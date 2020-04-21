Congress Finalizes $484 Billion Deal – $321 Billion for Paycheck Protection Program…

Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on a supplemental spending bill that will bolster the paycheck protection program with an additional $321 billion in relief funds.

[WASHINGTON] – […] The deal also includes $60 billion in loans and grants for economic disaster assistance, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for coronavirus testing. Of that testing money, $11 billion will go to states and some will also go to the federal government. Democrats admitted defeat on their demands for $150 billion for states and local governments after McConnell and Mnuchin took a hard line against including that money. (read more)

Likely President Trump and Secretary Mnuchin will discuss during today’s briefing. The bill should pass later this week.