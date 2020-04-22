Idaho Police Arrest Subversive Mom For Taking Children to Playground…

Posted on April 22, 2020 by

Comrades, after the Meridian cornavirus enforcement police received several calls from compliant citizens, a dangerous group of subversive moms were identified engaging in non-approved playground activity against the interests of the state.  Local authorities activated an emergency response task force & arrested the lead scofflaw mom at the park.

According to video smuggled from the park by an underground network of rebellious female breeders, Mrs. Sarah Brady was instructed by the COVID-19 compliance officers to vacate the playground.  Ms. Brady refused to comply with the order and was subsequently handcuffed and arrested for violations of the state lock-down, ie. misdemeanor trespassing.

IDAHO – Meridian officers made several attempts to help BRADY adhere to the rules. She was non-compliant and forced officers to place her under arrest to resolve the issue. She was arrested for trespassing.

These are very trying times and the Meridian Police Department supports the public’s right to assemble for peaceful protest, however the right does not include damaging public property or ignoring closures of City property and facilities (link)

The brave officers of Idaho law enforcement and coronavirus compliance put their lives on the line to capture this outlaw. However, the fate of the world hangs in the balance, and the Meridian police are thankful for compliant citizens who used the tip-line to notify the task-force of this threatening and subversive activity.

Fortunately, this time the thin-blue-line was able to overcome the resistance and suppress the rebellion; but this example should remind us all  it takes the entire village to stay alert & report these dangerous scofflaws immediately.

All rogue citizens must be contained, especially the breeders, lest they put our compliant society at risk of infection. Playground moms are some of the most dangerous and subversive elements within our society; some even carry the potential for home-schooling.

Breeding citizens are a big concern, they may not just carry biologics they could possibly carry a more alarming virus of wrong-thought, potentially even perspectives on freedom, against the interests of the state.

During these stressful times any wrong-thought, without regard for our collective need, is an indication a breeder citizen may be a subversive. Rogue citizens would be subversive to our new society and must be controlled with extreme mitigation efforts.

The COVID Compliance Ministry appreciates good citizens who comply with the interests of the state. Good citizenship is rewarded with enhanced credits allowing access to a safe COVID Compliant Society. A safer society; where the odds will always be in your favor.

 

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, A New America, Abusive Cops, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Communist, Coronavirus, Dept Of Justice, media bias, Police action, Professional Idiots, propaganda. Bookmark the permalink.

35 Responses to Idaho Police Arrest Subversive Mom For Taking Children to Playground…

  1. MaryfromMarin says:
    April 22, 2020 at 1:52 am

    Why don’t they just take all the children away to be raised by the State, and be done with it?

    That is, after all, what they ultimately want.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. starfcker says:
    April 22, 2020 at 1:54 am

    Yeah, she’s got homeschooling written all over her. Probably goes to church, too.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Mari in SC says:
    April 22, 2020 at 1:59 am

    I am finding out more and more how stupid some people I thought had a brain are and how willing they are to follow whatever the government says. I can’t respond on a certain frugal living blog anymore since some of the commenters are saying things such as “I was going to go for a walk but the people on the street aren’t social distancing” and ,”thank hesvens they closed the liquor stores”, seemingly not caring about the investment the owner made and the lack of paychecks for the employees or the physical withdrawal problems if an alcoholic has to go through withdrawal cold turkey. If I start commenting, I am going to get banned!

    If one more person says #stayhome #staysafe…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. GFY says:
    April 22, 2020 at 2:04 am

    Not to worry, AG Barr says he will send them a sternly worded letter. Maybe.

    Like

    Reply
  5. King Arthur says:
    April 22, 2020 at 2:04 am

    Meanwhile, Gov (Chicken) Little of our great state keeps pimping a vaccine to save us and “loosening and tightening” of socialism distancing until that Splendid Day of the Vax! I can tell you this, outside of the California transplant idiots in Boise, this stuff isn’t going to fly. There is a reckoning and a reaction coming.

    Like

    Reply
  6. JohnCasper says:
    April 22, 2020 at 2:05 am

    My God ! I live only a few blocks away from Meridian (just a couple of blocks if I climb over a neighbor’s fence) and had no idea I was in imminent danger from such terroristic women and children! Thank you so much to the SS Meridian Polici for making me feel safe and protected and able to sleep at night.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    April 22, 2020 at 2:06 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. kleen says:
    April 22, 2020 at 2:11 am

    I am done with blue lives matter. If they want to obey dictators and persecute innocent people they can go cozy up to the left where they belong.

    Just doing their job my ass. I would get fired before I agree to “do my job” like that

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. WSB says:
    April 22, 2020 at 2:14 am

    Just called the answering office. The lady on the call got very frustrated with me after I called her out on their LEO’s arresting the mother because her child was using playground equipment due to cleanliness. The equipment should be cleansed in sunlight, no?

    Still not sure why they arrested this woman? She said I should stop harassing her and I should call her superior. Then she hung up on me

    https://meridiancity.org/police/index

    208 888 6788 have at it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. kleen says:
    April 22, 2020 at 2:14 am

    In Texas 2 women were arrested for offering hair cut in their homes. How dare people want to work and pay their bills…It’s a crime now.

    Police has crossed the line. Honorable cops would defy such orders.

    I always wondered if they would really go house to house and confiscate our guns.

    April 2020, I leaned… oh heck yeah they would. Roger Stone raid style.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. kleen says:
    April 22, 2020 at 2:21 am

    I am so disappointed at our law enforcement. First the FBI, huge let down, now our cops around the country.

    Those kids are probably traumatized. The crime, having fun at the playground.

    What country is this?

    Arresting innocent people is now normal. Started with the FBI targeting political opposition. Now innocent citizens at the playground.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Realist says:
    April 22, 2020 at 2:21 am

    All over the world the PC PLODS are letting out their INNER NAZI

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. EnoughIsEnough says:
    April 22, 2020 at 2:22 am

    There appears to be a few officers on scene. None that I can see are practicing social distancing or wearing masks. Rules for thee…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Gofer says:
    April 22, 2020 at 2:29 am

    The cop has no mask or gloves. Who was really put in danger?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. swampfox999 says:
    April 22, 2020 at 2:30 am

    Stop the Fauci-Gates-the WHO and corrupt medical establishment induced government madness and overreach.

    This is worth a long listen for what real scientists think of the Fauci game plan.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. fangdog says:
    April 22, 2020 at 2:34 am

    If the average person doesn’t understand Left-wing Communist-style take over by now, unfortunately they never will. Undr times as we now observe, we see the danger of “Useful Idiots”. The Democrat Party has become complicit in their goal for making America a Communist-style government.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Jase says:
    April 22, 2020 at 2:38 am

    The behaviour of some police forces during this ChinaFlu lockdown is going to leave a lasting – and terrible- legacy which is going to be very difficult to overcome.
    Police, by and large, are able to operate because they have an ‘understanding’ with the general public.
    We give them a uniform, a gun and a certain level of authority over us and in return they give us an assurance that they won’t abuse those privileges.
    Some of them are not keeping up their end of that bargain.
    Once that trust is gone with the wider community it is very hard to get it back.
    The friendly waves and smiles at police officers are going to be replaced by folded arms and sullen looks.
    Buffoons like these officers are doing incalculable damage to their image in the wider community.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Katica (@GOPPollAnalyst) says:
    April 22, 2020 at 2:46 am

    Any particular reason why people are not researching her? Where is the full video? I am not about to Kavanaugh police officers without full video. I researched her.

    Like

    Reply
    • Seneca the Elder says:
      April 22, 2020 at 2:52 am

      Katica- you mean there is some scenario that you can come up with to justify what happened? Please enlighten us.

      Like

      Reply
  20. Seneca the Elder says:
    April 22, 2020 at 2:47 am

    What many of us have known for a long time is just starting to become clear to our fellow citizens- namely, that Government and public sector workers are not the same as the rest of us, especially the cops who consider themselves above the law.
    No one who’s on the Government payroll that’s supported by taxpayers’ money, is suffering the way the ordinary non-aligned citizens are. They haven’t missed a paycheck or benefit. In my little NY town the army of such workers are entirely supported by residential taxes as we have no commercial tax base. None of these people have worked a full or half day for the last month yet they are being paid. Schools, town hall, courts, offices are all shut down. They don’t bother to answer phones or emails so Great is their entitlement.
    But the brave men and women are on duty, never fear, to make sure you don’t stand too close to someone or remove your mask at the wrong time or even cough in public. Never question these brave, hardworking individuals who are risking their very lives for us on the playgrounds and sidewalks of America.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Jay Currie says:
    April 22, 2020 at 2:53 am

    Wow! We have our front runner for dumbest cop of the year.

    The video will go viral. The cop(s) look like idiots and it ends with “Her kids are here.”

    Leave aside the violation of rights, the optics are idiotic. You can argue the Constitution until you are green; but police idiocy in a world where everyone has a video camera in their pocket ends the State’s capacity to bully. You don’t need a gun, you just need your phone and the wit to use it.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s