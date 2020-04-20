White House Coronavirus Task Force Beating – 5:30pm ET Livestream…

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.
Today at 5:30pm ET the White House will hold a beating for the media and share the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]
Undeniable truth of life.
good question…
how do you know WHO to test?
blah blah blah
About those face masks I don’t wear one. But I observe those in the stores that wear one. Almost all the ones I see wearing the homemade version frequently are touching their faces to constantly fix them into place. So much for not touching your face. I even saw a man rubbing his nose through the mask on the outside. 🙄. I think I will skip the mask.
Am i to understand the virus is airborne? Doesnt that mean i can catch it through my eyes and ears? Will it be mandated we wear goggles and earmuffs, too?
Full face motorcycle helmet with a sticker on it that says China is asshoe!
My husband is a manager…I asked him how many people were wearing masks? this is a medium sized 3PL warehouse operation. He said 50% of the employees. BUT, lol, he said he said when his employees that wear masks take them off when they speak to each other….rolling my eyes…he tells them “this is not how this works”
A big percentage of South Korea’s tests were bogus since they got them from WHO/China
Was the Maryland Governor on that list of “friendlies” to China
I have no idea
No. He was on the undetermined (?) List. So, he probably is.
China and the WHO will never ever get their reputation (what reputation!) back and no one in the whole wide world will ever trust them again…
They are dead in the CCP Virus, burn baby burn as the song says……
CDC spies to every state
Stoopid Reporters Class Report Card Time:
Listens well in class – F
Comprehends what is spoken from the podium – F
Manners and behavior while in class – D
Argghh…Gov Hogan is getting the testing kit from SK? Do they really talk to each other? WTF.
hehehe Bammm 1 toward Maryland Gov…”He needs to get alittle knowledge”
Beautiful, wasn’t it?
Man the POTUS is sharp today
Basically, we’re being held hostage by left wing extremists.
The ransom is Trump’s resignation, removal, or unsuccessful reelection bid.
We have to reopen the cou try ourselves.
The big banks got the lions share…remember the SBA people making these determinations may be very swampy
I buy no electronics or cars from SK…
