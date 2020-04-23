NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Latest Financial Assistance Package…

Earlier today National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appeared on Fox Business with Lou Dobbs to discuss congress renewing funding for the small business and payroll protection program. Kudlow estimates current unemployment at more than sixteen percent (16.3%).
When questioned about potential changes to our economic system, financial system and potential increases in taxes, Kudlow gets energized and jumps on the table to talk about the Main Street MAGA program. Focus on blue-collar, focus on the middle-class, let’s get manufacturing moved back into the United States and re-energize the economy….
Sundance, I remember you talking about a rough transition from Wall Street to Main Street. It seems that the Trump Admin is not letting an emergency go to waste on that front.
You may want to tell your boss to open up the economy before there’s no Main Street left
Agreed !
Fantastic interview Lou had with Ludlow. PDJT’s team are rock solid. Best TV interview I have seen in a while. Those Globalist Billionaires that want to tie down middle America are the worst. They really seem to have no regard for our great country.
“seem to have no regard for our country”?
Ok Super Elite. They have zero regard for our country.
What is it about – Globalist Billionaires having no regard for our country – that you don’t understand?
Can’t understand “seem” vr “zero regard”. Maybe zero regard it too mild a word. Perhaps “Globalist Billionaires hate our country: works.
– We don’t have 2 million deaths
– We don’t have overfilled hospitals
– We don’t even have 100,000 deaths
– The current death count is a fraud (counts heart attacks, cancer, etc.)
OPEN THE COUNTRY
Pennsylvania reported today that 50% of the Covid-19 virus deaths were elderly people in nursing homes! There’s nothing yet on people who are terminal with COMORBIDITY issues!
Plus, they are fudging the numbers — everybody is labeled a COVID death.
Trump going after the Gov of Georgia did not sit well with me tonight. I think Trump is misguided about the economy is going to come roaring back when people go back to work. Hell, they have no money to spend in restaurants and bars. Their credit cards must be maxed to the hilt right now. Time to end this BS and open up the country.
Hmm—– I gotta say– I LIKE a guy that gets Enthused about Capitalism.
Video Proof that Koalas have teeth 🙂
The USA will soon come soaring back.
Manufacturing will continued to pour back into every State in our Country.
MAGA —> The Way Forward America
Semper Fidelis Infidelus
These selfish Billionaires are counting on their capital gains to secure cheap loans. Maybe if the capital gains tax went up these people would start singing a different tune.
“Capital gains are only paid by stupid people.” – Me
These globalist billionaires office in one country, live in another, and do business in many others. Ask the douchebag of Omaha about how his secretary pays more taxes than he does.
Panama Papers, Clinton foundation, that guy who didn’t kill himself in jail, etc. The big guys know how to move money around, launder it, hide it, so they pay little in taxes.
Capital gains are functionally, an upper middle class tax.
I believe Mr. Kudlow, he sincerely wants the US succeed. Payroll tax holiday would help the average American worker. The President Trump Plan was working and God willing it will work again. IMO
Eaglet: I would like a payroll tax holiday that becomes a sabbatical, followed by an extended leave of absence. About ten years would work.
Yep.
Trust The Plan!
Truzz?
hallelujah
Sing it for us, Mo.
Just end the farce now! This is the most insane dumpster fire that ever existed. Last winter 61,000 Americans died from the common flu at the rate of 15,000-20,000 a month and President Trump didn’t even know it! Today, we learned that 50% of the deaths in Pennsylvania were elderly people in nursing homes which is where the common flu strikes hardest every winter. President Trump had to stop playing footsie with Democrat Governors who are going to drag out the shutdown for months thinking President Trump is going to bailout their deliberate self-inflicted state tax shortfalls. Wake up! The Democrats and news media are never going to let President Trump out of the Covid-19 box canyon. He’s going to have to call an end to the overblown flu otherwise America will have a new President after November 3rd and miraculously the Coronavirus will never be heard from again!
Nah calme toi mon amie. The fake news is being exposed daily and along with them every state and local leader that goes full dictator is exposed too. The MAGA movement is gaining steam.
California Joe. I agree with you but I wonder if the intelligence reports given to President Trump raised biological warfare red flags? I really have been a fan of Richard Grenell for 25 years and I just hope he is able to whack every mole that shows up. Our President is surrounded by some seriously evil people and I don’t trust the intelligence community not to try and trip him at every turn.
Love the way he handed Schiffty his a*s!! lol
As far as I am concerned every dem state can stay shutdown and hunkered in.
I’m in dem state Cali. We just opened all Med offices, even Med spas 👍🏼
That’s nice of you think so highly of Trump supporters under demonrat rule.
Except our economy is national and so is the stock market which President Trump needs back at 100% if he expects to be reelected.
.We need to support the men and women running for office that the President endorses so we can win back the house this November. I have decided that i will donate $10.00 of my $1,200.00 Trump bucks stimulus check to each candidate the President endorses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Democrat tech donors give billions so we have a ways to go!
They gave billions to Hillary and that didn’t work. So maybe that’s not the real threat.
I dont know about this one.
Donald J. Trump Retweet
All of these relief packages won’t amount to much if we can’t all go to work. Please open up the country fast, this is getting intolerable..
Zero is needed, just open the economy.
The people who are dying, just like in Italy are mostly the very old and very ill. The risks for most people is low. We as a country should be spending the dollars on protecting those living in Care Homes.
The magnificent and historic TRUMP administration will be remembered 1,000 years for their shrewd and artful machinations in first halting and then restoring the strongest economy in the world.
Instead of further indebting the country to pay people not to work, how about we all get back to work?
covid19 fell far short of the hype. Admit the midjudgement and move on, don’t double down on it.
I’ve been scratching my head about why Trump was calling out Governor Kemp yesterday for reopening Georgia’s economy too quickly. Could it be that Trump would actually like to see certain states — not Georgia, but ones like Illinois with Governors who think they can run their fiscally unstable states into the ground through extended shutdowns and get a federal coronavirus bailout — could it be that Trump would like them to go ahead and proceed with their self-destruction plan, paving the way for a new kind of state-level bankruptcy as McConnell hinted at today? For some of these long mismanaged states a formal bankruptcy might well be their best way out of the mess they’re in.
Food for thought anyway.
He said Kemp was not following the 3 state process, but jumping right in to allowing tattoo parlors, spas, etc. to open (very close contact businesses).
3 STAGE process (thanks, Auto-correct 😒).
The three stage process means unending lockdowns for anyone with a demonrat Governor. “Day 13 is here, and oh what a shame, we have an uptick at the local nursing facilty. Restart the clock”.
No. Mitch McConnell did not mean what he said because it’s not possible. There is no federal bankruptcy law that allows states to file for bankruptcy. So it was like throwing red meats to us Republicans but totally meaningless. I think they will cave like they alway do and bail them out. How would you ever be sure any bailout would be used for coronavirus expenses (as Republicans are saying)? We couldn’t even limit the last bailout to SMALL BUSINESSES. Trump is signing some very bad legislation to provide cover for this huge mistake /overreaction. I’m sorry but I feel Trumps best course would be to face this honestly and encourage a rapid opening. Also let New York and California seal on their own. But my prediction, they wont. This whole debacle is shameful. All politicians are looking to quietly sneak out of this disaster.
What he meant was let them go bankrupt and renegotiate loans and money owed too creditors. Rather than the feds throwing money at them, let negotiators hammer out way for the state to get back into what they can afford. When lenders and merchants refuse to do business with a state then they will be forced to restructure or be blackballed. Yes, they can’t file for protection under the bankruptcy law and that is probably a good thing. Make them own up to what they have done and let the people of the state that voted these jackasses into office live with what they have done. Didn’t vote the jerks? Move or riot.
At the rate things are going, America is going to need a ventilator. But I don’t know if one can be built that large.
Seeing the Wolverine pictures above leads me to ask: Anybody heard from Wilburine??? I miss Mr. Ross and hope he’s ok.
Or Lighthizer for that matter.
Any pension bail-out money will be looted by Democrats again, and worse, prolong our National House Arrest by taking pressure off states to reopen.
#OpenItUp!
“With a heavy heart we have come to the hard decision that due to the current economic climate we will not be re-opening XXX Bakery and are now closed permanently. Thank you for your loyalty and being part of our XXX family!”
Classified a “non-essential” business by AZ Gov. Ducey, a local gym owner told his story on radio. Losing everything, he invited members back, and a sheriff threatened to jail him if he opens his doors. He applied for a gov’t loan. NOTHING.
‘NON-ESSENTIAL’ GOVERNOR DUCEY closed down numerous licensed theropeutic physical therapies, i.e., Craniosacral therapy, Auriculotherapy, Prolo-therapy, Bowen therapy, Myotherapy, Reflexology, and numerous massage therapies dealing w/ailments like Fibromyalgia, Neuropathy, a variety of back pain, to name a few. Ducey insulted these professionals by lumping them ALL under “non-essential” ‘massage parlors’. To label these well-educated, specialized, licensed theropeutic professionals into a massage parlor status describes the UNprofessionalism at the helm of Arizona.
WHAT’s going on? Our country’s local business community represents the strength, heart and spirit on which this country was built. They just happen to be the backbone of our country. So I ask, “Who has organized the trillion dollar bailouts? And why are our small businesses being ignored and worse, THREATENED to be jailed if they dare open their doors to keep from going broke?
LikeLiked by 1 person