White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.
Today at 5:00pm ET the White House will hold a beating for the media and share the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – CSPAN Livestream Link
“a lot of the States with the problems are blue” “they were in trouble before this”
“headline… Trump tells people to go outside”
LOL
Donald Trump is back in his stride!
And Brett Bair leads off his ‘news’ cast with the story of gloom and doom financial states . . .
No mention of the SUN!
I agree.
Agreed….I love me some PT, but from now on ALL I want to hear in these briefings is how we are going back to work. Why does PT think he’s in the business of convincing the press and the deep state doctors to give their permission for Americans to save themselves from total ruin? We need bold moves from PT and ALL Republicans now…we are running out of time,
Anytime I hear Falsie’s name, I just want to bitch-slap him.
Decisions,decisions. What to do? Heat stroke vs China Virus.
That photographer is NOT practicing social distancing with that reporter man in the back! Shame…shame… 😉
President Trump asks Birx about effects of heat on the virus & she says that ‘ a fever is good. It means the body is responding.’ Unbelievable!
I was waiting for the feed a fever starve a cold or some old wives tale remedy after hearing that nonsense.
Fauci & Birx should sit with the media because it’s apparent that they don’t want anything to work except lockdowns.
“cnn is fake news. Don’t talk to me.”
CNN is Fake News…don’t talk to me
But -but- but, according to our reporting unnamed source said……
As we know PDJT is the master of media communication.
Whether we like it or not this is his wheelhouse.
Biden is in his basement. PDJT is front and centre every day for approx 2 hrs a day.
Just in the last few days this exposure has further outed Pelosi, a new “ Whistleblower “ add to that
the B/M State Senator from Georgia, and the B/F State Senator from Detroit.
As I type this he is slaughtering these buffoons..doubters doubt. Not true PDJT supporters.
CNN are being destroyed…wow, just wow!
God bless PDJT
It eats cnn alive to get called out for their fake news. But they KEEP publishing fake news.
There has never been a president who will call the media out like this for their lies and they hate his guts.
I love him!
I’ve read many of Trump’s books and this is his teaching style. I think one of the things he is doing here is teaching us how a winner fights.
Totally different deal with the little weasel Fauci. He should never be invited back. Screw the media if they don’t like it. Very encouraging.
Wikileaks just dumped all their Files – right now.
Dig
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/76839/wikileaks-dumps-all-of-their-files.html?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=facebook
All?
Surely something happened to cause a dump of everything.
Seth Rich?!?
If it comes out that Seth Rich was the source of the DNC leaks Muller and those who participated in the RussiaRussiaRussia coup are fried!
I only see Jan 1984?
Trump needs to stop the doublespeak. I want states to open. I’m not happy with the Governor of Georgia opening.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was clearer yesterday. He said he disagrees with Kemp on timing. What annoys me is that the enemedia keep asking him the same questions over and over. As he said today, “Next question.”
There wasn’t doublespeak. Kemp is not following guidance for a safe opening. Kemp is the governor and it’s his choice. I hope it goes well, therefore stopping this shutdown nonsense.
The guidelines are faulty
New York and New Jersey were in trouble long before the plague came”
He’s baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack!
😀
On track for bankruptcy, before the invisible enemy.
So is Illinois, whose governor is seeking a federal bail out of $41B!!!!!
The corruptocrats of Illinois have no shame!
Not that I expect them to have a conscience and decorum, but I’d rather see the state file for bankruptcy and renegotiate the state’s outstanding liabilities.
Yes and weasel Cuomo is trying his best to get that covered by this crisis. I am praying the federal govt. tells him to go pound rocks. Help the people if they are in great need with food, jobs, healthcare, anything given directly to them, etc. but do not give Cuomo his sob story fake bail out.
Well, President Trump said there are ways to help besides $$$$$.
POTUS dumping on Kemp. Wow!!! He is brutal on Kemp!
Yep Kemp screwed up with the Lofler for Senator nomination.
LikeLiked by 7 people
So that’s what is all about!!!! A political appointment? I had no idea.
I doubt that’s it. I think PDJT just doesn’t like that Kemp went his own way with ending his states lockdown. IMO, Kemp is right.
I don’t agree with POTUS on this issue of Kemp and opening up Georgia. Kemp has to assess the situation according to Georgia’s particular virus numbers.
According to the Epoch Times map, Georgia has reported 21,512 cases and 872 deaths. I don’t know the specifics on Georgia, but if he thinks his hospitals are equipped and his state’s health care force is in place and the cases are not piling up, then I agree with him 100% on opening up the economy. More hardship and suffering will happen if the economy is not opened up.
There has to be a way to see this a situation where we, the USA, are able and can do both things at the same time without injuring its citizens. We can take care of our vulnerable population and have our economy still on.
I disagree with POTUS on Kemp.
That’s sad to hear. 😞
His anger toward Kemp, I believe may stem from the Loeffler pick also. He loves Doug Collins and Kemp told him no. A little payback here.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I now see.
I know…could it be because of the Dixie Chick Senator Kemp appointed?
LikeLiked by 5 people
As I Georgian, I agree with him. Kemp blew it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could be.
Birx is looking rattled.
And pale! Hey, honey, get out and get some sun!
Kaitlin Karl have a sad.
Birx, your numbers are Fake
Birx and Fauci should be hanging in the mall for all to see.
We need a volunteer to pull on Fauci’s legs.
Being lawn chairs and snacks to enjoy the sunlight.
To paraphrase President Gerald Ford, “F NYC”.
Make up your own 6.8 billion deficit.
Ask about Tara Reade, dufus.
That will NEVERRRRR happen!
Come on, PDJT. Let Gov Kemp do his job. Give them the guidelines and let businesses open on their own discretion.
I’m seriously considering moving there…
I have no problem with him asking Kemp to be responsible and wait a little longer to open tattoo parlors an toenail groomers.
Exactly. ‘Personal’ grooming services. Vanity needs.
Our VSGPDJT wants to see places open where socializing, with social distancing occurring, to start — places like, parks, golf courses, eateries with outside sitting, etc . . .
Open it all. By 4/30. Those at risk take precautions. Scared snowflakes, wear headgear. Normal, rational people, go about your business.
Oh here we go with the ELECTION in November!
Sleepy guy in the basement LOL!
“ we have sleepy in his basement hiding” “ with the media covering for him”
😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 7 people
Dr. Birx could use some sun IMHO. Kinda pasty. Fauci on the other hand looks like a vampire anyways and probably avoids the sunlight.
A sleepy guy living in a basement: Joe Biden
Good night, everyone. Trump just won the election.
There goes Hannity’s free steaks.
We have a “SLEEPY GUY IN A BASEMENT NOT MOVING AROUND”.OMG, I fell out of my chair laughing.
More going on between President Trump and Governor Kemp besides tattoo parlors and nail salons? 🤔
China Joe Biden is getting a pass by the Dim’s lapdog media— for some reason
Bright ain’t too bright, Eric Ciaramella redux won’t work.
I loved the way PDJT ended the press conference!
POTUS is upset
Fed up! Keep praying!
I stumbled onto this video which says NY has more deaths than the top 5 highest population countries combined. Not so sure how relevant this figure is since many are hot countries and other differences. But it does look strange.
Lies lies and more lies.
Today was much more fun than yesterday.
Could someone explain to our government that their #1 job is NOT to keep us safe? We are not their children. It is our life and we should be able to live it like we see fit.
The #1 job of government is to protect our rights and freedom.
And they fail miserably at it.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Now that would make a great protest sign!
Peace and Prosperity
PT: No questions from CNN. And then he turns away while the dork CNN reporter rudely shouts one anyway. Then Boom. He just points to another reporter and says next question. That just made my day!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mine too I can’t stand that loudmouth byotch. What is it with CNN do they purposely look for the most obnoxious people they can find. Is it a job prerequisite? lordy.
Why is the US still cranking out vents? Now other countries are getting them after our tax payers paid for them to be made? This press conference is delusion. How sad our freedom is gone because of this bs and pretend academics. Americans are being financially ruined and they are all putting on a drama show. I am glad Gov Kemp is setting his citizens free.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I hear sunlight is a great disinfectant for lots of things. 😉
Declassify it ALL now!
They’ve lost the film industry they sold to China
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can anyone tell me who the gentleman was that talked about the effect of sunlight on the virus?
Fake f*cking slime.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unbelievable
His insurance policy might not cover all his expense….just saying plus they hold them out about 4 weeks until the dirt hits the casket.
Richard Pryor…”we’re gathered here today to pay our respects to the dearly departed. He was dearly and he has departed. In other words the …is dead. “
Thank You
Dems to start jarring on da sun.
High yellow….
That was amazing. You could actually hear the panic in the voices of the MainSwampMedia presstitutes, when the new science guy gave his presentation on heat and sunlight killing the ChinaVirus.
The thought of people being able to go outside horrified them.
The “gotcha” reporters are so rude to my favorite POTUS that I can no longer bear to watch these press conferences, so I appreciate all of you who endure it.
Question: Has any reporter asked either Fauci or Birx at any time during this quarantine about the missed opportunity for increasing the immune systems of the population by cutting off our herd immunity? Has any reporter asked either of them if we would have been better – except perhaps for a few overworked hospitals in certain areas for a short period of time – if we had conducted business as usual, and protected the very vulnerable?
Has any reporter asked Fauci or Birx if our staying-at-home hasn’t in fact guaranteed a 2nd wave by preventing the herd immunity? A doctor on Rush today said that our actions have guaranteed a 2nd wave.
President Trump will be blamed whether the 2nd wave happens because of a mistake by quarantining or a perceived mistake of coming out of quarantining too soon (which in the Dims/media mind would be ever).
Good evening folks.
We, all of us must do major pushback against the Monster Bill Gates depopulation “vaccine!” Research him and his history with “Vaccines” and share it with friends and family
We all must bombard the President’s White House email stating loud and clear FIRE Birx and Fauchi Now! They are frauds.
And tell him Americans reject this “Vaccine!”
This is life and death for our nation and Americans.
Here is something from Gatewaypundit.com
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/save-america-president-trump-must-fire-dr-fauci-dr-birx-immediately-rip-garbage-models-hire-andres-tegnell-sweden/
TO SAVE AMERICA President Trump Must Fire Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx Immediately, Rip Up Their Garbage Models and Hire Andres Tegnell from Sweden
By Jim Hoft
Published April 23, 2020 at 4:03pm
With each new day it is apparent President Trump was misled by panic-stricken doctors with garbage models, irrational advice and little common sense.
At each turn the geniuses have reduced their COVID-19 numbers after over-hyping their initial predictions.
Just yesterday we learned that the experts were even off by a whole month on the first three deaths in the United States.
thank you,
God Bless you all
