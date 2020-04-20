Common Sense and Human Interface – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Announces Phased Reopening of Business Starting This Week…

As Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announces the reopening of various sectors of the state economy, perhaps a rather obvious point needs to be highlighted….
There are few high-traffic businesses more densely populated than grocery stores. In fact, within the U.S. economy retail supermarkets have the highest foot traffic of any business sector in the entire economy; that’s just an empirical fact…. and the coronavirus impact increased that foot traffic by an average of 40 percent. Now, stop and think about this logically & apply a large dose of common sense. Think about human-to-human interface.
♦First, with approximately 90 percent of the total U.S. population penetrating through grocery outlets; and with 100% of that massive number of consumers going through checkout lanes; if the COVID-19 viral strain was as significant as claimed by the worst-case data, then supermarket cashiers would have been the highest exposed profession of U.S. workers in the entire nation. There wouldn’t even be a close second place.
Considering that metric; and considering the overall population penetration & density within the business operation; there has not been an employee-based business disruption due to the coronavirus. Put another way: the coronavirus has not stopped the function of the highest human interface occupation in the entire U.S. economy.
♦Secondly, think about the businesses that are closed; perhaps think about your job that may have been shut down…. now frame your risk based on the supermarket example as highest human interface and highest population penetration in any business field.
If the #1 at risk industry has operated, essentially without disruption and with almost zero substantive mitigation, while carrying the largest population exposure rate, then all other less-exposed business operations would have significantly less operational risk.
Why would anyone be concerned about opening their business?
If you take the factual outcome of the retail food industry as a measure, it would follow that other than a few proximity businesses which may need prudent modifications or remain temporarily closed (ex. modified airplane seating, concerts, stadiums or capacity seating venues etc), then all other businesses should immediately resume operations.
No other business segment within the economy is as exposed to the population as the retail food business; and yet supermarkets operated without issue.
So why shouldn’t all businesses immediately get back to work?
Perhaps a few initial modifications might be needed; but not much, and not for long.
Think about it….
GEORGIA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Monday a series of social distancing guidelines that will allow businesses such as gyms, hair salons, tattoo parlors, and bowling alleys to reopen on Friday. By next week, movie theaters will be allowed to start showing films, and restaurants will be allowed to have limited dine-in service options in addition to the takeout orders they had been limited to before the order.
“In the same way that we carefully closed businesses and urged operations to end to mitigate the virus’s spread, today we’re announcing plans to incrementally and safely reopen sectors of our economy,” Kemp said.
State Rep. David Clark, a Republican, said he hoped other states followed Georgia’s lead, saying, “If we continue on the path we are headed down, we will totally destroy not only the U.S. economy but also the world economy.” (read more)
.
A friend says the WaPo and USA Today have reported grocery store checkers contracting and dying from the virus. Of course Sundance’s point goes to no shutdown of the industry with a high rate of exposure to the public.
LikeLike
A friend says the WaPo and USA Today have reported grocery store checkers contracting and dying from the virus. Of course Sundance’s point goes to no shutdown of the industry with a high rate of exposure to the public.
LikeLike
Kathy – tell your friend “baloney” and then make him/her show you the exact stores where this has happened and the exact cause of the deaths…WaPo and USA Today? Please….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep in mind that is the WAPO and USA Today. Are they part of the MSM media? And do they cite the studies, if any, or is just scuttlebutt?
Think about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve read every case study of confirmed or asymptomatic covid-19 in Hong Kong. Not one was grocery store or gaisee employee. Yesterday, we had zero cases confirmed. Discharges from hospital are double hospitalsations. Still only four deaths. Hope it holds today, 21 April. 🙏
LikeLiked by 6 people
Everyone wears masks there, right?
LikeLike
Yes indeed. Not by mandate but because the people experienced SARS and bird flu. Government run services like the Post Office and Hospitals and clinics require a mask to enter and a temperature check (also a disinfectant mat, can’t forget the shoes).
In the grocery and wet markets, small sundry shops called si-doors, all employees wear masks and gloves with hand sanitisers on the counter for customers to use. And of course the customers wear masks. If you didn’t you would get the evil eye. 🤣
Thank goodness Hong Kong (also Vietnam, Taiwan and Singapore) ignored the fumbling WHO and in January all used their experience learned from SARS to mitigate and contain the covid-19. They also knew that PRC was lying and covering up as they did previously.
LikeLike
Fantastic news on zero cases yesterday!
Fingers crossed for the future.
LikeLike
GO GO GO! The American people are ready. In fact, we have had enough of the shut down.
Thank GOD I don’t live in a state run by the marxist democrat party where supposed
“representatives” saw their opportunity to become the tyrants they always dreamed of being.
Let those blue states destroy themselves while the red states burn rubber off of the start line
and get our economy roaring back.
It’s time to be America again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“If the #1 at risk industry has operated, essentially without disruption and with almost zero substantive mitigation, while carrying the largest population exposure rate, then all other less-exposed business operations would have significantly less operational risk.”
…
“No other business segment within the economy is as exposed to the population as the retail food business; and yet supermarkets operated without issue.
So why shouldn’t all businesses immediately get back to work?”
—-> THAT is simply genius! sundance, that was a Grand Slam!
I’ve worked in the food industry for over 20 years, own a small sub shop in Buffalo, NY and come in close contact with hundreds of people every week. In soon to be 15 years in business, I’ve gotten sick 1 time and got over it in about 4 days.
I would like to stress how important the human immune system is in all of this.
The human immune system is the greatest weapon humanity has against a virus. A lot of people that have or had “Covid-19” never even knew they had it. Why? Because their immune systems were armed and ready. Stay strong and healthy! Eat your vitamins and say your prayers as Hulk Hogan used to say. Eat your veggies, and make sure you get at least 15 minutes of sunlight a day to boost your natural vitamin D levels. I drink a quarter gallon of orange juice fortified with vitamin D every day. I also drink a lot of “Body Armor” that is high in Zinc. The Orange Mango is incredible! That being said…
Sitting on our asses every day unable to work and be productive is going to kill millions of people and the economy too. Every day that passes makes us weaker, not stronger.
President Trump, please end this craziness tomorrow. Shock the world and surprise everyone. I wouldn’t even call it a gamble, I’d call it a logical, reasonable, great decision to make. Call the shot heard around the world and watch the MSM go into complete meltdown!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Todd- thanks for a GREAT post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sir.
LikeLike
Cut that out, Sundance! We can’t tolerate common sense and logical thinking these days. There’s just no place for that any more. Please self-report to the nearest Re-education Center before I have to take a picture of you and send it in to the Directorate Council.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly! If this overblown flu dumpster fire was seriously deadly and contagious supermarket clerks and cashiers would be dropping like flies especially when you consider that none of them had surgical masks until this week!
LikeLiked by 3 people
My son works at Trader Joe’s and they instituted no major changes for the first couple of weeks and only stared limiting customers a few weeks ago and then started wearing masks this past week…and not one person at his store has gotten sick, as far as I know! They have always been cognizant of good hand washing and not touching their faces…could it really be as simple as that for 98% of the population?
LikeLike
I was “ordered” to wear a “mask” this week by Il Duce, Andrew Cuomo. So I wrapped my face in toilet paper and the customers got a kick out of it. Quite funny.
What is not funny is how people are wearing these surgical masks every day that are getting loaded up with bacteria every breath they take and use them on a daily basis.
Then they put the mask on before entering the grocery store (which is now mandated in New York) load their hands up with bacteria after touching their frequently worn mask and enter the grocery store.
At the same time, our political “leaders” tell us not to leave our homes. “Stay Home, Stay Safe, Stop The Spread” read the signs on the highway. But study after study says it is best for people to be outside. People figured that out in 1918. Sunlight is a natural disinfectant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Any death for any reason is a tragedy.
There may be more to these stories.
The linked item says deaths were Covid-19 related but there is no information, except for one, whether there may have been other health issues.
FTA: “A Trader Joe’s employee with underlying health conditions died of Covid-19 early Monday morning, spokeswoman Kenya Friend-Daniel said.”
In addition, later in the article, a 27-yr old WalMart greeeter had cerebral palsy when she contracted Covid-19.
Yes, there have been deaths of grocery and retail personnel. How many are FROM Covid-19? Unknown.
LikeLike
Gack —- This was supposed to be in response to Sentient’s post on the previous page.
LikeLike
I have been saying this for weeks. On social media, I try to politely counter the crazed panicked people who insist on keeping everything as shut down, hunkered down, as possible. My point is simply this; everyone has to eat, and nearly everyone goes to the grocery store. There is no greater place for exposure risk at multiple levels, yet people go. Essential businesses (including mine) have been operating for weeks now, functioning and working, with generally little to no disruption. Yes there have been outbreaks at some facilities like the meat packing/processing plants. I blame that on poor practices by the employees, perhaps lax conditions, who knows? Businesses can operate and manage sanitation/distancing easily enough. Restaurants, personal services, hospitals with elective procedures, etc. Thank you governors of Georgia and Tennessee. Everyone else….let’s roll!
LikeLike
You cannot trust Fake News
LikeLike
Limited opening of South Carolina beaches and business –
https://www.wyff4.com/article/gov-henry-mcmaster-to-reopen-retail-stores-on-tuesday-reports-say/32208381
Public boat ramps opened last Friday.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
BOOM
LikeLike
KA BOOM
LikeLike
Finally, some good news!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was pretty down tonight. After seeing this, I haven’t lost hope.
\
He is the most courageous brilliant president in my lifetime.
LikeLike
Saw this proposed matrix of importance/risk. It’s a little like the “hot-crazy matrix”.
I personally would rate liquor stores a LOT higher in importance.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EV7lBXFWoAMrMYc.jpg:large
LikeLike
PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO SUSPENT IMMIGRATION IN THE UNITED STATES.
LikeLike
President Trump was probably reacting to Al Sharpton’s charge that he was “pouring salt on open wombs”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OWWWWW!!!
LikeLike