New York Snitch Line Bombarded With Subversive Liberty Memes, Vulgar Pictures and Propaganda Against The State…

Commissar Bill de Blasio is not pleased with the early results from the New York City Ministry of COVID Compliance ‘snitch on your neighbor’ text message alert system.
According to the compliance dispatchers who operate the 311 program [311-692] one presumed subversive sent an alert of Commissar de Blasio while providing photographic evidence of the mayor violating social distancing via fellatio in an alley next to a convenient store.
Through the comprehensive review process, that specific text message alert was intercepted by dispatchers before being sent to compliance officers for investigation. However, there are many more alerts of a similar nature.
As a result of what appears to be an underground network of subversive citizens; and due to an overwhelmingly coordinated effort to disrupt the intent of the effort; the snitch-alert system had to be temporarily taken down and purged. The NYC Ministry of compliance would like to inform all citizens the snitch alert system is now reactivated. Good citizens can once again text any subversive activity to 311-692 including pictures of infractions.
I saw some plans on one site or another the other day to send some truly obscene pictures. I was scandalized but highly amused. I can only imagine what the Chans are up to… >_<
LikeLiked by 10 people
What site?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Asking for a friend.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I honestly don’t remember. It was down a rabbit hole after a rabbit hole. I think it was originally linked from Twitter, but after that I don’t know. Sorry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You should send them a picture of your Non-Binary Unicender.
LikeLiked by 1 person
4chan /pol/
Don’t go there. You’ll never leave.
LikeLike
It said a bunch of people sent in pictures of “The Staten Island Groundhog” LOL
LikeLiked by 7 people
First it was Staten Island Chuck the Groundhog ,……then it was Harambe…..I am too sad to go one and must repair to my fainting couch.. [swoons]
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL, that’s good, MY Poor city is infested with commies and migrants. Which really means I and my family and friends and other Americans are behind enemy lines
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who didn’t see THAT coming LOL ???
LikeLiked by 6 people
Too funny. Some friends in the NY Metro area told me about this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would think all information to these systems should be preserved. Otherwise, the STATE could claim they got an enforcement tip and never did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent work, Patriots.
LikeLiked by 20 people
😎 We Don’t 😎 Snitch 😎
LikeLiked by 10 people
Indeed!! I haven’t laughed so hard since the ‘shit hole’ comment a couple of years ago.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, I gotcher snitch right here…LOL! What could go wrong?
LikeLiked by 9 people
I do love the first amendment. Never understimate the ability of true Patriots to get creative with ghey porn when fixated on a target….
LikeLiked by 7 people
Not a proponent of porn of any sort, but eff’em if they can’t take a joke.
LikeLiked by 3 people
De Blasio getting a head of things.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Hahahahahahahahaha’!!!!!!’
LikeLiked by 3 people
I see what you did there …
😂🤣👍
LikeLiked by 6 people
He’s really keeping an open mouth, er, mind
LikeLiked by 2 people
Any info on whether DiBlasio was the recipient or the “active” party?
In other words, was he the fellatee or the fellator?
Inquiring minds and all that …
LikeLike
Commies gonna commie.
Patriots gonna patriot.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Nice
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know what you guys are waiting for. I’ve been sending them pictures regularly. It doesn’t even need to be funny, just fire away.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LOL! Give ’em heck!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I’ve been sending them pictures regularly.”
Have you ever tried replying? I have not, after receiving these texts after my submissions”
“How can I assist you with the picture you have sent?”
“Hello Sir/Ma’am, Are you there?”
They gave a lot of nerve with the non-PC “Sir/Madam”, not knowing what gender pronoun I prefer!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, like the kid said in the college class when asked about his preferred pronoun, ” I prefer “your royal majesty”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Overwhelm the system, like Cloward and Piven counselled.
Leftists hate ridicule, as Alinsky knew.
Chaos wrecks any system, while righteous protest is just self-gratification.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was Deblasio in the alley with a Tranny.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You mean his wife?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Deblasio WAS the tranny.
LikeLiked by 8 people
K, serious question. Was he pitching or catching?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nevermind peeps, just read the article. Catching it is!
LikeLiked by 1 person
More importantly, where the heck did the $800,000,000 of city funds go that this his freaky wife was “supposed” to be “in charge of” at her department???? His son’s Yale tuition?
LikeLiked by 3 people
GOOD.
LikeLiked by 2 people
America is alive and well, baby! 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 8 people
Democrats will never learn
LikeLiked by 3 people
I sent a one finger tip from the West Coast
LikeLiked by 3 people
Be sure to do the needful… 😉
LikeLiked by 7 people
This has just been added to my collection. I guess I will just have to be resubmitted, since one application did not suffice
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe the shut down was almost worth it for all the laughs over this PC police fail. These sobs just don’t realize who they are f ing with in this country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Deblasio better impose some stiff penalties!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wood that he could. 😐
LikeLiked by 4 people
His spirit is willing ….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I simply love the American spirit!! We.Will.Not.Comply.
And yes, yes we will fight to the death for our freedom.
I pray it doesn’t come to that.
The corrupt swamp rats have no idea how deep and wide our devotion to God and our freedom is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It reminds me of the inspiring ending of Simon Pegg/ Nick Frost’s “At the World’s End” comedy film from a few years ago. “Shut up, you Big Lamp!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice to see a Cloward Piven strategy being used against the want to be dictator of NYC.
In my area of CNY there has been a large number of calls to the police to snitch on businesses that were open, while reports of real crimes were almost non-existent. Of course these are from the liberal city dwellers. I’m not sure who I am more angered at, the citizens who felt compelled to report businesses trying to stay viable despite the dictates of Herr Cuomo, or the police who followed up on these reports.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was watching a documentary about the liberation of the Nazi concentration camps. One of the camps, I don’t recall which, was just outside of a German town. When the camp was liberated, Allied troops interviewed people in the town.
They call claimed not to know a thing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ummm hummm – Eisenhower made one town enter one of the horror camps – made them tour it, and bury the bodies. I don’t recall which death camp it was, but many of the townspeople were breaking down. Well, what’d they think was the nature of the smoke constantly eminating from the chimneys???
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thats why China incinerated all the people inWuhan who had the virus or were exposed to it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The liars did claim to know nothing. In a number of places the American generals decided to gather up the townsfolk and force them to walk through the death camps to see firsthand what their fellow citizens had been up to.
LikeLiked by 6 people
My Uncle was one of the Sargent’s who made the town people walk through the death camps. He was a big tough man, and first spoke of it when in his early 90s. In the nearly 50 years I’d known him, I’d never seen him shed a tear. In holding back emotion contained for 70 years, said he couldn’t speak of the horror he witnessed there and had nothing good to say about the worthless people living nearby.
LikeLiked by 6 people
In case anyone needs confirmation of what is shared in these comments:
At about the half way point in this short b/w footage, it is clear that the Germans were being quickly sobered up after having started the tour smiling and laughing, like they were out on a spring walk. One of the women is in a state of fainting, and she is being supported by helped by two men, on them still in the striped prison pajamas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember, if your first reaction is “But, but, but, what if I get in trouble?!” you’re exactly the person they are trying to frighten.
Fire away, Patriots.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Aren’t there any open manholes in NYC that this POS can deposit his carcass into?
LikeLike
De Blasio has sucked the air out of New York.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Best Mayor the subversives could buy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
🤣😂🤣😂
Best laugh I’ve had in awhile. 😄
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Good citizens can once again text any subversive activity to 311-692 including pictures of infractions”
I have a library of approximately 75 photos and memes, mostly compiled from this site over the past 5 or 6 weeks or so.
“the snitch-alert system had to be temporarily taken down and purged.”
That explains why I did not receive the following automatic message late Sunday or early Monday, which I received after providing submissions randomly spaced throughout the day.
“Hello, and thank you for texting NYC311. We’re here to help, but if this is an emergency, please call 911. A representative will be with you soon. You can text the word “COVID” to 692-692 to get the latest updates about coronavirus from Notify NYC.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I shot two raccoons this week. They died of COVID.22 I have photos!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Or their other 31 genders.
LikeLike
It restores my faith in humanity that people are no longer groveling in submission to demorats in office, they use humor and jokes to get their message across. What will the left do when they realize their tax payer funded staycation is over? Get violent, pissy or angry oh wait that’s the media.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Laughing my butt off right now!😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something similar happened in Mass after the 2016 election when AG Maura “Hold It” Healey set up a hotline for citizens to report incidents of hate crimes and harassment inflicted by overstimulated Deplorables.
If this hotline hasn’t gotten attention of the online image boards yet, the best is yet to come.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“NUTS!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
“…photographic evidence of the mayor violating social distancing via fellatio in an alley next to a convenient store.”
LMAO! Serves him right.
The American people are not going to put up with this bulls___. At least real Americans, the cucked lefties, of course, will be useful idiots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL! Had a feeling this would backfire bigly. Hilarious!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Best use of “junk mail” of all time. 😂😂😂 pure genius
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lots you can do.
Easy enough to go to the NIH staff directory and give Tony F’s office a call.
Gotta make those pushing the fraud at least deal with a little inconvenience.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Trump Boomerang!!! 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
I knew this was going to happen. De Blasio and Cuomo inflated their numbers on the Chinese Plague and shut everything down. Now they are screaming for bail-out money. I wouldn’t give them a penny. Let all Government workers do with out a paycheck for a while and watch how fast things open up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Faith in America… Restored.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sent a picture of the naughty garden gnomes doing unspeakable things.Oh wait… that was the neighbors.
LikeLike
So predictable yet totally hilarious. Nobody does it better than Deplorables with common sense. Nobody!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And just like that, Anthony Weiner is tossed back in prison.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
We just observed the 244th Anniversary of the Battles of Lexington and Concord. Raise a glass to those extremely brave men and boys who fought that day against a British Army column. Especially John Parker and Samuel Whittemore: America’s original Badasses!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“that specific text message alert was intercepted by dispatchers before being sent to compliance officers for investigation.”
I have not received an automated replies (yet) from my three or four submissions over the past hour or so.
I am wondering if the 75 or so submissions I provided over a two day period from my cell phone lately put me into a “spam folder” that they may have created?
Is that possible with texts?
Uh Oh
Herr Cuomo just came on with a special report, interrupting my mother’s viewing of “Wheel of Fortune”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Possible yes. There is a nifty little app though that can change your number 😁
LikeLike
I am not familiar with that. I suppose this is the perfect reason for the average citizen to have such a thing.
LikeLike
The real question is how many people did snitch on their neighbors?
Sad whats going on in our country. Dims doing satans work.
LikeLike
Could I report that Rep. Eric Swalwel is leaving toxic plumes everywhere he goes?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We should send pics of congregating pigeons. They are flaunting social distancing guidelines, in droves.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My first thought when I saw this was dickpics. I’d have bought a burner in NYC just to inundate that snitch line.
Imagine all the DeblowSeeOh haters imprisoned in their homes who thought the same thing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Inside every true, liberty-loving American is a smart-ass trying to get out. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Couldn’t help myself –
LikeLike
Round up the usual suspects.
LikeLike
This one’s for the drone patrol, Wilhelm.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That guy looks like Nadler
LikeLiked by 1 person
New Jersey using drones to locate people committing incidents of “bias.”
https://www.nj.com/ocean/2020/04/cops-use-drone-to-locate-man-who-told-target-shopper-go-back-to-lakewood-police-say.html
LikeLike
How about sending him a picture of George Washington kicking him and King George right in the ass.
How about sending him a picture of George Patton kicking him and Adolf Hitler right in the ass.
LikeLike
In Saint Louis, MO (my area), apparently a “Sunshine Law” request resulted in public publication of the hundreds of emails to the St. Louis “snitch” lines.
All those snitcher’s (many of whom, in their emails, requested not to be identified [while they themselves named names]) emails (over 900 of them to date) are in a downloadable PDF.
Article:
COVID-19 snitches in St. Louis were in for a surprise (By Monica Showalter)
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/04/covid19_snitches_in_st_louis_were_in_for_a_surprise.html
(The story apparently originated on GatewayPundit. But I won’t visit there so caught it here instead. There is a link to that in this article).
LikeLike
This is the best laugh I’ve had all week. Great to see Patriots executing well even behind enemy lines. Thanks for posting this, SD.
LikeLike