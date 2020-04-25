Report: China Sends Medical Team to North Korea to Aid Chairman Kim Jong-un…

Reports of North Korea’s Kim Jong-un being in poor health, and/or dead, have been swirling for days. President Trump said he did not trust the initial media reports and Secretary Mike Pompeo said “we’re watching the situation very keenly.”
Reuters is reporting today that China sent a team including doctors into North Korea to assist Chairman Kim; again, depending on the actual status of the DPRK leader, the delegation could mean a rather large difference in what’s going on.
China controls North Korea; it is simply part of their cunning geopolitical strategy to use the DPRK for their own interests and simultaneously have plausible deniability for it. In essence Chairman Kim is the hostage of Chairman Xi Jinping, and the world has a poor understanding of the complexity created by this dynamic.
If Kim Jong-un is in a very serious physical state (and/or dead) then the visit by the Beijing delegation would likely be to establish the terms and conditions for his successor. Again, another captive for the Chinese regime that must present an entirely different face to the world. Hopefully this is not the issue and Chairman Kim will recover.
(Reuters) – China has dispatched a team to North Korea including medical experts to advise on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to three people familiar with the situation.
The trip by the Chinese doctors and officials comes amid conflicting reports about the health of the North Korean leader. Reuters was unable to immediately determine what the trip by the Chinese team signaled in terms of Kim’s health.
A delegation led by a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party’s International Liaison Department left Beijing for North Korea on Thursday, two of the people said. The department is the main Chinese body dealing with neighbouring North Korea.
[…] Daily NK, a Seoul-based website, reported earlier this week that Kim was recovering after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure on April 12. It cited one unnamed source in North Korea.
[…] On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump also downplayed earlier reports that Kim was gravely ill. “I think the report was incorrect,” Trump told reporters, but he declined to say if he had been in touch with North Korean officials.
On Friday, a South Korean source told Reuters their intelligence was that Kim was alive and would likely make an appearance soon. The person said he did not have any comment on Kim’s current condition or any Chinese involvement.
An official familiar with U.S. intelligence said that Kim was known to have health problems but they had no reason to conclude he was seriously ill or unable eventually to reappear in public.
[…] A U.S. State department spokeswoman had no comment. U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, when asked about Kim’s health on Fox News after Trump spoke said, “I don’t have anything I can share with you tonight, but the American people should know we’re watching the situation very keenly.” (more)
It’s worth remembering when President Trump went to the DMZ to meet with Kim, Fox News host Tucker Carlson had exclusive access. After the event, Carlson noted Chairman Kim seemed remarkably unfit and was gasping for breaths after walking with the President….
….Given the status of U.S. -vs- China relations (we are in an undeclared cold war); and accepting the massive geopolitical dynamic currently taking place around the Wuhan Virus (perhaps an economic weapon in that war); any destabilizing outcomes within North Korea carry much larger significance….
We live in very interesting times.
I guess that President Xi wants to make sure Kim is really dead?
CF….I think Xi got more serious stuff to think about…whatdoesitmean.com
If Kim is dead, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Chinese or the Globalists had him whacked for being nice to President Trump.
I would think that whatever he was with President Trump, it was with Xi’s permission.
I appreciate the efforts here at the CTH to tease some tiny threads of truth out of this giant, tangled ball of lies.
How old is Kim, 35 maybe? Morbidly obese with an underlying heart problem perhaps, if one can believe the reports that pass through the Chicom media filter. It wouldn’t be a stretch to believe Kim displeases his Chicom overlords so they are in the process of removing him for a more compliant vassal.
If EvilTwatHillary went to check-up on him, then ……….
Helped them with arkancide technology?
That’s a no-brain’er… Of the first water…/sic
Possible scenarios include that the CCP had Un addicted to a drug, or dependent on something because they infected him with a condition, or something else that kept him on a leash.
Now would be a good time to get rid of Un, if that was the CCP’s intention, by killing I’m and blaming it on the wuhan virus. Then the CCP could install a new ‘leader’, perhaps a member of the CCP itself.
“killing him”. Stupid grammar check.
Perhaps, if Un was addicted to something Chinese, he is trying to ‘kick the habit’. To lessen his dependency. So China is quickly sending a delegation to see what all that is about. Perhaps to personally feed him the drugs? To make sure Un stays where they want him to stay. Just a sub position.
If they would place a new leader in the North, they wouldn’t be as visible to put a CCP member. Likely it would be Un’d sister, or an uncle. The cult of personality in the North would have to be maintained. And China doesn’t act overtly in things they do.
TMZ is saying he died.
He’s 36.
I don’t believe anything China or North Korea say.
That step into N.Korea…
“We live in very interesting times.”
Yeah, I could go for some boring, olden-times. I’m binge watching “Jericho”, prob follow that up with “The Road”. You know, pick up survival tips while the power is still on, and zombies few.
So if Kim wasn’t already dead, this Chinese delegation will make sure it happens, I guess.
I ordered some face masks from Walmart and after doing so then realized they were made in China. I’m almost afraid to use them when I get them, shipped from Brooklyn, it says. I thought they were short of masks there?
He’s a fat blimp while his people starve. If her survives this, he should join Weight Watchers and exercise to Richard Simmons videos.
China on N Korea boarder, Supreme what ever his name is is dead….Does China have the balls to invade N Korea? How many here think turning China into glass is an option?
Hmm – did that hit team oops I mean highly qualified medical practitioners travel with BYOB (bring your own bats)? Yeah, I know bad joke but we can’t be serious all of the time………………
Just curious if China has moved the chess board from a position of strength, or from a position of weakness.
Do they think they have the upper hand with the West and President Trump, or are they worried the hammer is about to drop in their complicity with the virus?
This article came out the day before the first rumors began appearing in the Western press:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/20/kim-yo-jong-the-sister-of-kim-jong-un-fast-becoming-his-alter-ego
If you don’t want to give the Guardian traffic, here’s the rundown:
It outlines her rising power, especially her influence over her brother and their amicable relationship. Notably, it details a) she made her first public statement last month and b) was reinstated to the politoboro last weekend, having been removed when the nuclear negotiations stalled. It attempts to diassociate Yo Jong from Jong Un’s “purges or military brinksmanship.” It plays up a Western education in Switzerland. It highlights her role in securing Jong Un’s position after their father’s death.
It concludes:
“Kim Yo-jong’s upward trajectory is expected to continue once the North resumes its nuclear diplomacy in a post-pandemic world. “She plays a pivotal role in North Korean domestic and foreign policy campaigns because she is one of the main stakeholders in the regime’s survival,” Petrov said.
But, he added, she would never adopt the mantle of leader should something happen to her brother. “Kim Yo-jong knows how to smooth Kim Jong-un’s initiatives and strengthen his soft power … but she won’t replace the primary decision-maker. North Korea is a Confucian country where seniority and masculinity are respected. She is Kim’s most trusted ally, but no more than that.””
Remember: the Guardian dropped this article the day before the rumors began circulating.
Why adopt the mantle of leadership if one is the power behind the throne?
I suspect if Jong Un is dead or dying, the Chinese “doctors” are in negotiations with Kim Yo Jong as we speak.
I hope he shows up. Somebody else could be more volatile than little Kim.
