 to Howard University pg 121
9,000,000 Misc. Senate Expenses pg 134
$100,000,000 to Essential Air carriers pg 162 This of note because the Airlines are going to need billions in loans to keep them afloat. $100,000,000 is chump change
$40,000,000,000 goes to the Take Responsibility to Workers and Families Act This sounds like it’s direct payments for workers. Pg 164
$1,000,000,000 Airlines Recycle and Save Program pg 163
$25,000,000 to the FAA for administrative costs pg 165
$492,000,000 to National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak) pg 167
$526,000,000 Grants to Amtrak to remain available if needed through 2021 pg 168 (what are the odds that doesn’t go unused)
Hidden on page 174 the Secretary has 7 days to allocate the funds & notify Congress
$25,000,000,000 for Transit Infrastructure pg 169
$3,000,000 Maritime Administration pg 172
$5,000,000 Salaries and Expensive Office of the Inspector General pg 172
$2,500,000 Public and Indian Housing pg 175
$5,000,000 Community Planning and Development pg 175
$2,500,000 Office of Housing
What DOES ALL of this have to do with the Virus?
Hi JB
I see no one has replied yet. Treeper’s don’t like “uncomfortable” news.
It gets worse.
I applied for and last week received a loan under the PPP. Problem is I was not allowed to choose the loan amount. It was chosen for me. Now, if I cannot spend %75 of the total loan on payroll expenses within 8 weeks of receipt, it will not be forgiven. Also, terms of the loan say I must maintain all payroll and employee levels. The loan amount was based on my 2019 W-3, which was my total payroll for that year. They did not request any current payroll data like prior month or estimate. Due to the amount of the loan, No portion will be forgivable under the these terms as I will not have payroll expenses that meet their minimums. I’m considering returning before it accrues interest. Thoughts?
If President Trump gave everything New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Connecticut and California ever wanted on a silver platter, they would not appreciate it.
They would not vote for him in November.
Five years from now they will be in debt again.
These states are hopeless, if they want positive change it is up to their citizens not the federal goverment.
(NJ resident here) 🤨
A bankrupt State or Municipal Government may not necessarily mean an exodus from those locations. A government going bankrupt would not necessarily be the same as a business or individual going bankrupt. There would be negotiations to settle up with a few major creditors would occur, bond schedules and values would be renegotiated but more importantly an austere budget plan would have to be put in place to satisfy the “governing” responsibilities of the entity and there would likely be negotiations to liquidate debts such as pension plan obligations.
I also think there wold be takers for the new bonds as well, but the projects spawning those bonds and the legal definition of those bonds would have to be “approved” by the courts and some type of bankruptcy governance “board”. There would be a throttle on spending until the terms and conditions of the bankruptcy plan are satisfied.
Businesses and people may make plans but actually wait to see how the actual bankruptcy process is executed. The real dicey part for citizens and businesses that do not immediately move is the “level and quality of service” they can expect from manpower intensive services such as police, fire departments, parks and rec, civil engineering repair, etc. The issue with services being how much can be afforded and drawing good people to work the jobs with a savings plan instrument in place of the pension plans now in place. I believe there will no shortage of applicants, the fun part will be level of Union Involvement in the government services that reopen.
The real oddity in all this is that in many states the schools are not run by the local governments but by Independent School District Administrations. The schools would still be there and opened to service the people deciding to remain and depending on the level of local government run infrastructure that survived to operate after the bankruptcy plans are approved.
So, forcing bankruptcy on profligate States and Municipalities may actually be the right thing to do.
The point being , it is uncharted territory and more complex than a business or personal bankruptcy. State and Local Governments gong bankrupt will be forced into austere financial decisions they would not normally like if they want to stay viable and in office.
The other thing i forgot to mention, they would be under the scrutiny of the courts and likely some sort of management board directing and approving any spending until they emerge from the bankruptcy.
Money to buy voters will be in very short supply. Most likely those states will no longer be mis-managed by democrats.
Well I hope they have to dump some assets.
I’m in the market for a nice brick turn-of-the century county courthouse on the town square. Most of them have modern mechanicals, so I’d only have to rehab the rooms into something a little more residential.
I’m willing to go 20¢ on the dollar of the original cost of the building. Heck! Make that 30¢.
Sadly, my State is in good shape and there will be no bargains to be found here.
Governor X and Mayor X don’t let private citizens work and pay their state and local taxes to support the pensions of State and Local X Government workers. But then demands John Smith in State Y, who also wasn’t permitted to work, to pay his fed taxes which would then be used to fund State and Local X pension plans all the while still paying his regular taxes for State and Local Y pensions.
Ain’t ever gonna happen.
LESS GOVERNMENT,LESS TAXES,LESS DEBT….”The debtor is slave to the lender..” ( scripture) WAKE UP REPUBLICANS…ABOLISH DEPT.S…AUDIT THE FED…STOP THE PRINTING !!
Has anyone ever told you that reading something in all caps is much harder to read?
There is no material poverty in the U.S… What we have in our nation are dependency and poverty of the spirit, with people making unwise choices and leading pathological lives aided and abetted by the welfare state. Walter Williams
And let’s be clear . Government employees are the biggest part of the welfare state . billybob
BINGO!
Poverty of spirit breeds dependency and weakness in the face of life’s challenges. The easy way out is to narcotize yourself with any among the panoply of escapes — vices. Let your soul rot: eat, drink, and be merry for tomorrow we die. And in the meantime, support the party that promises to excel at stealing from your neighbor and handing those dollars over to you (theft by government fiat).
You’re already enslaved to your worst passions, having forsaken your dignity and freedom long ago. It makes no difference to you that by acquiescing to this devil’s bargain you’ve also lost your honor and self-respect in the deal.
Stand up to life’s challenges and resist the Democrat steamroller.
“Come unto me all who are heavy laden and I will give you rest.”
Also, Psalm 23.
Time to say that it was not as bad as predicted. We’re going to open things back up quickly , and we don’t need any more stimulus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for gathering the guesses of ‘experts’ (lacking experience in this pandemic / economic matter).
It’s nice to get it on the record.
thank you.
By the way:
the economic expert$ also said for months and months (3 yrs ago, 2 yrs ago….):
– tariffs would raise the prices of goods here in America,
– the Federal Reserve jumped up interest rates for years to supposedly slow inflation mis-projections [ and then reluctantly, dropped the rate ]
– that GDP growth estimates were too high…
So, what are the people to think?
p.s.
…(with safety still in the mind) …let’s also get back to work…
Let no state government ever consider shutting our economy, ever again. If you do, you will suffer.
That’s the only valid message we can deliver about this flu scam.
Chris who?
I love Sec. Mnuchin’s final remark:
“I think you know we never make comments on Future Sanctions option.”
Boom! The Inquisitor got boomeranged– LOL
Ahhhh… the good old Good Cop/ Bad Cop routine. Do not think for a second the Uniparty does not intend to bail out the pension funds of the Blue (commie) States. Mitch is the Bad Cop. Mean. Miserly. Heartless. President Trump is the Good Cop. He will bail them out. Oh..but it’s gonna cost them.Big time.Leverage. Dont be surprised by the end of summer Andrew sports a MAGA hat and is stumping for President Trump.
The video mentions Moscow Mitch’s proposal that the States can file for Bankruptcy. No, no, no, no. When governments (State governments in this case) have filed for bankruptcy, they are subsequently forced by the banks to sell-off Public assets, and Public services to private corporations. Then, forevermore, private, profit-centered corporations own what once was publicly owned – and we, the public do not get a veto vote. Privatization. No thank you. Furthermore, the people under those governments are forced into “Austerity”, which means (from that government) you will get even LESS, while you are forced to pay MORE. Thankfully, we here in the USA are still free to move. Smart people living in any State that files for bankruptcy would be wise to move to another State. But realistically, how many businesses, or families can afford to make a move like that? Bankruptcy will lead to Privatization and Austerity (pay more, for less). No thank you.
They are such treasons bastards they would sell themselves to the ChiComs to get bailed out .
Do we really want a flood of refugees from blue states moving to other states and start voting for the same policies that they are fleeing from? It might be worth bailing these states out so they will stay put. My guess is this is simply posturing by McConnell to get concessions. My guess is that it will ultimately happen in some form.
“If you build it, they will come.”–Field of Dreams
“If you fund it, they will stay closed.”–Dreams of Fauci
If we reward these states for their prior bad behavior and bail them out, we can expect they will do it again. You can bet they will overspend and buy support even with controls on them and will need future bailouts.
Oh, and the exodus of their citizens who also bear some responsibility to more responsible states. The “great medical experts” are discussing digital virus certificates of either vaccination or immunity for persons or they will be quarantined. I suggest rather than that, we assign digital certificates identifying people from states with these horrible political practices so they can be quarantined. They are quarantined from elections for lets say 10 years (Just kidding – I think).
I don’t know about Eastern States, but here on the West Coast a bankrupcy would be very good.
I think it will crash the power of the Public Unions and their sweet pension deals. Put them into 401Ks like the rest of us, retirement at 70, FICA…. It would dry up the funding to the Public Unions and take away a huge crutch for the Commies.
I think then the Feds ought to come in, and build water dams, after all, the Truth is that the Feds own much of the West outright. So parts of the post bankrupcy rescue deal would be to assert Federal Power over their lands, kick out the Environazis that have causes such damage.
When it comes to the West Coast, the future could be bright, IMHO, we just need to make a few structural changes. Now, Eastern States? Chicago? Who knows? Good luck.
Oh, NO MORE immigrants from NYC and Chicago to the West Coast. NO MORE.
During decades of warnings, California’s unfunded liabilities have grown exponentially. They CHOSE this path. Now they want to drag everyone into the abyss with them. The succession of northern California will be back on the menu soon.
Always was. Always will be.
No State bailouts. Let Nancy and her goons in the House push through some piece of crap – McConnell controls the Senate – let it sit and rot through the election … then We the People will have spoken and Nancy and her small-brained knckle dragging baboons will be gone. Right Mitch?
Never ever bail out the states! In particular, do not bail out the public employee funding. States have mismanaged these fund for years knowing fully that they are falling behind in keeping them viable. If they get government money, states will continue to mismanage the funds, thinking the federal government will bail them out.
Chris Wallace does have one thing going for him; the family name.
Oh, yeah–he’s also the distilled essence of what the Beltway Blob thinks. A true weathervane of Elite Mediocrity and Conventional Whizdom.
