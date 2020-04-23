New York Coronavirus Test Shows State-Wide 14% Infection Rate – New York City 21% – Data Indicates Mortality Rate 0.5%…

Earlier today New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released initial data from 3,000 people tested for COVID-19 antibodies throughout the state. Interestingly, though not surprisingly, the field tests were conducted on the general public who were visiting retail supermarkets and box stores (WalMart, Target, Costco, etc.). The resulting data falls directly in line with previous CTH analysis of human interface.
The preliminary New York results show a state-wide infection rate of 13.9 percent within the sample. Which would extend to 2.7 million people state-wide. With that infection rate, the mortality rate from the infection would drop to 0.5 percent.
The samples show an infection rate in New York City is 21.2 percent. [WATCH]
(VIA CBS) – New York’s first survey of coronavirus antibodies shows that 13.9% of those tested in the state had coronavirus antibodies in their system, meaning they have contracted and recovered from the virus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. That suggests that 2.7 million people have been infected statewide.
The survey was taken from a sample size of about 3,000 people found outside their homes, shopping at essential businesses, such as grocery stores, which remain open. Results show antibodies in 12% of women and 15.9% of men, but a disproportionate rate of antibodies in black and Latino New Yorkers.(more)
(Reuters) “If the infection rate is 13.9 percent, then it changes the theories of what the death rate is if you get infected,” Cuomo told a daily briefing.
The survey targeted people who were out shopping, but not working, meaning they were not essential workers like grocery clerks or bus drivers but were more likely to test positive for antibodies than someone isolated at home, Cuomo said. (read more)
The direct result of this survey is that 14 percent of people in New York who interacted with retail supermarket cashiers were previously infected with the Coronavirus; or carried the coronavirus antibodies…
REPEATING – There are few high-traffic businesses more densely populated than grocery stores. In fact, within the U.S. economy retail supermarkets have the highest foot traffic of any business sector in the entire economy; that’s just an empirical fact…. and the coronavirus impact increased that foot traffic by an average of 40 percent. Now, stop and think about this logically & apply a large dose of common sense. Think about human-to-human interface.
♦First, with approximately 90 percent of the total U.S. population penetrating through grocery outlets; and with 100% of that massive number of consumers going through checkout lanes; if the COVID-19 viral strain was as significant as claimed by the worst-case data, then supermarket cashiers would have been the highest exposed profession of U.S. workers in the entire nation. There wouldn’t even be a close second place.
Considering that metric; and considering the overall population penetration & density within the business operation; there has not been an employee-based business disruption due to the coronavirus. Put another way: the coronavirus has not stopped the function of the highest human interface occupation in the entire U.S. economy.
♦Secondly, think about the businesses that are closed; perhaps think about your job that may have been shut down…. now frame your risk based on the supermarket example as highest human interface and highest population penetration in any business field.
If the #1 at risk industry has operated, essentially without disruption and with almost zero substantive mitigation, while carrying the largest population exposure rate, then all other less-exposed business operations would have significantly less operational risk.
Why would anyone be concerned about opening their business?
If you take the factual outcome of the retail food industry as a measure, it would follow that other than a few proximity businesses which may need prudent modifications or remain temporarily closed (ex. modified airplane seating, concerts, stadiums or capacity seating venues etc), then all other businesses should immediately resume operations.
No other business segment within the economy is as exposed to the population as the retail food business; and yet supermarkets operated without issue.
So why shouldn’t all businesses immediately get back to work?
Perhaps a few initial modifications might be needed; but not much, and not for long.
Think about it….
I love driving down the Long Island Expressway, under the LED signs that post the stay at home propaganda, watching hundreds of cars race by in either direction in defiance of those orders.
Plenty of Americans going to work, going about their business, while governor cheeseball can go somewhere else.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Neither here nor there comment….I reside in the Nashville TN area. Traffic reports are a regular feature of the radio station I listen to on and off throughout the day. I sort of had a light bulb flash over my head the other day when I thought that what I was NOT hearing was any description of the traffic being much lighter than “normal”.
It is, of course. With school out and everyone on voluntary house arrest, the interstates here — 40, 24, and 65 — are all running at volumes seen only on Sundays 🙂
Maybe the traffic reporters don’t want to say something that makes their jobs unnecessary?
LikeLiked by 7 people
I live in the same area as you and traffic has been so light lately with no police out for the most part that I can actually enjoy my widebody C7… a big deal to me. It’s triple black grasshopper, so if you see me flying by wave! L 😀 L
But, it’s been business as usual and other than seeing all the fraidy cat democraps nothing has really felt any different to me. It’s time for the madness of this real and mild coronahoax to come to an abrupt halt!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
haha yep, was driving there earlier with the wife, and we were having fun playing “guess the snowflake”. We would venture a guess with each car we came upon, whether or not the driver would be “cowering in place” inside his/her/ vehicle (alone may I add) with his mask of invincibility.
Man the amount of sheep ripe for the slaughter here in NY is beyond comprehension. We had a good laugh. But it was one of those things that both hurt and felt good at the same time.
-Escape from New York
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was glad you ended up after the laughing part with how it hurts at the same time. I feel the same way every day when I see different snowflakes all decked out for “protection” in their DIRTY gloves and masks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So true. And the latest thing I’m noticing is that people are now hanging the mask right below nose level. Saw MANY today. Its almost as if they know their dirty little mask isn’t doing anything but they just “feel the need” to comply or something. And then there are the ones who I think rather enjoy the “trendiness” of masking up and feeling a little “tingle” down there when they slip behind their face curtain.
LikeLike
Wonder if that is to breathe easier?
Dirty mask = clogged mask.
LikeLike
I felt the same way today seeing the impotent and petty “STAY AT HOME” command over I40 in the gorgeous Blue Ridge Mountains.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And just like that, all of those Cuomo for President chants fade to black..
LikeLiked by 7 people
But… but, but he’s got his purple tie on! Surely he’s still going to be the nominee… lol
I’m seriously thinking that they are going to bring out krooked killery.
Just because they want to LIVE.
LikeLike
Those calls were fading before this, the new one to get the call to replace Biden was Newsom.
I think Cuomo’s actions are very unpopular through NYS, I know he is absolutely hated in the northern areas of the state.
LikeLike
Yeah but Cuoma fading leads to s chance of a nuclear leak in Japan and the reappearance of Hillzzilla.
LikeLike
Wait until Indian Point is gone.
LikeLike
The cure is killing a patient who could have been prescribed “take 2 aspirins drink plenty of fluids and if you get worse, call me.”
This shutdown SHOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Put the lime in the coconut and call me in the morning”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly!
LikeLike
Agreed, and it would appear that the number of deaths is being over recorded, because no proper autopsies are being carried out, which would identify the true cause of death and to what extent, if any, CV 19 is a contributory factor.
If the number of deaths is artifically too high, due to the assumption that the person died of CV19, we may be looking at a mortality rate of around 0.3% (or even below that), ie., a bad seasonal flu rate.
We will never know what the mortalirty rate is unless full autopsies are carried out, and there is extensive random nationwide testing of the population. Unless that happens, one can be sure there will be a cover up.
LikeLike
You think he realized what he was admitting?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly!
LikeLike
I’ve known him for a long time, he has never been a smart person, more of a bully than a smart guy, just like Fredo, and his father before them. Self awareness is not a Cuomo trait. Wise guys are more their speed, if you catch my meaning.
LikeLike
The sound clip I heard had Cuomo making a technical statement, a tautology actually, saying that it meant that a number people had been infected and had developed antibodies. I can’t believe he doesn’t know the analytical meaning. He does know he dare not say it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You think he realized what he was admitting?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep, I think we can expect a YUGE economic burst in the next two months or so!
I don't know, I can't listen to him drone like he's "super smart and oh so important".
Our President has been incredibly busy during all this coronahoax crap… 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would just make too much sense…
LikeLike
This right here shows that Fraudi and Scarf are FOS! Open the country up NOW!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I work in what my county considers an essential business. We’ve been working normal, even extended, hours throughout this crisis.
Back in January, almost everyone in my office got sick. And not just my coworkers, but in some cases, entire extended families. I had a mild cold that I couldn’t shake for about three weeks. My husband got sick. Enployees who normally work through illnesses were calling in sick to the tune of a week at a time.
Since the lockdown? Nobody, absolutely nobody, in my company has gotten sick. We have hundreds of people on our campus and not a single one of them has gotten COVID. I’m sure others here have similar stories.
The panic in early March was understandable, as we had no hard data to go on. Now that we’re getting better numbers that suggest this thing is far from the mass killer it was believed to be, will we see state and local governments draw down their responses? I’d like to think so, but I suspect it will not happen.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“The panic in early March was understandable, as we had no hard data to go on.“
LikeLike
… that’s exactly when you don’t want to panic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I‘m not saying I agree with what was going on in March, but it’s understandable. There was nothing to stem the tide of endless speculation, no data to point to, only fear and uncertainty. That’s why this crap took off.
LikeLike
The very first information we got was 1) the average age of those killed by the virus was 81, and 2) children were not affected. These earliest facts alone told me the virus was not very dangerous, to all but the elderly and those with otherwise compromised immune systems. The only real danger in this virus appeared to be the speed with which it got past the body’s outer defenses (the nose and mouth) and into the body, and once in there quickly affected the health, to the limit of its ability to do so (not much, in my case, since I have learned how to drive out such infections, with large doses of echinacea and goldenseal).
The “experts” did NOT emphasize what those early facts indicated, and they should be thrown out as “experts” for that. This national lockdown should have been limited to those few places like New York City — and yes, everybody should have known that, in my opinion. Instead, the people have been long trained to trust those who we here know now as traitors.
LikeLike
Democrap governors are ecstatic, they aren’t going to be happy about “freeing” “their” chattel… at all.
Sick bassturds!
LikeLike
They had a plan in place, a written script. They are sticking to it no matter what the health concerns are/are not. This is not about health.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I'm not saying I agree with what was going on in March, but it's understandable. There was nothing to stem the tide of endless speculation, no data to point to, only fear and uncertainty. That's why this crap took off.
It seems California has experienced the same thing from the tests they have done.
LikeLike
Like you said early on Sundance, we were all being funneled into grocery stores, and most of the last 6 weeks, there were no restrictions on the number of people in each store, not many wore masks or other PPP, and not much in the way of social distancing. If the mortality rate models would have actually been correct, the obits should have been pages and pages long. Now here we are with states trying to get to even Phase one which will be tough since the CDC has ordered mass testing which will bring up the case rate and when it spikes Falsi will give a state a thumbs down to begin opening. It is almost like Falsi wants to delay opening the economy.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I really wish I could find out just how many deaths were NOT “covid 19” related but were said to be.
I bet it’s two-thirds of them. These people are sick and evil you know!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They had a plan in place, a written script. They are sticking to it no matter what the health concerns are/are not. This is not about health.
This panic was used by the filthy demonic rat party to implode the nation’s economy in their effort to hurt President Trump.
This panic was used by the big banks to get multiple BAILOUTS because they NEVER cleaned the crap up after the 2007 implosion.
This panic was used by the ‘population reduction’ fans to advance their interests (Gates wants most of us dead, and he’s fine using vaccines to kill people, wicked thing that he is).
This panic was used by various cities and states to tell the rest of us that we have to BAIL THEM OUT – because “corona!” instead of the actual fact that having leftist leadership has imploded their budgets for YEARS and YEARS.
This panic was used by ‘big pharma’ to get money money money money for ‘research’ into a cure for “corona!”
There’s more but the more I write the more angry I get and now I need to go pull some weeds.
LikeLiked by 8 people
mandy- RIGHT THERE WITH YA!
LikeLike
You’re on the money Mandy, and it’s all ending up duly noted by our Very Stable Genius President who gave them all the rope they wanted… and it’s plenty.
They have used it unwisely too. lol
LikeLike
great post. The state govs are playing the fake federalism game. They want hand outs because they fail at managing anything at the state level….. Then the money game with COVID counts for more hand outs. Gov at all levels needs to be eliminated 50-60%, Private sector go!!! And Mom and Pop, Son and Daughter America want Big Gov out of our blanking business. Sadly many ‘dole-sitters’ will have their hands out forever based on their indoctrinations.
LikeLike
Thank You Sundance for posting this. The walls are coming down on the “sky is falling” narrative. I would also add that presence of antibodies does not equate to a person who has beaten the virus. The immune system can produce memory b cells which have the ability to produce antibodies for a particular virus without necessarily having the presence of said antibodies. Studies of recovered patients have show 30% not having antibodies present (yet they beat the disease without issue). What I am saying is that at a minimum you have to chop 33% off the case fatality rate in new york. Nursing Homes represent a fraction of a percent of the population but yet have 50% of the deaths. Take out Nursing Homes and even in Hot spots like new york, the death rate drops roughly half. For the nonnursing home population ( which includes lots of old and sever underlying conditions), the death rate in the worst hot spot with criminally negligent medical conditions is probably not much worse than 0.2%
LikeLiked by 4 people
I want to point something out, you may have to squint and turn your head to the side but stay with me here.
MSM are driving this narrative and President Trump is being driven by their story of lies. In my lifetime I have never been through anything close to this. It’s insanity from any angle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not just the propagandist media, it is through the WHO and CDC and other such organizations around the globe which pushed this being far more than what it is, even when the very early numbers didn’t support that this was any more deadly than a bad flu season.
This is driven by the globalists, and latched on to by Democrats who see this as an opportunity to trash the economy. I don’t think Trump would have any chance fighting this politically, which is why he pushed the shut down decisions to the Governors, making it their decision, not his, within limits. The numbers are being purposefully skewed to include deaths which would have occurred from their conditions, and even with those added in, it still doesn’t come close to what was being told by these disease centers.
President Trump handled it about as best as he could given the political climate he lives in.
I think many of us see this for the power grab and the subversion that it really is. I doubt President Trump is blind to it. Recall his saying that the cure shouldn’t be worse than the disease, which sums it up fairly well. In the early days the numbers looked really bad, mainly driven by a large number of elderly and compromised people who caught it and died, pushing the death percentage very high. Disinformation from China played a huge role in it, and the left being who they are, had to back out of their original xenophobic Trump stance to go the complete opposite direction. President Trump was in a damned if he does/ doesn’t situation. I think he has threaded the needle as best as it could have been done.
LikeLike
People need to be arrested for this nonsense. Calling CDC, WHO, NIH, UN, etc….. stack them all into a rocket and shoot them into the stratosphere. OPEN UP NOW
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
ohhh can you save me a seat close enough where my spitballs will reach. And yes, don’t worry, its a paper straw! sheeessh! 😉
LikeLike
Excellent Science!!!
Very simple for everyone to understand…if the postal service, uber eats, amazon, fedex can interact each day…then why wait?
if the cashier, sees everyone plus their grandmother, can we please go outside now???
not wearing Sharia Masks and paying in Green too!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Every single garbage company & recycler is operating, too. Many material sorters & handlers work 60 hours per week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please tell me that you haven’t been staying inside for 5 weeks…
Seriously.
LikeLike
I hear people talking about extending this farce of keeping us all prisoners in our homes for a year until a vaccine is found. If this goes on much longer, we will be in a deep depression and it will take years to recover.
The stock market dropped today when news came out that Gilead vaccine trials were not good. The Mkt had risen on the trials being promising. Fauchi has convinced everyone that the only way out of this farce is by a vaccine.
Fauchi is a Facist and should be tarred and feathered.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“Fauchi is a Facist and should be tarred and feathered.”
IMO Dr. Fauci is a biological terrorist.
I usually don’t post 45 minute long videos here, but this one is worth it.
mandy- RIGHT THERE WITH YA!
He sent 3.2 million to the Wuhan lab to continue what the U.S. government forbid doing here.
That is about 16 to 18 minutes in.
Which is probably why China said the virus was from US. They were either given it or stole it. It just got out on them
Why doesn’t that surprise me?
That Dr. had 5 part video series
Fakebook and Youtube took down 3, 4, 5.
So there’s that. Plus a whistleblower that was framed and imprisoned over this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gain in function was banned in the US due to research on “tweaking” viruses to be more deadly. Japanese Professor Kawaoka was the culprit, but hey, he got the green light to “tweak” some more later.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yoshihiro_Kawaoka
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correct, and thank goodness for Rashid Buttar. In his videos it shows fauxchi stating that there would be a surprise disease event during the Trump Presidency.
Because Plannedemic.
These scum are evil to the core, and President Trump is NOT blind to it… wait and see!
LikeLike
A vaccine is developed every yr for the seasonal flu with varying results, but effective in a % of the population. Therefore, doesn’t that mean the death rate from the seasonal flu would be even greater without the yearly shot and therefore Covid 19 would be even less deadly than the seasonal flu?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Studies at Stanford, USC & Los Angeles estimate the spread at 40x to 80x the original estimate – which means widely spread, but a mortality rate of below .1%.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are in a numbers dilemma here: we are measuring the “infected with covid” during a shelter in place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The influenza viruses do not get together and decide which one is going to infect us this year since that is above their functioning level. So there are usually several different influenza making us sick in the winter. However, the DCD does get together and decide which three (usually) they are going to vaccinate us against and they have done a pretty good job. I never used to get vaccinations until at the age of 40 or so I spent 3 days in a hospital for pneumonia. Before that, I would get 2-3 colds or influenza a year. I began getting yearly vaccinations and 5 years later I only got a cold or influenza once every 5 years. A 10 x reduction!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d rather die of natural causes than a bill gates vaccine.
The man is pure evil.
LikeLike
God bless you, Sundance, for sharing light at the end of the tunnel.😇🙏❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, this is an exceptionally original and insightful analysis, tnx sundance I would point out that AOC and Jim Acosta are getting their paychecks.
LikeLike
And that death rate is in NYC.
Imagine, now, Minnesota, Idaho, or even Orange County (huge economy) or San Diego?
Wanna get our economy humming? Open California – except for LA & Silicon Valley.
Wanna get state economies open? Close the Federal spigot.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Herr Cuomo was whining about the latest relief bill not containing bail out money for states, which have all been hit economically by this shut down. President Trump was mentioned to have said that any Federal dollars to assist states from the costs of this shut down would not go to states that were already in huge deficits.
NY, Illinois, California are among those states which were already in bad shape. President Trump said they would have to file bankruptcy first.
I think this could help push the fascists who are most behind the draconian measures and harming the economy the most. It may also be a way to jump start the economy again after this absurd shut down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretty awesome to have a financial genius and Patriot President, eh? He’s already doing exactly what you have suggested.
Yep!
LikeLike
This result also explains the much rate of death in Blacks and Hispanics. It isn’t that the virus kills them more. It is that more of them got infected.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“So why shouldn’t all businesses immediately get back to work?
Perhaps a few initial modifications might be needed; but not much, and not for long.
Think about it….”
I hope our Governor Cuomo here in NY is seriously thinking about it. Our state was in serious fiscal trouble before this overblown planned-demic (*) was foisted upon us.
PDJT needs to inform these states that the Federal government is there to help them with this emergency and not to bail them out from years of fiscal irresponsibility.
Governor Cuomo likes spending money. Well, the state cannot print any (thank the Lord) so they better open up and get back to work.
(*) Dr. Fauci stating unequivocally that PDJT would face an epidemic in his first term during a speech at Georgetown University.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Deplorable- Comrade Emperor Cuomo does not give a rat’s ass about the numbers or how badly this is destroying our State and our Country.
Now that he and his Goons have gotten exactly what they’ve always wanted, no way are they going to give it up without a fight.
Remember that scene in Shawshank Redemption when Andy finds out who the guy was that murdered his wife? Remember how he confronts the warden and says “what are you obtuse?” And the warden throws him in the hole for 2 months?
Well think of Cuomo as our warden. We will be in the hole for at least another 2 months. Maybe more.
LikeLiked by 3 people
F him.
LikeLike
Planneddemic. Oh my, Fauxchi will get what he deserves and so will scarf lady birx.
LikeLike
Remember Dr Fauci explaining that new cases was irrelevant data because as testing expanded new cases would surge but it was an artificial statistic. The important data, according to Dr. Brix was the number of hospitalizations and deaths which tract the strength or weakness of the virus spread. Why has President Trump forgotten that and now uses the 14 days of new cases? That’s crazy as you expand testing by millions of more people of course new cases will increase and we will not return to work until next year…or November 4th depending on the election results!
LikeLike
Fauci, in February, proclaimed the COV 19 virus death rate was 2%.
Now death rate is .5%, as the NY study suggests. Fauci is off by a factor of 4.
If it ends being .2% as the Stanford and USC studies claim, then Faici is off by a factor of 10.
In either case, Fauci, Head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 35 years, and prime architect of the shutdown, needs to explain why he is so wrong.
And why his advice needs to continue.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The only thing Fauci is an expert in is as a marketer of Big Pharma.
Most people have ZERO symptoms from the virus. Because of their immune system.
Yet, does Fauci EVER mention it? No. Does he ever say how we can naturally improve the immune system (sleep, sunlight, vitamin A, C & D, zinc, etc.)? No.
He is a fraud.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want to know why an individual who has been in this business for 35 years did not see this coming at us. Did he have his head up his ass? Or was he paid off to look the other way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was a plannedemic FrankieZee, and Fauxchi is on video as stated many time here saying that President Trump would face a new disease pandemic in his Presidency.
He’s a total dumbass! He announced their plans in 2017. I wonder… if Trump and his White Hat badasses didn’t already know about this too, and knew that if it actually did happen he and they would catch them all as well.
LikeLike
Will we hear of this in today’s presser and if so, how will it be spun? My bet is that it will be downplayed by all involved because they have a vested interest in maintaining their air nfallible expertise and wisdom.
LikeLike
I believe it is Paul Sperry who said they are wrong to show us the total deaths & total infections graphs.
The more relevant graphs are NEW INFECTIONS … which are going way down. Peak was April 4th?
Do the Liberals, MSM & Fauci want to prevent an early economic rebound, to prevent Trump’s re-election?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course the phake liberals (about as tolerant, peaceful and diverse as a Jihadi with a belt that blows up) want to tank the economy now in an attempt to prevent Trump’s re-election!
Won’t work. Do you think it will?
LikeLike
Scarfauci… dumbest movie ever
LikeLike
Even 0.5 is a BIG stretch.
How can flu, heart attacks and cancer deaths plummet suddenly? Because they all get counted as Corona virus deaths.
Also, consider that NY has HALF the deaths of all of the United States.
Florida has 25 times fewer deaths with a significantly older population.
It’s all about the narrative. They are lying through their teeth.
The real death rate is probably similar to the flu.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So the big question is: When will Trump expose them?
LikeLike
I am not sure he will. What will he say? I caused the worst unemployment numbers in the last 100 years because I was misled/lied to?
He will rebuild the economy as quickly and as fast as he can. He will get us mostly out of WHO and China. He will return most of our liberties. But politically I think it is unlikely that he will go after those that misled them.
LikeLike
“Fauchi is a Facist and should be tarred and feathered.”
IMO Dr. Fauci is a biological terrorist.
I usually don’t post 45 minute long videos here, but this one is worth it.
Basically Fauci outsourced “gain of function” virus research to China after US stopped it around 2013 or 2014.
He sent 3.2 million to the Wuhan lab to continue what the U.S. government forbid doing here.
That is about 16 to 18 minutes in.
Which is probably why China said the virus was from US. They were either given it or stole it. It just got out on them
Why doesn’t that surprise me?
That Dr. had 5 part video series
Fakebook and Youtube took down 3, 4, 5.
So there’s that. Plus a whistleblower that was framed and imprisoned over this.
LikeLike
If 14% of the population have or have had Corona, then statistically 14% of the dead (7800 every day in the USA) have the coronavirus even if Corona didn’t contribute to the death! (& If C-virus found => “C-dead”.)
All the dead gets tested (due to the risks to the funeral workers).
This is a huge logical short-circuit. Maybe Sundance could help get this truth relayed to somebody w/influence?
LikeLike
Crush the numbers a little further and the death rate drops again .
We are currently over reporting deaths all deaths with respiratory distress are now being counted as Covid ( face saving for the alarmists )
The death initial death tolls of any disease are always higher. The easy ones for the virus are those who are compromised and gathered, (nursing homes, hospitals). The second wave of the virus is through the healthier population but harder to kill (schools, universities, Prisons) we stopped that natural spread by closing them. Next up is urban areas.
Our actions to slow the spread have artificially kept the morbitity rate higher because we have not diluted the death tolls with healthy survivors.
The numbers will eventually level as we reach herd resistence. My guess is new york is half way there and mortalities will deminish exponentially. The rest of the country doesn’t require as high a herd anything infection rate to be protected we are further apart the Virus starves for a host.
When all is said and done and numbers more.accurately and dispassionately assessed, mortality will be somewhere around .03-.05 percent.
The question then becomes what the hell happened s going on in academia.
LikeLike
Not buying ANY of it. The truth is out there, however, you will NEVER hear it from Cuomo (Mr. Fascist) or the MSM. The sad fact is that the credibility of the government and its propaganda outlets are SO COMPLETELY DEAD the we will never know the real numbers.
LikeLike
Russia! Russia! Russia!
Ukraine! Ukraine! Ukraine!
China! China! China!
What do all three of the above have in common?
Who is under investigation by the DOJ for start Crossfire Hurricane without proper predicate?
From whose agency did the “Whistle Blower” come from to kick-off Impeachment?
Who was the Obama point-man for the H1N1 pandemic in 2009 at the White House?
John “Benedict Arnold” Brennan.
As the Roundheads surmised during the British Civil War, even if they could defeat King Charles in battle ninety-nine times, they were as good as dead if Charles won the last battle. So, Parliament executed the King after they caught him. Lesson learned is that when a nation finds itself in coup, the game is for truly for keeps.
Ya think Brennan didn’t know about bio-weapons, or that Wuhan was funded by NIH for $3.7 million while he was at Langley? That he did not know about Fauci’s “models” while the Swine Flu pandemic lead at the White House, or that several US Universities have close connections to Wuhan virus research? John “BA” Brennan needs to be front and center for the inevitable Congressional Inquiry on Fauci’s “pandemic” that created a global depression.
As Ian Fleming said regarding coincidences, “Once is happenstance, twice a coincidence, but the third time is the mark of the enemy.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, ‘science’ requires that just blacks and latinos in New York City need to be quarantined?
The rest is similar to a bad ‘flu’ season?
You can’t argue with science !!
LikeLike
Maybe just quarantine MS13 ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Note the similarities between Italy and New York on a key point.
Here is a report on the decisions in Italy concerning nursing homes:
https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/the-massacre-of-italy-s-elderly-nursing-home-residents-35575
“On March 8, a resolution by Attilio Fontana, president of the Lombardy region – Italy’s economic engine and the epicentre of the epidemic with 12,213 deceased – sentenced hundreds of elderly people hosted in nursing homes to death. The regional resolution offering 150 euros ($163) to nursing homes for accepting Covid-19 patients to ease the burden on hospitals, contributed to the uncontrolled spread of the virus among health workers and elderly guests, turning these institutions into virus hotbeds. Hosting Covid-19 patients in nursing homes was like lighting a match in a haystack.”
And what did New York State do, per a Sunday, March 29, 2020 release from healthcare, assisted living and long term medical care groups?
“We are deeply concerned with the recent New York State order, which states:
“No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.”
As organizations dedicated to preserving the safety of patients and residents in post-acute and long-term care settings including assisted living, we strongly object to this policy directive and approach to developing surge capacity. We are aware that other states may already be adopting a similar approach in order to free up hospital beds. This is a short-term and short-sighted solution that will only add to the surge in COVID-19 patients that require hospital care.
“Based on what we currently know about how this virus can spread in institutional settings, the hospitalizations and case fatality rate, this action by a state will put the many frail and older adults who reside in nursing homes at risk. The preliminary results from the first nursing home to have an outbreak of COVID-19 in King County Washington show a hospitalization rate of 57% for residents. The case fatality rate (CFR) for residents was 36% and 7% for staff. Subsequent published scientific studies from multiple countries, including recent U.S. data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), report the CFR to be in the 15-30% range for geriatric nursing home residents.”
“The question all state officials must consider is whether the risk of introducing a virus with an estimated 30% or higher mortality rate into a nursing home or assisted living community outweighs the risk of hospitals being overcrowded. Regrettably, this is a difficult decision that many officials will be facing now or in the near future. However, it is not a binary decision. Alternative settings for patients recovering from COVID-19 must be considered and implemented now, including large field hospitals, dormitories, hotels, and shuttered nursing homes or hospitals.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
remember the Dimms have unlimited number of deaths with nursing homes, hospice, homeless, and prisons…with “presumed” and “with Covid 19” labeling, the numbers can grow each day…the key stat is overall death rate to see through the NONSENSE!
March 2020 Death Rate was below average!
LikeLike
Forgive me if I am wrong.. but I feel many states are exaggerating numbers for bail outs..
I have read stories that when someone passes away they rule it was Covid, without even testing or doing a coroners investigation.. They claim it is to risky to do a full exam.. Hmmm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
New York is. But my county executive explicitly refuses to pad the numbers, and has said so publicly. So far, less than 200 deaths in a population over a million.
LikeLike
Just came back from the grocery store. If you really want to do it, you can social distance but it would take some work, and I live in a town of 17000.
Oh, and its senior day.
LikeLike
Be careful when looking at the numbers. Reported deaths due COVID are purposely skewed for a number of likely reasons.
Number 1 is likely the 15% higher reimbursement for COVID related treatment.
Number 2 is the political advantage going into November.
Number 3 is emergency funding for the state and cities.
Number 4 is funding to create a vaccine and broadly vaccinate a panicked population.
Number 5 is to add cover from negligence charges on the part of State and Local governments
Number 6 is funding for various agencies
Number 7…
Please also understand that NY law required nursing homes to accept COVID infected patients when released from the hospital, instead of keeping them quarantined.
The scary part is all the coincidences.
LikeLike
What happened to Pence’s 15 Days to Slow the Spread? Now, it’s 15 Months to Kill the Last Covid-19 virus! This farce has dragged out way to long at this point and the Democrat Governors don’t have any intention of ending their shutdowns until November 4th when President Trump loses!!! That’s the game at this point and it shows the determination of the Democrats to defeat President Trump. The Democrat Governors are ready, willing and able to destroy their own state economies and destroy their own constituents to make sure that a Donald Trump never rises in America again. If President Trump thinks for a second that these governors are going to voluntarily end the shutdown in their states he sadly mistaken. Gov. Newsom of California which hasn’t even been scratched by the Covid-19 said today there is no timeline for reopening the 5th largest economy in the world with 40 million Americans????
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good job VP Pence
LikeLike
I live in New York (not NYC). They have done testing outside of select grocery stores, a chain that won’t let you in without a mask. The cashiers all have masks and face shields. There is plexiglass separating them from the customers, and the lane is disinfected after every customer. They have security guards at every entrance. All kind of creepy.
LikeLike
I shop at my local Wegmans and I’ve yet to be bothered about not wearing a mask.
LikeLike
Yay i live in Florida. Before this i would have cursed the heat and humidity…I sit in the sun for 20 minutes everyday now…
LikeLike
So the big question is when is the media going to extrapolate these numbers to inform the public the mortality rate is 0.5% because all I keep reading are the massive numbers making it sound like the plague. I can’t find one article that does the math.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When they care enough to do so…
maybe never..
LikeLiked by 1 person
open the parks…go outside..breathe fresh air…have fun!
LikeLike
Small child: “Daddy, what caused the Great Depression of 2020?”.
Father: “Well, 50,000 people out of a population of 330 million died from a flu-like virus, same as every year”.
Small child: “Daddy, I just did the math on my Iphone, that’s a teenie, weenie amount of people percentage wise”.
Father: “Well yes, it does seem rather small”.
Small child: “You adults are stupid!”.
And we really are that stupid. 😞
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stupid Я us.
LikeLike
Yep. I don’t remember exactly when, but since at least 2 or 3 weeks ago I’ve been making comments here about “It’s the denominator, stupid!” 🙂 So… not a bit surprised…
LikeLiked by 1 person
States that are in trouble happen to be blue..democrat…Right on POTUS
LikeLike
So…0.5 percent…and that’s WITHOUT a vaccine…and it all coincided with the regular flu season and many never got vaccinated.
According to the CDC the 2017-18 US Flu season resulted in 80,000 US deaths and over 900,000 US hospitalisations and was touted as the worst flu season in more than four decades. Less than 27 percent of Americans under age 49 were vaccinated, while just over 59 percent over age 65, the most at risk group, were vaccinated…and that season was the lowest vaccination percentage than in preceding years.
Even with something as preventable as the flu many don’t even bother to get vaccinated…and no one gets freaked out about that.
I’ll wager there has been more traffic to the CDC website in the last three months than the than last 10 years…
BCNU…
LikeLike
Why aren’t the Quacks Fauci and Brix wearing bags over their heads ?
LikeLike
I don’t think they do it that way now. I think they just put a blindfold on them and offer them one last cigarette. Oh wait… you didn’t mean it that way, did you? Sorry…
LikeLike
I get what everyone wants to say about possible unknown infections but please, use your brain. They didn’t test the DEAD PEOPLE either. Yes, there were people who had it that they didn’t know about. But there were also people who died that they didn’t know had the Wuhan. You can’t count these statistics like this. They are completely unknown and unreliable. The only possible thing I can think of that would be useful is to simply count the number of dead and compare it to the average deaths. Whatever the overage, it is likely to be the Wuhan that caused it, but even that is a guess.
LikeLike
And of course the denominator isn’t the only number that’s bee way off. Even the numerator — the actual number of deaths — has been twisted. Maybe only a little, maybe a LOT, seeing as how some of the “guidelines” are suggesting just about ANYTHING be called COVID-related.
LikeLike