White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.
Today at 5:00pm ET the White House will hold a beating for the media and share the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]
Best show on TV!
Spoiled by fauci and scrafy!
♫ Welcome back, my friends to the show that never ends.
We’re so glad you could attend! Come inside! Come inside ♫
Whack a MOLE time.
Yes Eaglet, America's favorite show "Beat/Eat The Press", moderated by America's favorite moderator (unless you are a brain dead progressive) President Donald J Trump.
Prepare your libations, snacks, get comfortable and enjoy. Who will ask the dumbest question? Will OANN have the last question before PDJT leaves the stage. How granular will we get today?
Questions, questions, with the stupidity of an ideologue from most of the LSM.
I know that I am ignorant in many subjects, but I attempt to learn about things. I have a hard time processing the reasoning behind the ideologue of most of the Press.
Even worse the sheer volume of sheep that actually accept their BS.
“Guaranteed to blow your mind apart…”
Soon the Gypsy Queen, in a glaze of Vaseline, will perform on guillotine, what a scene, what a scene. Next upon the stand will you please extend a hand To Alexander’s Ragtime Band, Dixieland, Dixieland
Which brings me to PT Barnum’s, “There’s a sucker born every minute”, that has never in Americas history been more evident.
Present company excluded 😉
Argh….I hate WordPress. I get logged out every time I leave and my posts disappear.
In response to Eaglet:
Which brings me to P.T. Barnum’s famous “There’s a sucker born every minute”.
It has never been more evident in the history of America than now.
Present company excluded.
Great ELP reference, Eaglet.
The band is on a couple of my play lists.
Well done, Eaglet.
Listen to “Fanfare for the Common Man” when ELP plays with the London Philharmonic Orchestra. One of my all time favorites.
Agree!
The Great Communicator, President Donald J Trump
I love this. Right above the network links, Sundance had a Freudian slip. Says the White House will have a beating (not briefing) for the media. Let's hope!
It’s not a slip, it’s the reality.
Today will be dominated by attacks on the [racist] EO to suspend immigration for 60 days. Alcinder…guaranteed.
Would love it if he looked at her and asked if it's racist for American people of color to have the jobs since so many are out of work. And wait for her to answer. And when she dodges………do to her what she tries to do to him and badger her til she answers.
AND ask her, "How much are the American taxpayers funding your network, PBS, annually?" "Say again?"
POTUS can direct her to MLK's granddaughter/niece's comment yesterday.
ALL immigration should be suspended.
They need to pony up and hire unemployed Americans for the H2B Visas they did not stop.
But I can't believe the Totalitarian Left can talk out of both sides of their mouth and continue to believe it's okay to keep bringing people in here, and don't want to open the economy. It doesn't make sense for them to defend this when it's a safety issue.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LEGAL IMMIGRATION UNTILL IT HIT BELOW 3%……
I LOVE press beatings! Will possibly miss most of it, hope the comments here are good!
You know, you’d think the press would figure out if they are fair with him there won’t be beatings. He’s nice as can be til they load up their gotcha questions………then out comes the belt and the beatings begin.
This is the way they want it. And if this is the way they want it, then this is how they’re gonna get it. Some folks you just can’t reach…….
Appreciate that update, I might be able to catch some of it after all.
I hope the presstitutes have to wait 45 minutes for 45.
Vidant Medical Center, 6 hospital system in Eastern NC, announced today. Furloughs, pay-cuts, reduction in shifts….WHY: per the CEO, to ensure Vidant is able to continue to meet its mission NOW and INTO THE FUTURE…
NC REMAINS CLOSED. ALL surgeries were cancelled and all centers were prepped for the MASSIVE patients from the virus, THAT NEVER, EVER MATERIALIZED>
NOW THIS>>>>>>>>>and I’m sure they have their hand out for a hand out from the federal govt…WHEN THERE WAS NO NEED TO EVER CLOSE DOWN>>>>>>>>>>>
THIS MUST NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN…
Won’t be a next time for me….
Fauci says your beatings will continue until your morale improves.
Jwmson
Check out how much the administrators make. My bet it is a handsome reward in line with other CEOs in other "businesses". Want to fix health care? Fix the fact that administrators who deliver no health care are paid many times more than those who do.
Let's hope he smacks down the clownish CDC director and his fear-mongering claims regarding a second wave.
Anthony "Saddam" Fauci has used far more Weapons of Mass Destruction on America than Saddam Hussein ever did.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The have to keep that 2nd wave on the forefront in order to keep the mail-in ballots on page one as well. Wash,Rinse,Repeat
LikeLiked by 3 people
The story no one is talking about.
The treatment for covid has changed
Read and digest page 9 and 10 on detailed treatment in this link
https://www.evms.edu/covid-19/medical_information_resources/#covidcare
The WHO/CDC plus others screwed up big time
The bigger scandal is not which antiviral to use….
Hey, we all know that HCQ is not as safe as dying! /s
GREAT LINK!!!
Starts off with:
Prophylaxis While there is very limited data (and none specific for COVID-19), the following “cocktail” may have a role in the prevention/mitigation of COVID-19 disease. While there is no high level evidence that this cocktail is effective; it is cheap, safe and widely available
■Vitamin C 500 mg BID and Quercetin 250-500 mg BID
■Zinc 75-100 mg/day (acetate, gluconate or picolinate). Zinc lozenges are preferred.
After 1-2 months, reduce the dose to 30-50 mg/day.
■Melatonin (slow release): Begin with 0.3mg and increase as tolerated to 1-2 mg at night
■Vitamin D3 1000-4000 u/day (optimal dose unknown).
I take zinc, vitamin c (1000 mg) and vitamin D (1000) every day normally. Not sure about that melatonin, though…that's a hormone and for sleep. I tried it for sleep and it put me that in between state all night and I did not like it. Not sure what that would do for a virus.
Very interesting and not incomprehensible, thanks for linking. Treatment is the same as Spanish flu: stop the cytokine storm.
I wish a “reporter” would ask about the status of the HCQ trial of 1000+ patients that started almost THREE WEEKS AGO in NYC.
And why AP and NIH are anxious to publicize “non-rigorous” and retrospective, rather than designed studies as i France, etc., etc., etc.
The study LIED !! :”largest” my azz.
“The nationwide study was not a rigorous experiment. But with 368 patients, it’s the largest look so far of hydroxychloroquine with or without the antibiotic azithromycin for COVID-19, which has killed more than 171,000 people as of Tuesday.”
https://apnews.com/a5077c7227b8eb8b0dc23423c0bbe2b2
Forgot to mention — the NIH funded study was only of VA hospital residents — skewed aged population much ??? NIH has vested interest in waiting 12 to 24 months for possibility of magic bullet of vaccine, versus immediately available treatments — especially generic $20 treatments with no profit motive for big pharma and research establishments.
And they spell out inside that study, that you can't draw a conclusion from the hydroxy deaths, because it was prescribed only for very seriously ill people, and the people who didn't get it were healthier by definition.
Here’s comments by a non-Trump-lover from Yahoo:
I’m not a fan of President Trump and think that pushing anti malarial drugs early is irresponsible, but on the other hand, I am a professional statistician. These types of “studies” do nothing but sow confusion. The problem here is that this is not a true study. It is a meta analysis of carefully chosen patient records. All of these patients were hospitalized and the analysis was performed post hoc. Doctors caring for the patients made clinical and not experimental decisions. The “control” group was made up of patients whom doctors chose not to treat with ANY therapies upon entering the hospital. Why not? Common sense would lead us to conclude that doctors assessed the patients and thought they were better off than those who were given at least a single treatment. It’s the job of the analysts to rule out that possibility. Furthermore, the sample size is concerning. Across the entire VA hospital system, these researchers were not able to find more than 400 patients to analyze with fewer than 75 deaths? That does not make sense. Either the virus is far less serious than is being reported or there was cherrypicking, which should also be ruled out via instrumental variables.
When this type of statistical malfeasance occurs, it sows confusion. We have to wait for definitive data that was responsibly collected and analyzed before making any real determinations. Otherwise, these guys are no better than Trump et al trying to manipulate data to score political points.
And the study being done in South Dakota as well.
Looking for more positive news. I hear rumblings from local governments that the building tax collapse is starting to affect government staffing.
I think sending home government staff is what will slow a lot of the quarantine BS down. Sending home with with no pay.
That is why the news today of the governors asking for $500B bailout of states and local governments must not pass. Additionally, McConnell is reported to be considering allowing states to declare bankruptcy. When these tax revenues collapse, they look for a bailout rather than cutting their bloated staff. They need to be shut down like our economy. Only essentials – e.g., law enforcement, direct health services, electrical, waste management, water, etc.
Countries like Australia and South America are going into there winter. (South of the Equator) That will be the indicator of a 2nd wave of COVID-19.
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL, it looks like DeSantis has horns.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lou Dobbs just said Iran, China and Iran are blaming COVID-19 on the United States with Bill Gates help.
On his rerun show at 716pm he said this.
Shiftt-for-brains will be calling for an investigation into President Trump based on the above propaganda in 3..2..1
How the heck did Perino get a freaking haircut?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very embarrassing I didn’t have my glasses on.
It is A-ok Janice
Pony Tail
Mockingbird media is "dangerous to our democracy"
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love these montages. Keep em coming.
Reserved55, I am going to repurpose this, if you don't mind. Need to get where multiple media outlets are saying the same thing, the same cadence, inflection looks like pretty good choreography
https://www.chron.com/news/houston-texas/article/Hidalgo-Harris-County-mask-order-30-days-COVID-19-15218998.php
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Wednesday ordered that people in Harris County wear masks or facial coverings in public for 30 days.
The order is set to go into effect on Monday, April 27 and applies to adults and children older than 10.
Hidalgo said the order would include exceptions for people with disabilities or health conditions that would be exacerbated by a face covering, and for people who are exercising outside alone, driving or eating.
“We have to use every tool in the toolbox,” she said. “If we get complacent, people die.”
//not happy
She can go to hell.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The governor better override this crap. We've had quite enough "leadership" from this little girl, who only unseated our very popular previous county judge through that straight ticket button on voting machines in 2018.
How are hearing impaired people – who rely on lip-reading to communicate/function – going to get by with everyone in masks?! Do you know how many American's who rely on lip-reading? They learned this because they knew the public would never all know sign language.
“How are hearing impaired people – who rely on lip-reading to communicate/function – going to get by with everyone in masks?!”
I thought of that (and was ready to use it as a reason/excuse against masks) a week or so ago when Tyrant Gov. Cuomo signed EO last week, went into effect at 8 pm last Friday. I have not worn one yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I
LizzieinTexas, Just thinking outside the box, face mask, dark glasses, big hat, gloves and start blowing through intersections with “Red Light Cameras “.🤔🤔
Hard to prove who is driving 🤔🤔
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would she wait until Monday April 27th if it is so IMPORTANT?
The Houston Police Officer’s Union (HPOU) has reached out to AG Paxton about the constitutionality of this order. I expect the odds are better than 70-30 he will rule against her. I am a little disappointed in Governor Abbott (I am a big supporter) to this point. Monday he needs to rescind the stay at home orders and let us Texans decide what we are comfortable doing. If you are uncomfortable going out in public, stay home. If not, you should be free to move about.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
It’s getting very heated up out there.
I am happy I can come here.
Thank you Sundance.
Flaash!! Fauci, Birx, the NIH, the WHO. and Big Pharma all agree, “HydroxyChlorineQuine is not as safe as dying”.
LikeLiked by 6 people
HCQ is cheap. No big money for big pharma owning Globalists. That is why it doesn’t work.
Cheap and there’s no need for the vaccine if it works. The elite knows it does, but it’s not for us little people😡
I suppose the hot mic incident will be ignored again.
When? What did I miss?
Hot Mic
Who was that? The vid didn’t even have a network logo.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/04/21/ny-gop-warns-it-will-legally-challenge-cuomos-executive-order-mandating-mail-in-voting-at-every-level/
Mail in ballots?
What could go wrong?/sarc
We already have ABSENTEE VOTING! Anyone who is currently a registered voter just needs to apply, or call for an absentee voting application to be mailed to them. Plenty of time for this before November. Many Senior citizens have been doing this for years!
We don’t need any more voting legislation……except for mandatory photo ID.
They think we are stupid.
Make ballot harvesting a criminal conspiracy offense with severe monetary and incarceration penalties and deny any plea deals.
This article contains numerous cross reference links so anyone can verify the statements contained therein:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/04/no_author/the-dark-side-of-the-coronavirus-scam/
“…The COVID-19 outbreak appears to be some sort of drill that got out of hand. Event 201 was a group of health experts that gathered in New York City in October of 2019 to simulate a pandemic infectious disease outbreak. Just coincidence, right? Was it pre-planned? Gates himself predicted it in November of 2019.
In 2018 virologist Anthony Fauci then warned threatened in that Disease X was soon to come during Donald Trump’s Presidency. Others also predicted such a viral outbreak. So why was preparation so inadequate?
Somehow a virus knew precisely when to mutate and infect a planet of 7.8 billion people who had no immunity towards it.
It is reported that billionaire Bill Gates conducted a recent media tour with Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health, threatening the public and businesses with a 6-month to 1-year lockdown unless governments purchase their vaccines, vaccines that are now under development. Gates did say: “Things won’t get back to normal until we have gotten a vaccine out to the entire world.” Gates is reported to have investments in 7 different developmental COVID-19 vaccine ventures.
Come to your own conclusions. This isn’t manslaughter; it could be murder given Gates’ prior comments about culling human populations. No sense letting a good pandemic go to waste….”
Watch this.
After the 4 minute mark, Dr. Fauci saying that PDJT definitely will have to face a disease outbreak during his Presidency.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We The People Have a Smokin Gun to Protect Us Against Mad (unqualified) Scientist Bill Gates
Robert F Kennedy Jr
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
If anyone wants to know all about vaccines a great docuseries is starting tonight. You have to register. I watched it a few years back and it was excellent. They added 2 new segments to update with todays circumstances.
info@thetruthaboutvaccines.com
which may have access also through Children’s Health Defense, RFK’s site.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gonna be lovely ♫
Trump put a shiny thing in there. Like a cat playing with a mouse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Twit doesn’t think SloJoe has what it takes
That CDC guy, Redfield needs to terminated now! I will say again and again, that Mike Pence was in charge of all this. He relied on fake models pushed by Fauci and Birx and shut down this economy. Countless people have had their lives drastically changed because of the charade. I blame him. He will never succeed Trump, ever.
To be fair, Pence is not a doctor or scientist. It makes sense that he would look to these “experts” for their related “expertise” when forming a task force.
President Trump and VP Pence are a really good team.
I don’t know, he hired Fauci and Birx, although you could say it was unavoidable. But Pence was on that former HIV team of theirs.
is that the HIV we all died from?
Last I checked, President Trump plays a very long game. He and VP Pence chose what the Dims considered to be their expert(s).
So, why not include a wide variety of ‘experts’, medical, and ‘models’, and let them disagree in public, to show that Pence and PDJT need to make decisions?
We could see who’se ‘expertise’ was better, for example as the falsie/brix projections came down.
Las Vegas Mayor wants to reopen the Strip. “Alarmist” Anderson Cooper is horrified.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/weve-had-viruses-for-years-las-vegas-mayor-calls-anderson-cooper-alarmist-over-reopening-concerns
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/04/no_author/coronavirus-lockdown-and-what-you-are-not-being-told/
“…I am based in the UK so much of this discussion relates to the decisions of the British State, but this is a global policy agenda and similar policies are found across the developed world. Effectively a small group of policy decision makers have placed an estimated 3.5 billion people under house arrest. It is only possible for them to do so with our consent. Consent is carefully cultivated by controlling the information we are given.
For the vast majority their only source of information is the corporate mainstream media (MSM) and the public announcements of the State. This article is written, as ever, in the hope people will do their own research and make up their own minds.
We are going to look at the evidence which strongly suggests the State and the MSM, adhering to a globalist agenda, have colluded to mislead the public into believing the COVID 19 (C19) threat is far greater than it actually is.
C19 can be fatal for those with pre-existing comorbidities, and possibly even some without, as can other forms of pneumonia and influenza-like respiratory illness. However, while every C19 death has been reported, none of the far greater number of people who have died in the UK this year from other respiratory infections have even been mentioned.
Systems have been created to ensure the C19 statistics are as terrifying as possible. Their statistical product is so vague it borders upon meaningless. It seems we have been inculcated with misplaced fear to justify the lockdown regime, to convince us to accept it and prepare us for what is to come….”
*************
One minute clip of Fox News reporter John Roberts on hot mic before Bret Baier shows up for news conference:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/21/devin-nunes-responds-to-the-insufferably-political-ssci-report-justifying-a-political-intelligence-community-assessment/#comment-8109022
OOOPS!
Fake News
They know it and report otherwise.
I guess grocery store and Wal-Mart employees are immune, because none of these “essential employee” categories has been wiped out by Wuhan virus.
So why can’t everyone else go back to work?
We are trying to save old persons who can’t work by unemploying 200-300 per person who can work that were paying the social taxes for the ones they are supposed to be saving.
It does not make a lick of sense.
Short and funny
Nolte: De Blasio’s Snitch Hotline Shuts Down Because America Is Awesome
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/04/22/nolte-de-blasios-snitch-hotline-shuts-down-because-america-is-awesome/amp/
Never fear, you can still file a complaint
https://portal.311.nyc.gov/sr-step/?id=55fa3ff8-e284-ea11-99e5-0004ffd8d9b3&stepid=8f39d3a3-cd7f-e811-a83f-000d3a33b3a3
Meanwhile in So commiefornia it is 80 – 85 degrees today and expected to go to 95. Wonder how the virus will fair during this heat wave?
“Wonder how the virus will fair during this heat wave?”
I want to know how long this phony mask wearing is going to last when the weather heats up?
Did anyone else notice the CDC changed their collective feeble minds concerning masks as soon as the Wuhan virus numbers started declining?
87 right now in Las Vegas….only our 3rd day in 80’s this spring….it has been 10-12 degrees below normal for months now.
These daily pressers give life to the hysteria, with predictable results:
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/04/22/pelosi-next-stimulus-will-enable-the-american-people-to-vote-by-mail/
We don’t need daily pressers on this topic.
That would mean a complete leftist takeover of the country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Are Republican senators trustworthy?
no….they want gone as well…just not enough to get to 66
Whatever Pres. Trump says, IL Guv JB Prickster has to come out and say the opposite every day. Today, he said the “new normal” will NOT look like the “old normal”…until we get a vaccine.
He’s been pushing that vaccine, and mail-in voting nearly every day. I really didn’t think IL could get any worse.
He hates PDJT, and it’s probably mutual. Of all the difficult Dem. governors, Prickster is the one POTUS refuses to mention. He occasionally mentions that there are one or two Gov’s who will never be happy, and refuses to say their names. You know JB is one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And I think JB will do all he can to keep us shut down.
He wants to be bailed out by POTUS, so I think JB will do all he can to sabotage, obfuscate, contradict POTUS!
I wonder if Fauci is going to be there today and if he will answer to the NIH statement of HCQ, and if there would be any media that will ask the right questions about it.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Yesterday President Xi taught me what I must do
So today with Dr. Brix I bake, and with the Blue Governors I brew
The day after that my destruction of America comes through
And oh! I will be so glad that beforehand not enough knew
That the name I am called is Faucistiltskin!
What if the president started cutting back on these press beatings to every three days or so? The press reports about the virus 24/7 because that’s all there is going on. Like the Arbor day event, the president needs to move on. If he cuts down on pressers, the media will have to go to the governors for news, and the big question at the state level is “When are you opening up?” Start talking about a trade deal with India.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG, lol, they just talked about the dog poo bags in someone else’s trash can on The Five. I swear there are a lot of people reading this site.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Were those poo bags thrown there by Jill Biden cleaning up after incontinent Joe.
Buckeye Mom I saw that. Sundance is well respected.
Most definitely!
Very insensitive comment. He too may have a $25,000 fridge stocked with his favorite ice cream. He is not taking a pay cut or having his salary stopped until the crisis passes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a monster Cuomo is, this gutless narcissist is hoping for a future run as President??
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/ny-gov-cuomo-suicides-increased-domestic-violence-worth-price-coronavirus-lockdown-save-life-video/
Cuomo—-If you’re out of a job, find something deemed essential.
And we are back to the bs HCQ trials needing to be done before using…
And “it’s going to come back worse this fall” more scare tactics based on absolute speculation!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dr Mikovits. About 10 minutes
6 pm Fox News pushing the fraudulent VA study. Pathetic.
Also a mention that the seasonal Flu comes back every Fall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here we go folks , looks like we have a “ whistleblower “ just reported on Fox . Here we go again buckle up . #TRUMP2020🇺🇸❤️🤍💙
FauXi is in the building
Why is that little punk piece of excrement sitting while we wait for potus?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I get the feeling already that people who have filed for and been approved for unemployment benefits are not going back to work in areas. Dems love that.
Unemployment checks will not keep pace with what they owe.
Everything we are being told is fake! Thank you POTUS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
