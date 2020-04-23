Weekly Unemployment Claims Add Another 4.4 Million – Cumulative Virus Impact 26 Million New Claims…

Another painful week as the Dept. of Labor provides the latest data on jobs and the economy. For the week ending April 18, an additional 4.427 million Americans filed unemployment claims.

Over the past five weeks, more than 26 million Americans have filed unemployment insurance claims.

U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia issued the following statement:

“Today’s unemployment report shows continued, elevated unemployment claims caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Labor is continuing to provide guidance and support to the States as they implement the enhanced unemployment benefits under the CARES Act, with 44 States now paying the $600 additional weekly benefit provided by the Act.” “The Department also continues to implement the paid leave requirements of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and has now initiated hundreds of cases to ensure workers receive what they’re entitled to under the law. As American businesses look to open up again under the guidelines presented by the White House last week, the Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration will continue to provide guidance and support to protect workers and ensure safe workplaces, backed up as necessary by appropriate use of OSHA’s enforcement authorities.” (LINK)