White House Coronavirus Task Force Beating – 5:30pm ET Livestream…

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.

Today at 5:30pm ET the White House will hold a beating for the media and share the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]

White House Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamFox Business Livestream Link

318 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Beating – 5:30pm ET Livestream…

  2. Mist'ears Mom says:
    April 20, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    good question…
    how do you know WHO to test?
    blah blah blah

  3. Betty says:
    April 20, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    About those face masks I don’t wear one. But I observe those in the stores that wear one. Almost all the ones I see wearing the homemade version frequently are touching their faces to constantly fix them into place. So much for not touching your face. I even saw a man rubbing his nose through the mask on the outside. 🙄. I think I will skip the mask.

    • petszmom says:
      April 20, 2020 at 6:52 pm

      Am i to understand the virus is airborne? Doesnt that mean i can catch it through my eyes and ears? Will it be mandated we wear goggles and earmuffs, too?

    • bcsurvivor2 says:
      April 20, 2020 at 6:55 pm

      My husband is a manager…I asked him how many people were wearing masks? this is a medium sized 3PL warehouse operation. He said 50% of the employees. BUT, lol, he said he said when his employees that wear masks take them off when they speak to each other….rolling my eyes…he tells them “this is not how this works”

  4. booger71 says:
    April 20, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    A big percentage of South Korea’s tests were bogus since they got them from WHO/China

  5. booger71 says:
    April 20, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    CDC spies to every state

  6. Alleycats says:
    April 20, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    Stoopid Reporters Class Report Card Time:

    Listens well in class – F
    Comprehends what is spoken from the podium – F
    Manners and behavior while in class – D

  7. CNN_sucks says:
    April 20, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    Argghh…Gov Hogan is getting the testing kit from SK? Do they really talk to each other? WTF.

  8. Eaglet says:
    April 20, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    hehehe Bammm 1 toward Maryland Gov…”He needs to get alittle knowledge”

  9. realeyecandy1 says:
    April 20, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    Man the POTUS is sharp today

  10. Ace says:
    April 20, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    Basically, we’re being held hostage by left wing extremists.
    The ransom is Trump’s resignation, removal, or unsuccessful reelection bid.
    We have to reopen the cou try ourselves.

  11. booger71 says:
    April 20, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    The big banks got the lions share…remember the SBA people making these determinations may be very swampy

  12. booger71 says:
    April 20, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    I buy no electronics or cars from SK…

