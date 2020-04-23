White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.

Today at 5:00pm ET the White House will hold a beating for the media and share the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]

White House Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamCSPAN Livestream Link

390 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. sDee says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    “a lot of the States with the problems are blue” “they were in trouble before this”

    “headline… Trump tells people to go outside”

    LOL

    Donald Trump is back in his stride!

    Reply
  2. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    I agree.

    Reply
    • law4lifeblog says:
      April 23, 2020 at 6:57 pm

      Agreed….I love me some PT, but from now on ALL I want to hear in these briefings is how we are going back to work. Why does PT think he’s in the business of convincing the press and the deep state doctors to give their permission for Americans to save themselves from total ruin? We need bold moves from PT and ALL Republicans now…we are running out of time,

      Reply
  3. Mari in SC says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    Anytime I hear Falsie’s name, I just want to bitch-slap him.

    Reply
  4. romy911 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Decisions,decisions. What to do? Heat stroke vs China Virus.

    Reply
  5. barnabusduke says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    That photographer is NOT practicing social distancing with that reporter man in the back! Shame…shame… 😉

    Liked by 1 person

  6. Lion2017 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    President Trump asks Birx about effects of heat on the virus & she says that ‘ a fever is good. It means the body is responding.’ Unbelievable!

    Liked by 1 person

  7. Greg1 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    “cnn is fake news. Don’t talk to me.”

  8. booger71 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    CNN is Fake News…don’t talk to me

  9. Dekester says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    As we know PDJT is the master of media communication.

    Whether we like it or not this is his wheelhouse.

    Biden is in his basement. PDJT is front and centre every day for approx 2 hrs a day.

    Just in the last few days this exposure has further outed Pelosi, a new “ Whistleblower “ add to that
    the B/M State Senator from Georgia, and the B/F State Senator from Detroit.

    As I type this he is slaughtering these buffoons..doubters doubt. Not true PDJT supporters.

    CNN are being destroyed…wow, just wow!

    God bless PDJT

    • Greg1 says:
      April 23, 2020 at 6:49 pm

      It eats cnn alive to get called out for their fake news. But they KEEP publishing fake news.

      There has never been a president who will call the media out like this for their lies and they hate his guts.

      I love him!

    • James Street says:
      April 23, 2020 at 6:56 pm

      I’ve read many of Trump’s books and this is his teaching style. I think one of the things he is doing here is teaching us how a winner fights.

    • Chip Doctor says:
      April 23, 2020 at 7:00 pm

      Totally different deal with the little weasel Fauci. He should never be invited back. Screw the media if they don’t like it. Very encouraging.

  11. Harry Caray says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Trump needs to stop the doublespeak. I want states to open. I’m not happy with the Governor of Georgia opening.

    • technoaesthete says:
      April 23, 2020 at 7:00 pm

      He was clearer yesterday. He said he disagrees with Kemp on timing. What annoys me is that the enemedia keep asking him the same questions over and over. As he said today, “Next question.”

    • BuckeyeMom says:
      April 23, 2020 at 7:09 pm

      There wasn’t doublespeak. Kemp is not following guidance for a safe opening. Kemp is the governor and it’s his choice. I hope it goes well, therefore stopping this shutdown nonsense.

  12. booger71 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    The guidelines are faulty

  13. sDee says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    New York and New Jersey were in trouble long before the plague came”

    He’s baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack!
    😀

    • sunnyflower5 says:
      April 23, 2020 at 6:57 pm

      On track for bankruptcy, before the invisible enemy.

    • kallibella says:
      April 23, 2020 at 7:00 pm

      So is Illinois, whose governor is seeking a federal bail out of $41B!!!!!
      The corruptocrats of Illinois have no shame!
      Not that I expect them to have a conscience and decorum, but I’d rather see the state file for bankruptcy and renegotiate the state’s outstanding liabilities.

    • cjzak says:
      April 23, 2020 at 7:07 pm

      Yes and weasel Cuomo is trying his best to get that covered by this crisis. I am praying the federal govt. tells him to go pound rocks. Help the people if they are in great need with food, jobs, healthcare, anything given directly to them, etc. but do not give Cuomo his sob story fake bail out.

  14. kallibella says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    POTUS dumping on Kemp. Wow!!! He is brutal on Kemp!

  15. Dekester says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    Birx is looking rattled.

  16. Reserved55 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    Kaitlin Karl have a sad.

  17. Reserved55 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Birx, your numbers are Fake

    • Sharon says:
      April 23, 2020 at 7:11 pm

      Birx and Fauci should be hanging in the mall for all to see.

      We need a volunteer to pull on Fauci’s legs.

      Being lawn chairs and snacks to enjoy the sunlight.

  18. Magabear says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    To paraphrase President Gerald Ford, “F NYC”.

    Make up your own 6.8 billion deficit.

  19. Reserved55 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    Ask about Tara Reade, dufus.

  20. CNN_sucks says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Come on, PDJT. Let Gov Kemp do his job. Give them the guidelines and let businesses open on their own discretion.

  21. calbear84 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Oh here we go with the ELECTION in November!
    Sleepy guy in the basement LOL!

  22. Dekester says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    “ we have sleepy in his basement hiding” “ with the media covering for him”

    😂😂😂😂😂

  23. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:50 pm

  24. helmhood says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    A sleepy guy living in a basement: Joe Biden

    Good night, everyone. Trump just won the election.

  25. Reserved55 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:51 pm

  26. Raffaella says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    We have a “SLEEPY GUY IN A BASEMENT NOT MOVING AROUND”.OMG, I fell out of my chair laughing.

  27. Guyski says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    More going on between President Trump and Governor Kemp besides tattoo parlors and nail salons? 🤔

  28. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    China Joe Biden is getting a pass by the Dim’s lapdog media— for some reason

  29. Reserved55 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Bright ain’t too bright, Eric Ciaramella redux won’t work.

  30. technoaesthete says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    I loved the way PDJT ended the press conference!

  31. Tom says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    POTUS is upset

  32. treestar1313 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    I stumbled onto this video which says NY has more deaths than the top 5 highest population countries combined. Not so sure how relevant this figure is since many are hot countries and other differences. But it does look strange.

  33. romy911 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    Today was much more fun than yesterday.

  34. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:56 pm

  35. trumplandslide says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    Could someone explain to our government that their #1 job is NOT to keep us safe? We are not their children. It is our life and we should be able to live it like we see fit.

    The #1 job of government is to protect our rights and freedom.

    And they fail miserably at it.

  36. cjzak says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    PT: No questions from CNN. And then he turns away while the dork CNN reporter rudely shouts one anyway. Then Boom. He just points to another reporter and says next question. That just made my day!

  37. LKAinLA says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    Why is the US still cranking out vents? Now other countries are getting them after our tax payers paid for them to be made? This press conference is delusion. How sad our freedom is gone because of this bs and pretend academics. Americans are being financially ruined and they are all putting on a drama show. I am glad Gov Kemp is setting his citizens free.

  38. Joe Blow says:
    April 23, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    I hear sunlight is a great disinfectant for lots of things. 😉

  39. Reserved55 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    They’ve lost the film industry they sold to China

  40. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 7:04 pm

  41. Eaglet says:
    April 23, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    Can anyone tell me who the gentleman was that talked about the effect of sunlight on the virus?

  42. Sharon says:
    April 23, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    Fake f*cking slime.

    • Eaglet says:
      April 23, 2020 at 7:08 pm

      Unbelievable

    • MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
      April 23, 2020 at 7:10 pm

      His insurance policy might not cover all his expense….just saying plus they hold them out about 4 weeks until the dirt hits the casket.

      Richard Pryor…”we’re gathered here today to pay our respects to the dearly departed. He was dearly and he has departed. In other words the …is dead. “

  43. Reserved55 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 7:06 pm

  44. Zy says:
    April 23, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Dems to start jarring on da sun.

  45. Jase says:
    April 23, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    That was amazing. You could actually hear the panic in the voices of the MainSwampMedia presstitutes, when the new science guy gave his presentation on heat and sunlight killing the ChinaVirus.
    The thought of people being able to go outside horrified them.

  46. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 7:12 pm

  47. cheering4america says:
    April 23, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    The “gotcha” reporters are so rude to my favorite POTUS that I can no longer bear to watch these press conferences, so I appreciate all of you who endure it.

    Question: Has any reporter asked either Fauci or Birx at any time during this quarantine about the missed opportunity for increasing the immune systems of the population by cutting off our herd immunity? Has any reporter asked either of them if we would have been better – except perhaps for a few overworked hospitals in certain areas for a short period of time – if we had conducted business as usual, and protected the very vulnerable?

    Has any reporter asked Fauci or Birx if our staying-at-home hasn’t in fact guaranteed a 2nd wave by preventing the herd immunity? A doctor on Rush today said that our actions have guaranteed a 2nd wave.

    President Trump will be blamed whether the 2nd wave happens because of a mistake by quarantining or a perceived mistake of coming out of quarantining too soon (which in the Dims/media mind would be ever).

  48. otd says:
    April 23, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    Good evening folks.

    We, all of us must do major pushback against the Monster Bill Gates depopulation “vaccine!” Research him and his history with “Vaccines” and share it with friends and family

    We all must bombard the President’s White House email stating loud and clear FIRE Birx and Fauchi Now! They are frauds.

    And tell him Americans reject this “Vaccine!”

    This is life and death for our nation and Americans.

    Here is something from Gatewaypundit.com

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/save-america-president-trump-must-fire-dr-fauci-dr-birx-immediately-rip-garbage-models-hire-andres-tegnell-sweden/

    TO SAVE AMERICA President Trump Must Fire Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx Immediately, Rip Up Their Garbage Models and Hire Andres Tegnell from Sweden
    By Jim Hoft
    Published April 23, 2020 at 4:03pm
    With each new day it is apparent President Trump was misled by panic-stricken doctors with garbage models, irrational advice and little common sense.
    At each turn the geniuses have reduced their COVID-19 numbers after over-hyping their initial predictions.

    Just yesterday we learned that the experts were even off by a whole month on the first three deaths in the United States.

    thank you,
    God Bless you all

