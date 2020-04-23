Michigan Democrats Plan Vote to Target Rep. Karen Whitsett and Ban Further Democrats From Endorsing President Trump…

No-one is allowed to leave the DNC plantation, ever!

Michigan Democrats are apoplectic that State Representative Karen Whitsett credited President Trump for her coronavirus recovery earlier in the month with praise for his support for hydroxychloroquine.  Making the issue even worse for the party of authoritarian control Mrs. Whitsett is black, and thinking for herself.

As a direct result, the Michigan Democrat party is planning to censure Rep. Whitsett and formerly ban anyone from the Democrat party from endorsing President Trump; or they will face total financial and structural ostracization from the party.

MICHIGAN – Detroit Democrats plan to vote Saturday to censure and bar any future endorsements of a Democratic lawmaker who credited President Donald Trump with advocating for the drug that she said cured her of COVID-19.

State Rep. Karen Whitsett, D-Detroit, broke protocol by meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during an April 14 meeting of COVID-19 survivors, during which she credited hydroxychloroquine for saving her life.

“Thank you for everything that you have done,” Whitsett told Trump at the meeting. “I did not know that saying thank you had a political line. … I’m telling my story and my truth, and this how I feel and these are my words.”

[…] The admonition means she will not get the group’s endorsement for this year nor will she be able to engage in the group’s activities for the next two election cycles.

“At the end of the day, we have political systems,” said Jonathan Kinloch, chairman of the organization. “We have political parties, and political parties exist for a reason.”

“They do not belong to themselves,” Kinloch said of endorsed candidates and elected officials. “They belong to the members and precinct delegates of the Democratic Party.” (more)

The DNC Club cannot allow black or minority voters to break ranks.  The success of President Trump’s colorblind policies are an extinction level event for the control masters with the Club who construct their plans based on identity politics.

This is the ultimate authoritarian nature of Democrats as professional marxists and manipulators…  This is the primary reason why President Trump is an existential threat to their political world-view.

58 Responses to Michigan Democrats Plan Vote to Target Rep. Karen Whitsett and Ban Further Democrats From Endorsing President Trump…

  1. throatwobblermangrove says:
    April 23, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    Absolutely appalling.

  2. Eric French says:
    April 23, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Well there’s another new Republican!

  3. Eric French says:
    April 23, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Well there’s another new Republican!

  4. Terry says:
    April 23, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Posted before, just realized this is now shawdow banned on various blogs

    Click to access EVMS_Critical_Care_COVID-19_Protocol.pdf

  5. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    April 23, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    She heard about a drug from The Donald and that MAY have saved her life but the useless and pathetic Dems in that shithole Detroit (thanks LBJ) skip right over that so they can hate Trump.

    You can’t more ignorant than those people. LBJ is correct about that 200 year deal. The LBJ great slacking society was the greatest scam of all time and you’re paying for it big now.

    • Jeff says:
      April 23, 2020 at 7:08 pm

      LBJ had plenty of help. The UAW and AFL-CIO made sure the right people were bought, um I mean elected. Coleman Young was pushing that wagon over the cliff too. That infamous speech, where he cordially invited all white people to leave Detroit.
      I graciously accepted his invitation, have been in Texas for almost 40 years.

    • stripmallgrackle says:
      April 23, 2020 at 7:09 pm

      Credit where it’s due, please. You didn’t mention Coleman Young or Kwame Kilpatrick. Or Jimmy Carter or Bill Clinton. Or Darryl Rogers.

      Love, from Texas. Yes! Michigan. Been there. Done that.

  6. Clydeen says:
    April 23, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Will she have to quit like the guy in Georgia? Unfortunately,probably so.

  7. freepetta says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    The RATS 🐀 are DISGUSTING, DISGRACEFUL and PATHETIC!!

  8. Jederman says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Unfortunately in this day and age (post obama) obedience is required, and most comply. God bless those that have their eyes open and can see the truth and bless them for having the courage (because that is what it takes to be a dem and have a mind of your own) to speak the truth.

  9. WSB says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    Twitter Warriors should encourage Karen to change her party affiliation tomorrow before Saturday’s censure vote.

  10. decisiontime16 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Siccing the dogs on her. Shameful.

  11. MILupper says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Time to whip the runaway slave.

    “They do not belong to themselves,” Kinloch said of endorsed candidates and elected officials. “They belong to the members and precinct delegates of the Democratic Party.”

  12. rjones99 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Courage deserves respect.

  13. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    “No-one is allowed to leave the DNC plantation, ever!”

    How Moslem of them! I wonder if that is where they learned that from?/s

  14. TreeClimber says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Not hiding it, are they?

    “They do not belong to themselves,” Kinloch said of endorsed candidates and elected officials. “They belong to the members and precinct delegates of the Democratic Party.”

    • guest4ever says:
      April 23, 2020 at 6:42 pm

      That is what’s so GREAT about our beloved POTUS. He gets EVERYONE to show their true colors—–and it’s GREAT!!! He lives in their heads 24/7/365.

  15. Gunner says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Any more doubt that today’s democrat party is anathema to liberty and freedom?

  16. looseends660722553 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    Stand tall Michiganders! https://freebeacon.com/coronavirus/whitmer-blames-agency-for-handing-coronavirus-contract-to-campaign-consultant/. Mich. legislature meets tomorrow. Nice protest at Queen Whitmers Mansion today. Ronna McDaniel is finally getting off her ass. Someone demand Whitmer’s resignation. She has already admitted to enough wrongdoing!

  17. snailmailtrucker says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    Georgia Democrat Vernon Jones Announces He Will Not Retire Over Support for President Trump

    “I will not allow the Democrats to bully me into submission. I will not let them win,”
    Jones added. “I will NOT resign.”

  18. JohnCasper says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    “No-one is allowed to leave the DNC plantation, ever!”

    “Relax,” said the night man
    “We are programmed to receive
    You can check out any time you like
    But you can never leave!”
    – The Eagles

  19. treestar1313 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    She is like Romney and others to them. Only Republicans aren threatened like that. You can tell because Romney is still around voting and talking about our great President.

  20. cheering4america says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    Good grief! This woman is alive, and she’s happy to be alive!

    Just read another article on the Dims dividing the country, how we came together in other crises but not during the Wuhan Flu pandemic. They are ensuring that working at any issue as a unified country is impossible. It’s been obvious for decades that Dims are never America First, it’s always their secret bank accounts first, their party second, and their public rhetoric in order to keep the first two going comes in third.

  21. Magabear says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    The evidence is incontrovertible: the demonrat party is a Maoist entity.

  22. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    dirty and disgusting Democrat party’s,
    walk a way from dirty Rat’s,

  23. Kid Jupiter says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    Why doesn’t she immediately switch to the GOP? She’s obviously done as a Democrat. Might as well make the switch and tell the Dems to F OFF!!!

  24. Terry in GA says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    They will both be fine. Even Kanye faced tremendous pressure when he praised his relationship with Trump. He told everyone that he would not be a victim of the “Cancel” group, that he can not be canceled.

    By the way, how is it that blacks have cowed to those who would deny them freedom of speech? In my opinion, that puts them back on the plantation! The same goes for those who would deny our freedom to keep and bear arms. If we allowed them to do so, they would enslave us all in order to push their agenda.

  26. coldanger says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    Dems are psychopathic. They should be the ones banned from public engagements, public office and public in general, for life…

  27. thehawkeyehoneypot says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Democrats say we will do the thinkin & you can do the n——erin!

  28. Whistling_Past says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    The godless demonrats would rather she had died than stray from their wicked agenda.
    Demonrats are the party of Death: if they don’t kill ’em before birth they steal their souls during life.

  29. FL_GUY says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Globullists and D-rats trying to establish the 4th Reich. Using Nazi tactics every day. They are following the Nazi playbook from the 1930s. The EVIL monster rears it’s ugly head again.

    • Diabolik says:
      April 23, 2020 at 6:55 pm

      Wrong. This is textbook Bolshevism in play. If Hitler had won, communism would’ve died in the 30’s. Instead, we’re fighting it today in 2020. It’s not Hitler’s fault 90% of Marxists we’re Jewish perverts. Blame them for once.

  30. David5300 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    Thank you Michigan Democrats
    I don’t think anyone could have made this up
    Well maybe Vernon Jordon could believe it

  31. TwoLaine says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    Remember how they like to pretend they are the ones who go high when we allegedly go low? It was all fake, all the time.

    She seemed like a very sweet and smart lady. Maybe she will pull a Jeff Van Drew. BTW, they left her, not the other way around.

  32. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 23, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    Looks like Jussie Smollet on the far right in the blue jacket

  33. StuckIntheMiddle says:
    April 23, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    I’m hearing them call themselves the Democratic party more and more. “They belong to the members and precinct delegates of the Democratic Party.”

  34. Ploni says:
    April 23, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    Brad P. is lickin’ his chops!

  35. starfcker says:
    April 23, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    Big respect to those Democrats. We should have done the same thing to Mitt Romney

  36. Technerd says:
    April 23, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    Politics is tribal. Happy talk about reaching across the aisle only proves you don’t know how the game is played in the current environment. It wins you no friends and only upsets your own tribe.

