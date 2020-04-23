NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Latest Financial Assistance Package…

Earlier today National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appeared on Fox Business with Lou Dobbs to discuss congress renewing funding for the small business and payroll protection program. Kudlow estimates current unemployment at more than sixteen percent (16.3%).

When questioned about potential changes to our economic system, financial system and potential increases in taxes, Kudlow gets energized and jumps on the table to talk about the Main Street MAGA program. Focus on blue-collar, focus on the middle-class, let’s get manufacturing moved back into the United States and re-energize the economy….