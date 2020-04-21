New York Snitch Line Bombarded With Subversive Liberty Memes, Vulgar Pictures and Propaganda Against The State…

Posted on April 21, 2020 by

Commissar Bill de Blasio is not pleased with the early results from the New York City Ministry of COVID Compliance ‘snitch on your neighbor’ text message alert system.

According to the compliance dispatchers who operate the 311 program [311-692] one presumed subversive sent an alert of Commissar de Blasio while providing photographic evidence of the mayor violating social distancing via fellatio in an alley next to a convenient store.

Through the comprehensive review process, that specific text message alert was intercepted by dispatchers before being sent to compliance officers for investigation.  However, there are many more alerts of a similar nature.

As a result of what appears to be an underground network of subversive citizens; and due to an overwhelmingly coordinated effort to disrupt the intent of the effort; the snitch-alert system had to be temporarily taken down and purged.   The NYC Ministry of compliance would like to inform all citizens the snitch alert system is now reactivated.  Good citizens can once again text any subversive activity to 311-692 including pictures of infractions.

100 Responses to New York Snitch Line Bombarded With Subversive Liberty Memes, Vulgar Pictures and Propaganda Against The State…

  1. TreeClimber says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    I saw some plans on one site or another the other day to send some truly obscene pictures. I was scandalized but highly amused. I can only imagine what the Chans are up to… >_<

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. THE FQ says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    Excellent work, Patriots.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  3. Peoria Jones says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Yeah, I gotcher snitch right here…LOL! What could go wrong?

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. Robster says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    De Blasio getting a head of things.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  5. Whistling_Past says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    Commies gonna commie.
    Patriots gonna patriot.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  6. hokkoda says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    I don’t know what you guys are waiting for. I’ve been sending them pictures regularly. It doesn’t even need to be funny, just fire away.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • woohoowee says:
      April 21, 2020 at 6:27 pm

      LOL! Give ’em heck!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 21, 2020 at 7:10 pm

      “I’ve been sending them pictures regularly.”

      Have you ever tried replying? I have not, after receiving these texts after my submissions”

      “How can I assist you with the picture you have sent?”

      “Hello Sir/Ma’am, Are you there?”

      They gave a lot of nerve with the non-PC “Sir/Madam”, not knowing what gender pronoun I prefer!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Raptors2020 says:
      April 21, 2020 at 8:11 pm

      Overwhelm the system, like Cloward and Piven counselled.

      Leftists hate ridicule, as Alinsky knew.

      Chaos wrecks any system, while righteous protest is just self-gratification.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. Sporty says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    It was Deblasio in the alley with a Tranny.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. frances says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    GOOD.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. woohoowee says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    America is alive and well, baby! 😂😂😂

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. tozerbgood8315 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Democrats will never learn

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. JB in Jefferson says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    I sent a one finger tip from the West Coast

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. carterzest says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    Be sure to do the needful… 😉

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. Ellie says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    Deblasio better impose some stiff penalties!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. Somebody's Gramma says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    I simply love the American spirit!! We.Will.Not.Comply.
    And yes, yes we will fight to the death for our freedom.
    I pray it doesn’t come to that.
    The corrupt swamp rats have no idea how deep and wide our devotion to God and our freedom is.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • William the Comptroller says:
      April 21, 2020 at 7:19 pm

      It reminds me of the inspiring ending of Simon Pegg/ Nick Frost’s “At the World’s End” comedy film from a few years ago. “Shut up, you Big Lamp!”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. theoldgoat says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Nice to see a Cloward Piven strategy being used against the want to be dictator of NYC.

    In my area of CNY there has been a large number of calls to the police to snitch on businesses that were open, while reports of real crimes were almost non-existent. Of course these are from the liberal city dwellers. I’m not sure who I am more angered at, the citizens who felt compelled to report businesses trying to stay viable despite the dictates of Herr Cuomo, or the police who followed up on these reports.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • hokkoda says:
      April 21, 2020 at 6:36 pm

      I was watching a documentary about the liberation of the Nazi concentration camps. One of the camps, I don’t recall which, was just outside of a German town. When the camp was liberated, Allied troops interviewed people in the town.

      They call claimed not to know a thing.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • DaughterofLiberty says:
        April 21, 2020 at 6:45 pm

        Ummm hummm – Eisenhower made one town enter one of the horror camps – made them tour it, and bury the bodies. I don’t recall which death camp it was, but many of the townspeople were breaking down. Well, what’d they think was the nature of the smoke constantly eminating from the chimneys???

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
      • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
        April 21, 2020 at 6:46 pm

        The liars did claim to know nothing. In a number of places the American generals decided to gather up the townsfolk and force them to walk through the death camps to see firsthand what their fellow citizens had been up to.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
        • deplorableintx says:
          April 21, 2020 at 7:09 pm

          My Uncle was one of the Sargent’s who made the town people walk through the death camps. He was a big tough man, and first spoke of it when in his early 90s. In the nearly 50 years I’d known him, I’d never seen him shed a tear. In holding back emotion contained for 70 years, said he couldn’t speak of the horror he witnessed there and had nothing good to say about the worthless people living nearby.

          Liked by 6 people

          Reply
          • Sharon says:
            April 21, 2020 at 8:17 pm

            In case anyone needs confirmation of what is shared in these comments:

            At about the half way point in this short b/w footage, it is clear that the Germans were being quickly sobered up after having started the tour smiling and laughing, like they were out on a spring walk. One of the women is in a state of fainting, and she is being supported by helped by two men, on them still in the striped prison pajamas.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
  16. hokkoda says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Remember, if your first reaction is “But, but, but, what if I get in trouble?!” you’re exactly the person they are trying to frighten.

    Fire away, Patriots.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Skidroe says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    De Blasio has sucked the air out of New York.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Magabear says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    🤣😂🤣😂

    Best laugh I’ve had in awhile. 😄

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    “Good citizens can once again text any subversive activity to 311-692 including pictures of infractions”

    I have a library of approximately 75 photos and memes, mostly compiled from this site over the past 5 or 6 weeks or so.

    “the snitch-alert system had to be temporarily taken down and purged.”

    That explains why I did not receive the following automatic message late Sunday or early Monday, which I received after providing submissions randomly spaced throughout the day.

    “Hello, and thank you for texting NYC311. We’re here to help, but if this is an emergency, please call 911. A representative will be with you soon. You can text the word “COVID” to 692-692 to get the latest updates about coronavirus from Notify NYC.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Rose says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    It restores my faith in humanity that people are no longer groveling in submission to demorats in office, they use humor and jokes to get their message across. What will the left do when they realize their tax payer funded staycation is over? Get violent, pissy or angry oh wait that’s the media.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Trump2020 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    Laughing my butt off right now!😂😂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. keeler says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    Something similar happened in Mass after the 2016 election when AG Maura “Hold It” Healey set up a hotline for citizens to report incidents of hate crimes and harassment inflicted by overstimulated Deplorables.

    If this hotline hasn’t gotten attention of the online image boards yet, the best is yet to come.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Whistling_Past says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    “NUTS!”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. Kaco says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    “…photographic evidence of the mayor violating social distancing via fellatio in an alley next to a convenient store.”

    LMAO! Serves him right.

    The American people are not going to put up with this bulls___. At least real Americans, the cucked lefties, of course, will be useful idiots.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Vixey says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    LOL! Had a feeling this would backfire bigly. Hilarious!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. Amy1212 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    Best use of “junk mail” of all time. 😂😂😂 pure genius

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. XO says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Lots you can do.

    Easy enough to go to the NIH staff directory and give Tony F’s office a call.

    Gotta make those pushing the fraud at least deal with a little inconvenience.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Landslide says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    The Trump Boomerang!!! 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Skidroe says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    I knew this was going to happen. De Blasio and Cuomo inflated their numbers on the Chinese Plague and shut everything down. Now they are screaming for bail-out money. I wouldn’t give them a penny. Let all Government workers do with out a paycheck for a while and watch how fast things open up.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. Vince says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    Faith in America… Restored.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Mike in a Truck says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    I sent a picture of the naughty garden gnomes doing unspeakable things.Oh wait… that was the neighbors.

    Like

    Reply
  32. BestBets says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    So predictable yet totally hilarious. Nobody does it better than Deplorables with common sense. Nobody!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    And just like that, Anthony Weiner is tossed back in prison.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. WIlliam the Comptroller says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    We just observed the 244th Anniversary of the Battles of Lexington and Concord. Raise a glass to those extremely brave men and boys who fought that day against a British Army column. Especially John Parker and Samuel Whittemore: America’s original Badasses!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    “that specific text message alert was intercepted by dispatchers before being sent to compliance officers for investigation.”

    I have not received an automated replies (yet) from my three or four submissions over the past hour or so.

    I am wondering if the 75 or so submissions I provided over a two day period from my cell phone lately put me into a “spam folder” that they may have created?

    Is that possible with texts?

    Uh Oh

    Herr Cuomo just came on with a special report, interrupting my mother’s viewing of “Wheel of Fortune”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. jus wundrin says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    The real question is how many people did snitch on their neighbors?

    Sad whats going on in our country. Dims doing satans work.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Snellvillebob says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    Could I report that Rep. Eric Swalwel is leaving toxic plumes everywhere he goes?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Lady in Red says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    We should send pics of congregating pigeons. They are flaunting social distancing guidelines, in droves.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  40. footballfan33 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    My first thought when I saw this was dickpics. I’d have bought a burner in NYC just to inundate that snitch line.

    Imagine all the DeblowSeeOh haters imprisoned in their homes who thought the same thing!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. Big Jake says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    Inside every true, liberty-loving American is a smart-ass trying to get out. 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  42. MicD says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    Couldn’t help myself –

    Like

    Reply
  43. Akindole says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    Round up the usual suspects.

    Like

    Reply
  44. scrap1ron says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    This one’s for the drone patrol, Wilhelm.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  46. JohnCasper says:
    April 21, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    How about sending him a picture of George Washington kicking him and King George right in the ass.

    How about sending him a picture of George Patton kicking him and Adolf Hitler right in the ass.

    Like

    Reply
  47. iswhatitis says:
    April 21, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    In Saint Louis, MO (my area), apparently a “Sunshine Law” request resulted in public publication of the hundreds of emails to the St. Louis “snitch” lines.

    All those snitcher’s (many of whom, in their emails, requested not to be identified [while they themselves named names]) emails (over 900 of them to date) are in a downloadable PDF.

    Article:
    COVID-19 snitches in St. Louis were in for a surprise (By Monica Showalter)
    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/04/covid19_snitches_in_st_louis_were_in_for_a_surprise.html

    (The story apparently originated on GatewayPundit. But I won’t visit there so caught it here instead. There is a link to that in this article).

    Like

    Reply
  48. Will says:
    April 21, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    This is the best laugh I’ve had all week. Great to see Patriots executing well even behind enemy lines. Thanks for posting this, SD.

    Like

    Reply

