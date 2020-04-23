Weekly Unemployment Claims Add Another 4.4 Million – Cumulative Virus Impact 26 Million New Claims…

Another painful week as the Dept. of Labor provides the latest data on jobs and the economy. For the week ending April 18, an additional 4.427 million Americans filed unemployment claims.

Over the past five weeks, more than 26 million Americans have filed unemployment insurance claims.

U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia issued the following statement:

“Today’s unemployment report shows continued, elevated unemployment claims caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Labor is continuing to provide guidance and support to the States as they implement the enhanced unemployment benefits under the CARES Act, with 44 States now paying the $600 additional weekly benefit provided by the Act.”

“The Department also continues to implement the paid leave requirements of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and has now initiated hundreds of cases to ensure workers receive what they’re entitled to under the law. As American businesses look to open up again under the guidelines presented by the White House last week, the Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration will continue to provide guidance and support to protect workers and ensure safe workplaces, backed up as necessary by appropriate use of OSHA’s enforcement authorities.”  (LINK)

141 Responses to Weekly Unemployment Claims Add Another 4.4 Million – Cumulative Virus Impact 26 Million New Claims…

  1. Perot Conservative says:
    April 23, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    Expensive experiment based on science guesswork.

    • nats1mom says:
      April 23, 2020 at 3:27 pm

      Agree! Agree! Spot on!

    • billrla says:
      April 23, 2020 at 3:35 pm

      Perot Conservative: Guesswork, yes. Science, not so sure. Ideology? Lots of that. Politics, a ton.

    • JohnCasper says:
      April 23, 2020 at 3:37 pm

      We are all simply disposable lab rats for Dr. FrankenFauci and IgorScarf

    • trumplandslide says:
      April 23, 2020 at 3:41 pm

      Guess work, yes, accident, no.

      It was carefully planned by the The Powers That Be (Soros/Gates/Xi/Big Pharma/ etc.)

      1. Release the virus in China from the lab and pretend it came from a wet market
      2. Keep international flights to/from Wuhan open, close down national flights
      3. Media, CDC, China, WHO to all downplay virus in the beginning so that it could spread widely, including the bald faced lie that it does not transmit human to human.
      4. Media, CDC and WHO to then exaggerate with wild guesses (millions will die!!!) to force governments to close the economy as the only “solution”.
      5. CDC and others to count 86 year old cancer patient in hospices as virus deaths
      6. Attack, belittle actual cheap, safe and effective cure (Hydroxychloroquine).
      7. Completely ignore that people with strong immune system have ZERO symptoms, under no circumstance allow natural solutions that strengthen immune system (Facebook bans links vitamin C infusions).
      8. Push the narrative (CDC, media, etc.) that it will go on forever and the ONLY solution is a completely untested vaccines, even though flu vaccines have maybe 30-70% effectiveness.

      The likelihood that all of the above happened by accident is 1 in a trillion. You have a better chance of winning the lottery 100 times in a row.

      • Ninja7 says:
        April 23, 2020 at 3:59 pm

        Trumplandslide, Asking for a friend, You wouldn’t have any numbers to play 🤗🤔

        Agree with most of what you say,
        Believe that the numbers in the models would have been more accurate if the anticipated seeding would have been completed.

        President Donald J Trump threw a huge monkey wrench into the simulations with the closing of flights from China, Than Italy, the EU, Great Britain, etc. The countries that did NOT ban / Close their borders are in a world of hurt.

        Out of ~billion people worldwide, less than 3 million tested positive for COVID-19. The entire world is shut down. Makes no sense.

        Believe that more is going on that we are not privy to.

        • trumplandslide says:
          April 23, 2020 at 4:20 pm

          You’re right. On top of that President Trump reduced the death count significantly by promoting Hydroxychloroquine. Remember that the CDC wanted to wait a WHOLE YEAR, before making it available?

          We can thank President Trump for having it available within 24 hours rather than a year. It saved countless lives.

        • FrankieZee says:
          April 23, 2020 at 4:33 pm

          If more is going on than we are led to believe, you would think that thousands would be lying in the streets dead. Is Trump preparing a trap for all of them, or has he been had by this Virus? Is he preparing us for a war with China, probably a Biological One? This is not making any sense to me now.

      • Bob Guzzardi says:
        April 23, 2020 at 4:30 pm

        Not one of the well-coiffed Media Millionaires has missed a paycheck.
        Not one government employee, not one government bureaucrat, not one political appointee, not one elected official , including AOC and her staff, the Squad, Bernie Sanders and his team, has missed a paycheck.
        Not one pontificating Academic has missed a paycheck.
        26.000,000 no paycheck

      • stripmallgrackle says:
        April 23, 2020 at 6:06 pm

        Well, what would you have done?

        Open borders, expanding welfare rolls, and promises of new service sector jobs just doesn’t sell that well with voters when unemployment is 3%. On top of that, the nutjob in the White House is actually bringing manufacturing jobs back to the US economy instead of just talking about it, like he’s supposed to be doing.

        It makes it kind of hard to fluff your stock value by keeping expenses down with competition from cheap immigrant labor, while you’re using the social safety net to guarantee market share for your products.

        What’s worse, people you’ve trusted with certain responsibilities, and whom you’ve been very generous to over the years, are about to nominate a presidential candidate that can’t put two coherent sentences together.

        And you’re getting tired of listening to your public sector globalist friends whine about “nationalism” at cocktail parties.

        So, what would you do?

    • bertdilbert says:
      April 23, 2020 at 4:32 pm

      26 million not paying into SS, Medicare and other taxes. Total disaster.

      • L4grasshopper says:
        April 23, 2020 at 4:50 pm

        And their employers……….

        • bertdilbert says:
          April 23, 2020 at 4:52 pm

          Most here do not understand the employer gets socked for those taxes too.

          • GB Bari says:
            April 23, 2020 at 5:22 pm

            I might bet against you on that point.

            I think most folks who have the wherewithal to regularly visit & read CTH also know that employers contribute half of the required 15% SSA contribution per employee.

            It’s just MHO, but we are referring to the relative knowledge level / intelligence of our Treepers versus those who only visit MSM & Establishment-friendly websites.

            I put Treepers above the average. Yes I am biased. 🙂

            • bertdilbert says:
              April 23, 2020 at 6:57 pm

              Most people do not do payroll and pay the taxes. The average person who gets a paycheck has no idea what happens on the other side. When I say “most” I only have to be 51% 🙂

              I am not putting down the intellect of people posting here. At best probably 75% know that the employer pays SS tax on top of what the employee pays.

    • stripmallgrackle says:
      April 23, 2020 at 5:29 pm

      When you can’t do double blind testing to check a hunch, open Excel and start punching in your best guesses, I always say. Either way, you can still produce a dazzling PowerPoint presentation.

    • GB Bari says:
      April 23, 2020 at 5:52 pm

      A caller on Rush’s show today said that President Trump has apparently not had any other virology / immunology experts come in and “cross-examine” Fauci to show that there are valid points of view that significantly differ from Fauci’s. I think the caller had some valid points.

      Bottom line is that continued shutdown is unwarranted and not supported by the facts as now are a matter of record, rather than estimates based on fallacious models. Fauci has been given too large a national platform and should be removed from the front line.

      Are we now being subjected to continued shutdown because the President now sees the data and knows better but is trying to “save face” by NOT pressing the governors to cease and desist with their unconstitutional fascism and release the public to get back to business? Is PDJT really unaware of the significant amount of expert medical opinion that conflicts with Fauci? For me, it’s hard to accept that he is. It is easier to accept that he is pursuing some other “good” agenda…..

  2. calbear84 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    Data out of Los Angeles and Santa Clara County, CA shows 50X more cases than the models were based on. So the true mortality rate for the Wu Flu not 5%, but 01.%, same as the regular flu. Unless you’re at risk, you can resume your normal activities. Hospitals will not be overrun. TRUMP WINS again.

  3. treestar1313 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    How many claims were from the delay of the small business loan funding? Thanks Nanzi – oh yeah, she said that McConnell was the one who delayed it, after she praised the demonrats for halting it while in front of her freezer.

  4. calbear84 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    That’s supposed to be “0.1%”

  5. gingergal says:
    April 23, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    Ugh. I don’t like giving the enemy things to gloat about, especially before an election.

  6. L4grasshopper says:
    April 23, 2020 at 3:31 pm

    The bigger problem is that most of these folks will STAY on unemployment because it is paying more….and in many cases MUCH more….than what they earned while working.

    Many businesses on the cliff needing to open quickly when they can will be unable to because many, if not most, of their employees will refuse to come back to a smaller paycheck working than what they are getting now.

  7. Han Solo says:
    April 23, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    Extrapolate NY antibody data to the US, that’s 0.091% mortality; flu ~0.1%
    0.096 = 47178 deaths / (0.139 * 350M US population);
    and we know that numerator is ‘generous’ thanks to the liberal CDC guidance…

    y’all pissed yet?
    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-new-york/new-york-test-of-3000-people-finds-14-with-coronavirus-antibodies-idUSKCN2252WN?fbclid=IwAR3lpdLijgvVRZB9cF-DXHaP3KDOrQjGgSWAHWU5dmpjV1bU9fbtwUnL30k

    • Sentient says:
      April 23, 2020 at 4:11 pm

      14% prevalence in a city of 8.4 mil would be 1.176 mil total infections. 11,000 dead = about .93% infection fatality rate.

      • czecharthur says:
        April 23, 2020 at 4:21 pm

        If we counted the FLU death the same way we count Wuhan virus deaths they would also be much higher. These scammers are scientist the same way as the Climate Change tricksters.

      • GH says:
        April 23, 2020 at 5:00 pm

        I see everyone is good at 7th grade math. My question is…DOES IT MATTER-you can’t trust the numbers.

        Better start bonding with like minded people in your area and come up with a plan to support one another.

  8. adam says:
    April 23, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    As the results from widespread testing come out they will try to argue that asymptomatic cases are still contagious, or might be contagious or … something … anything. Did anyone else notice how we went from “flatten the curve” to “stop the virus?”

    Trump’s plan for reopening is excellent but they’re succeeding in drawing attention away from it. CBZ treatment has been very helpful but now they found some sloppy science (excluding the Zn) to help them out. They will try to draw attention from these results, too.

    How can they do this? What kind of horrible person thinks THIS is OK? The virus is real but the panic was manufactured. I’m beyond disgusted.

    • TMonroe says:
      April 23, 2020 at 3:49 pm

      “Did anyone else notice how we went from “flatten the curve” to “stop the virus?””

      This, and acting like a vaccine equals the only acceptable restart to things (along with people talking like it’s a cure).

    • WVNed says:
      April 23, 2020 at 3:55 pm

      You aint seen nothing yet. And yes there are plenty of people stupid enough to fall for it.
      Soon they will be claiming they succeeded in stopping the virus. That is why nothing happened. Not because it was mostly a fiction.

      Next will be offered extended benefits sponsored by the democrats. Lazy people can be bought easily and cheaply.

      I might point out none of the dirty democrats have gone to prison yet. The swamp will get Trump, and they don’t care how many of us die to do it.

      • decisiontime16 says:
        April 23, 2020 at 4:33 pm

        “One nation under God” – churches closed

        “With liberty” – lockdown

        “And justice for all – Roger Stone. Anyone else?

    • Ninja7 says:
      April 23, 2020 at 4:28 pm

      Adam, IIRC The patients were on ventilators before they were given HCQ, Kinda of late, the cocktail of HCQ+Z-pack (+optional Znc) is given to prevent one going on ventilators.

      Again HCQ is dirt cheap, and as Sundance so eloquently states there are trillions at stake, maybe in this case 100s of billions, on the low end.🤔🤔

  9. James Street says:
    April 23, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    Notice how the mainstream media doesn’t show an endless parade of victims who are being hurt by this shut down. I haven’t seen one person interviewed in the news.

    In fact that’s what made President Trump’s video “‘Let them eat ice cream.’ – Nancy Antoinette” so powerful. It showed people whose lives had been destroyed juxtaposed with Nancy Pelosi talking about her $24,000 refrigerator and gourmet ice cream.

  10. ejay says:
    April 23, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    When Fauci and Pence praise ‘the American people’ today for their hard work in this tragic farce, consider the insult and indignity of praising hostages or prisoners for being compliant.

    • L4grasshopper says:
      April 23, 2020 at 4:20 pm

      Maybe Nancy will hand out some ice cream!

    • Krystal says:
      April 23, 2020 at 4:24 pm

      Our hard work? We had no choice in the matter. What is wrong with Pence? Fauci I understand he is a loser but be great if OAN would ask both of them if they would give up their paychecks and share the hard work and pain.

      • GH says:
        April 23, 2020 at 5:06 pm

        Been telling ya’ll for 3 years that Pence is not who you think is his

        • GB Bari says:
          April 23, 2020 at 6:35 pm

          You are wrong, IMHO.

          Pence is exactly who you see here. He is a “nice guy”, being loyal to the President.

          Pence is NOT a bold leader who takes calculated risks or collects a lot of disparate opinion and then makes a decision based on gut instincts.

          He is a risk avoider who makes safe decisions and tries to satisfy everyone….except when he is working for a stronger leader like President Trump. THEN, Pence is willing to go along with the leaders decisions…because he (Pence) can satisfy himself AND say he was following orders.

          I don’t see VP Mike Pence as being bold enough to covertly undermine the President.

  11. nerveman says:
    April 23, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    So……I guess I’ll say it.
    Trump had China capitulating on the biggest trade deal in history. The U.S.
    economy was making historic gains. The Democrats failed at impeachment
    and were exposed for what they are………Coup plotters. Then this virus
    comes along and overshadows the trade deal. Destroys the U.S. economy
    and takes the attention away from all the new documents exposing the
    Phony Russian hoax. What are the odds?

    • TMonroe says:
      April 23, 2020 at 3:51 pm

      The same as Epstein’s prison films malfunctioning. (Maybe both he and the film will be coded as covid casualties)

    • mostlyogauge says:
      April 23, 2020 at 3:57 pm

      I still think this was the insurance policy.

    • adam says:
      April 23, 2020 at 4:24 pm

      It’s easy for us to point out the effect this had on the US economy (horrible) but the entire world has been affected. It seems that China succeeded in simply lowering the water level for everybody else but themselves. They acted as an incubator, sure, but their population is so huge and their disdain for human life so great that it was an obvious move for them.

      Trump’s beginning to speak more about being “attacked” now and I don’t think it’s a coincidence. They wanted a huge war and it will take a lot of lying and deception (on OUR part) to avoid one at this point.

      What would the WORLD do if it were confirmed this was a intentional biological attack?

      • nerveman says:
        April 23, 2020 at 4:45 pm

        Yeah he was saying “Invisible Enemy” while shutting down the border nearly at the same time. Plus the increased actions against drug smuggling is another possible tell. I just say a prayer daily that he wins. If he doesn’t we have already slipped into socialism as these current measures will never go away.

      • trumplandslide says:
        April 23, 2020 at 4:45 pm

        See my post earlier. It WAS planned, but President Trump is not so much the target but he is one of the key opponent of the NWO/globalists/Big Pharma alliance.

        They are are coming for us (give up your rights, only if you use our vaccines can you work) and President Trump is in the way.

  12. bullnuke says:
    April 23, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Twilight Zone stuff. First it was stay at home to flatten the curve (hospital utilization). Then stay sequestered to lower death total. Now the government wants to stop people getting sick before we reopen. Are there any adults left with basic common sense to say this isn’t normal? I guess people can do what Cuomo said…get an essential job.

    • Ninja7 says:
      April 23, 2020 at 4:16 pm

      bullnuke, Hard to do if you shouldn’t leave the house. 🤗🤔🤔 Yes a snark.

      JSMH Are there any grownups around with that very rare commodity called common sense?

  13. Dave Radetsky says:
    April 23, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    This unemployment situation is so sad. I wish more people learned a lesson I had to learn when I was very young and got into financial trouble. I vowed get out of debt and never go into it again. I worked my tail off to get out of debt and even pay off my home. I changed my lifestyle to live as inexpensively as I could without totally wiping out a few luxuries. I built a nest egg and have been glad I did so many times. When I lost my job in the early part of Obama’s administration I went a long time before I could find a decent job, but between no debt and a nest egg we were able to get by on the modest income from the work I was able to get. This current situation is also making me thankful we had made the choices we’ve made. We’re not wealthy but we’re okay. I hope many others have learned those lessons over the years because this type of situation can come up suddenly (as we have seen with coronavirus) and I hate to think of people having to make extreme decisions in the middle of the crisis. We have a neighbor who is a pilot and his wife is in a good job but non-essential, too, and they’ve been selling things just to pay their bills. It’s very sad to watch and somehow I don’t think things will bounce back as fast as people think. I hope I’m wrong.

    • mostlyogauge says:
      April 23, 2020 at 4:02 pm

      Dave, I feel like we have lived and learned the same lessons together. We are not wealthy by any stretch of the imagination, but we are okay too. Aside from our “new” 2016 vehicle, everything we have is paid for. A lot of the choices we made were painful out of necessity. I, too, was out of work for an extended period of time when you were and did what I could, when I could, to earn what I could, to keep our heads above water. That paid off. No debt except for our “new” car. I now have a decent job but know I could be doing better salary wise, but am grateful I have the job, the paycheck, and the health insurance.

      • Dave Radetsky says:
        April 23, 2020 at 4:20 pm

        You bring up a good point. We don’t have employer-provided health insurance. I’m 63 so I’m not eligible for Medicare. My wife and I have to pay a lot for coverage. Right now it’s over $900 per month PER PERSON with a $2500 deductible. We were fortunate that the rates only went up about 5% this year but the deductible actually went down from $5000. That was good for us since I’ve been fighting cancer for 5 years, although a few months ago the doctor told me I’m now in remission. I appreciate your story mostlyogauge and wish you the best. We have 2 cars, one 26 years old and one 15 years old. Fortunately they run perfectly. I take good care of them because it’s so expensive to replace them.

        Thanks for the comment. I think we’re of the same mind!

      • riverelf says:
        April 23, 2020 at 4:31 pm

        Thanks for the personal stories, they give a broader view.

        As a family we have supported (enabled) a lovable fella who cannot-cannot-CANNOT manage his finances (did I say cannot?) for well over two decades of ups and downs and mostly downs. It has put us in a financially precarious position many many times, including now.

        WuWHOFlu struck….and he went out after a year of nearly no paid gigs and got himself a friggin’ job with GrubHub. Miserable? Yes. Making money? YES.

        Don’t ever ignore the hidden blessings in terrible situations; these are clues from HIM.

    • teabag14 says:
      April 23, 2020 at 4:16 pm

      My husband and I have a similar story. You hit the nail on the head with these words: “This current situation is also making me thankful we had made the choices we’ve made.”. It’s ALL about choices. Learn now to be prepared or learn later. Your choice.

    • Krystal says:
      April 23, 2020 at 4:27 pm

      Excellent advice. My grandparents who lived through the depression and my frugal parents tried to teach us this but I did not take it fully to heart. I am okay but wished I had listened.

    • TheGhostofBelleStarr says:
      April 23, 2020 at 4:38 pm

      Good on you. You have good ethics and are responsible. Then you people like my ex brother and sister in law. In 20 years they filled bankruptcy twice. They both made very good money as Youth Prison employees for State of Cal. They had several motor homes, boats, Harleys, belonged to expensive duck and hunting clubs, great vacations…filled bankruptcy twice. He died several years ago and she’s collecting both their pensions, about $6K a month. She travels and has bought a second house…some people are losers and come out smelling like a rose. They will answer for it in the end…to God.

  14. BuckNutGuy says:
    April 23, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    You can’t make an omelette without breaking 26MM eggs

  15. Puzzled says:
    April 23, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    Jim Jones couldn’t have done better. Everyone screaming at the one next to them, drink the Kool-Aid. And the ones that wouldn’t were forced.

  16. Seneca the Elder says:
    April 23, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Rush has been absolutely phenomenal of late and it’s a blessing to have someone of his voice and stature relaying the TRUTH about this phony pandemic.
    He said today that someday we/they are going to be debating why on earth the Government overreacted the way that they did to what was essentially the FLU.
    Kudos also to Mark Levin who is now calling us Corona Deniers™ the new “Resistance.”
    In NY many of us feel that Comrade Emperor Cuomo is never going to end the Lock Down.
    He’s lucky, the weather turned colder this week. The natives are definitely getting restless.
    At least the ones who live above the Downstate plague center. (Downstate= NYC, Westchester, Nassau and Rockland Counties). Their numbers skew the entire USA.

    • Will says:
      April 23, 2020 at 4:11 pm

      Brit Hume saying the same thing, as many people have posted links to over the last couple of days. Even some in the MSM are figuring this farce out.

    • kallibella says:
      April 23, 2020 at 4:47 pm

      Rush made so much sense today, as he has so many times.

      He interviewed VP Pence and he asked Pence about the studies that have come out showing a large % of people having been exposed and had the virus such that antibodies are present in their blood. The bringing up of these data/studies to Pence was to see if the task force he leads takes these things into account.
      I was not impressed by Pence’s answer. He basically said that the task force is aware of these data points. But what is obvious to me is that they appear not to take it seriously if they don”t agree with their carefully crafted shut down narrative.
      I have arrived at the point that I don’t want to hear another word out the mouths of any so-called expert in the daily pressers. Don’t want to hear about ventilators and the “most vulnerable” among us. The “vulnerable” have reached upwards of 26M and climbing and for them the voice of reason is absent. Even the President’s message of opening up the economy is losing steam because whenever he says something encouraging and hopeful, the experts come up to the podium to contradict what POTUS previously said.

      It’s so discouraging. My hubby is still working from home, but his team has already started to be affected, furloughs, and pretty soon when he is done with current project, he is not sure what is next.

      May the Lord have mercy on all of us!

  17. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    April 23, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    Contrary to Secretary Scalia’s claims, these unemployment levels are not the result of the Wuhan virus. They are the consequence of facially unconstitutional “shut down” and “stay at home” orders issued by State Tyrants who believe themselves endowed in “emergencies” with totalitarian powers beyond anything King George’s Royal Governors (the ones we overthrew) ever dreamed they had.

  19. Sharon says:
    April 23, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    Millions of new jobless.

    Wow.

    I’m all shocked and stuff.

    Unanticipated consequences in the world of the modelers, I suppose.

    Those figures shouldn’t even be carried as news of any kind. I guessed weeks ago that when 90% of businesses/goods and services/etc were forcibly shut down that it was send unemployment stats into the wild blue yonder. I guess I’m clairvoyant ‘r sumpin’.

    The unemployment figures are just the fat, fat shadow cast by the quickly growing tree. The name of the tree is: Destroying the Economy of the United States of America.

    The figures are a feature. They are not a bug. The shadow is big. And will get bigger.

    I’m checking through my several items of sturdy shoes and walking sticks to be sure I can quickly choose the ones in which I will walk until I can’t walk any more, when everyone hits the road like back in the ’30s depression. I have a good solid hardwood walking stick, too, which might have a variety of uses.

  20. wee2low says:
    April 23, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    So basically the “opening up the country” narrative seems to have faded quickly. I wonder when shop owners are just going to starting opening en masse? If your a store owner, what do you have to lose at this point? Except everything you’ve worked for if it’s not already gone.

    • mostlyogauge says:
      April 23, 2020 at 4:08 pm

      I’m already seeing more people out and about, more people at stores, more cars on the road, etc. Now, we just need to get the local retail open along with restaurants and such. This is such a farce. I’m thinking that people are just going to continue to start to do stuff with the attitude that the gummint can eff off.

    • California Joe says:
      April 23, 2020 at 4:19 pm

      Not a single Democrat Governor is going to open unless President Trump uses the leverage he has with H1B Visa immigration stopping tech workers from India that Apple, Microsoft and Google need and refusing to bailout revenue shortfalls for deliberately tardy States like California which with 40 million residents and the 5th largest economy in the world was barely scratched by the Covid-19 virus! Don’t bailout states that are deliberately sabotaging their economy to hurt President Trump!!! Isn’t that exactly what Obama would do if the circumstances were reversed?

  21. soozword says:
    April 23, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    I sure hope and pray the President dumps Fauci and Birx today and pivots to REAL medical doctors who have had REAL success treating REAL patients. This phony baloney stuff is getting very old, Mr. President!!!

  22. California Joe says:
    April 23, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    Gov. Newsom in California isn’t even thinking of ending the shutdown. Today, he said that Coronavirus doesn’t have a timetable and California barely had any Covid-19 impact. About 1,300 deaths over 10 weeks and most of them were elderly people in nursing homes or terminal with heart failure, kidney failure, lung cancer and other end of life issues. President Trump had no problem publicly hitting Gov. Kemp but tip-toes with Newsom. By promising federal taxpayers are going to bailout revenue shortfalls for deliberately tardy states like California and allow tech companies like Apple, Google and Microsoft to continue importing Indian tech workers President Trump is giving away any LEVERAGE he has with Democrat governors who are deliberately trying to sabotage the economy and President Trump’s election chances. Pressure has to be applied to Newsom and the others or else they will drag out the hoax until November 3rd!

  23. TheGhostofBelleStarr says:
    April 23, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    This is horrendously ridiculous self inflicted suicide. I mean you’d think this bug was sone super virulent Ebola spreading like wildfire. It isn’t !

  24. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 4:16 pm

  25. MIKE says:
    April 23, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    This is painful. I’ve only been furloughed to 3 days a week of work, But I relied heavily on a few hours of OT every week to make all the ends meet.
    Son has been laid off weeks ago too, yet I still consider us blessed, compared to what others are having to endure.
    May good fortune be bestowed on us all, when this is over, and before they invent the next “crisis”.

  26. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 4:19 pm

  28. L4grasshopper says:
    April 23, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    Given that self employed individuals can’t apply for unemployment, the number of people hurt by this self inflicted economic bomb is likely over 30 million by now.

    • Krystal says:
      April 23, 2020 at 4:35 pm

      I think under the new ‘pandemic” money approved by congress that independent contractors can now apply (at least in NY) My daughter has been waiting weeks to be approved for her claim as real estate agents have been put out of work. NYS is the worst.

      • L4grasshopper says:
        April 23, 2020 at 4:58 pm

        You might be correct….but since this is being done using the *existing* State unemployment compensation infrastructure….which is NOT set up to handle self employed…getting the checks to folks like your daughter might take quite a while.

        • Krystal says:
          April 23, 2020 at 5:31 pm

          I know! There is now a special Pandemic form she has to fill out. Still waiting. I have a neighbor furloughed and he is getting unemployment and an extra $600 for pandemic. He is was not an independent contractor though.

  29. kallibella says:
    April 23, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    A little while ago the governor of Illinois told us he is extending stay at home order until the end of May. ANOTHER MONTH of this in Illinois. The changes are not all that different from the current situation. We all MUST wear face covering from the age of 2 and up when in public when social distancing is not possible.
    He talked about minimizing the number of DEATHS. This is not about flattening the curve, which he said we have pretty much done and have hospital capacity. This has become a thing of preventing people from dying!!! How is that even possible? the government prevents people from dying from a bug????

    I am so outraged! And I am becoming very concerned about this situation for another whole month, at which point the restrictions are evaluated and phased out.
    Our lives have been disrupted with untold and unintended damage still to become evident.

    • L4grasshopper says:
      April 23, 2020 at 4:59 pm

      The people of Illinois get the government they elected.

      • kallibella says:
        April 23, 2020 at 5:04 pm

        This is the people outside the Chicagoland area do not deserve this government. This- pathetic government is courtesy of the libs in Chicago-Cook county mostly.
        I never voted for this governor. But here I am suffering the consequences of the libs forced on me.

  30. pucecatt says:
    April 23, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    This is a disaster , I’m thankful my husband is still working ( family business ) , we have not received our stimulus check as of today , which is fine . I do worry about people not in a situation like we are and I couldn’t even imagine the anguish, worry and just utterly terrified right now . It breaks my heart , this could have been handled differently. Isolate the elderly and the compromised would have been the better route . I want Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx to be held accountable for their fault numbers and bogus science. They are responsible for this clusterfuck and need to own it . They have blood on their hands along with China .

    • Ad rem says:
      April 23, 2020 at 5:04 pm

      Found your comment in the bin…. 😦 (Probably was the “f” word at the end that did it.)

      • pucecatt says:
        April 23, 2020 at 5:58 pm

        Ohh lol .. I think we are adults here and can handle a little sailor talk under these circumstances 😎🇺🇸❤️🤍💙

        • GB Bari says:
          April 23, 2020 at 6:54 pm

          A lot of us adults still do not like or approve of having to see the word in print. There are plenty of ways to imply it yet not be so explicit.

          Such as clusterf*ck, clusterf–k, etc. You get the idea. It also ensures you do not run afoul of WP’s built-in “bad word” triggers.

          Just making a suggestion. YMMV.

      • pucecatt says:
        April 23, 2020 at 5:58 pm

        Ohh lol .. I think we are adults here and can handle a little sailor talk under these circumstances 😎🇺🇸❤️🤍💙

  31. TexSwede says:
    April 23, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    Dr. Fauci and Brix are infectious disease experts. Their whole life’s work is focused on the detection and treatment of these types of pandemic diseases. Their perspective (and those politicians like Andrew Cuomo who are disciples) is limited by this fact. What is troubling, is that based on their behavior and advice, only COVID-19 deaths have any significance. They don’t consider any other cause of death in their recommendations. A person who commits suicide or dies from stress related illness because they lost a job, income, savings, home, etc. is of no consequence when they consider societal action. They don’t even consider the other harm (economic) they are causing to the living. It reminds me of the old saying that when you’re a hammer everything you encounter is a nail. When you’re a doctor like these two everything you consider is formed by their single minded obsession with the virus. We need other medical and health experts with a broader perspective involved in the decisions about the harm the lockdowns and police state are causing and not just these biased doctors. Lift the police state lockdowns.

  32. Bob Guzzardi says:
    April 23, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    Not one of the well-coiffed Media Millionaires has missed a paycheck.
    Not one government employee, not one government bureaucrat, not one political appointee, not one elected official , including AOC and her staff, the Squad, Bernie Sanders and his team, has missed a paycheck.
    Not one pontificating Academic has missed a paycheck.
    Not one COVID-19 Modeler has missed a paycheck.

    26.000,000 no paycheck

    The Modelers, and the Media have given the Administrative Bureaucrats power over the entire economy and our lives that we have never seen; they are planning to “fundamentally change” the USA.

    The narrative may change if government employees, media, academics stop getting their paychecks. But who knows. Many may be willing to sacrifice themselves and their families for “The Revolution”; it would not be the first time that rank and file true believers were sacrificed by the Central Committee.

  33. Paul in Boston says:
    April 23, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    Once the tax revenue in the blue states starts to collapse so that they can’t pay government employees, they will suddenly get religion and reopen, but not before then. Mitch McConnel has already announced that he will not allow bailouts of the states for their payrolls and pensions. That should increase the level of screaming to 11 when taxes fail.

  34. TexSwede says:
    April 23, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    I have been a little disappointed in Gov. Abbott (my gov in Texas) for seeming to be too slow to open things up. Happy to hear him say this afternoon that the first week in May people will be able to visit movie theatres, restaurants, salons, etc. Sounds like next week he will be significantly altering his stay at home orders. One of the reasons he is targeting May 4th is that business owners have advised they will need a week to prepare to reopen. Sounds like the right direction.

    • L4grasshopper says:
      April 23, 2020 at 5:01 pm

      Are theaters and restaurants that open going to have to restrict patrons in order to keep people from being too close to each other?

  35. Blind no Longer says:
    April 23, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    I don’t believe any of this anymore. What is this? Is this a bio weapon and they are afraid to tell us because of the panic it will cause. Is this about vaccinations? Is this about getting rid of Donald Trump? Is China making their move to take over the world?

    I’ve never heard of a respiratory virus that causes severe blood clots and stroke in younger people and severe pneumonia in older adults. WHAT the hell is this????

    We HAVE GOT to go back to work, to some sense of normalcy to get back on the right track before it’s too late!!!!! I can’t take this anymore…..rant off

  36. William says:
    April 23, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    If someone had told Trump on his first day on the job that he would be entering a reelection campaign season with an unemployment figure of over 25 million people, I think he would have had an immediate uncontrollable bowel movement.

  37. mandy says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    “Nebraska sees nearly 4,000 drop in jobless claims last week”

    “According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the number of Nebraskans who filed claims for unemployment last week totaled 12,340.

    Thursday’s numbers showed a decrease that totaled 3,939 compared to the 16,279 claims during the week of April 1”

    https://www.1011now.com/content/news/Nebraska-sees-nearly-4000-drop-in-jobless-claims–569885321.html

  38. Magabear says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    “Today’s unemployment report shows continued, elevated unemployment claims caused by the coronavirus pandemic.”

    Correction. Today’s unemployment report shows continued, elevated unemployment claims caused by the dumbest reaction to a virus in the history of human history.

