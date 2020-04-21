Congress Finalizes $484 Billion Deal – $321 Billion for Paycheck Protection Program…

Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on a supplemental spending bill that will bolster the paycheck protection program with an additional $321 billion in relief funds.
[WASHINGTON] – […] The deal also includes $60 billion in loans and grants for economic disaster assistance, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for coronavirus testing. Of that testing money, $11 billion will go to states and some will also go to the federal government.
Democrats admitted defeat on their demands for $150 billion for states and local governments after McConnell and Mnuchin took a hard line against including that money. (read more)
Likely President Trump and Secretary Mnuchin will discuss during today’s briefing. The bill should pass later this week.
So $163 Billion DNC funding laundered through the Lincoln Center for the Arts?
I hope that is clawed back…..after we all can plainly see that went right out the back door to DNC coffers…laundered as campaign cash for SloJoe, or ______________
water, yes, like Harvard. Let’s see if they return the money, hahaha, sure they will.
They need to fund their antifa army?
Looks like we won. The states need the bailout money badly. Gonna be payback, they are going to have to give up bigty. Time to add national voting ID card in exchange for state bailouts…. Well played.
Democrats admitted defeat on their demands for $150 billion for states and local governments after McConnell and Mnuchin took a hard line against including that money.
OMG…..a semblance of a backbone?
I need a drink….make it a double!
I have the same thing………hold the ice.
I would find another reason to drink if I were you – no doubt there is some funny
stuff in the bill.
Would you prefer it STIRRED or SHAKEN
🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸
sure it’ll be $500 billion by next week…cities and states are going on a spending spree or pension shore up…guess which one Chicago NY and LA will do???
Publius, I’m demanding from my reps that if NYC, Chicago, Houston or any other city gets any money then ALL cities and towns should get the SAME amount regardless of their size. So my little town with a population of 302 should get the same amount as NYC because I SHOULD NOT HAVE TO PAY for the extravagant spending of big cities.
It takes $484 million to pass a bill asking for $250 million. Sounds about right.
Correction: It takes $484 billion to pass a bill asking for $250 billion.
You need to add a few more zeros.
Nothing for families?
AND…nothing for AOC’s previoous squeeze….
Just pass the jug and some popcorn, please…
I wonder how many Americans lost their jobs as a result of Pelosi’s political games in the past two weeks.
Class Action against Enemy of the People………..Nancy Antoinette
She flubs her nose at us, time to turn up the flames on her.
Melt her ice cream stash!
ADD a Horse head to that freeZer….
She’ll understand…
Leave the carp wrapped in newpaper under the sink….that’s like adding a PS to the note.
Or we could put her next to MadMurphy in the PineBarrens 😎😎😎
I’d rather just go back to work and earn a paycheck.
“Relief” like this also provides cover to keep these restrictions on Americans’ liberties in place even longer.
“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive… those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.” – C. S. Lewis
The scariest words in the English Language: “we’re from the government and we’re here to help.” ~ Ronald Reagan
That man will brilliant!! And this also goes to show that there is nothing new – tyrannical bullies and busybodies have existed throughout history and will continue to do so UNTIL they are challenged by a superior force…and then they always slink away! Why more people don’t understand this absolutely baffles me!!
“We are asking every member to return who can return,” Hoyer told reporters during his weekly press call on Tuesday. “There are some members who are particularly vulnerable to either themselves because of some preexisting condition or they are caring for relatives … so we’re not ordering members to come back.”
—————————————————————————————————————-
If Congress claims they are essential…get your butts back to DC and do your freaking jobs or step down. I know tons of hairdressers and barbers who would love the chance to earn a paycheck, and most likely has more brains.
A little covered comment from Governor Newsom 3 weeks ago: ‘ I have to give credit to NAncy Pelosi (his aunt) for her invaluable guidance during this crisis’.
A movie needs to be made once a whistleblower or two comes forward to inform on this behind the scenes coup attempt period of 3 years.
Amen
Yep States shouldn’t be bailed out because they want to play political games with these lockdowns with peoples livelihoods.
Let them eat ventilators.
LOL LOL
Ventilators was all we heard about for weeks and weeks and weeks. Now we have unused ventilators.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree that several states are playing harmful politics with this pandemic.
In all fairness, almost all states budgets are upside down due to politicians’ lack of budgetary control. But the pandemic has buried many states with unanticipated unemployment claims, the money for which was never budgeted.
I don’t like the additional half trillion this bill adds to our unsustainable debt, but no one seems to have a viable and less costly solution.
When it comes to spending the RINOs and the Dimms are at the trough. I’m a senior, and I feel for our children and grandchildren for generations to come that will be stuck with paying the bill. A trillion seconds amount to, 31,667 years! We are trillions in debt, including unfunded liabilities.
That’s my sentiment, my kids. But rest assured no money will be expected. Has anyone looked at what’s headed our way?
https://www.infowars.com/microsoft-owns-patent-on-cryptocurrency-system-using-body-activity-data/
Pale rider — that patent is a part of this:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5e9e0834a1654b001f328851
This is an interview with Alex Jones & David Icke.
And, I don’t want to believe any of this — only it is now so obvious. There really is no other rational explanation for what is happening.
Don’t’ worry about the grandkids having to pay this back. We are about to be hit with an inflation tsunami that will turn the dollar into Weimar Marks and Zimbabwean pounds. A wheelbarrow might buy you a loaf of bread. If you think gold will save you think again.FDR confiscated it in 1934 and Biden will do it again in a heartbeat. The only place to keep cash is in property and agriculture and cyber currencies. Learn more about them at https://miningbonanza. info
Doom porn.
This is an ad Adrem
It was Zimbabwe dollars..
They could give paycheck protection to everyone for $0 billion, if they would end the needless house arrest we are currently under.
My opinion is that the states are in cahoots to stay in lockdown in order
to dramatize the need for mail in voting; thereby committing the largest
voter fraud in the history of voting.
Since the coup didn’t work some are planning a fraudulent vote to “get ‘r done”.
Geeze, and I haven’t got a straight answer to my question.
Is it Legal to raise Property Taxes to Tax People Out of Their Homes?
#DumpTheTEA
Well here in FL they cant legally raise it more than 3% in a year on a homestead you already own. Also with housing crashing now they would have a fit raising them at all probably with valuations going down. The state is going to have a time with the lower sales tax revenues this year.
Yes, it certainly is and is done all the time in every state. Many, many people get foreclosed on for failing to pay their property taxes whether raised or not. Typically, the State files a lien on the property which then becomes a breach of your mortgage agreement. Your mortgage company then demands that you pay it, if you don’t your in default and your mortgage company forecloses causing the owner to loose the property.
Any word on if mail-in ballots are included?
Don’t trust the Turtle.
Will not recess the Senate.
Will not push through PDJT appointees.
Will not replace Senator Burr on the Intelligence Committee.
Will not replace Senator Graham on the Judiciary Commitee.
Will not tell what was told to the original Gang-of-Eight.
Will not “openly” support PDJT’s agenda.
Will not admit he’s a POS.
There………….I feel better.
MAGA
I am relieved cities/counties/states are cut out of this.
All that would be is helping Red entities to carry on with what they do.
Blue team member here in dark blue California, and I am ready to let the cities, including my own, Sacramento, and counties here, go broke. Maybe, just maybe, voters would understand the need for new leadership. Or not. Half this state is too stoned to care. Fun fact. There are at least a dozen marijuana shops located within a three or four mile radius of the capital building. Kind of sums it up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cali: Government by the druggies and for the druggies.
I couldn’t agree more. The whole state and its democrat politicians are a train wreck. I found out yesterday that my representative Mike Levin (dem CA-49), who Nancy Pelosi funded to the tune of $6 million, has a 100% voting correlation with her. With his record I might as well move to San Francisco. Let them go broke!
I’m really getting sick of the American Progressives, they keep making this worse and worse and worse.
Loathsome, Pelosi and Schumer are already on my prayers that they rot in hell… soon! And I bunch more keep being added, fast.
Thank God for my wife, she tells me to think sweet thoughts, but other than hugging her, it’s hard nowadays.
they don’t want to open so they’ll be another $1200 to $3400 in direct deposit
The best “Paycheck Protection” is a JOB.
Read AOC plus three will stop this bill Thursday…maybe they’re making their move on Nancy Antoinette and her ice cream
What’s teh Final $3 BILLI0N For, G0BDEM Finders’ to fund a Double Hellary ($1.5B L0$ING campaign) to twice F00L EWE Biden FRAU’D !?
Starting on the cocktails a tad early today, are we?
We didn’t get the stimulus check on the last go-around and it says they had run out of money. Going to the IRS site says “data not available”. Does that mean it will come from this batch of funding then? We know of others that did get the check direct deposit.
I really hate the idea of running up this tab, though.
This ad did it’s job.
Just give everybody a government approved printer and let people print whatever they need. Enjoy your $1000 loaves of bread.
Wolf in sheep’s clothing. Time to till Congress and plant fresh seed.
Heard Schumer crowing that this bill includes some set aside for “minority-owned” businesses.
Well, well, well, another patently, palpably, facially, brazenly unconstitutional piece of legislation in violation of the plain language of the14th and 15th Amendments.
Good thing we have AG Barr, who will surely protect disfavored citizens from such unconstitutional discrimination, right?
