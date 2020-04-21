Congress Finalizes $484 Billion Deal – $321 Billion for Paycheck Protection Program…

Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on a supplemental spending bill that will bolster the paycheck protection program with an additional $321 billion in relief funds.

[WASHINGTON] – […] The deal also includes $60 billion in loans and grants for economic disaster assistance, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for coronavirus testing. Of that testing money, $11 billion will go to states and some will also go to the federal government.

Democrats admitted defeat on their demands for $150 billion for states and local governments after McConnell and Mnuchin took a hard line against including that money. (read more)

Likely President Trump and Secretary Mnuchin will discuss during today’s briefing. The bill should pass later this week.

  1. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    So $163 Billion DNC funding laundered through the Lincoln Center for the Arts?

  2. L4grasshopper says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    Democrats admitted defeat on their demands for $150 billion for states and local governments after McConnell and Mnuchin took a hard line against including that money.
    =====
    OMG…..a semblance of a backbone?

    I need a drink….make it a double!

  3. Minority of One says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    It takes $484 million to pass a bill asking for $250 million. Sounds about right.

  4. crosseyedmary says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    Nothing for families?

  5. Will Shakespeare (@Shakespeare64W) says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    I wonder how many Americans lost their jobs as a result of Pelosi’s political games in the past two weeks.

  6. Right Mover says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    I’d rather just go back to work and earn a paycheck.

    “Relief” like this also provides cover to keep these restrictions on Americans’ liberties in place even longer.

    • realitycheck6 says:
      April 21, 2020 at 5:07 pm

      “Of all tyrannies, a tyranny exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive… those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.” – C. S. Lewis

      • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
        April 21, 2020 at 5:19 pm

        The scariest words in the English Language: “we’re from the government and we’re here to help.” ~ Ronald Reagan

      • vikingmom says:
        April 21, 2020 at 5:31 pm

        That man will brilliant!! And this also goes to show that there is nothing new – tyrannical bullies and busybodies have existed throughout history and will continue to do so UNTIL they are challenged by a superior force…and then they always slink away! Why more people don’t understand this absolutely baffles me!!

  7. booger71 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    “We are asking every member to return who can return,” Hoyer told reporters during his weekly press call on Tuesday. “There are some members who are particularly vulnerable to either themselves because of some preexisting condition or they are caring for relatives … so we’re not ordering members to come back.”
    —————————————————————————————————————-
    If Congress claims they are essential…get your butts back to DC and do your freaking jobs or step down. I know tons of hairdressers and barbers who would love the chance to earn a paycheck, and most likely has more brains.

  8. lawton says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Yep States shouldn’t be bailed out because they want to play political games with these lockdowns with peoples livelihoods.

    Liked by 5 people

    • booger71 says:
      April 21, 2020 at 4:54 pm

      Let them eat ventilators.

      Liked by 14 people

    • GB Bari says:
      April 21, 2020 at 6:00 pm

      I agree that several states are playing harmful politics with this pandemic.

      In all fairness, almost all states budgets are upside down due to politicians’ lack of budgetary control. But the pandemic has buried many states with unanticipated unemployment claims, the money for which was never budgeted.

      I don’t like the additional half trillion this bill adds to our unsustainable debt, but no one seems to have a viable and less costly solution.

  9. randyinrocklin says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    When it comes to spending the RINOs and the Dimms are at the trough. I’m a senior, and I feel for our children and grandchildren for generations to come that will be stuck with paying the bill. A trillion seconds amount to, 31,667 years! We are trillions in debt, including unfunded liabilities.

  10. XO says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    They could give paycheck protection to everyone for $0 billion, if they would end the needless house arrest we are currently under.

    Liked by 7 people

    • amjean says:
      April 21, 2020 at 5:19 pm

      My opinion is that the states are in cahoots to stay in lockdown in order
      to dramatize the need for mail in voting; thereby committing the largest
      voter fraud in the history of voting.

      Liked by 3 people

  11. MicD says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    Geeze, and I haven’t got a straight answer to my question.
    Is it Legal to raise Property Taxes to Tax People Out of Their Homes?

    #DumpTheTEA

    Liked by 1 person

    • lawton says:
      April 21, 2020 at 5:08 pm

      Well here in FL they cant legally raise it more than 3% in a year on a homestead you already own. Also with housing crashing now they would have a fit raising them at all probably with valuations going down. The state is going to have a time with the lower sales tax revenues this year.

      Liked by 1 person

    • Shyster says:
      April 21, 2020 at 5:21 pm

      Yes, it certainly is and is done all the time in every state. Many, many people get foreclosed on for failing to pay their property taxes whether raised or not. Typically, the State files a lien on the property which then becomes a breach of your mortgage agreement. Your mortgage company then demands that you pay it, if you don’t your in default and your mortgage company forecloses causing the owner to loose the property.

      Liked by 1 person

  12. Muya says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    Any word on if mail-in ballots are included?

    Like

  13. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      April 21, 2020 at 5:18 pm

      Don’t trust the Turtle.
      Will not recess the Senate.
      Will not push through PDJT appointees.
      Will not replace Senator Burr on the Intelligence Committee.
      Will not replace Senator Graham on the Judiciary Commitee.
      Will not tell what was told to the original Gang-of-Eight.
      Will not “openly” support PDJT’s agenda.
      Will not admit he’s a POS.
      There………….I feel better.

      MAGA

      Liked by 5 people

  14. All Too Much says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    I am relieved cities/counties/states are cut out of this.
    All that would be is helping Red entities to carry on with what they do.
    Blue team member here in dark blue California, and I am ready to let the cities, including my own, Sacramento, and counties here, go broke. Maybe, just maybe, voters would understand the need for new leadership. Or not. Half this state is too stoned to care. Fun fact. There are at least a dozen marijuana shops located within a three or four mile radius of the capital building. Kind of sums it up.

    Liked by 3 people

    • jpacord says:
      April 21, 2020 at 5:14 pm

      Cali: Government by the druggies and for the druggies.

      Like

    • J Gottfred says:
      April 21, 2020 at 5:18 pm

      I couldn’t agree more. The whole state and its democrat politicians are a train wreck. I found out yesterday that my representative Mike Levin (dem CA-49), who Nancy Pelosi funded to the tune of $6 million, has a 100% voting correlation with her. With his record I might as well move to San Francisco. Let them go broke!

      Like

  15. TonyE says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    I’m really getting sick of the American Progressives, they keep making this worse and worse and worse.

    Loathsome, Pelosi and Schumer are already on my prayers that they rot in hell… soon! And I bunch more keep being added, fast.

    Thank God for my wife, she tells me to think sweet thoughts, but other than hugging her, it’s hard nowadays.

    Like

  16. jx says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    The best “Paycheck Protection” is a JOB.

    Liked by 3 people

  17. Publius2016 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    Read AOC plus three will stop this bill Thursday…maybe they’re making their move on Nancy Antoinette and her ice cream

    Like

  18. Vic Anderson says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    What’s teh Final $3 BILLI0N For, G0BDEM Finders’ to fund a Double Hellary ($1.5B L0$ING campaign) to twice F00L EWE Biden FRAU’D !?

    Like

  19. Kaco says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    We didn’t get the stimulus check on the last go-around and it says they had run out of money. Going to the IRS site says “data not available”. Does that mean it will come from this batch of funding then? We know of others that did get the check direct deposit.

    I really hate the idea of running up this tab, though.

    Like

  20. FPCHmom says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    This ad did it’s job.

    Liked by 1 person

  21. RuckusTom (@RuckusTom) says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Just give everybody a government approved printer and let people print whatever they need. Enjoy your $1000 loaves of bread.

    Like

  22. upstate909 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    Wolf in sheep’s clothing. Time to till Congress and plant fresh seed.

    Like

  23. dwpender says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Heard Schumer crowing that this bill includes some set aside for “minority-owned” businesses.

    Well, well, well, another patently, palpably, facially, brazenly unconstitutional piece of legislation in violation of the plain language of the14th and 15th Amendments.

    Good thing we have AG Barr, who will surely protect disfavored citizens from such unconstitutional discrimination, right?

    Like

