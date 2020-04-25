Saturday April 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Caturday…
God Bless PDJT and America
In Jesus Name Amen 🙏
God Bless and be with Governor Kemp and the good people of Georgia!
Happy Caterday!!! Sometimes you find the kitty but sometimes the kitty finds you.
awwww, sweet story
reminds me of this fella found under a truck, I saved this one photo but there was a story that went with it on dailymail.uk, truck driver looked under his truck and found the little guy, no family in sight so the trucker took him home
happy caturday, y’all !
All of our kitties have been foundlings that have, in various ways, found us. At one point we managed a 3 unit apartment for an absent owner. When lower tenants (who were by then our friends) move out to pursue their careers we often inherited their kitties. That was fine with us—since they already knew us, the kitties just moved upstairs and became our kitties.
Rannulph Junuh: Grow up Hardy!
Hardy Greaves: It ain’t time for me to grow up, Mr. Junuh.
Rannulph Junuh: You’re daddy is out sweeping streets because he took every last dime he had, and used it to pay up every man and woman he owed and every business who worked for him, instead of declaring bankruptcy like everyone else in town, including your best friend Wilbur Charles’ dad, Raymond, which is why he’s able to sit around all day long on his dignity! You’re daddy stared adversity in the eye, Hardy. And he beat it back with a broom
The above is one of my favorite quotes from the movie “The Legend of Bagger Vance”. It reminds me of the attitude some people show toward “essential jobs”. They would rather not work than do them. In the movie, Hardy is embarrassed because his father is sweeping streets.
I was talking to a friend today who mentioned that people lining up for food at a food bank were driving fairly new cars and didn’t “look all that poor”. They weren’t poor. They were like my family. My dad drove buses for a living. While we lived in a middle-class neighborhood, we actually lived paycheck to paycheck. There was seldom any money left over at the end of the month. I didn’t realize until I got older that we were always about 30 days away from being poor.
Scientists are Synthesizing a COVID-19 Vaccine From the Blood of Actor Tom Hanks
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/wtf-scientists-are-synthesizing-a-covid-19-vaccine-from-the-blood-of-actor-tom-hanks/
This could be BIG.
Joe and Michelle 2020? Maybe not …
lest we forget, pole dancers are out of work too and suffering with the rest of us
SUNDANCE, I don’t know if you saw this or not, but in case you didn’t, here’s the info about Obama’s Homeland Security Inspector General who was just indicted along with his partner in crime for their alleged theft of proprietary software and confidential databases from the United States government as part of a scheme to defraud the United States government.
https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/former-acting-inspector-general-us-department-homeland-security-indicted-theft-governmnet
Is This a Contradiction?
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
“Matthew says the chief priests took the money Judas cast down in the temple and bought the ‘field of blood.’ Peter, in Acts, says that Judas bought the field with the ‘reward of iniquity.’ On the surface, this appears to be a contradiction.”
First and foremost, the Word of God never contradicts itself. When there is an apparent contradiction, the problem is not with the Scriptures, but with our understanding of them. Most times the conundrum is easily resolved, which is the case here. However, when we are confronted with no suitable explanation; we simply have to wait on further light before we attempt to interpret a passage.
When the chief priests and elders refused to receive the thirty pieces of silver, as noted, Judas cast them to the floor and went out and hanged himself. After his departure, these religious leaders counseled together as to what to do with the money. Since these ill-gotten funds were used to betray innocent blood, they determined that it would be unlawful to put it into the temple treasury. An honorable thing, indeed, for men who only a few hours earlier were guilty of conspiracy.
So these unscrupulous leaders took Judas’ thirty pieces of silver, “and bought with them the potter’s field, to bury strangers in” (Matt. 27:3-10). Since it was Judas’s money that was used to buy the field, he is credited with the purchase. Peter confirms this when he said, “Now this man [Judas] purchased a field with the reward of iniquity” (Acts 1:18).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/is-this-a-contradiction/
Matthew 7:3 Then Judas, which had betrayed him, when he saw that he was condemned, repented himself, and brought again the thirty pieces of silver to the chief priests and elders,
4 Saying, I have sinned in that I have betrayed the innocent blood. And they said, What is that to us? see thou to that.
5 And he cast down the pieces of silver in the temple, and departed, and went and hanged himself.
6 And the chief priests took the silver pieces, and said, It is not lawful for to put them into the treasury, because it is the price of blood.
7 And they took counsel, and bought with them the potter’s field, to bury strangers in.
8 Wherefore that field was called, The field of blood, unto this day.
9 Then was fulfilled that which was spoken by Jeremy the prophet, saying, And they took the thirty pieces of silver, the price of him that was valued, whom they of the children of Israel did value;
10 And gave them for the potter’s field, as the Lord appointed me.
Acts 1:18 Now this man purchased a field with the reward of iniquity; and falling headlong, he burst asunder in the midst, and all his bowels gushed out.
