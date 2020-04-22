Idaho Police Arrest Subversive Mom For Taking Children to Playground…

Comrades, after the Meridian cornavirus enforcement police received several calls from compliant citizens, a dangerous group of subversive moms were identified engaging in non-approved playground activity against the interests of the state. Local authorities activated an emergency response task force & arrested the lead scofflaw mom at the park.
According to video smuggled from the park by an underground network of rebellious female breeders, Mrs. Sarah Brady was instructed by the COVID-19 compliance officers to vacate the playground. Ms. Brady refused to comply with the order and was subsequently handcuffed and arrested for violations of the state lock-down, ie. misdemeanor trespassing.
IDAHO – Meridian officers made several attempts to help BRADY adhere to the rules. She was non-compliant and forced officers to place her under arrest to resolve the issue. She was arrested for trespassing.
These are very trying times and the Meridian Police Department supports the public’s right to assemble for peaceful protest, however the right does not include damaging public property or ignoring closures of City property and facilities (link)
The brave officers of Idaho law enforcement and coronavirus compliance put their lives on the line to capture this outlaw. However, the fate of the world hangs in the balance, and the Meridian police are thankful for compliant citizens who used the tip-line to notify the task-force of this threatening and subversive activity.
Fortunately, this time the thin-blue-line was able to overcome the resistance and suppress the rebellion; but this example should remind us all it takes the entire village to stay alert & report these dangerous scofflaws immediately.
All rogue citizens must be contained, especially the breeders, lest they put our compliant society at risk of infection. Playground moms are some of the most dangerous and subversive elements within our society; some even carry the potential for home-schooling.
Breeding citizens are a big concern, they may not just carry biologics they could possibly carry a more alarming virus of wrong-thought, potentially even perspectives on freedom, against the interests of the state.
During these stressful times any wrong-thought, without regard for our collective need, is an indication a breeder citizen may be a subversive. Rogue citizens would be subversive to our new society and must be controlled with extreme mitigation efforts.
The COVID Compliance Ministry appreciates good citizens who comply with the interests of the state. Good citizenship is rewarded with enhanced credits allowing access to a safe COVID Compliant Society. A safer society; where the odds will always be in your favor.
Why don’t they just take all the children away to be raised by the State, and be done with it?
That is, after all, what they ultimately want.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mary, you don’t want Child Protective Services anywhere near children. It is a documented fact that many of the workers are deeply involved in child trafficking throughout our country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@chooseamerica—
Sorry I neglected to put ” /sarc ” at the end. But I thought my last line made that perfectly clear.
LikeLike
I’ll bet you that’s next if she doesn’t bow to their complete dominion upon Earth.
LikeLike
The Brady Bunch meets 2020 or is it 1984?
LikeLike
Yeah, she’s got homeschooling written all over her. Probably goes to church, too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
She will be on Fox News tomorrow. Hannity will tell her story.
LikeLike
I am finding out more and more how stupid some people I thought had a brain are and how willing they are to follow whatever the government says. I can’t respond on a certain frugal living blog anymore since some of the commenters are saying things such as “I was going to go for a walk but the people on the street aren’t social distancing” and ,”thank hesvens they closed the liquor stores”, seemingly not caring about the investment the owner made and the lack of paychecks for the employees or the physical withdrawal problems if an alcoholic has to go through withdrawal cold turkey. If I start commenting, I am going to get banned!
If one more person says #stayhome #staysafe…
LikeLiked by 2 people
…. we’re all in this together….
i kinda enjoy triggering things that go boom….
LikeLike
Not to worry, AG Barr says he will send them a sternly worded letter. Maybe.
LikeLike
Meanwhile, Gov (Chicken) Little of our great state keeps pimping a vaccine to save us and “loosening and tightening” of socialism distancing until that Splendid Day of the Vax! I can tell you this, outside of the California transplant idiots in Boise, this stuff isn’t going to fly. There is a reckoning and a reaction coming.
LikeLike
My God ! I live only a few blocks away from Meridian (just a couple of blocks if I climb over a neighbor’s fence) and had no idea I was in imminent danger from such terroristic women and children! Thank you so much to the SS Meridian Polici for making me feel safe and protected and able to sleep at night.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am done with blue lives matter. If they want to obey dictators and persecute innocent people they can go cozy up to the left where they belong.
Just doing their job my ass. I would get fired before I agree to “do my job” like that
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just called the answering office. The lady on the call got very frustrated with me after I called her out on their LEO’s arresting the mother because her child was using playground equipment due to cleanliness. The equipment should be cleansed in sunlight, no?
Still not sure why they arrested this woman? She said I should stop harassing her and I should call her superior. Then she hung up on me
https://meridiancity.org/police/index
208 888 6788 have at it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In Texas 2 women were arrested for offering hair cut in their homes. How dare people want to work and pay their bills…It’s a crime now.
Police has crossed the line. Honorable cops would defy such orders.
I always wondered if they would really go house to house and confiscate our guns.
April 2020, I leaned… oh heck yeah they would. Roger Stone raid style.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am so disappointed at our law enforcement. First the FBI, huge let down, now our cops around the country.
Those kids are probably traumatized. The crime, having fun at the playground.
What country is this?
Arresting innocent people is now normal. Started with the FBI targeting political opposition. Now innocent citizens at the playground.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Meridian police force recruiting video is titled “Emphasizing culture and positivity”
LikeLiked by 2 people
No wonder the answering service was so hostile.
All, please look upthread and call this group. They deserve to hear you. They are open 24/7.
LikeLike
All over the world the PC PLODS are letting out their INNER NAZI
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
There appears to be a few officers on scene. None that I can see are practicing social distancing or wearing masks. Rules for thee…
LikeLiked by 2 people
She shouldn’t have offered herself to be arrested. She should have waited for the cops to make that move.
LikeLike
To be fair, he was down to “two”.
He gave her a five count before he was going to arrest: five, four, three, two… and then she spoke.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The cop has no mask or gloves. Who was really put in danger?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stop the Fauci-Gates-the WHO and corrupt medical establishment induced government madness and overreach.
This is worth a long listen for what real scientists think of the Fauci game plan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the average person doesn’t understand Left-wing Communist-style take over by now, unfortunately they never will. Undr times as we now observe, we see the danger of “Useful Idiots”. The Democrat Party has become complicit in their goal for making America a Communist-style government.
LikeLike
The behaviour of some police forces during this ChinaFlu lockdown is going to leave a lasting – and terrible- legacy which is going to be very difficult to overcome.
Police, by and large, are able to operate because they have an ‘understanding’ with the general public.
We give them a uniform, a gun and a certain level of authority over us and in return they give us an assurance that they won’t abuse those privileges.
Some of them are not keeping up their end of that bargain.
Once that trust is gone with the wider community it is very hard to get it back.
The friendly waves and smiles at police officers are going to be replaced by folded arms and sullen looks.
Buffoons like these officers are doing incalculable damage to their image in the wider community.
LikeLike
Any particular reason why people are not researching her? Where is the full video? I am not about to Kavanaugh police officers without full video. I researched her.
LikeLike
Katica- you mean there is some scenario that you can come up with to justify what happened? Please enlighten us.
LikeLike
What many of us have known for a long time is just starting to become clear to our fellow citizens- namely, that Government and public sector workers are not the same as the rest of us, especially the cops who consider themselves above the law.
No one who’s on the Government payroll that’s supported by taxpayers’ money, is suffering the way the ordinary non-aligned citizens are. They haven’t missed a paycheck or benefit. In my little NY town the army of such workers are entirely supported by residential taxes as we have no commercial tax base. None of these people have worked a full or half day for the last month yet they are being paid. Schools, town hall, courts, offices are all shut down. They don’t bother to answer phones or emails so Great is their entitlement.
But the brave men and women are on duty, never fear, to make sure you don’t stand too close to someone or remove your mask at the wrong time or even cough in public. Never question these brave, hardworking individuals who are risking their very lives for us on the playgrounds and sidewalks of America.
LikeLike
Wow! We have our front runner for dumbest cop of the year.
The video will go viral. The cop(s) look like idiots and it ends with “Her kids are here.”
Leave aside the violation of rights, the optics are idiotic. You can argue the Constitution until you are green; but police idiocy in a world where everyone has a video camera in their pocket ends the State’s capacity to bully. You don’t need a gun, you just need your phone and the wit to use it.
LikeLike