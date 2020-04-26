Intellectual Froglegs – A Coded Message to Subversive Comrades in Quarantine…

Posted on April 26, 2020 by

Comrade citizens, the Ministry of COVID Compliance is transmitting this Emergency Action Message (EAM) to warn all good citizens about a subversive effort to initiate a rebellion. The rebel alliance is attempting recruitment through the use of humor:

[VISIT TRANSMISSION HERE]

Be aware, subversive agent/humorist Joe Dan Gorman is transmitting his message through a series of difficult to trace rebound satellite broadcasts.  Until his bunker location is identified, all good citizens are advised to avoid falling into his trap.  Humor is not allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Ministry is not amused.

Do not fall prey to the rebellion.  The Alabama dog did actually bite the cow, twice; and the cowboys did retrieve the rebellious bovine before any significant damage was done to the shrubs and Ministry-approved garden gnomes.  However, this incident serves to highlight the inherent risks of attempting spontaneous acts of liberty and/or freedom. Be aware.

35 Responses to Intellectual Froglegs – A Coded Message to Subversive Comrades in Quarantine…

  1. T2020 says:
    April 26, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    No humor? What about those disturbing tik tok nurse dance videos?

    • jumpinjarhead says:
      April 26, 2020 at 10:03 pm

      What is Tiktok?

    • Kirsty I says:
      April 26, 2020 at 10:51 pm

      My God, this is not about dancing nurses! This is about a nurse practicioner telling her story on her facebook page that Sundance just posted,(Sara NP)
      and her colleague who went to NY to help in the hospitals is saying that people are being murdered,
      those were her words,
      the family is not being let in, the patients are being intubated within a closed system and they’re dying from proper O2 levels in the blood.
      They’re not even checking on the patients, they check the ventilators at the patient’s door!!
      People are getting fired, emergency room Dr.’s, nurses, pathologists.
      It’s a freaking global NWO attack.
      Wake Up and start praying or use your social media. I don’t have social media so I rely on my good brethren on CT to do some of that leg work and if there was ever leg work to do it is freaking now.
      Go back to Sundance’s last post and listen to the nurse. She’s using the word
      MURDER.

      • TreeClimber says:
        April 26, 2020 at 11:17 pm

        Actually this is the Intellectual Froglegs post. You’re thinking of the previous post.

      • barnabusduke says:
        April 26, 2020 at 11:22 pm

        Ummm, Most of us have seen it, AND agree with your assessment. However, we also live to have fun occasionally, and that’s the point of this particular posting by Sundance. However I don’t think that it’s fair to condemn us here for lightheartedness, and then in your same post, expect US to do the work that you choose not to do. It’s called “choices”.

      • T2020 says:
        April 26, 2020 at 11:23 pm

        I think you posted this on the wrong post.

        • RedBallExpress says:
          April 26, 2020 at 11:27 pm

          I think the term is “Wrong Thread”. This is the one:
          “An Alarming Message About Healthcare and COVID-19 in New York City…”

      • T2020 says:
        April 26, 2020 at 11:28 pm

        You posted your comment on the wrong post. This is NOT the nurse practitioner post. This is the Intellectual Froglegs post. Please calm down.

  2. TwoLaine says:
    April 26, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    Blago? Wow!

  3. Kirsty I says:
    April 26, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    I posted before about empty wards in the UK. 40,000 empty beds.
    Before I got into this with a physician friend of mine who can’t take it, frankly, I was listening to one of Kim Clements prophecies.
    He talked about people falling to their knees in NY City. He saw it in a vision. The evil is too powerful to face alone.
    Battlestations, patriots.
    For me, that’s my knees.
    If I was in NY I would go downtown and get on my knees in the middle of the MASH unit and tell Franklin’s ministry.
    This is either the end or the beginning.
    We Decide.

  4. Kirsty I says:
    April 26, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    I don’t have social media. Someone needs to let the MASH unit in Central Park what’s happening as well as the people on the Mercy or the Comfort.
    Let’s go, people
    People are being murdered one by one.
    Go! NOW!

  5. Joe Dan Gorman, Intellectual Froglegs (@JoeDanMedia) says:
    April 26, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    What an awesome summation LOL.

    Thank you for sharing,.

  6. barnabusduke says:
    April 26, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    Well now, Cuz done got famous! Hope he don’t get all uppity now… 😉 Great show folks, enjoy! 🙂

  7. ParteaGirl says:
    April 26, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    Here’s a little preview to whet your appetite. Great episode Joe Dan!

  8. TreeClimber says:
    April 26, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    Yay, a knew IF! I can’t wait to share it with my husband later. 😀

  9. BetsyRossRocked says:
    April 26, 2020 at 10:52 pm

    Watched it … loved it !

    Found my frog pin that I wore thru out the election today !

  10. CNN_sucks says:
    April 26, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    Nice work. Love the pic.

  11. Kulak69 says:
    April 26, 2020 at 11:03 pm

    Thank You Sundance, for posting this one! Needed that. Love me some IF.
    “Fire the explosive bolts!”

  12. Abolt says:
    April 26, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    “Our forefathers would be shooting by now”

  13. tangled_up_in_blue says:
    April 26, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    Thanks, Sundance.
    You have been relentless.

