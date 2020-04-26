Intellectual Froglegs – A Coded Message to Subversive Comrades in Quarantine…

Comrade citizens, the Ministry of COVID Compliance is transmitting this Emergency Action Message (EAM) to warn all good citizens about a subversive effort to initiate a rebellion. The rebel alliance is attempting recruitment through the use of humor:
[VISIT TRANSMISSION HERE]
Be aware, subversive agent/humorist Joe Dan Gorman is transmitting his message through a series of difficult to trace rebound satellite broadcasts. Until his bunker location is identified, all good citizens are advised to avoid falling into his trap. Humor is not allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Ministry is not amused.
Do not fall prey to the rebellion. The Alabama dog did actually bite the cow, twice; and the cowboys did retrieve the rebellious bovine before any significant damage was done to the shrubs and Ministry-approved garden gnomes. However, this incident serves to highlight the inherent risks of attempting spontaneous acts of liberty and/or freedom. Be aware.
No humor? What about those disturbing tik tok nurse dance videos?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is Tiktok?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go on YT and type in tik
Tok dancing nurses.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks awfully but I shall pass. Thanks for the reply but seeing now what it is, I will relegate it to my ignore list.
I long ago outgrew any vestige of lemming DNA that seems to affect so many Americans in our current “culture.” 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t have any of those apps. Only YT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is YT?
LikeLiked by 1 person
YouTube
LikeLike
It’s a social networking app and website for sharing short videos. Short dance routines are common.
Owned by a Chinese company.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I surmised as much—another pastime I can easily do without. Perhaps others may come to their senses and have a similar epiphany.
Thanks for the info!
LikeLiked by 4 people
What the hell are you on about?
People are getting murdered in NYCity Hospitals
Scroll down to my post or listen to the nurse practicioner on facebook that Sundance posted before this.
This is an Emergency.
I’m talking battle stations and I’m not being overly dramatic.
You MUST listen to her facebook post.
People who speak up are being fired.
Somebody has to tell the MASH unit in Central Park to start praying and the mercy or comfort or whichever one it is.
This is murder, plain and simple.
The globalists have started and we have to end it.
Wake UP!
LikeLike
What are you on about? My post was about “dancing nurses.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
My God, this is not about dancing nurses! This is about a nurse practicioner telling her story on her facebook page that Sundance just posted,(Sara NP)
and her colleague who went to NY to help in the hospitals is saying that people are being murdered,
those were her words,
the family is not being let in, the patients are being intubated within a closed system and they’re dying from proper O2 levels in the blood.
They’re not even checking on the patients, they check the ventilators at the patient’s door!!
People are getting fired, emergency room Dr.’s, nurses, pathologists.
It’s a freaking global NWO attack.
Wake Up and start praying or use your social media. I don’t have social media so I rely on my good brethren on CT to do some of that leg work and if there was ever leg work to do it is freaking now.
Go back to Sundance’s last post and listen to the nurse. She’s using the word
MURDER.
LikeLike
Actually this is the Intellectual Froglegs post. You’re thinking of the previous post.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ummm, Most of us have seen it, AND agree with your assessment. However, we also live to have fun occasionally, and that’s the point of this particular posting by Sundance. However I don’t think that it’s fair to condemn us here for lightheartedness, and then in your same post, expect US to do the work that you choose not to do. It’s called “choices”.
LikeLike
I think you posted this on the wrong post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the term is “Wrong Thread”. This is the one:
“An Alarming Message About Healthcare and COVID-19 in New York City…”
LikeLike
You posted your comment on the wrong post. This is NOT the nurse practitioner post. This is the Intellectual Froglegs post. Please calm down.
LikeLike
Blago? Wow!
LikeLiked by 6 people
No kidding.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I posted before about empty wards in the UK. 40,000 empty beds.
Before I got into this with a physician friend of mine who can’t take it, frankly, I was listening to one of Kim Clements prophecies.
He talked about people falling to their knees in NY City. He saw it in a vision. The evil is too powerful to face alone.
Battlestations, patriots.
For me, that’s my knees.
If I was in NY I would go downtown and get on my knees in the middle of the MASH unit and tell Franklin’s ministry.
This is either the end or the beginning.
We Decide.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t have social media. Someone needs to let the MASH unit in Central Park what’s happening as well as the people on the Mercy or the Comfort.
Let’s go, people
People are being murdered one by one.
Go! NOW!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are on the wrong post. Here the post you should be commenting on:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/26/an-alarming-message-about-healthcare-and-covid-19-in-new-york-city/
LikeLike
What an awesome summation LOL.
Thank you for sharing,.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Are autographs more than a quarter now??? 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lots of love, Joe Dan!!!! Epic!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
When is the ho down this summer?
LikeLike
Well now, Cuz done got famous! Hope he don’t get all uppity now… 😉 Great show folks, enjoy! 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here’s a little preview to whet your appetite. Great episode Joe Dan!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yay, a knew IF! I can’t wait to share it with my husband later. 😀
LikeLike
Lord. new IF.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watched it … loved it !
Found my frog pin that I wore thru out the election today !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice work. Love the pic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You Sundance, for posting this one! Needed that. Love me some IF.
“Fire the explosive bolts!”
LikeLike
“Our forefathers would be shooting by now”
LikeLike
Thanks, Sundance.
You have been relentless.
LikeLike